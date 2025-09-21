2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Biggest Q4 Altcoin Bets: XRP, Polygon, Cardano, and MAGACOIN FINANCE in Focus

As the final quarter of 2025 gets underway, investors are recalibrating portfolios across both blue-chip cryptocurrencies and emerging tokens. Global […] The post Biggest Q4 Altcoin Bets: XRP, Polygon, Cardano, and MAGACOIN FINANCE in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-8.96%
XRP
XRP$2.8402-2.09%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.10898+29.64%
Coindoo2025/09/21 02:30
Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum growth may slow as its market cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s Layer 2 tech, low fees, and fast transactions position it for exponential adoption.
Capverse
CAP$0.14073-2.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03979-6.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4473-12.06%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 02:30
BlackRock’s Crypto ETFs Revenue Surpass $260 Million Annually

The post BlackRock’s Crypto ETFs Revenue Surpass $260 Million Annually appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has quietly turned its early foray into crypto into a lucrative venture, earning more than $260 million in annual revenue from digital asset products in less than two years. The windfall stems largely from the rapid success of its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which dominate their respective markets and now rank among the most profitable products in the firm’s portfolio. How BlackRock Quietly Built One of Its Most Profitable Businesses Through Crypto ETFs According to Dragonfly partner Omar Kanji’s data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated about $218 million in fees at a 0.25% commission rate during its first year. Its Ethereum fund, ETHA, added another $42 million under the same fee structure. Sponsored Sponsored Kanji emphasized that the milestone is striking not only because of the size of the revenue. He noted that achieving it within a year of launch underscores how quickly BlackRock has entrenched itself in crypto finance. The success of these funds reflects a broader trend: investors are paying significantly more to access crypto products compared with traditional ETFs. While IBIT and ETHA charge 0.25% in annual fees, most of BlackRock’s established ETFs—including its flagship IVV fund—charge between 0.03% and 0.1%. This disparity highlights how institutional demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure has translated into premium pricing power for the asset manager. Meanwhile, that strategy has coincided with investor enthusiasm for the market class. Launched in January 2024, IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally and now ranks as the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets, according to VettaFi. Additionally, SoSo Value data shows IBIT has attracted $60.6 billion in net inflows, representing nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows. Today, it manages more than $88 billion in assets, cementing its role as the industry’s flagship product. BlackRock’s IBIT…
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004718-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08427-4.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 02:29
PEPE Price Prediction vs Layer Brett: Analysts Forecasts Point To 5x Gains For PEPE and 65x For LBRETT

Analysts see PEPE primed for a 5x rally as shorts face pressure, while Layer Brett’s presale and staking rewards fuel bold 65x forecasts, making it 2025’s wild card.
Wilder World
WILD$0.248-8.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02358-4.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4473-12.06%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 02:10
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches Record High Again in September

The difficulty of mining Bitcoin (BTC), a key metric that measures how challenging it is to add new blocks to the blockchain, has surged to a record high of 142.3 trillion as of Friday. This indicates an increasingly competitive environment for miners trying to validate transactions and secure the network. Following successive all-time highs in [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$112,228.55-1.94%
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/21 01:54
HBAR, SUI Eyeing 300% Gains, But This New ETH L2 Token May Steal The Show

