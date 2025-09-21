2025-09-23 Tuesday

How The Washington Nationals Can Pull Themselves Out Of The Basement

The post How The Washington Nationals Can Pull Themselves Out Of The Basement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo (22) in action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Problems on the field can be fixed in a variety of ways. Problems off the field are more complicated, especially at the ownership level. That makes today’s Washington Post report on the Washington Nationals’ messy leadership structure that much more disturbing. The report, published by Barry Svrluga, Andrew Golden, and Chelsea Janes, detailed multiple inside sources criticizing the team’s leadership as “directionless.” It alleges that there are 10 members of the Lerner family making ownership-level decisions, preventing the franchise from having a unified voice. They haven’t employed a team president since 2010. At 62-92, the Nationals have already guaranteed another last-place finish in the National League East, their fourth in five years. Since winning the 2019 World Series, they haven’t won more than 71 games in a season. The Nationals fired president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez in July. They’ve been run by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo and interim manager Miguel Cairo since then, but they will need to make permanent hires in those critical roles early in the offseason. Their next leadership structure may or may not have significant changes from the current one. Regardless of how that plays out, they need to rethink their rebuild to climb out of the basement. The Nationals have three building blocks who were all acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade. Shortstop CJ Abrams leads the team with 3.9 WAR (Baseball-Reference version) thanks to his 18 home runs and 31 stolen bases. Left fielder James Wood is hitting .254/.349/.461 with 27 home runs and 3.5…
NFT sales jump to $109.8m, CryptoPunks recover 136%

The post NFT sales jump to $109.8m, CryptoPunks recover 136% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT (non-fungible token) market has continued its recovery with sales volume rising by 4.09% to $109.8 million. Summary NFT sales continued recovering with 4.1% growth to $109.8 million CryptoPunks posted the week’s standout performance with 136% growth Market participation rebounded strongly with buyer counts up 53% and seller counts up 67% This is the second consecutive week of growth following several weeks of sales drops. According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has rebounded with NFT buyers increasing by 53.35% to 277,059, and NFT sellers rising by 67.19% to 206,669. However, NFT transactions have declined by 6.65% to 1,630,579. This is happening at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered to the $115,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has surged to the $4,400 level. The global crypto market cap is now $4.04 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.81 trillion. Ethereum reclaims dominant position Ethereum has reclaimed its dominant position with $46.4 million in sales. This is a 42% surge from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has also jumped by 154.37% to $9.2 million. Mythos Chain has maintained second place with $12.2 million, declining 16.29%. Bitcoin has climbed to third position with $10.2 million, rising 8.44%. Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam) Immutable (IMX) holds fourth place with $8.5 million, falling 0.10%. BNB Chain (BNB) sits in fifth with $8.4 million, declining 18.33%. Solana (SOL) has risen to sixth with $7.5 million, up 41.01%. Polygon (POL) has dropped to seventh place with $5.6 million, falling 59.09%. The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Immutable leading at 146% growth. This is followed by Mythos Chain at 135.35% and Polygon at 122%. DMarket has retained the top spot in collection rankings with $7.1 million in sales, though declining 23.16%. The gaming marketplace has…
Solana’s Yakovenko Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade to Survive Quantum Threat by 2030

