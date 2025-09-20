2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Ripple Meets With US And US Government To Talk Crypto – Here’s What Happened

Ripple Meets With US And US Government To Talk Crypto – Here’s What Happened

The post Ripple Meets With US And US Government To Talk Crypto – Here’s What Happened appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Meets With US And US Government To Talk Crypto – Here’s What Happened | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-meets-with-us-on-crypto/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.113792-8.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017165-1.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.07768-10.92%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 02:40
Kongsi
27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments

27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments

The post 27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours. 🚨 Ethereum just broke another record! 🚨 Layer 2 networks processed 25M transactions in a single day – a new all-time high.📈 Add Ethereum mainnet (L1), and the ecosystem hit nearly 27M daily transactions. 👉 That’s already bigger than many national payment systems:🇬🇧 UK… pic.twitter.com/BexkTyPvWx — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 19, 2025 This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume. As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions. Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says. At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances. Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains…
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
Sidekick
K$0.179+2.75%
Union
U$0.010791-18.21%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 02:25
Kongsi
Japan’s debt reckoning and the global economic warning

Japan’s debt reckoning and the global economic warning

The post Japan’s debt reckoning and the global economic warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s financial markets are sending out a warning siren, not just for Tokyo, but for the rest of the world. The Bank of Japan (BOJ), once famous for almost endless money printing, is taking the first steps toward unwinding its massive interventions. In short, Japan’s debt dilemma is coming to a head. This week, the BOJ announced that it will begin selling off its hefty holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), over 79 trillion yen (more than $500 billion). That’s a move no major central bank has tried at this scale before, and it’s sending ripples through global financial markets. And here’s the bigger problem. Japan’s debt has ballooned to around 1,324 trillion yen, or nearly 235% of its entire economy (GDP). No other developed nation comes close. The yield on its 10-year government bonds now sits above 1.6%, a level unseen for decades. Higher rates mean it’s costing Japan even more to just pay the interest, let alone chip away at the debt itself. Why Japan’s debt dilemma matters for the U.S. While Japan scrambles to manage its giant debt burden, the U.S. faces a similar but even bigger storm on the horizon. As of September 2025, America’s national debt has soared past $37 trillion. That’s over $100,000 for every man, woman, and child in the country, and it stands at about 120% of GDP. The Treasury has started buying back its own bonds in an effort to keep the market functioning and to contain borrowing costs. There’s talk about the U.S. adopting Japan-style yield curve control, which would mean artificially capping long-term interest rates to manage its mountain of debt. As Lyn Alden explained in her “Nothing Stops This Train” thesis, this isn’t a problem that’s easily reversed: U.S. fiscal deficits are on autopilot, and political gridlock makes big…
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
Threshold
T$0.01541-3.98%
Union
U$0.010791-18.21%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 02:02
Kongsi
SHIB Price Tumbles Despite High Weekly Token Burn

SHIB Price Tumbles Despite High Weekly Token Burn

The post SHIB Price Tumbles Despite High Weekly Token Burn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB price declined by 10.84% in the last 7 days. Shiba Inu token burning rate over the week was up by 138.57%. SHIB is estimated to surge in the next 30 days. Token burning increased over a week, but SHIB price didn’t precisely reflect its impact. The Shiba Inu community is anticipating that the next 30 days will reverse the SHIB price pattern. More factors, like increasing optimism and a rate cut, are likely to contribute to SHIB price surge. This comes around the time when the Shiba Inu community received an update on the Shibarium Bridge Exploit. SHIB Price After Shiba Inu Token Burn Shiba Inu tokens were burnt 138.57% more over the week to take its total circulating supply to 589.24 trillion. This, however, marked a lower token burning rate over the last 24 hours by 89.01%. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.0000129 (1hr 0.21% ▲ | 24hr -2.95% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,603,047,444 (-2.84% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,706,073,045 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 117,566 (-89.01% ▼)Past 7 Days: 4,057,686 (138.57% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 20, 2025 SHIB price was initially estimated to respond to the weekly rate by marking an uptick. But, it declined by 1.46% in the last 24 hours and 10.84% in the last 7 days. The 24-hour trading volume reflected a similar sentiment with a decline of 17.67%. The last time SHIB achieved an ATH was on October 28, 2021, when it peaked at $0.00008845. The token burning process is often linked to triggering a price surge because it brings down the number of tokens in circulation. This principle has not precisely kicked in for SHIB price which has interestingly marked a rise of 3.11% in a month. What’s Next for SHIB Price? SHIB price may have declined to react to the token burning theory but the 2nd-ranked…
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
Threshold
T$0.01541-3.98%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001204-3.68%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:56
Kongsi
United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions up to 98.7K from previous 81.8K

