2025-09-23 Tuesday

MLB Institutes Restrictions On Scouting Amateur Players

Under new MLB rules, scouts and team employees will have to put down their radar guns and stop watches for a few months each off-season. (Photo by Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X85609 TK1 R2 F227 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Earlier this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that Major League Baseball is officially banning team officials from scouting amateur players for a period of time during the off-season. For years, executives, scouts, coaches, and doctors have been trying to figure out how to reduce the scourge of arm injuries. To date, there has been no solution. This, they hope, is that solution. When this new set of rules goes into effect in just a few weeks, no MLB team employees will be allowed to scout high school juniors or seniors from October 15 through January 15. For college players, the window is slightly smaller: November 15 to January 15. During this "recovery period," members of MLB staffs will be barred from "seeing games, showcases, training sessions, and any other activities related to throwing, hitting, catching, or fielding." Further, ball-tracking, bat-tracking, and biomechanical data are not allowed during this period. It should be noted that this new MLB-mandated time off is in addition to the NCAA's "quiet period" for off-campus recruiting that runs from October 13 to February 28. J.J. Cooper of Baseball America further expounded on the rules, stating that any information gathered during this period is off limits forever. It cannot be stored and used by teams at a later date. Violation of this rule could lead to fines, suspension, draft sanctions, or being placed on the permanently ineligible list. If a player sends any such information to a team unsolicited, the team may not view the data and must report the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 01:42
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions declined to $-225.1K from previous $-173.7K

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 01:39
xAI Launches Grok 4 Fast: A Leap in Cost-Efficient AI

James Ding Sep 19, 2025 21:46 xAI introduces Grok 4 Fast, advancing cost-efficient reasoning models with superior token efficiency and performance, offering a unified architecture for enterprise and consumer applications. Introduction to Grok 4 Fast xAI has unveiled Grok 4 Fast, a groundbreaking advancement in cost-efficient reasoning models. Building on the successes of Grok 4, this new model offers exceptional token efficiency, making high-quality reasoning more accessible to developers and users across various domains. Grok 4 Fast integrates state-of-the-art cost-efficiency with advanced web and X search capabilities, featuring a 2M token context window and a unified architecture for both reasoning and non-reasoning modes. Performance and Efficiency According to xAI, Grok 4 Fast surpasses its predecessor, Grok 3 Mini, in reasoning benchmarks, achieving similar performance to Grok 4 while reducing token usage by 40%. This efficiency results in a 98% reduction in the cost to achieve the same performance on frontier benchmarks. The model's enhanced intelligence density is verified by an independent review from Artificial Analysis, showcasing a superior price-to-intelligence ratio. Advanced Capabilities Grok 4 Fast is engineered with large-scale reinforcement learning, optimizing its tool-use capabilities. The model excels in deciding when to utilize tools like code execution or web browsing, boasting advanced agentic search capabilities. It can seamlessly browse the web, accessing real-time data and synthesizing information at high speeds, setting a new standard for cost-effective intelligence across general domains. Benchmark Success The model's prowess is evident in LMArena's Search Arena, where Grok 4 Fast, under the code name 'menlo', secured the top position with an Elo score of 1163, outperforming its nearest competitor by a significant margin. In the Text Arena, Grok 4 Fast ranks eighth, demonstrating its superior intelligence density compared to larger models. Unified Architecture Grok 4 Fast introduces…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 01:37
United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions increased to $266.4K from previous $261.7K

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 01:30
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 01:18
Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight

BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first […] The post Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/21 01:09
Australian Dollar heads for weekly decline amid cautious Fed outlook

AUD/USD extends losses for a third day, set for first weekly decline in four weeks. The Australian Dollar weakens as the Fed-driven US Dollar rebound and soft jobs data weigh on the Aussie. Fed Governor Stephen Miran advocates deeper cuts, signaling internal divergence on future policy direction The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with AUD/USD extending its decline for the third straight day. The pair is set to end the week in negative territory for the first time in four weeks, as the Greenback's post-Fed recovery continues to sap demand for risk-sensitive currencies. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6597, hovering near its lowest level in almost two weeks after reversing sharply from its highest level since October 2024, marked on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The US central bank lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.00%-4.25% range, broadly anticipated by markets. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference proved less dovish than expected, sparking a rebound in the US Dollar and yields, which weighed on the Aussie. Powell emphasized that officials are in no rush to adjust policy further, calling the latest reduction a "risk-management cut" intended to support the economy as labor market conditions soften. He also noted that policy is "not on a preset course" and will stay data-dependent, underscoring a cautious rather than aggressive approach to easing. Earlier on Friday, newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran said he was the "bottom dot" in the Fed's latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), signaling his support for a more aggressive easing path. Miran noted he hopes to persuade colleagues to back deeper cuts, warning that keeping policy restrictive for too long risks damaging the labor…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 00:57
Coinbase exec addresses customer service backlash: ‘We know’

In the wake of a massive data breach, Coinbase is taking swift action to restore trust with a comprehensive overhaul of its customer support operations. Summary Coinbase shares a 4-step strategy to fix poor customer support quality. New tools and automation aim to reduce effort and improve live assistance. Overhaul follows a major breach exposing data of 69,461 customers. Senior Director Wes Griffith outlined four key initiatives aimed at addressing persistent user complaints and improving the overall experience for Coinbase customers. The initiative comes as the exchange deals with fallout from a significant data breach affecting 69,461 customers. Four-pillar strategy targets core support issues Griffith shared the company's approach to fixing customer support through four targeted initiatives. The first approach focuses on preventing issues by addressing product problems early and removing roadblocks before they require customer contact. This approach aims to reduce the volume of support requests by addressing root causes. We know customer support at Coinbase has been criticized. We hear you, we are consistently improving and want to bring you along the way. Here's how we're making it happen: 1. Saving customers' time by fixing product issues early and removing roadblocks before they turn into… — Wes-G.eth 🛡️ (@jwesgriffith) September 19, 2025 The second pillar involves reducing customer effort through improved automation, including better APIs, enhanced knowledge base resources, and AI-powered support tools. These upgrades aim to help users resolve issues independently without needing human assistance. The third initiative addresses a major customer complaint by making it easier to reach human support representatives. Coinbase is minimizing chatbot barriers that previously frustrated users trying to escalate issues beyond automated responses. The final component focuses on improving live support quality when human interaction becomes necessary. The company has rolled out new tools to help support staff provide faster resolutions and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 00:47
The People’s DeFi Bank: PayDax Protocol Brings Real-World Assets On-Chain

For decades, traditional finance has been centered on a system of gatekeepers. Banks and insurers decide who gets access to capital, how much it will cost, and under what terms it must be repaid. Depositors earn less than 1% interest, while banks lend at much higher rates, making huge profits but benefiting few. Over a
Coinstats 2025/09/21 00:20
Cardano whales scoop 530M ADA in 48 hours – Is $1.20 within reach?

Whale accumulation and long dominance raise hopes for Cardano's breakout despite short-term sell pressure.
Coinstats 2025/09/21 00:00
