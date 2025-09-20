2025-09-23 Tuesday

LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards

The post LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns. The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways. This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user. $LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform. $LIVE 12x Presale Potential Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband. At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x. The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:44
The Best Long-Term Crypto Investment That You Shouldn’t Miss Out On: Analysts Reveal 4 Names!

The post The Best Long-Term Crypto Investment That You Shouldn’t Miss Out On: Analysts Reveal 4 Names! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When it comes to crypto, timing is everything. The market moves fast, and those who spot the right opportunities before mainstream adoption often see the largest rewards. In 2025, many investors are asking the same question: what are the best long term crypto investments to consider today?  While Bitcoin remains a solid choice, other altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Hedera, alongside newer projects, like BlockDAG, are emerging with explosive potential. BlockDAG presale is stealing the spotlight with record-breaking numbers and real adoption before launch. Alongside established players, this presale giant is positioning itself as a game-changer, as one of the best long term crypto investments of this cycle. 1. BlockDAG BlockDAG is dominating the presale scene, and every figure backs it up. So far, the project has raised nearly $410 million, selling 26.3 billion BDAG coins, putting it well over halfway toward its ambitious $600M target. Currently, in Batch 30, the presale price sits at just $0.0013. This opportunity won’t last long as it is ending in the next 24 hours.  With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, current buyers are already looking at a 3,746% ROI the moment BDAG goes live on exchanges. Long-term projections stretching to $1 by 2027 add even more upside, making BlockDAG a clear contender for one of the best long term crypto investments in the market. What sets BlockDAG apart is adoption before launch. Already, it has 312,000+ holders, shipped 19,000 ASIC miners globally, and counts 3 million daily users on its X1 mobile mining app. Add in the upcoming Awakening Testnet, which will validate its real-world performance, and BlockDAG is proving it’s more than hype; it’s execution. At $0.0013 for the next 24 hours, this is the lowest price BDAG will ever see. Miss it, and you’ll be forced to buy higher…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:34
Best Cryptos To Buy Before Uptober: HBAR, SUI Eyeing 300% Gains, But This New ETH L2 Token May Steal The Show

HBAR is trading near $0.2449 USD, with resistance at $0.248 USD, and a potential breakout could see it test $0.266 […] The post Best Cryptos To Buy Before Uptober: HBAR, SUI Eyeing 300% Gains, But This New ETH L2 Token May Steal The Show appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/21 01:13
DeFi TVL Nears 2021 Peak as $160B Locks In

The post DeFi TVL Nears 2021 Peak as $160B Locks In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) TVL has climbed to $160.985 billion, nearing the $177.421 billion peak from November 2021, per defillama.com. DeFi TVL Eyes Its All-Time High Defillama shows total value locked (TVL) dipped 1.17% in the past 24 hours, but the stack hasn’t looked this hefty since the last cycle. Stablecoins sit at a $292.626 billion […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/defi-tvl-nears-2021-peak-as-160b-locks-in/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:49
FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Approved Creditors in Third Payout

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ftx-third-payout-creditors/
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:40
İki Büyük Balina Bu Altcoini Dumpladı: Yüklü Sattılar!

On-chain izleme platformu Lookonchain’in verilerine göre, iki büyük balina adresi yaklaşık iki ay önce satın aldıkları PUMP tokenlerini satarak kâr elde etti. 6AkVuG adresi 466.74 milyon PUMP (yaklaşık 3.27 milyon dolar) satarak 1.96 milyon dolar (+%149) kâr elde etti. 58teLV adresi 272.24 milyon PUMP (yaklaşık 1.95 milyon dolar) satarak 1.16 milyon dolar (+%133) kazanç sağladı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:27
Crypto.com Custody integreert Sei voor veilige opslag

