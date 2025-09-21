2025-09-23 Tuesday

Shiba Inu Network Sees Transaction Surge

The post Shiba Inu Network Sees Transaction Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, Shibarium, has recently observed a notable upswing in transaction volume, surpassing 10,000 new transactions within just 24 hours, bringing the total count to 17,410. When juxtaposed against the 7,110 entries noted on September 18, this marks a significant growth. Continue Reading:Shiba Inu Network Sees Transaction Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/shiba-inu-network-sees-transaction-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 03:40
BTC Investors Net $10,255 in Daily Profits with BAY Miner

The post BTC Investors Net $10,255 in Daily Profits with BAY Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized above $115,000, near its all-time high. As prices climbed, both retail and institutional investors sought passive income beyond simply holding BTC. At the same time, network mining difficulty hit 136 trillion, rising five times since June, making solo mining unprofitable. Against this backdrop, cloud mining has emerged as a mainstream solution, allowing investors to earn daily Bitcoin returns without hardware or expertise. Platforms like BAY Miner lead this trend, offering USD-pegged payouts and accessible contracts that turn idle BTC into stable income. Why is cloud mining popular? As crypto prices surge and mining competition grows, cloud mining is attracting investors with low entry barriers and stable returns. Unlike traditional mining, which demands costly machines, electricity, and skills, cloud platforms rent out computing power via large data centers. Users simply buy contracts and receive daily USD-settled profits, unaffected by BTC price swings. In 2025, with Bitcoin soaring, holders want assets to generate income, not just appreciate. Cloud mining meets this need—turning idle BTC into a steady passive cash flow, much like interest or dividends, without selling coins. BAY Miner Cloud Mining Platform Overview Founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, BAY Miner is a global cloud mining platform designed to make Bitcoin mining accessible to all. Its mobile-first app simplifies the complex process: users just register, choose a contract, and top up funds, while mining runs in enterprise-grade data centers. No hardware or technical expertise is needed. With millions of users across 180+ countries, BAY Miner’s transparent, high-yield model is redefining how investors earn daily passive income from crypto. Platform Core Features No Hardware Needed: BAY Miner is 100% cloud-based, so users don’t need mining machines or pay for electricity and maintenance. Even beginners can start earning via the mobile app. USD Daily Payouts: All contracts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 03:30
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $17M for Bitcoin L2 as Analyst Predicts 100x Gain

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 03:30
Can SPX Regain $2 or Is Maxi Doge a Better Pick?

The post Can SPX Regain $2 or Is Maxi Doge a Better Pick? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPX6900 (SPX) is back in focus as traders look for fresh opportunities after recent price swings. With a market cap near $1.2 billion, the asset has delivered both big gains and sharp pullbacks over the past month. After heavy losses in late August, $SPX started to recover with strong upward moves, though a recent pullback has cooled momentum. This article reviews $SPX’s latest performance, examines its market trends, and highlights possible trading setups. For those interested in smaller cap meme coins, the new project Maxi Doge is also gaining traction and could be one of the best altcoins to buy now. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel SPX6900 Price Prediction From August 18th to early September, $SPX saw a steep decline, reaching its lowest point around September 1st. Since then, it has shifted into a positive trajectory, showing a strong uptrend that extended until recently. Although there was a minor pullback in the past day, the asset surged just two days ago, climbing from $1.26 to $1.46. $SPX now holds a market cap of about $1.2 billion, though it is still missing from many major exchanges. Since launching in October 2024, $SPX has generally trended upward. It gained major traction in April and went on to rally to its all-time high of about $2 billion in July. With the current market cap sitting at $1.25 billion, the asset may still be undervalued compared to its peak. Looking at the chart, $SPX has dropped from its all-time high of roughly $2.29 to around $1.20 today. A clear downward trendline has formed, tested, and respected several times. A strong support level was previously broken, retested, and then rejected, sending the price lower. This now puts $SPX in a potential no-go zone for longs, strengthening the case for shorts if weakness continues. Based on a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 03:08
Zexpire Outpaces Pi & Solana in Fundraising Momentum; VeChain Forms a Double-Bottom Setup

Zexpire surpasses Pi and Solana in fundraising as $ZX gains traction. Its fixed-risk, volatility-driven trading model and deflationary design attract early adopters.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 02:50
Mexican Billionaire, Who Set Up One of the Nation's Top Banks, Called Dollar-Like Fiat Money The 'Biggest Fraud' And Sees Bitcoin As The Only Escape

Mexican business tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego has been vocal about his unwavering faith in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) while voicing an equally strong disdain for fiat currencies.read more
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:31
500x Upside Potential? BlockchainFX Presale Hits $7.6M: Next Crypto to Explode Ahead of Pepe and Floki Inu

As activity surges in crypto, traders are asking a key question: Which is the next crypto to explode? Meme coins like Pepe (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are still making headlines, but they face challenges of limited utility and dependence on hype. Meanwhile, BlockchainFX (BFX) is in presale and attracting serious attention, not only because
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:30
Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Analyst Who Claimed His Bitcoin Prediction from Last Week Was Accurate Shares What He Expects for BTC Going Forward

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson predicted what would happen next in the Bitcoin price in his statement. Continue Reading: Analyst Who Claimed His Bitcoin Prediction from Last Week Was Accurate Shares What He Expects for BTC Going Forward
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:08
SPX6900 Price Prediction: Can SPX Regain $2 or Is Maxi Doge a Better Pick?

SPX6900 (SPX) is back in focus as traders look for fresh opportunities after recent price swings. With a market cap near $1.2 billion, the asset has delivered both big gains and sharp pullbacks over the past month. After heavy losses in late August, $SPX started to recover with strong upward moves, though a recent pullback […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/21 01:28
