Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure
The post Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 20:09 BitGo’s IPO highlights crypto custody growth. See how the best altcoins focused on infrastructure drive adoption and trust. BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to make that leap. The Palo Alto firm is no lightweight either: it secured $90.3B in assets and reported $4.19B in revenue during the first half of 2025. Those numbers matter because they show how far the industry has come in terms of trust, regulation, and mainstream acceptance. Custody is no longer just a niche service for whales, but a vital piece of crypto infrastructure. That context sets the stage for new projects that want to shape the same space. Here are some of the best altcoins to watch, which are leaning directly into infrastructure, security, and institutional trust. Why BitGo’s IPO Matters for the Market BitGo’s decision to file for a U.S. IPO signals that regulators and investors are finally ready to treat crypto infrastructure as a serious business. With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup underwriting the deal, the listing is a landmark moment that could open the door for other custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers. Revenue growth has been strong, even if profits have dipped, showing institutions are driving adoption. This comes in a year where other big players like Etoro, Figure, and Circle have also tapped public markets. The message is clear: the gates are open for crypto firms that can demonstrate security, scale, and institutional partnerships. That spotlight on infrastructure explains why presale projects focused on custody, wallets, and payments are getting extra attention from investors today. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Ever Built BitGo’s IPO proves that infrastructure is where the real money…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:36
BitGo Targets $90.3B Assets in U.S. IPO Filing 2025: Report
BitGo, Crypto Custodian, plans to go public in the U.S. A cryptocurrency custody start-up has filed for an I.P.O. The move underscores increasing confidence in digital asset infrastructure as institutions come back into favor under the Trump administration. BitGo intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTGO, according to its […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/21 01:30
Best Altcoins to Buy as Grayscale Launches GDLC, the First Index-Based Spot Crypto ETF
The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Grayscale Launches GDLC, the First Index-Based Spot Crypto ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as Grayscale Launches GDLC, the First Index-Based Spot Crypto ETF Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-grayscale-launches-first-index-based-spot-crypto-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:25
Why Crypto Whales Are Targeting Presales in 2025: BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Remittix, and More
The post Why Crypto Whales Are Targeting Presales in 2025: BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Remittix, and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oliver Dale Editor-in-Chief of Blockonomi and founder of Kooc Media, A UK-Based Online Media Company. Believer in Open-Source Software, Blockchain Technology & a Free and Fair Internet for all. His writing has been quoted by Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Investopedia, The New Yorker, Forbes, Techcrunch & More. Contact
[email protected]
Source: https://blockonomi.com/why-crypto-whales-are-targeting-presales-in-2025-blockchainfx-blockdag-remittix-and-more/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:19
Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Now For a 20x Gain?
The post Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Now For a 20x Gain? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The crypto market is dynamic with each cycle witnessing new projects, new hype, and new narratives. For the year 2025, we have three names that are creating a lot of hype, and these are Hyperliquid, Solana, and DigiTap. All of them have their own history, applications, and development strategies in place. A 20x multiple can be life changing, and as investors are looking for the best crypto to buy now, let’s understand each of the crypto coins and what they bring to the table. Hyperliquid: A Bet on DeFi Traders Hyperliquid is a project that has successfully positioned itself as a platform tailor-made for professional decentralized finance (DeFi) users. Its main feature is that it is building high-performance decentralized exchanges that concentrate on speed and liquidity as the primary factors. Hyperliquid is filling in an important gap in the market through catering to traders who demand somewhat quicker order books without the necessity of a centralized exchange. However, most of the adoption is currently coming from crypto traders with experience rather than the people in general, so it is still a somewhat immature ecosystem. Solana: The Layer-1 That Won’t Quit Solana has had its share of challenges but still manages to turn up its nose at adversity. Extremely high throughput of thousands of transactions per second, accompanied by very low fees, has made Solana one of the best rivals to Ethereum. Developers applaud its efficiency, and the project has already branched out to NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 gaming. With Solana targeting a possible price of $250, and if that were to happen, it would be a great recovery from its past downturns. However, the scalability issues as well as Solana’s dependence on a centralized validator network are still among points of discussion. DigiTap: Banking Without Borders Digitap is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:08
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks
Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $115,000 despite short-term selling pressure has given investors renewed confidence. Institutional demand through ETFs remains robust, reinforcing BTC’s role as the anchor of the market. Yet while Bitcoin consolidates, analysts are looking further across the crypto landscape for opportunities. Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Chainlink (LINK) are at [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/21 01:00
4 Best Crypto to Invest in for 2025: Don’t Be Late To BlockDAG, Tapzi, Solaxy & Neo Pepe Presales!
Discover the best crypto to invest in for 2025. From BlockDAG’s 3,746% ROI presale to Tapzi, Solaxy, and Neo Pepe, explore the top presale tokens set to explode.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 01:00
What's an 'AltAlt Season' Crypto ETF? Perplexing Proposed Fund Skips Bitcoin and Ethereum
A Tidal Financial Group application for the leveraged AltAlt Season Crypto ETF reflects issuers' widening array of digital asset-focused offerings.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 00:42
Two Whales Dumped This Altcoin: Sold in Bulk
Onchain data has revealed that large whales have been selling significant amounts of tokens in recent hours. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Two Whales Dumped This Altcoin: Sold in Bulk
Coinstats
2025/09/21 00:28
Bitcoin Enters a Maturity Phase, According to Michael Saylor
Bitcoin is reportedly very bored. But when Michael Saylor talks about a "digital rush," one wonders: calm waters or storm brewing in the crypto arena? L’article Bitcoin Enters a Maturity Phase, According to Michael Saylor est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 00:05
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000