The post Solana’s Yakovenko Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade to Survive Quantum Threat by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warned that Bitcoin developers must act to prepare for a possible quantum computing breakthrough that could render the network’s current security measures obsolete. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko said there’s a “50/50” chance quantum computers will be powerful enough within five years to break the cryptographic protections securing Bitcoin wallets. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he said. The concern stems from the possibility of quantum machines running algorithms like Shor’s, which could crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm currently protecting Bitcoin private keys. That would make it possible to forge transactions and compromise wallets, an existential risk for the network. Community pushback Bitcoin’s design doesn’t make such a change easy. A migration to post-quantum cryptography would require a hard fork, a highly contentious and technically complex process that would need widespread support across the network and would not be backward-compatible. While Yakovenko stressed urgency, others in the crypto community aren’t convinced the threat is near. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, estimated that the technology is still somewhat far away and even making Bitcoin quantum-ready is “relatively simple.” Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd pointed out earlier on social media that quantum computers “don’t exist” as “the demos running toy problems do not count.” To Luke Dashjr, another Bitcoin Core contributor, quantum isn’t as much of a threat to Bitcoin now as spam and developer corruption, which the community can now address. Yakovenko argued that advances in artificial intelligence show how quickly lab work can leap into the real world. The moment tech giants like Apple or Google roll out quantum-safe cryptographic stacks, he said, “it’s time to migrate.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/20/solana-s-yakovenko-says-bitcoin-must-upgrade-to-survive-quantum-threat-by-2030
MoonBull vs Floki vs SPX6900

The post MoonBull vs Floki vs SPX6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 23:15 Discover which could be the next big crypto: MoonBull’s presale promise, Floki’s utility rise, or SPX6900’s memecoin momentum. Recent news shows two strong moves in the meme coin space. The SPX6900 has gained massive traction with community-driven momentum, while Floki has continued to build real-world use cases and grow its global community. Both have sparked conversations about which project could truly become the next big crypto. Amid this noise, MoonBull ($MOBU) is carving out its own lane. Built on Ethereum, it blends meme culture with staking rewards, secret token drops, and a tightly capped supply in its first presale stage. Whitelisted members get exclusive early access, lowest entry prices, and secret hints about upcoming roadmap reveals. MoonBull: The Strong Contender For The Next Big Crypto MoonBull ($MOBU) has been designed with intention. It runs on Ethereum, combining the frenzy of meme coins with the reliability of smart contracts. Stage One of its presale comes with a tightly capped supply, and whitelist members receive clear benefits—lowest entry price, bonus allocations, and early access notifications before the public round. The whitelist isn’t just a gimmick. It’s the gateway to MoonBull’s biggest perks. Early supporters who register their emails get insider updates, advanced notice of the presale date, and exclusive opportunities. While anyone can join once the presale is public, the advantages of being whitelisted are undeniable. MoonBull also brings secret token drops and elite staking rewards to the table. These features aren’t standard in every meme coin, and they create a sense of urgency for those looking to catch the next big crypto before the crowd rushes in. The combination of scarcity, community rewards, and mystery sets MoonBull apart from other presales. Positioned as one of the best next big crypto whitelist projects, MoonBull has…
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims for $0.000025 as Investors Choose Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Maximum ROI in 2025

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims for $0.000025 as Investors Choose Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Maximum ROI in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is eyeing a leap to $0.000025 in 2025, leaving its community in anticipation with token burns and persistent action. Not everyone, though, is waiting for meme coins this time. More and more individuals are gravitating to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale token in presale for $0.035 that’s actually building DeFi utilities within lending and borrowing.  Mutuum Finance can be purchased at $0.035 in presale stage 6. The protocol has attained over $16.01 million in funds raised as well as over 16,410 holders. SHIB would be great if the trend keeps going on, but MUTM has the kind of ground-floor potential that can be much greater profits if its roadmap does materialize. Shiba Inu Bouncing Near Recent Highs Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.00001307, having moved sideways with resistance increasing near $0.0000140 and support around $0.0000129. Its price action has been subdued, supported by token burning and community usage but not yet subject to vigorous breakout trading. Technical analysts feel that if there lacks increased interest, liquidity, or general market health, price may remain range-bound. Meanwhile, newer Mutuum Finance shows superior potential for high returns under current market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rises in Presale  Mutuum Finance is currently at stage six of presale at $0.035 following a 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The project is recording huge demand in the market with over 16,410 investors who have signed up and invested over $16.01 million. Mutuum Finance also recently started a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for the platform’s security. The bugs have been classified on four levels with the tags critical, major, minor, and low. Mutuum Finance has strong security controls over whatever is collateralized so that protocol and user security is never compromised. Target collateral ratios, lending and deposit limits are kept. In contributing…
Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030

