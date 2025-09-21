Blink-182, Sparks, Weird Al And Rilo Kiley As Riot Fest Gets Underway
(Left to right) Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus perform on stage with Blink-182 on day one at Riot Fest. Friday, September 19, 2025 at Douglass Park in Chicago, IL Photo by Ethan Chivari "We had a record that turned 25 this year," said Alkaline Trio singer and guitarist Matt Skiba on stage Friday at Riot Fest, referencing the group's sophomore studio effort Maybe I'll Catch Fire as the punk rock festival kicked off in Chicago, celebrating a milestone of its own. "Happy birthday, Riot Fest!" Launching in 2005 as a showcase for sounds gurgling underneath the mainstream radar, Riot Fest turns 20 this year. Moving from tiny clubs to theaters, Riot Fest made the leap to the outdoor expanse in Chicago in 2012, reuniting acts like the Replacements, Misfits and Jawbreaker over the course of a once unthinkable 20 years in the Windy City. Celebrating their roots via weekend appearances by acts like Green Day and Bad Religion, Riot Fest's evolution into a more general embrace of the unconventional is on full display at 20, with the festival delivering appearances by acts like California surf pop icons The Beach Boys, parody king "Weird" Al Yankovic and art pop pioneers Sparks. "We're happy just to be able to expose our music to people that aren't necessarily Sparks fans," said Sparks vocalist Russell Mael backstage Friday, prior to the duo's on stage Riot Fest debut. "So, it's a good way for us just to be able to do shows and play for people that wouldn't necessarily come to a Sparks show potentially," said the vocalist of a rare U.S. festival appearance. Ron Mael (left) and Russell Mael (right) of Sparks pose backstage prior to a performance on day one at Riot Fest. Friday, September 19, 2025 at Douglass Park in…
