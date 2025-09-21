2025-09-23 Tuesday

Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey

The post Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei. Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements. Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk. On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X. This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements. Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels. Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests. “Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing me of making false statements about the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident… I deny the joint statement… I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country… I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks.” — haowi.eth, Contributor, Curve ecosystem source Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity. Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments. According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a…
Analysts Highlight XRP, Polygon, and Cardano

The post Analysts Highlight XRP, Polygon, and Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 21:30 Analysts eye XRP, Polygon, and Cardano as top Q4 altcoin bets. Market momentum builds with new projects joining the spotlight. As the final quarter of 2025 gets underway, investors are recalibrating portfolios across both blue-chip cryptocurrencies and emerging tokens. Global liquidity remains constructive, with ETF-driven inflows lifting sentiment and retail traders cautiously re-engaging after a turbulent summer. Macroeconomic indicators, including stabilizing inflation and dovish central bank signals, have bolstered the risk-on environment, allowing altcoins to recover lost ground. XRP is positioned at the center of speculation due to growing anticipation of an ETF approval. Polygon is drawing renewed interest after swiftly resolving a disruptive software bug, while Cardano continues to attract developers with governance-focused upgrades. These projects are expected to shape Q4 narratives, yet they are not the only players commanding attention. At the edges of mainstream headlines, fresh entrants are drawing capital with scarcity-driven tokenomics and cultural branding, an area where MAGACOIN FINANCE has begun to make its mark. XRP: ETF speculation intensifies The most closely watched altcoin catalyst heading into Q4 remains XRP. Analysts suggest the possibility of an ETF approval could unlock significant inflows, echoing the effect seen when Bitcoin and Ethereum secured their own products earlier this year. While regulatory outcomes are far from certain, XRP’s legal clarity following its partial victory over the SEC continues to underpin optimism. Trading volumes have climbed steadily, with derivatives positioning hinting at a rise in speculative leverage. If an ETF were to materialize, analysts argue it could propel XRP into a new liquidity tier, cementing its place as one of the most institutionally accessible assets in the crypto market. Until then, traders remain focused on technical support levels and whale activity, both of which suggest growing confidence. Polygon: bouncing back from disruption…
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Investors Are Going All In On Dogecoin and Layer Brett

Mulling over what crypto you should add to your portfolio. There are thousands of options, but to make the best of it, follow what canny investors do. Currently, they are investing in meme coins. Their favorite? The original King of Memes, Dogecoin, and a surprising new meme coin that has everyone’s attention: Layer Brett. DOGE [...] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Investors Are Going All In On Dogecoin and Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
The Real Dogecoin Killer? Layer Brett Positioned To Surpass Shiba Inu’s Legendary 2021 Rally

The post The Real Dogecoin Killer? Layer Brett Positioned To Surpass Shiba Inu’s Legendary 2021 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 21:13 Remember when Shiba Inu turned a few hundred dollars into millions during its incredible 2021 run? Think of it like finding a winning lottery ticket in your old jacket pocket. But here’s the thing about lightning – it’s tough to capture twice in the same bottle. While SHIB and Dogecoin battle declining momentum and security issues, Layer Brett is emerging as the next memecoin phenomenon with a growing community and rock-solid Layer 2 infrastructure. The Layer Brett presale has already raised more than $3.8 million, proving that investors recognize when simple beats complicated. Read on to find out more. SHIB’s 2021 Magic vs 2024 Reality: How Security Hacks Kill Picture Shiba Inu’s 2021 rally like a rocket ship – it went up fast, created legends, and made regular people millionaires overnight. DOGE holders watched in amazement as SHIB rocketed past expectations, turning the memecoin world upside down. But fast forward to 2024, and that same rocket ship has serious engine problems. The Shiba Inu ecosystem recently suffered a brutal $2.4 million hack through a flash loan exploit on Shibarium, their Layer 2 solution. When your blockchain gets hacked, it’s like having a sports car with faulty brakes – sure, it looks fast, but would you really want to drive it? Meanwhile, the SHIB-DOGE trading pair has hit record lows not seen since November 2021, painting a picture of declining confidence. Dogecoin might be showing some whale accumulation with 680 million tokens purchased recently, but Shiba Inu can’t seem to break above its 200-day moving average. The Simple Advantage: 675% APY Beats Complex Ecosystem Problems Here’s where things get interesting – sometimes the simplest solution is the smartest one. Layer Brett offers over 675% APY on staking, which is like getting paid handsomely just…
5 Meme Coins That Could Outshine the Dogecoin Boom, According to ChatGPT-5

