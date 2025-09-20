2025-09-23 Tuesday

Shiba Inu Sparks 20x Predictions, but Ozak AI’s $3.2M Presale Buzz Points to 100x Upside

Shiba Inu Sparks 20x Predictions, but Ozak AI’s $3.2M Presale Buzz Points to 100x Upside

The post Shiba Inu Sparks 20x Predictions, but Ozak AI’s $3.2M Presale Buzz Points to 100x Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are once again heating up as investors search for tokens that could deliver massive returns in the next bull cycle. Two names have caught the spotlight—Shiba Inu (SHIB), the iconic meme coin with a strong community, and Ozak AI (OZ), a presale project fusing artificial intelligence with blockchain innovation. While Shiba Inu is backed by predictions of up to 20x growth, Ozak AI’s momentum has sparked speculation of 100x upside potential, especially as its presale crosses the $3.2 million milestone in its 6th stage at $0.012. Shiba Inu Sparks 20x Predictions  Currently trading around $0.00001333, Shiba Inu continues to thrive on its vibrant ecosystem and loyal holder base. Analysts argue that SHIB could rally 20x as its ecosystem matures, driven by the growth of Shibarium, the project’s layer-2 scaling solution, and its increasing role in decentralized finance and gaming. For retail investors, SHIB’s appeal lies in its community strength and historical price performance. A 20x rally would turn a $1,000 investment into $20,000, showing why it remains a favorite among meme coin enthusiasts. Yet, the higher SHIB climbs, the harder it becomes for it to replicate the explosive gains of its early days. This is where smaller-cap projects like Ozak AI are gaining traction, offering investors a shot at exponential returns. Overview of Ozak AI Ozak AI (OZ) is positioning itself as a disruptive force at the intersection of AI and crypto. The project enables users and businesses to leverage AI-driven insights, analytics, and prediction models powered by blockchain transparency. Unlike meme coins, Ozak AI is built with utility at its core, aiming to serve individuals, enterprises, and decentralized networks through its AI ecosystem. The token’s use cases extend from powering AI-based services to rewarding performance-driven contributions, creating consistent demand within its ecosystem. With the global AI market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:35
4 Leadership Strategies To Overcome Workplace Polarization

4 Leadership Strategies To Overcome Workplace Polarization

The post 4 Leadership Strategies To Overcome Workplace Polarization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Team members arguing about project. Three serious business people discussing emotionally, man in jacket gesturing emotionally. Debates or business solution concept getty Historically, institutions have driven growth and efficiency by establishing productivity standards that encourage conformity in how we think and operate. The goal was to create predictable, scalable systems. However, this relentless pursuit of uniformity has led many to follow institutional playbooks rather than think independently. As a result, we have lost something invaluable: the power of opinion. It’s no surprise that so many people remain stuck in their comfort zones, and polarization in the workplace is becoming the norm. The real challenge we face today is creating environments that foster productive discourse. Most people are either unprepared or unwilling to embrace a new form of growth fueled by differences of opinion. This imbalance has given rise to hostile work environments, dividing people and fueling fear and unhealthy levels of frustration that permeate our workplaces. How did we get here? The Illusion of Efficiency Through Conformity The root of this problem is a deeply held belief that conformity is synonymous with efficiency. For decades, business models were built on the idea of standardizing processes, roles, and expectations. We were taught to follow the rules, fit into predefined molds, and align our thinking with the status quo. We were rewarded for conformity, not originality. In my own journey, I’ve had to unlearn many of these principles to evolve. I realized that my growth came not from following a pre-established path, but from challenging it, learning from it and integrating my unique experiences and thinking into my work. This acceptance mentality creates a false sense of security. We believe that if everyone is forced to fit in, this will minimize conflict and maximize productivity. But what we’re really doing is suppressing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:33
Germany Wants To Host An Olympics Sometime In The Next 20 Years