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Instellingen kunnen SEI-tokens voortaan veilig opslaan via Crypto.com Custody, nu het platform integreert met het Sei Network. Dit geeft instellingen toegang tot cold storage, met extra nadruk op veiligheid en naleving van wet- en regelgeving. Wat is Crypto.com Custody en wie gebruikt het? Crypto.com Custody biedt een oplossing voor de veilige opslag van digitale activa. De dienst is gericht op professionele gebruikers zoals fondsen, handelsplatforms en vermogende klanten. Doordat de tokens offline worden bewaard in cold storage, wordt het risico op verlies of diefstal aanzienlijk verkleind. Instellingen hechten veel waarde aan betrouwbaarheid. Ze hebben behoefte aan zekerheid, strikte beveiliging en naleving van regelgeving. Crypto.com voorziet hierin via een gereguleerd platform dat is onderworpen aan externe controles, gebruikmaakt van geavanceerde beveiligingsprotocollen en werkt met geïntegreerde risicomodellen. Het product is ontwikkeld met het oog op institutionele eisen. Over Sei: een snelle Layer-1 blockchain voor instellingen Sei is een relatief nieuwe blockchain, operationeel sinds 2023, die zich richt op snelheid, schaalbaarheid en gebruiksgemak. Deze Layer-1-keten is ontworpen voor toepassingen binnen de DeFi-sector en high-frequency trading. Met de SEI-token als native activum en een technische opzet die prestaties optimaliseert, positioneert Sei zich als geschikte infrastructuur voor partijen met hoge operationele eisen. De integratie met Crypto.com Custody sluit aan op die focus. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg integrates with @SeiNetwork to provide secure institutional custody. Read more here: https://t.co/PM8pRVfIu7 pic.twitter.com/zJCXD6svsD — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) September 19, 2025 Details van de samenwerking tussen Crypto.com en Sei Dankzij deze integratie kunnen instellingen hun SEI-tokens veilig opslaan via Crypto.com Custody. Dit maakt het voor deelnemers aan het Sei-ecosysteem, waaronder validatoren, investeringsfondsen en andere dienstverleners, eenvoudiger om hun posities te beheren binnen een gereguleerd kader. Op 19 september 2025 werd de samenwerking formeel aangekondigd. De stap past in een bredere ontwikkeling waarin de institutionele adoptie van crypto-infrastructuur groeit. Custody-diensten zoals deze worden steeds belangrijker voor projecten die op professioneel niveau opereren. Institutionele impact: waarom custody van SEI ertoe doet Voor veel instellingen is betrouwbare opslag van activa essentieel om deel te nemen aan een blockchainnetwerk. Door SEI-tokens beschikbaar te maken binnen een gereguleerd bewaarplatform, verlaagt Sei de drempel voor professionele toetreders. De samenwerking maakt het project toegankelijker voor een diverser publiek zonder afbreuk te doen aan de technische basis. Tegelijkertijd breidt Crypto.com zijn lijst van ondersteunde blockchains uit, wat de aantrekkingskracht van het eigen platform vergroot. https://t.co/lyOVJzS9XA Custody has officially integrated with @SeiNetwork, bringing institutional-grade, regulated custody to $SEI token. This partnership unlocks secure access for institutions and HNW clients to hold, manage, and deploy SEI in treasury, validator, and… pic.twitter.com/opFL1ykWKh — DeFi Mago (@defi_mago) September 19, 2025 Crypto-custody groeit: Sei en Crypto.com als voorbeeld Deze samenwerking onderstreept hoe snel institutionele standaarden binnen crypto zich ontwikkelen. Steeds meer professionele partijen betreden een markt die traditioneel werd gedomineerd door particuliere beleggers. Oplossingen zoals deze — gericht op veiligheid, schaalbaarheid en vertrouwen — vormen de ruggengraat van een volwassen wordende infrastructuur. Zowel Sei als Crypto.com versterken hiermee hun positie in een markt waarin institutionele adoptie in hoog tempo groeit. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto.com Custody integreert Sei voor veilige opslag is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:16
Can Solana and Chainlink Outperform a Presale Token Forecast to Reach $1 in 2025?

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/can-solana-and-chainlink-outperform-a-presale-token-forecast-to-reach-1-in-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:00
BlockDAG’s EVM Power and $0.0013 Presale Push Ahead of Stellar’s Breakout and Dogecoin’s ETF Talks

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/stellar-breakout-watch-dogecoin-etf-talks-blockdag-0-0013-deal/
Coinstats2025/09/21 00:00
Hyperliquid, Solana, and Digitap: Which is the Best Crypto to Buy Now For a 20x Gain?

The crypto market is dynamic with each cycle witnessing new projects, new hype, and new narratives.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/20 23:29