The post 5 Meme Coins That Could Outshine the Dogecoin Boom, According to ChatGPT-5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market has been one of the most thrilling and unpredictable corners of the crypto world, attracting investors who want to ride the wave of assets that can deliver jaw-dropping returns. Dogecoin stole the spotlight back in 2021, becoming a household name, but things are moving quickly now. Newer tokens like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogwifhat (WIF), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and Pump.fun (PUMP) is stepping up as a real challenger. Pulling from ChatGPT-5’s take, here are five meme coins that look set for huge potential in the years ahead—ones that might just eclipse what Dogecoin pulled off. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Fresh Face Building Real Buzz Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming a name to know in the meme coin world, and it’s only getting started. As a new entrant, it’s already stirring things up in its presale, which has topped $25.7 million with more than 15.7 billion tokens sold. At $0.0022 in stage 13, the forecasts are exciting: a possible 20x lift at launch, climbing to 50x by the end of 2025 and 100x by 2026. By 2030, some are even eyeing 200x gains. The hype stems from its limited supply, which creates a must-have urgency, along with a community that’s really coming together—over 41,000+ holders and a Telegram group with more than 29,700 members. The $777,000 giveaway is keeping the energy high, rewarding participants and drawing more eyes. Built on Ethereum for scalability, with plans for partnerships and exchange spots, Little Pepe feels like it’s got the pieces in place for some serious traction. Dogwifhat (WIF): Solana’s Meme with Staying Power Most meme coins are built on Ethereum, but Dogwifhat (WIF) thrives on Solana, which gives it a fresh edge. It has garnered a lot of attention through its fun, shareable vibe, and the price…
Little Pepe price targets if it mirrors Cardano’s 2021 rally

The post Little Pepe price targets if it mirrors Cardano’s 2021 rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe presale breaks records, aiming for Cardano’s explosive 2021 surge. Summary Little Pepe presale hits $25.5m, building an Ethereum L2 for memes with fast, cheap, sniper-bot resistant features. Stage 13 presale at $0.0022 sold 15.7b tokens; it’s CertiK-audited and CoinMarketCap-listed, boosting investor confidence. LILPEPE could surge 1,400% to $0.033, offering early buyers potential 15x returns. The crypto market has seen unforgettable rallies, but few compare to Cardano’s (ADA) explosive run in 2021.  ADA surged from pennies to over $3, delivering massive gains to early believers and cementing itself among the top cryptocurrencies. Traders are searching for which project could repeat that kind of move. One name keeps surfacing: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its presale already breaking records, LILPEPE’s setup looks eerily similar to Cardano before its breakout. Cardano’s historic rally The increase of Cardano in 2021 was due to more developers using it, the ecosystem developing, and the excitement around its smart contract deployment. ADA started the year at less than $0.20 and then shot up to over $3 in September, a gain of more than 1,400% in less than nine months.  That rally created fortunes and proved that underdog projects can climb into the ranks of the largest cryptos almost overnight. The scale of that move is now the benchmark many analysts use when identifying the next breakout candidate. For 2025, attention is on LILPEPE as the memecoin positioned to follow a similar trajectory. LILPEPE’s early momentum Little Pepe is more than just a meme token. The project is developing an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain exclusively for memecoins, designed to be fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant. This makes it a unique blend of cultural appeal and infrastructure utility,…
TikTok’s Algorithm To Be Controlled By U.S., White House Says

The post TikTok’s Algorithm To Be Controlled By U.S., White House Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline TikTok’s algorithm and board of directors will be “controlled by America” as part of a deal reached with China earlier this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday, following earlier disputes from ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent firm. President Donald Trump signaled a deal to keep TikTok online in the U.S. was “approved” by China. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Leavitt, in a Saturday morning appearance on Fox News, said six of the seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity will be occupied by Americans, who will also oversee the platform’s algorithm. Leavitt said Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed by billionaire Larry Ellison, would lead TikTok’s “data and privacy,” after earlier reports suggested Oracle would be among an investing consortium with a controlling stake and control user data at its facilities in Texas. She also confirmed a deal was reached with Chinese officials to keep TikTok available in the U.S., after China’s foreign ministry did not explicitly confirm a deal was reached while President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “approval.” The deal is expected to be signed “in the coming days,” Leavitt said. What Has Bytedance Said About Tiktok’s Algorithm? ByteDance has repeatedly opposed separating from TikTok’s algorithm, arguing in court filings that control of the algorithm is necessary for the platform to function normally. ByteDance has claimed divesting from TikTok would “imperil the algorithm’s future functionality” and “fundamentally alter the content TikTok Inc. offers.” What Do We Know About The Tiktok Deal? Specifics of a deal reached between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives have not been publicly revealed. Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, said terms were “fair for the Chinese” and respected national security concerns in the U.S. China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, said in a…
Pepe Coin (PEPE) vs. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why LILPEPE Holds the Edge in 2025

Little Pepe’s $0.0022 presale has raised $25M with early buyers up 120%, offering 36% more upside before launch and potential 3,938% gains to rival PEPE in 2025.
BNB Market Cap Surpasses Intel in Global Ranking

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bnb-surpasses-intel-in-global-rank/
Bitcoin mining difficulty paints new ATH amid centralization fears

The rising network difficulty and the need to pay for energy are pushing out smaller players and even publicly traded corporations. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, a metric that tracks the relative challenge of adding new blocks to the ledger, climbed to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion on Friday.Mining difficulty hit successive all-time highs in August and September, driven by an influx of freshly deployed computing power over the last several weeks.Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total computing power securing the decentralized monetary protocol, also hit an all-time high of over 1.1 trillion hashes per second on Friday, according to CryptoQuant.Read more
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000