United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions up to 98.7K from previous 81.8K

The post United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions up to 98.7K from previous 81.8K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017165-1.28%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000573-5.28%
Node Pay
NC$0.01787-7.50%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:54
Kongsi
X pakt crypto scam netwerk aan dat medewerkers probeerde om te kopen

X pakt crypto scam netwerk aan dat medewerkers probeerde om te kopen

X, het platform voorheen bekend als Twitter, ligt opnieuw onder een vergrootglas, maar dit keer draait het niet om een algoritme of een trending topic. Het bedrijf heeft bekendgemaakt dat er een grootschalig omkopings netwerk actief was, gericht op het terughalen van accounts die eerder waren geschorst wegens crypto gerelateerde... Het bericht X pakt crypto scam netwerk aan dat medewerkers probeerde om te kopen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.1687-14.36%
OP
OP$0.6979-6.82%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019+2.70%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:36
Kongsi
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Ethereum’s DeFi Strength, Solana’s Scalability, and BullZilla’s Presale Frenzy

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: Ethereum’s DeFi Strength, Solana’s Scalability, and BullZilla’s Presale Frenzy

Cryptocurrency markets in September 2025 have taken on a character of their own. Investors are hunting for the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, and three names dominate every discussion: Ethereum, Solana. Each represents a different force shaping the market, Ethereum driving decentralized finance, Solana scaling blockchain performance, pushing meme momentum to new […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713-4.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002332-7.16%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:15
Kongsi
4 Leading Crypto Presales in 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, & More!

4 Leading Crypto Presales in 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, & More!

The year 2025 has already positioned itself as one of the most exciting times in crypto history. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant forces, the spotlight has shifted toward crypto presales in 2025, which are attracting investors with high ROI potential and strong community backing. Unlike traditional market entries, presales allow early investors to secure tokens at discounted prices before listings drive prices upward.  Among the most talked-about names are BlockDAG, with its explosive fundraising and adoption; Maxi Doge, capitalizing on Dogecoin’s legacy with hype-driven utility; PepeNode, bringing a unique mine-to-earn model; and Wall Street Pepe, blending meme energy with cross-chain expansion plans. In this article, we’ll explore why these projects rank among the leading crypto presales in 2025. 1. BlockDAG BlockDAG is dominating conversations across the industry, and its numbers are turning heads. To date, the project has raised almost $410 million and sold more than 26.3 billion BDAG coins, placing it more than halfway toward its ambitious $600M goal.  The current presale price sits at just $0.0013, but this golden window is closing in less than 24 hours. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, early participants are effectively locking in a guaranteed 3,746% ROI the moment BDAG hits exchanges. Looking ahead, projections of $1 suggest the potential for life-changing returns. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is the adoption already underway. The network boasts 312,000+ holders, has sold nearly 20,000 ASIC miners worldwide, and powers 3 million X1 mobile miners daily. The upcoming Awakening Testnet will further validate its tech, proving BlockDAG is more than just marketing. At $0.0013, this is the lowest price BDAG will ever be. Hesitation now means missing one of the most promising crypto presales in 2025. 2. Maxi Doge (MAXI) Maxi Doge is racing through presale stages at lightning speed, having already raised over $2 million. Tokens are currently priced at $0.0002565, with the next price hike scheduled within 48 hours. This time-sensitive structure fuels urgency and FOMO, especially with each stage getting progressively more expensive. The project promises more than just meme hype. With staking returns at a high 157% APY and aggressive community-driven marketing, MAXI is aiming to become the spiritual successor to Dogecoin while offering stronger tokenomics. For those looking to capture meme-driven energy, MAXI is easily among the crypto presales in 2025 to keep an eye on. 3. PepeNode (PEPENODE) PepeNode is carving its own niche in the meme economy with a mine-to-earn model that lets users create virtual mining nodes without expensive hardware. The presale has already surpassed $1 million in raised funds, with APYs advertised as high as 1,340% for stakers. Its deflationary mechanics make it particularly interesting: each time users upgrade or build nodes, 70% of the tokens spent are burned, reducing supply and creating long-term scarcity. With analyst reports consistently ranking it among leading-performing presales, momentum is building fast. Skeptics highlight the uncertainty of whether mine-to-earn mechanics will maintain long-term engagement, but early enthusiasm is strong. For investors looking for innovation in the meme space, PEPENODE is one of the most unique crypto presales in 2025. 4. Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is already live in circulation, with all 200 billion tokens in supply fully released. The token currently trades at $0.000059 with a market cap of nearly $11.8 million. While daily trading volume is modest, WEPE’s upcoming Solana migration and Ethereum burn plan have injected new life into the project. By expanding across chains while reducing total supply, WEPE aims to combine meme coin excitement with meaningful scarcity. Analysts forecast potential end-of-2025 prices in the $0.00010-$0.00012 range, depending on adoption and listings. Though modest compared to bigger names, WEPE’s transparent tokenomics (no hidden unlocks) and expansion roadmap make it one of the underdog crypto presales in 2025 worth watching closely. Rounding Up The world of crypto presales in 2025 is full of both excitement and risk. Projects like BlockDAG show how massive adoption and clear ROI potential can transform a presale into a global phenomenon, while meme-driven plays like Maxi Doge, PepeNode, and Wall Street Pepe prove that community power remains a dominant force in crypto markets. For investors, the message is clear: early entry often makes the difference between average gains and life-changing returns. However, presale participation always carries risk, and due diligence is essential. Still, whether you’re chasing innovation, meme hype, or proven adoption, these four coins represent some of the strongest crypto presales in 2025. The clock is ticking, and those who wait too long may find themselves paying far higher prices once listings go live. The post 4 Leading Crypto Presales in 2025: BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, & More! appeared first on NFT Plazas.
1
1$0.014967+61.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.52-6.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08427-4.70%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:59
Kongsi
US administration may earn billions in TikTok deal, says WSJ