Germany Wants To Host An Olympics Sometime In The Next 20 Years

The post Germany Wants To Host An Olympics Sometime In The Next 20 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this vintage photograph, some 80,000 people packed into Munich’s Olympic Stadium to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 1972 Games of the Summer Olympiad. Munich is one of four German locations in the running to host the Games sometime during the next 20 years. Bettmann Archive Half a century has passed since the Olympic Games were held in Germany, and many in the country feel it’s high time the nation got in line to host again. Since its last Summer Olympics in Munich in 1972, Germany has not been bashful about applying again, even though it has not really come close to landing another Games. Instead, Germany has contented itself with a number of smaller multisport Games and World Championships in a rainbow of Olympic sports and Olympic-sports-to-be (coming up in 2026: equestrian in Aachen, flag football in Dusseldorf, and rhythmic gymnastics in Frankfurt). Now come the winds of change. The German Olympic Committee recently announced that it would look into having one of four proposed locations – Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and the Rhine-Ruhr region – bid for the Summer Games for 2036, 2040, or 2044. Exploratory committees for each have been given the go-ahead to put together proposals, and the national Olympic Committee is expected to choose a winner next year. 2036 might not happen for any of them. Five other candidates have officially entered the race, and unlike Paris, which made the most of its centennial Games last year, it’s hard to imagine Germany doing the same. The 2040s seem more promising. All four early candidates have compelling arguments. Five cities in the northwestern Rhine-Ruhr region, with a little help from Berlin, banded together this summer to produce a colorful and well-organized World University Games, proving again that a Games doesn’t have to be pegged to a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:21
Kevin Durant recovers lost Bitcoin after nearly 10 years on Coinbase

Kevin Durant recovers lost Bitcoin after nearly 10 years on Coinbase

The post Kevin Durant recovers lost Bitcoin after nearly 10 years on Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery. The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote. Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica. Appearing alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, Durant told the host Andrew Ross Sorkin that sometime around 2014 or 2015, he discovered Bitcoin by watching YouTube videos, and gave his agent “a little nudge.” Kleiman recounted how, afterward, the two called their business manager, who “shut it down.” But about a year later, after hearing the word “Bitcoin” several times at a party hosted by Ben Horowitz, the co-founder of venture capital firm a16z, they began investing the very next day. “And fortunately,” Kleiman added, “We’ve yet been able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything, and his Bitcoin is just through the roof.” Losing your Coinbase password means you get locked out of your account, and without recovery details like two-factor authentication codes or your email, you can’t access the crypto stored there. Neither Durant nor his agent, who were early investors in Coinbase through their joint business venture Thirty Five Ventures, ​have disclosed how much Bitcoin they purchased at the time.  In 2016, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between roughly $400 at the start of the year and $1,000 at the year’s end, according to data from CoinGecko. Since the end of 2016, when Bitcoin traded at $998, its price has skyrocketed by more than 11,470%, currently sitting at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:13
Big Bull Michael Saylor Discusses Bitcoin’s Future: “The 10-Year Period Has Begun”

Big Bull Michael Saylor Discusses Bitcoin’s Future: “The 10-Year Period Has Begun”

The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Discusses Bitcoin’s Future: “The 10-Year Period Has Begun” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In his recent interview with Natalie Brunell, MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor made important statements about the future of Bitcoin (BTC) as institutional investors enter the sector. While Bitcoin’s decreasing volatility might make it “boring” for thrill-seeking retail investors, it’s actually a natural maturation phase for the asset and a positive sign, according to Saylor. Saylor notes that the decline in Bitcoin’s price volatility has attracted the attention of large institutional investors, which he sees as part of Bitcoin’s maturation process and encouraging long-term capital holders to invest in large amounts of the asset. Saylor argues that this maturation period is necessary for the asset to become a more robust and reliable investment vehicle. Saylor describes the decade between 2025 and 2035 as a new “digital gold rush” for the Bitcoin ecosystem. He predicts that many different business models and products will emerge during this period, new companies will be founded, and vast fortunes will be created. Saylor states that this period reflects the “chaos” in the market, and that mistakes will be made, but ultimately, great successes will be achieved. The interview also explores Saylor’s vision for Bitcoin-backed credit instruments. Saylor argues that Bitcoin, as “digital capital,” could generate higher returns and address weaknesses in the traditional financial system. He argues that his company’s work in this area has enabled Bitcoin to generate cash flow, creating safer, higher-yielding, and more liquid credit products for investors. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-discusses-bitcoins-future-the-10-year-period-has-begun/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:07
Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions down to €117.8K from previous €125.7K

Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions down to €117.8K from previous €125.7K

The post Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions down to €117.8K from previous €125.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:06
Here’s What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee

Here’s What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee

The post Here’s What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump issued a proclamation that would impose an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, used by companies to hire skilled workers from abroad, in a possible roadblock for the U.S. tech industry while disrupting the hiring process for firms like Amazon, Apple and Google. Earlier fees to assist specialty workers were as low as $215. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The H-1B visa program, established through the Immigration Act of 1990 under former President George H.W. Bush, allows U.S.-based companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations requiring a “body of highly specialized knowledge” and a bachelor’s degree or higher. Industries eligible under the H-1B visa program include fashion modeling, medicine, engineering, finance, computer science and architecture, among others, in addition to participants in Defense Department projects, according to the State Department. An employer files H-1B petitions with the Labor Department on the worker’s behalf, known as an I-29 and, if approved, the worker then applies for a visa before entering the U.S. Employers can also apply through a lottery system, as there’s an annual cap of about 85,000 visas for most private companies, and existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition. The maximum period granted for H-1B workers is six years, though employers may request to extend the visa’s status on three-year increments, if eligible. Big Number 20%. That’s the estimated percentage of H-1B applications approved each year, according to a study from the National Foundation for American Policy, a public policy nonprofit. What Companies Hire The Most Workers With H-1b Visas? Amazon employed the most workers (10,044) using H-1B visas as of June 30, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202) and Google (4,181), according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:00
Altcoin Season Rotation Sees SUI, SEI, and VET Advance; Zexpire Highlights Fixed-Risk Options for Retail Traders

Altcoin Season Rotation Sees SUI, SEI, and VET Advance; Zexpire Highlights Fixed-Risk Options for Retail Traders

SUI, SEI, and VET rally as capital rotates into altcoins, but Zexpire steals focus with fixed-risk, one-click crypto options and rising $ZX token demand.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 00:50
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
YouTube’s Groundbreaking Creator Updates: Unleashing AI Video Tools for Unprecedented Monetization

YouTube’s Groundbreaking Creator Updates: Unleashing AI Video Tools for Unprecedented Monetization

