MLB Institutes Restrictions On Scouting Amateur Players
The post MLB Institutes Restrictions On Scouting Amateur Players appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Under new MLB rules, scouts and team employees will have to put down their radar guns and stop watches for a few months each off-season. (Photo by Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X85609 TK1 R2 F227 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Earlier this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that Major League Baseball is officially banning team officials from scouting amateur players for a period of time during the off-season. For years, executives, scouts, coaches, and doctors have been trying to figure out how to reduce the scourge of arm injuries. To date, there has been no solution. This, they hope, is that solution. When this new set of rules goes into effect in just a few weeks, no MLB team employees will be allowed to scout high school juniors or seniors from October 15 through January 15. For college players, the window is slightly smaller: November 15 to January 15. During this “recovery period,” members of MLB staffs will be barred from “seeing games, showcases, training sessions, and any other activities related to throwing, hitting, catching, or fielding.” Further, ball-tracking, bat-tracking, and biomechanical data are not allowed during this period. It should be noted that this new MLB-mandated time off is in addition to the NCAA’s “quiet period” for off-campus recruiting that runs from October 13 to February 28. J.J. Cooper of Baseball America further expounded on the rules, stating that any information gathered during this period is off limits forever. It cannot be stored and used by teams at a later date. Violation of this rule could lead to fines, suspension, draft sanctions, or being placed on the permanently ineligible list. If a player sends any such information to a team unsolicited, the team may not view the data and must report the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:42