US administration may earn billions in TikTok deal, says WSJ

The Donald Trump-led US government is about to cash in big from the long saga over TikTok’s American future.An exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the Treasury is expecting a multibillion-dollar fee as part of the ownership shakeup designed to address years of security fears.Oracle, the cloud giant, along with private equity backers, is set to take control of TikTok’s US operations, including its data and the algorithm that decides what users see.ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent, will stay on but with less power.Data security drives TikTok dealThis deal is the result of years of back-and-forth drama. American officials have long worried that TikTok, under ByteDance, might share sensitive user info with Beijing.They have considered banning the app outright, but instead settled on a plan that gives US regulators and investors a bigger say.Oracle’s role is central as the tech giant is expected to manage TikTok’s American data storage and watch over its recommendation engine. The idea is to keep everything “in the US” and under American eyes.The multi-billion-dollar fee could set a new precedent: governments asking foreign-owned tech companies not just to change hands but also to pay for the privilege of access.It’s a bold move that reflects a tougher stance on security without shutting the door on innovation.TikTok deal signals compromise approachTikTok isn’t just a social app; it’s a symbol of the tense tech fight between the US and China.With over 150 million American users, it has become part of the cultural fabric, but it has also triggered fears of Chinese influence and surveillance.This deal tries to split that difference. It’s a new kind of compromise where the app stays, but under a new kind of supervision.Leaders from both sides seem to support the deal, though it’s far from a done deal yet.President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping have given it a tentative thumbs-up, seeing it as a way to ease trade tensions and prevent a messy ban.For ByteDance, it means scaling back control but staying in one of its biggest markets. For the US, it means more control and a hefty check.This fee also says a lot about how tech and geopolitics are tangled today. It’s no longer just about business; it’s about national security, trust, and power.How this new TikTok performs may well influence how the US deals with other Chinese tech players in the future.The big question now is, will the new setup win over American users and regulators? Oracle will have to deliver on promises to keep data safe and content free from foreign interference.If they do, this landmark deal could become a model for the digital age, where national interest and innovation have to find a new balance.The post US administration may earn billions in TikTok deal, says WSJ appeared first on Invezz
Threshold
T$0.01541-3.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.582-8.05%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175024-1.80%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:55
Kongsi
Russia mulling regulations for stablecoins

Russia mulling regulations for stablecoins

Financial authorities in Russia intend to expand the country’s crypto regulations to cover stablecoins and securities based on digital assets. Some of the new rules should be ready by the end of the year, as the country rushes to clarify the matter for investors and find its place in a growing global market. Russia mulling […]
READY
READY$0.01498+55.55%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 23:39
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000