BitcoinWorld YouTube’s Groundbreaking Creator Updates: Unleashing AI Video Tools for Unprecedented Monetization The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and for those deeply entrenched in the world of cryptocurrencies, the concept of decentralized innovation, creator ownership, and novel monetization streams resonates profoundly. This week, YouTube, a titan of centralized content, unveiled a suite of updates at its annual Made on YouTube event that, surprisingly, touch upon themes familiar to the Web3 community: advanced AI, creator empowerment, and new pathways for value creation. While Bitcoin World continues to champion decentralized finance and cutting-edge tech, YouTube’s latest YouTube Creator Updates showcase a fascinating parallel in the mainstream’s embrace of AI and enhanced creator economies. How do these developments align with, or diverge from, the principles driving the crypto revolution? Let’s dive in. YouTube Creator Updates: A New Era for Digital Storytellers At the heart of YouTube’s latest announcements are significant enhancements to Studio, the creator’s command center. These YouTube Creator Updates are designed to streamline channel management, boost analytics insights, and foster collaboration. Creators can now look forward to an inspiration tab, offering tailored content ideas, and robust A/B testing features for video titles, allowing for data-driven optimization. The introduction of auto-dubbing, leveraging advanced AI, promises to break down language barriers, making content accessible to a global audience with lip-synced precision. However, one feature stands out, particularly for those concerned with digital identity and ownership: the expanded “likeness” detection. Initially piloted with a select group, this tool is now in open beta, empowering individuals to detect, manage, and flag unauthorized videos using their facial likeness. In an era increasingly grappling with deepfakes and AI-generated content, this represents a crucial step towards safeguarding personal digital presence, echoing the Web3 community’s push for verifiable identity and content provenance. Imagine a future where blockchain could provide an immutable record of original likeness, complementing YouTube’s centralized detection system. Furthermore, an AI-powered “Ask Studio” acts as an intelligent guide, answering creator questions and offering insights. For collaborative projects, creators can now team up with up to five others on a single video, with the content accessible to all participating channels’ audiences. This fosters a more interconnected creative ecosystem, albeit still within YouTube’s walled garden. Revolutionizing Video Production with Advanced AI Video Tools The Made on YouTube event truly highlighted how AI Video Tools are reshaping content creation, from live broadcasts to short-form videos. YouTube Live, the platform’s livestreaming service, received a significant overhaul. Creators can now engage viewers with interactive minigames directly within their streams, fostering deeper community engagement. A groundbreaking update allows simultaneous broadcasting in both horizontal and vertical formats, catering to diverse viewing preferences across devices. Perhaps most impactful are the new AI-powered features for live content: AI-powered Highlights: Automatically curates the best moments from a livestream, transforming them into shareable Shorts, saving creators valuable editing time. Live Event Reactions: Enhances viewer interaction, making streams more dynamic. New “Side-by-Side” Ad Format: This innovative ad placement runs adjacent to the main content, akin to a split-screen, ensuring monetization without interrupting the viewer’s experience. This thoughtful approach to advertising could be a model for decentralized streaming platforms seeking non-intrusive revenue streams. Shorts, YouTube’s answer to short-form video, are also getting a massive AI injection. The platform is integrating a custom version of Google’s text-to-video generative AI model, Veo 3, dubbed Veo 3 Fast. This powerful tool enables creators to: Apply motion from one video to an image, animating static visuals. Add various styles to their videos with ease. Insert objects into videos using simple text prompts, unlocking unprecedented creative possibilities. Additionally, a new remixing tool and an “Edit with AI” feature provide creators with intuitive ways to manipulate and enhance their short-form content. Google’s AI music model, Lyria 2, now allows creators to transform dialogue from eligible videos into catchy soundtracks for other Shorts, further streamlining the creative process. These AI Video Tools are democratizing complex video editing, making sophisticated effects accessible to a wider range of creators, much like how user-friendly dApps aim to simplify blockchain interactions. Unlocking New Avenues for Creator Monetization For creators, the ability to earn a sustainable income is paramount, and YouTube is expanding its offerings for Creator Monetization. The platform is enhancing brand deals and significantly bolstering its YouTube Shopping program. Creators can now earn money by featuring and tagging products directly in their content, making it easier for viewers to discover and purchase items. Key advancements in monetization include: Sponsorship Swapping: A unique feature allowing creators to swap out brand sponsorships in long-form videos, offering flexibility and potentially optimizing revenue over time. Auto Timestamps for Product Tags: An AI-powered system intelligently identifies the optimal moment a product is mentioned in a video and automatically displays the corresponding product tag, improving conversion rates. Auto Tagging for Eligible Items: Streamlines the process of adding product tags, reducing manual effort for creators. New Brand Link Feature for Shorts: Shorts creators will soon be able to add a direct link to a brand’s website specifically for brand deals, creating a seamless path from short-form content to commerce. YouTube is also taking a proactive approach to connect creators with brands through its creator partnerships hub, where an AI-powered system will suggest suitable creators for specific brand campaigns. This centralized matchmaking aims to foster more lucrative partnerships. In the broader context, these developments in Creator Monetization offer an interesting contrast to the decentralized monetization models emerging in the crypto space. While YouTube provides a robust, established framework, Web3 platforms often empower creators with direct token ownership, NFT sales, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) for governance and revenue sharing. Creators in the Web3 space often retain a higher percentage of their earnings and have greater control over their intellectual property, a concept that the “likeness” detection feature on YouTube is beginning to address in its own way. The challenge for Web3 is scale and