The post Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Quantum Danger Ahead? Solana Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Must Upgrade Before 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin may be secure today, but some in the crypto world believe the future holds a different risk. Solana’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, has raised alarms about Bitcoin’s long-term survival, warning that Bitcoin must adopt technological upgrades within the next five years to withstand the looming dangers of quantum computing. The question now is whether Bitcoin should prepare early or wait until the threat becomes real. Yakovenko’s Urgent Warning In a recent statement, Yakovenko argued that Bitcoin’s proof-of-work design, while battle-tested for over a decade, could face disruption if quantum computing advances to the point where traditional cryptography becomes vulnerable. According to him, there is a “50/50” chance that powerful quantum machines may soon be able to break the cryptographic signatures that protect Bitcoin wallets.  If that happens, attackers could forge transactions and steal funds, creating an existential threat to the entire Bitcoin network. Call for Upgrades to Bitcoin’s Core Design According to Yakovenko, Bitcoin’s rigid approach to protocol updates exposes the network to long-term risks. Unlike newer blockchains that experiment with different consensus models and cryptographic methods, Bitcoin has largely resisted major changes to maintain its decentralized ethos.  To address this risk, Yakovenko suggested moving toward quantum-resistant signature schemes. However, he admitted that such a transition would not be simple, as it would require major changes and global coordination within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Debate Over Bitcoin Quantum Threat Yakovenko’s warning hasn’t convinced everyone. Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes quantum threats are still far away and says making Bitcoin ready will be simple when needed. Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd also dismissed the concern, noting that such powerful quantum computers don’t exist yet.  “Quantum computers don't exist” That is a correct statement…
Billionaire Ray Dalio offers advice on how to invest in AI stocks

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio offers advice on how to invest in AI stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has shared his outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) investing, urging market participants to carefully evaluate where the real opportunities lie.  According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, while AI is revolutionary and highly disruptive, investors should look beyond the obvious names and consider how the technology will impact company earnings and efficiencies across industries, he said in an X post on September 20.  The reality is that AI is so revolutionary and so disruptive that it’s very hard to say for sure whether superscalers are currently priced accurately in the markets. But what will be even more impactful and is not adequately priced in is the effect AI is going to have on… pic.twitter.com/9kFJh4DBIK — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) September 19, 2025 Dalio cautioned that major AI-linked companies, particularly the ‘Magnificent Seven’ technology giants, may already be trading at valuations that are difficult to justify based on the present value of their future cash flows. To this end, he emphasized that despite AI’s transformative potential, these stocks have become expensive relative to even optimistic projections. Instead, Dalio pointed to sectors such as biotechnology as areas where AI could deliver changes that are not yet reflected in market pricing.  Building an AI portfolio  In his view, investors who disagree with his view and believe AI productivity will drive sustained profits should tilt their portfolios accordingly.  “I would suggest that you skew your portfolio accordingly. If you think everything I’m saying is wrong with pricing and you still believe it will outperform, then buy some of those stocks while still being effectively short the currency, short the currency value, and maintaining the currency hedge against that, so that your portfolio reflects both of those conditions,” Dalio said.  Indeed, the author argued that applications of AI in improving productivity, reducing costs,…
Bitcoin Mining Hits Record Difficulty as Governments Join the Race

