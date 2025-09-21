Bursa MEXC
From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What’s Next for Ecosystem
The post From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What’s Next for Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says “FAssets are imminent” Tim Rowley, one of the earliest enthusiasts of the Flare (FLR) ecosystem, reflects on what makes the blockchain special and what might be next for Flare (FLR) and its adoption workloads. Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says Tim Rowley, an Australian blockchain educationist and passionate Flare (FLR) ecosystem contributor, shared a reflection on his journey in the ecosystem. He recalled the early days when he became involved because of his father participating in a Spark (the predecessor of FLR) airdrop to the holders of XRP. Image via X While Flare was still in its very nascent stage of an EVM blockchain, Rowley admitted that the passionate community was its strength from the very beginning. Then, he started learning the concept of FTSO, a Flare-specific design of blockchain oracles. Rowley launched FTSO.AU, the first Flare oracle infrastructure provider. Expanding his involvement with the ecosystem, Rowley contributed to Flare Metrics, a data tracker for Flare’s validators, and Flare Builders, a developer experience resource for Flare and its canary network Songbird. The primary motivation was bringing new community members to both ecosystems: This is the very reason we have Flare Metrics and Flare Builders. Our aim is to provide unbiased information such as network statistics and other projects among us that make Flare great. Instead of answering individual questions, we have put this information in a format that can reach a larger audience (this is also the same reason I started making YouTube videos, it’s easier to share a single video that answers the same question many have). Flare (FLR) is a unique Layer-1 blockchain focused on data-heavy use cases. It was introduced in late Q4, 2020, as a “utility fork” of XRP Ledger. “FAssets are…
1
$0.014967
+61.91%
FLR
$0.02352
-3.64%
XRP
$2.8408
-2.06%
Harry Kane Continues To Break Records At Bayern Munich
The post Harry Kane Continues To Break Records At Bayern Munich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harry Kane scored another hattrick as Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday. (Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Getty Images After a fantastic performance in the Champions League, Harry Kane has added another hattrick on Bundesliga matchday 3. The England captain scored a fantastic goal after a Lennart Karl assist (44’) and then added two more from the spot (48’ & 77’). Deep into stoppage time, Serge Gnabry completed Bayern Munich’s 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. Vladimir Coufal scored the only goal for the hosts (82’). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to cruise at the top of the Bundesliga table. “It was a tough game,” Kane said. “We weren’t at our best in the first half. Credit to the opponent, who made it difficult for us. The goal we scored certainly helped. In the second half, we were better and showed more of our real level.” The Rekordmeister has now scored an unbelievable 18 goals while only conceding three times. Kane has been a big part of this run of form for the Bundesliga titleholders. The 32-year-old has scored eight goals and three assists. It has been a fantastic start for Kane. The Englishman has now scored 13 goals in seven games across all competitions for Bayern to start the season. The latest hattrick has now been turned into a nickname. The commentator on DAZN in Germany called Kane “Hattrick Kane.” Asked about it after the game, Kane said: “Hattrick Harry is what they used to call me in school when I was younger.” Harry Kane can add another match ball to his collection. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images There is no doubt that Kane has taken Germany by storm. Kane needed just 67 Bundesliga games to score…
1
$0.014967
+61.91%
T
$0.01542
-3.98%
REAL
$0.05952
-3.56%
Helius Labs CEO and Solana co-founder Anatoly publicly disagreed over tokenization
Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz and one of Solana’s co-founders, Anatoly “Toly” Yakovenko, publicly aired differing opinions on X around the polarizing topic of tokenization. The Solana camp has always been close-knit and closely bonded by a shared underdog mentality, callused by challenges like downtimes after it burst onto the scene as the “Ethereum Killer.” […]
CAMP
$0.03804
-18.96%
LIKE
$0.008264
+4.21%
Metaplanet Evaluates Stock Buybacks Amid Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy
The post Metaplanet Evaluates Stock Buybacks Amid Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Metaplanet shifts strategy to avoid dilutive share issuance. Focuses on compliance-driven BTC accumulation. New financial strategies could impact market trends. Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich emphasizes that issuing new shares below 1x mNAV undermines value, driving the company to focus on preferred shares and stock buybacks to optimize BTC yield. This strategy highlights Metaplanet’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and adhering to compliance, affecting BTC market dynamics and investment interests globally. Bitcoin Valuation and Regulatory Alignment Boost Metaplanet’s Credibility CEO Simon Gerovich publicly addressed changes in Metaplanet’s capital strategy, specifically regarding Bitcoin procurement. These changes include shifting away from issuing new shares when the price plunges below 1 times mNAV, which he says destroys shareholder value. Instead, options like preferred shares and stock buybacks are under evaluation. Issuing shares below mNAV is viewed as damaging by Gerovich since it would negatively affect the company’s BTC yield. The firm will navigate this by considering stock buybacks, aligning with their BTC objectives in compliance with Japanese brokers. Market reactions to these announcements highlight concerns over short-selling, which Japanese brokers have emphasized as illegal if covered by new share allocations. The broader crypto community sees Metaplanet’s strategy aligning with compliance, as it echoes MicroStrategy’s BTC accumulation model, adding to their stature as significant holders of Bitcoin. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Simon Gerovich’s adherence to strategic BTC accumulation timelines offers Metaplanet resilience and continuity in volatile markets, mirroring strategies used by other Bitcoin treasury-centric companies historically proven effective. As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $115,787.86, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a 24-hour volume drop of 42.60% according to CoinMarketCap. BTC showed minor price change, up 0.32% over 24 hours, reflecting Gerovich’s careful market timing for strategic accumulation. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…
1
$0.014967
+61.91%
CHANGE
$0.00175096
-1.80%
BTC
$112,228.55
-1.94%
Bridging Web3 and Everyday Creative
The post Bridging Web3 and Everyday Creative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Flixxo enables creators to earn and distribute content without relying on platform algorithms or follower thresholds. Audiences and contributors are rewarded through a Proof-of-Value system that recognizes engagement at all levels. Web3 technologies like smart contracts and tokenized crowdfunding open new paths for financing and content circulation. Rethinking creative sharing through web3 Independent creators – filmmakers, musicians, visual artists – have long faced the same challenge: traditional platforms decide who gets visibility, how stories circulate, and under what conditions. Web3 opens another path. With platforms like Flixxo, content can flow directly between creators and audiences, supported by decentralized technology that removes unnecessary barriers and builds trust. This is a shift away from models where algorithms or thresholds define success. Here, transparency and autonomy are at the core. Exchanges are recorded on-chain, visible to all, and part of a system designed to make creative circulation clear and fair. The network’s Proof-of-Value system extends this principle beyond creators. Viewers and seeders who contribute to the ecosystem by watching ads or supporting distribution, are also rewarded in proportion to the value they bring. In other words, the system recognizes that maintaining a creative economy requires participation at multiple levels, and it allocates rewards accordingly. In this model, participation goes beyond creation itself. Audiences and communities also play an active role by curating, sharing, and amplifying content. Creativity becomes collective: it is not only about telling stories, but about sustaining the ecosystem where those stories live. Other Web3 platforms such as DLive, which was acquired by BitTorrent, take a more donation-driven approach. This model is often appealing for newcomers, since it allows supporters to contribute directly and gives young creators a straightforward entry point into monetization. While the donation model does not always provide the same stability as automated payments through smart…
TRUST
$0.0004727
-5.93%
PLAY
$0.03931
-6.06%
MORE
$0.08427
-4.71%
Why LILPEPE Holds The Edge In 2025