user-friendliness, areas where YouTube currently excels. However, the innovations on both sides highlight a shared goal: empowering creators to build sustainable careers. Protecting Your Digital Identity: The Power of Digital Likeness Detection In an increasingly digital world, the concept of personal identity extends far beyond physical presence. YouTube’s emphasis on Digital Likeness protection is a testament to the growing importance of managing one’s online representation, especially with the proliferation of generative AI. The “likeness” detection feature, now widely available in open beta, allows individuals to proactively identify and manage instances where their facial likeness is used without authorization. This tool provides a critical defense against: Deepfakes and AI Impersonation: As AI models become more sophisticated, the ability to generate convincing fake videos or audio becomes easier. This feature offers a mechanism for recourse. Unauthorized Use of Identity: Beyond malicious deepfakes, it addresses scenarios where someone might use a person’s image for commercial or promotional purposes without consent. Creator Rights and Ownership: For creators whose public image is integral to their brand, protecting their likeness is paramount to maintaining their reputation and control over their content. The implications of this feature are profound. It represents a significant step by a major platform to empower individuals with greater control over their digital selves. From a Web3 perspective, this aligns with the ethos of self-sovereign identity, where individuals have complete control over their personal data and digital assets. While YouTube’s solution is centralized, the underlying need for robust Digital Likeness protection resonates deeply with blockchain initiatives exploring verifiable credentials and decentralized identity solutions. Imagine a future where a creator’s likeness could be tokenized or registered on a blockchain, providing an immutable, verifiable record of ownership and consent, further strengthening the protection YouTube offers. This could create a more transparent and equitable ecosystem for digital identity in the long run. Podcast AI: Elevating Audio Content to New Visual Heights Podcasting has seen an explosive rise in popularity, and YouTube is ensuring that audio creators are not left behind in the AI revolution. New features specifically designed for Podcast AI aim to bridge the gap between audio-only and video-first content, opening up new avenues for engagement and discoverability. For video podcast creators in the U.S., YouTube is rolling out AI suggestions to help them create compelling clips more easily. This intelligent assistance can identify key moments or impactful soundbites, streamlining the process of producing promotional snippets or shareable highlights. This is a game-changer for content repurposing, allowing creators to maximize the reach of their long-form audio. Even more significantly, a new feature slated for rollout next year will offer a way to seamlessly transform audio podcasts into video podcasts. This innovation addresses a common challenge for podcasters who want to expand their audience to YouTube but lack the resources or expertise for video production. By automating the visual component, YouTube is effectively lowering the barrier to entry for audio creators to tap into its massive video audience. This integration of Podcast AI not only enhances the user experience but also provides podcasters with a powerful tool to grow their brand and audience on a visually dominant platform. This mirrors the Web3 push to make complex technologies accessible, ensuring that creators, regardless of their initial format, can participate fully in diverse digital ecosystems. YouTube Music and the Creator-Fan Connection Beyond the core video platform, YouTube Music is also receiving updates focused on deepening the engagement between artists and their fans. New features include a countdown timer for new music releases, building anticipation and excitement among listeners. Artists will also gain the ability to offer “thank you” videos directly to their fans, fostering a more personal connection. In a pilot program for U.S. listeners, YouTube Music is testing exclusive merchandise drops from artists, creating unique monetization opportunities and rewarding loyal fanbases. These initiatives reflect a broader trend across digital platforms to cultivate stronger communities and provide direct value exchanges, a concept central to many crypto-powered fan tokens and creator platforms. The Bigger Picture: Innovation in a Rapidly Evolving Digital World The announcements from Made on YouTube paint a clear picture: AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a foundational element of content creation and consumption. From sophisticated AI Video Tools that streamline production to advanced Digital Likeness protection, YouTube is actively shaping the future of digital media. These innovations, while centralized, often address challenges that resonate with the decentralized principles of the crypto world – such as ownership, monetization, and identity. The continuous evolution of platforms like YouTube, alongside events like Bitcoin World, underscores a universal drive for innovation. Whether it’s enhancing Creator Monetization through new ad formats and shopping features or leveraging Podcast AI to expand reach, the goal remains the same: to empower creators and enrich the user experience. As the lines between traditional digital media and decentralized Web3 technologies continue to blur, understanding these mainstream advancements becomes crucial for anyone looking to navigate the future of digital content and value. Conclusion: Charting the Future of Digital Creation YouTube’s Made on YouTube event has once again showcased its commitment to empowering creators through a robust suite of new tools and features. From significant YouTube Creator Updates in Studio to revolutionary AI Video Tools that redefine production, and enhanced Creator Monetization pathways, the platform is evolving at an astonishing pace. The introduction of powerful Digital Likeness detection and innovative Podcast AI solutions further solidify YouTube’s position at the forefront of digital content innovation. While the crypto world champions decentralization and individual ownership, YouTube’s strategic advancements offer valuable insights into how centralized platforms are adapting to similar demands for control, efficiency, and value creation. For creators and enthusiasts alike, these updates signal a dynamic future where technology continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital realm. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models’ institutional adoption. This post YouTube’s Groundbreaking Creator Updates: Unleashing AI Video Tools for Unprecedented Monetization first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:25