The post Bitcoin Mining Hits Record Difficulty as Governments Join the Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 20 September 2025 | 22:49 Bitcoin’s network just set another record — but it’s not miners who are celebrating. The difficulty of producing new blocks has climbed to unprecedented levels, a sign that vast amounts of computing power are flooding into the system. Alongside that, the hashrate has blasted past the one trillion mark, underscoring the intensity of the competition. For traditional mining outfits, both public and private, this surge is no longer just about installing faster rigs. Their toughest rivals increasingly aren’t other corporations, but governments and energy providers with unique advantages. Governments Turn Surplus Energy Into Bitcoin Several countries have started experimenting with state-backed mining operations. Pakistan revealed plans to dedicate 2,000 megawatts of unused electricity toward Bitcoin earlier this year, while Bhutan and El Salvador have already been exploring similar initiatives. These projects allow governments to monetize surplus or renewable power without worrying about the high costs that usually sink smaller miners. Texas Utilities Redefine the Game In the U.S., the epicenter of innovation is Texas. Local utilities are weaving Bitcoin mining into the state’s power grid in partnership with ERCOT, the grid operator. When electricity demand is low, mining machines consume the excess, and when demand surges, rigs shut down instantly to free up supply. This strategy keeps the grid stable and transforms wasted energy into new revenue streams. For utilities, this is a perfect hedge: they face none of the energy bills that burden mining firms, yet they reap the upside. That structural edge tilts the playing field further away from companies that depend on market-priced power. Centralization Concerns Grow The consequence is a mining sector that looks increasingly consolidated. Smaller players, already squeezed by the cost of high-performance hardware, are being outcompeted by entities with effectively free energy. Even large, publicly traded miners…
Blink-182, Sparks, Weird Al And Rilo Kiley As Riot Fest Gets Underway

The post Blink-182, Sparks, Weird Al And Rilo Kiley As Riot Fest Gets Underway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Left to right) Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus perform on stage with Blink-182 on day one at Riot Fest. Friday, September 19, 2025 at Douglass Park in Chicago, IL Photo by Ethan Chivari “We had a record that turned 25 this year,” said Alkaline Trio singer and guitarist Matt Skiba on stage Friday at Riot Fest, referencing the group’s sophomore studio effort Maybe I’ll Catch Fire as the punk rock festival kicked off in Chicago, celebrating a milestone of its own. “Happy birthday, Riot Fest!” Launching in 2005 as a showcase for sounds gurgling underneath the mainstream radar, Riot Fest turns 20 this year. Moving from tiny clubs to theaters, Riot Fest made the leap to the outdoor expanse in Chicago in 2012, reuniting acts like the Replacements, Misfits and Jawbreaker over the course of a once unthinkable 20 years in the Windy City. Celebrating their roots via weekend appearances by acts like Green Day and Bad Religion, Riot Fest’s evolution into a more general embrace of the unconventional is on full display at 20, with the festival delivering appearances by acts like California surf pop icons The Beach Boys, parody king “Weird” Al Yankovic and art pop pioneers Sparks. “We’re happy just to be able to expose our music to people that aren’t necessarily Sparks fans,” said Sparks vocalist Russell Mael backstage Friday, prior to the duo’s on stage Riot Fest debut. “So, it’s a good way for us just to be able to do shows and play for people that wouldn’t necessarily come to a Sparks show potentially,” said the vocalist of a rare U.S. festival appearance. Ron Mael (left) and Russell Mael (right) of Sparks pose backstage prior to a performance on day one at Riot Fest. Friday, September 19, 2025 at Douglass Park in…
Who Starts Where In Baku

The post Who Starts Where In Baku appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 20: Top three qualifiers Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Third placed qualifier Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 20, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at a wild qualifying session that featured a record six red flags and rain interference. This is the Dutchman’s sixth pole position of the season and his first at Baku Street Circuit, clocking in at 1:41.117 to beat Carlos Sainz of Williams by just under half a second. Following Sainz on the grid is Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, with Mercedes pair Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell starting in fourth and fifth respectively. It wasn’t a fortunate day for McLaren as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed into the barrier at Turn 3, triggering a record sixth red flag with less than four minutes remaining in Q3. Piastri’s teammate and title rival Lando Norris couldn’t capitalize on Piastri’s mishap, managing only to qualify in seventh behind Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull and ahead of Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls. This missed opportunity could weigh heavily on Norris as he trails Piastri by 31 points in the standings in the chase for a maiden drivers’ title. With Norris starting in P7 and Piastri in P9, both will have to push their way up the grid on Sunday as they need a one-two finish – or outscore Ferrari by nine points – to wrap up the team’s second…