The post Why LILPEPE Holds The Edge In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins continue attracting attention in the crypto market, but not all are built similarly. Pepe Coin has been a familiar face for some time, while Little Pepe is quickly emerging as a stronger contender with its own innovative edge. At the time of writing, Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) price is around $0.00001210 with a market cap of $4.4 billion. Meanwhile, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in stage 13 of its presale, selling at $0.0022 after climbing from earlier stages where it started at $0.0010. This progression means early investors are already up 120% gains, and those entering the current stage still have about 36.36% gain potential before the official launch at $0.0030. That kind of room for growth, combined with features and community energy, is why many believe LILPEPE could surge by as much as 3,938% before the end of 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Rising Challenger Little Pepe has arrived with a different pitch to investors. Built on a next-generation Layer 2 solution running on Ethereum, it offers ultra-low fees, fast transaction finality, and zero transaction tax. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is in stage 13 of its presale at $0.0022, having already raised $25,549,047 of its $28,775,000 target with 15.7 billion tokens sold out of the 17.25 billion allocated for presale. The structured presale model is already rewarding early participants. Stage one investors are sitting on gains of over 120%, and even current buyers are positioned for around 36.36% of the profits once the token lists at $0.0030. This shows that LILPEPE has created a tangible early mover advantage for its community, something many meme coins fail to provide. Community Momentum and Market Attention One of the most striking signals is how LILPEPE has outperformed other meme coins in online search and trend volume. Between June and August…
CAP
$0.14073
-2.86%
KIND
$0.002808
-39.69%
TOKEN
$0.01193
-6.57%
$4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push
The post $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets. Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range. DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity. SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further. Cipher X noted, “As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.” Source: Cipher X//X The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high. Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market. Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings. DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.…
NEAR
$2.898
-2.62%
LOOKS
$0.013832
+0.30%
SUI
$3.3595
-4.35%
SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-builds-momentum/
SUI
$3.3595
-4.35%
COM
$0.017157
-1.38%
PUSH
$0.03205
-3.49%
Flora Growth secures $401 million for Zero Gravity treasury ahead of Monday’s 0G token airdrop
The 0G token is set to be launched on Monday following an airdrop from the 0G Foundation and listings on major exchanges.
TOKEN
$0.01193
-6.57%
0G
$6.284
+737.86%
ZERO
$0.00003374
-3.32%
BlackRock Earns $260 Million From Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Under 2 Years
BlackRock has quietly turned its early foray into crypto into a lucrative venture, earning more than $260 million in annual revenue from digital asset products in less than two years. The windfall stems largely from the rapid success of its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which dominate their respective markets and now rank among the most profitable products in the firm’s portfolio. How BlackRock Quietly Built One of Its Most Profitable Businesses Through Crypto ETFs According to Dragonfly partner Omar Kanji’s data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated about $218 million in fees at a 0.25% commission rate during its first year. Its Ethereum fund, ETHA, added another $42 million under the same fee structure. Kanji emphasized that the milestone is striking not only because of the size of the revenue. He noted that achieving it within a year of launch underscores how quickly BlackRock has entrenched itself in crypto finance. The success of these funds reflects a broader trend: investors are paying significantly more to access crypto products compared with traditional ETFs. While IBIT and ETHA charge 0.25% in annual fees, most of BlackRock’s established ETFs—including its flagship IVV fund—charge between 0.03% and 0.1%. This disparity highlights how institutional demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure has translated into premium pricing power for the asset manager. Meanwhile, that strategy has coincided with investor enthusiasm for the market class. Launched in January 2024, IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally and now ranks as the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets, according to VettaFi. Additionally, SoSo Value data shows IBIT has attracted $60.6 billion in net inflows, representing nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows. Today, it manages more than $88 billion in assets, cementing its role as the industry’s flagship product. BlackRock’s IBIT Flows. Source: SoSo Value Data On the other hand, BlackRock’s Ethereum product, ETHA, has also become a force in its category. Since its July 2024 debut, ETHA has drawn $13.4 billion in net inflows, giving it a commanding 72.5% share of all US ETH ETF flows.
1
$0.014967
+61.91%
TRUST
$0.0004727
-5.93%
MORE
$0.08427
-4.71%
