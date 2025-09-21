Helius Labs CEO, Solana co-founder disagree over tokenization

Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz and one of Solana's co-founders, Anatoly "Toly" Yakovenko, publicly aired differing opinions on X around the polarizing topic of tokenization. The Solana camp has always been close-knit and closely bonded by a shared underdog mentality, callused by challenges like downtimes after it burst onto the scene as the "Ethereum Killer." So, when major parties have a clash of ideals, it tends to get noticed. Why create a token? The exchange between Toly and Mert began after the Solana co-founder responded to a post by the latter asking why a wallet needs a token. "Is there some use for it that I'm missing?" He asked, to which Toly wrote, "Everything with revenues should have a token." Pushing for an explanation, Mert asked, "Why?" and Toly says, "So then the profits could be returned to token holders." In the comment section, users were also divided. While some acknowledged the logic in Toly's position, others leaned towards Mert's view that wallets are essential infrastructure that risk becoming something else when tokenization is involved. Toly's response seems to be more about democratizing ownership than anything else, and it paves the way for regular users to benefit as opposed to just VCs or a centralized team. Mert seemed to disagree as he replied with a sarcastic "should I release token?" The exchange is only an example of the debates about tokenization going on all over the ecosystem as the space further matures. Just days earlier, Mert ignited a round of debate after floating the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin in a conversation about tokenized treasuries and stablecoins, which is an easy way to capture yield on-chain. Mert stirred debate on Solana stablecoins On September 10, Mert floated the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin whose reserve yield would be redirected to…