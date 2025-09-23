Bursa MEXC
SEC urged by US lawmakers to address Trump’s crypto order on 401(k) retirement plans
The post SEC urged by US lawmakers to address Trump’s crypto order on 401(k) retirement plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US lawmakers are urging the SEC to clarify its regulatory approach to President Trump’s executive order that enables crypto access in 401(k) retirement plans. The order, signed in August 2025, directs the Department of Labor to expand eligibility for alternative assets, such as cryptocurrencies, within employer-sponsored retirement accounts. US lawmakers today called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide guidance on President Donald Trump’s executive order expanding crypto access in 401(k) retirement plans. The bipartisan group of legislators requested clarity on how the SEC will oversee the integration of digital assets into employer-sponsored retirement accounts following Trump’s directive. Trump’s executive order, signed in August 2025, instructs the Department of Labor to broaden access to alternative assets including cryptocurrencies in 401(k) plans. The directive could potentially unlock access to trillions in retirement funds for digital investments. The U.S. 401(k) system manages over $9 trillion in assets as of 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-lawmakers-trump-crypto-401k-guidance/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:44
Save Money with White Label Crypto Development While Keeping Quality
The post Save Money with White Label Crypto Development While Keeping Quality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Building a crypto wallet, exchange, or NFT platform no longer takes months. With White Label crypto tools, businesses can now launch in just weeks. These ready-made and proven technologies slash development expenses by up to 70% while offering quick customization to suit your branding. Solutions like White Label Cryptoсurrency Wallet Development allow companies to create secure, multi-chain wallets without building everything from scratch. Today, efficient resource management and fast time-to-market are more important than ever. For this reason, many startups and companies rely on ready-made solutions as their preferred approach. Speed Drives the New Competitive Game Speed-to-market has become a decisive factor for Web3 startups and enterprises alike. In a competitive space where users adopt (and abandon) new tools quickly, launching faster means gathering feedback earlier, iterating faster, and gaining traction before rivals do. Ready-made solutions offer exactly that: an infrastructure that eliminates the need for building from scratch, letting teams focus on core business and user growth instead of backend logic. Advertisement   Save Money While Keeping Quality For many companies, the appeal of White Label lies not only in its speed but also in its ability to reduce development costs by more than half. By using pre-built modules that have already been tested and optimized, teams can reallocate resources from engineering to growth, marketing, or user experience. At the same time, White Label does not mean generic. These platforms typically allow extensive customization, from visual design and features to blockchain integrations and user flows. Your Brand, Your Choices Modern pre-built…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:28
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, As Investors Choose Pepeto As Best Crypto To Buy
The Crypto Market Is Stirring back to life, After a period of slow movement, green candles are reappearing and traders are remembering why they came into crypto: the chance for big moves, real momentum, and life-changing returns. So where will those gains come from in 2025? Are legacy winners like Shiba Inu still the leaders, or […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/23 06:15
CoinGecko launches API for crypto treasuries data access
The post CoinGecko launches API for crypto treasuries data access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoinGecko launched a new API endpoint providing access to cryptocurrency treasuries data for public companies and governments. The API allows developers to programmatically access details about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other institutional holdings. CoinGecko, a leading cryptocurrency data aggregator, today launched an API endpoint providing access to crypto treasury holdings data for public companies and governments. The new Crypto Treasuries Holdings API allows developers to programmatically retrieve information about institutional cryptocurrency reserves, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coingecko-launches-api-for-crypto-treasuries-data-access/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:14
MoonBull vs Floki vs Cheems: Next Big Crypto Showdown
The post MoonBull vs Floki vs Cheems: Next Big Crypto Showdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 23:15 Discover how MoonBull, Floki, and Cheems stack up in the race for the next big crypto. MoonBull whitelist is live now, don’t miss this chance. Ever wonder if the next bull run could pass right by and leave you holding peanuts instead of profits? That’s the kind of thought keeping traders up at night, especially with coins like MoonBull, Floki, and Cheems charging into the spotlight. Meme coins may look playful, but for those who time their moves right, they’re no joke. Meme coins have gone from internet fun to market movers. From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu, these projects flipped jokes into billion-dollar plays. Over the years, communities built around laughs and viral content have proven they can drive massive momentum. That’s why fresh launches like MoonBull carry so much buzz. The timing couldn’t be hotter. The MoonBull whitelist is live now, and this is where things get interesting. Whitelisting is the ultimate golden ticket for anyone who missed past moonshots. It’s first-come, first-served, and only a handful of early birds will grab the juiciest allocations before the crowd piles in. Missing this moment could mean waving goodbye to the lowest price, secret staking rewards, and exclusive token drop – all while passing up the chance to ride what many are calling the next big crypto. MoonBull ($MOBU): Early Access to the Next Big Crypto MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin. Built on Ethereum, it’s engineered to reward degenerate traders and meme coin fans who thrive on high risk and higher reward. What sets it apart is its whitelist, now live, giving exclusive perks to those sharp enough to move early. Whitelist members secure the lowest possible entry price, unlock bonus allocations, and receive private hints about roadmap updates before anyone else. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto
The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 05:53
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $50 or Will Sellers Push Towards $42?
Hyperliquid is testing the crucial $50 support level, with participants eyeing whether bulls can hold the line or if deeper downside risks emerge.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/23 05:47
With SUI’s Growth and WLFI’s Liquidity Rising, BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale of 2025 Takes Center Stage with 6,565% ROI Potential
In every market cycle, presales set the stage for massive wealth creation. 2025 is shaping up as the year when early access projects dominate the conversation. The demand for transparent, secure, and community-focused token launches has never been higher. Amid countless contenders, three names stand out: BullZilla ($BZIL), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and SUI. Each […]
Coinstats
2025/09/23 05:45
ABD’nin En Önemli Denetleyici Kurumlarından CFTC, Sürpriz Altcoinin CEO’sunu Bünyesine Kattı!
ABD Emtia Vadeli İşlemler Komisyonu’nun (CFTC) Vekil Başkanı Caroline D. Pham, kurumun en önemli danışma organlarından biri olan Küresel Piyasalar Danışma Komitesi (GMAC) ve alt gruplarına yeni üyelerin atandığını duyurdu. Duyuruda, Aptos Labs’in kurucu ortağı ve CEO’su Avery Ching’in, komitenin Dijital Varlık Piyasaları Grubu’na üye olarak seçildiği açıklandı. GMAC, geleneksel finans ve dijital varlıklar alanındaki […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/23 05:30
Veteran Analyst Reveals His Year-End Price Prediction for Bitcoin and When He Thinks a New Record Will Be Set
Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson predicted the arrival date of a new record in Bitcoin price in his latest report. Continue Reading: Veteran Analyst Reveals His Year-End Price Prediction for Bitcoin and When He Thinks a New Record Will Be Set
Coinstats
2025/09/23 05:10
