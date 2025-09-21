Bursa MEXC
Berita Kripto
2025-09-23
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
The best crypto investment to make today is Pepeto, With More Potential than Shiba Inu and Pepe, In 2025
But 2025 isn't the same story pure hype alone won't lead to a repeat. Investors now seek real utility
$0.01541
-3.98%
REAL
$0.05952
-3.56%
HYPE
$46.5
-6.92%
Coindoo
2025/09/21 03:40
Helius Labs CEO, Solana co-founder disagree over tokenization
The post Helius Labs CEO, Solana co-founder disagree over tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz and one of Solana’s co-founders, Anatoly “Toly” Yakovenko, publicly aired differing opinions on X around the polarizing topic of tokenization. The Solana camp has always been close-knit and closely bonded by a shared underdog mentality, callused by challenges like downtimes after it burst onto the scene as the “Ethereum Killer.” So, when major parties have a clash of ideals, it tends to get noticed. Why create a token? The exchange between Toly and Mert began after the Solana co-founder responded to a post by the latter asking why a wallet needs a token. “Is there some use for it that I’m missing?” He asked, to which Toly wrote, “Everything with revenues should have a token.” Pushing for an explanation, Mert asked, “Why?” and Toly says, “So then the profits could be returned to token holders.” In the comment section, users were also divided. While some acknowledged the logic in Toly’s position, others leaned towards Mert’s view that wallets are essential infrastructure that risk becoming something else when tokenization is involved. Toly’s response seems to be more about democratizing ownership than anything else, and it paves the way for regular users to benefit as opposed to just VCs or a centralized team. Mert seemed to disagree as he replied with a sarcastic “should I release token?” The exchange is only an example of the debates about tokenization going on all over the ecosystem as the space further matures. Just days earlier, Mert ignited a round of debate after floating the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin in a conversation about tokenized treasuries and stablecoins, which is an easy way to capture yield on-chain. Mert stirred debate on Solana stablecoins On September 10, Mert floated the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin whose reserve yield would be redirected to…
$2.57649
+4.15%
CAMP
$0.03804
-18.97%
GET
$0.00621
-2.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:27
Best Altcoins to Buy Now: Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High on Watchlists but One Crypto Is Stealing the Show
Dogecoin and HBAR stay top picks, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 685% staking APY, and viral growth make it the breakout altcoin analysts see surging 50x in 2025.
ALTCOIN
$0.0004547
-8.96%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LAYER
$0.4473
-12.06%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 03:20
Dogecoin Eyes $0.28–$0.30 Bounce After H4 TD Sequential Buy Signal
Crypto analyst Ali Martinez spots a TD Sequential “buy” on Dogecoin’s 4-hour chart. Could DOGE rebound toward $0.28–$0.30? Price analysis and trade tips inside.
DOGE
$0.23904
-4.10%
ALI
$0.0059
-4.53%
TRADE
$0.10187
-3.72%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 03:00
Over $7.5m Raised: BlockchainFX Presale Is The Web3 Project That Could Be The Best Crypto Investment In 2025
GRT and Sei offer steady but limited 2025 gains, while BlockchainFX’s $0.024 presale, daily USDT rewards, and $1+ long-term target make it a top 100x crypto contender.
$0.014967
+61.98%
SEI
$0.2869
-5.34%
GRT
$0.08389
-6.07%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 02:51
Flora Growth schakelt naar Web3 AI modus met $0G en Solana
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) pakt groots uit met een financieringsronde van maar liefst $401 miljoen. Het bedrijf, dat binnenkort verdergaat onder de naam ZeroStack, schakelt volledig over op een Web3 AI strategie. Het centrale punt van die strategie is $0G, de eigen token van het AI gedreven blockchain project
TOKEN
$0.01195
-6.42%
0G
$6.284
+737.86%
AI
$0.1234
-10.96%
Coinstats
2025/09/21 02:41
EDF delivers its nuclear surpluses to an American bitcoin miner
France is preparing to give up its surplus nuclear energy to an American bitcoin miner instead of favoring the French solution.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 02:05
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Call $160K BTC as MACD Golden Cross Returns in September
The cryptocurrency market entered September with a burst of optimism after Bitcoin's MACD golden cross reappeared on daily charts. This indicator, where the MACD line crosses above the signal line, has historically preceded strong upward moves. Analysts quickly pointed out the last three golden crosses each signaled extended rallies, often unlocking new all-time highs within
BTC
$112,228.55
-1.94%
CROSS
$0.2317
-15.57%
LINE
$0.0000363
-14.98%
Coinstats
2025/09/21 01:30
Chainlink’s Best Rally Since 2021 Sparks Market FOMO, but BlockchainFX Steals Spotlight as the Top Crypto Presale
The crypto market is buzzing again. Chainlink has delivered its strongest rally since 2021, climbing over 82% this quarter and putting investors on high alert. With analysts eyeing a cup-and-handle breakout that could push LINK toward $100, the market is experiencing fresh FOMO that hasn't been felt in years. Yet, while Chainlink dominates headlines, another
$0.01541
-3.98%
FOMO
$0.00001297
-6.15%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/21 01:30
Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs
Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs
COM
$0.01716
-1.31%
REACT
$0.07028
-8.17%
Coinstats
2025/09/21 01:10
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000