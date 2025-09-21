Bitcoin Rainbow chart predicts BTC price for October 1, 2025

The Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart has outlined potential price ranges for October 1, 2025, as the asset seeks to reclaim the $120,000 resistance. Throughout September, the maiden cryptocurrency has struggled to push past the $115,000 support zone. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $115,950, up 0.15% in the past 24 hours and gaining a modest 0.5% over the past week. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Looking ahead to October 1, the Rainbow Chart projects that Bitcoin's price could fall within a broad band of $36,628 to $409,726, depending on prevailing market sentiment. The Rainbow Chart, a long-term valuation model often used to track Bitcoin's price cycles, is built as a logarithmic regression chart. It color-codes Bitcoin's valuation bands, offering investors a simplified way to gauge whether the market is undervalued or overheated. Bitcoin price prediction The lowest tier, labeled "Basically a Fire Sale," spans from $36,628 to $47,947. Above that, the "BUY!" zone ranges from $47,947 to $64,777, while "Accumulate" covers $64,777 to $83,811. The "Still Cheap" band sets Bitcoin between $83,811 and $108,471, followed by the neutral "HODL!" zone at $108,471 to $142,332. Bitcoin Rainbow chart. Source: BlockhainCenter Cautionary levels emerge as prices climb higher. In this case, the "Is this a bubble?" range extends from $142,332 to $181,644, while "FOMO intensifies" lies between $181,644 and $233,215. On the other hand, the red zones, seen as overheated territory, start with "Sell. Seriously, SELL!" at $233,215 to $304,169 and peak with "Maximum Bubble Territory" from $304,169 to $409,726. With Bitcoin trading around $116,000 as of September 20, the Rainbow Chart suggests that by October 1, 2025, the asset will most likely fall within the "Still Cheap" or "HODL!" bands, implying a fair value between $83,811 and $142,332. This outlook indicates that despite Bitcoin's strong gains, the model places…