The post HBAR, SUI Eyeing 300% Gains, But This New ETH L2 Token May Steal The Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 20:13 As Uptober approaches, attention has turned to HBAR and SUI, both showing signs of strength with room for further gains. HBAR is trading near $0.2449 USD, with resistance at $0.248 USD, and a potential breakout could see it test $0.266 USD. SUI, on the other hand, has maintained support around $3.72 USD, pushing toward the 4.00 USD resistance zone after forming higher lows. Meanwhile, a new ETH Layer 2 token has entered the spotlight, raising over $3.8 million USD in its presale at $0.0058 USD per token. Layer Brett is offering staking rewards around 684% APY and ultra-low fees; positioning it as the best crypto to buy now ahead of Uptober’s momentum. What’s new with HBAR? HBAR is trading around $0.24–$0.25 USD, with daily volumes showing a recent uptick. Big-wallet accumulation and technical indicators suggest that HBAR may have broken out of short-term resistance. One pattern forming is a cup-and-handle, where the neckline sits near $0.25 USD. If that holds, projections point to a possible move toward $0.31 USD. HBAR is also seeing interest from institutional investors, who are monitoring developments in exchange offerings and staking yields. These factors feed into HBAR price prediction scenarios that assume moderate upside rather than extreme gains. Inside the Sui Network SUI currently trades in the range of $3.60–$3.80 USD, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding $1.9 billion USD. Week-over-week movement shows SUI up around 5-8%, though intraday volatility has increased. Market participants are tracking ecosystem updates: SUI’s developer network has expanded projects, and new listings on major exchanges have improved liquidity. Nevertheless, resistance is present near $4.50 USD, and declines from that level have often followed short-term pumps. For SUI, the price prediction outlook before uptake in October depends on sustained on-chain activity and external developments (partnerships,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.897-2.65%
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
SUI
SUI$3.3587-4.30%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:48
ChatGPT Predicts Ethereum Might Break $11,000, While Ozak AI Token Could Surge from $0.012 to $5 Simultaneously

The post ChatGPT Predicts Ethereum Might Break $11,000, While Ozak AI Token Could Surge from $0.012 to $5 Simultaneously  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital assets market is still experiencing significant changes, as Ethereum accumulates profits and Ozak AI launches a presale with accelerated growth. The analysts estimate that Ethereum might reach the level of $11,000, and the $OZ token of Ozak AI, which is currently at the cost of $0.012, may potentially reach $5. Such concurrent actions indicate the increasing strength of old and new tokens, making Ozak AI one of the best altcoins to follow in 2025. Ozak AI’s Growth Path Ozak AI is an artificial intelligence-based blockchain solution that uses a combination of physical infrastructure (DePIN) and on-chain systems (OSN) connotation. The platform also uses distributed networks to achieve fault tolerance and security as well as real-time availability of data. Through its DePIN model, data is stored across multiple nodes, avoiding single points of failure and improving scalability. The project has progressed through several presale stages, starting at $0.001 in Stage 1 and reaching $0.012 in the current stage. The next step is planned to rise to $0.014, which is a 900% addition from the first point of entry. A listing target of $1 means an early-stage buyer at $0.001 could gain 100x returns. At the present $0.012, projections of $5 would represent over 400x ROI. Presale data confirms 903,476,000 $OZ tokens sold, raising more than $3.24 million. The 10 billion supply cap has been allocated as 3 billion presale, 3 billion community, 2 billion reserves, 1 billion liquidity, and 1 billion team. This allocation makes it sustainable and in line with the growth and sustainability of the ecosystem. Features and Partnerships Driving Utility Ozak AI incorporates predictive financial modeling, AI-enhanced analytics, and real-time decision-making into its platform. Its Prediction Agent analyzes both internal and external data to offer proper financial signals. Using the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), data sources…
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
RealLink
REAL$0.05952-3.56%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05705-2.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:47
Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Chainlink (LINK) has seen significant interest within the cryptocurrency market recently as substantial investments by “whale” investors have come into play. Over the span of just two days, these major players acquired roughly 2 million LINK tokens.Continue Reading:Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03931-6.06%
Chainlink
LINK$21.4-3.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.13239-15.36%
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:37
Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $84M in ETH as Expert Predicts Ethereum Rally to $5K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000279-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01716-1.31%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:35
Bitcoin’s Spot vs. Futures battle heats up, yet BTC could rally IF…

At $115,771, Bitcoin stands between aggressive Futures shorts and resilient spot accumulation.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,228.55-1.94%
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:00
Berita Sohor Kini

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000