2025-09-23 Tuesday

Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins

Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins

Bank of Italy warns that globally issued stablecoins pose financial risks, urging stricter rules, redemption guarantees, and international cooperation for stability. The Bank of Italy has raised concerns over the growing use of globally issued stablecoins. On Thursday, Chiara Scotti, who acts as the Vice Director of the central bank, cautioned that the issuance of […] The post Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 00:30
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders

In today’s market, finding the best crypto presale has become the number one strategy for investors chasing life changing returns. As top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum move sideways, the real gains are happening at the ground floor, where projects with strong fundamentals and explosive potential are still undervalued.  This year, one presale has separated […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 00:30
Outdated Banks Can’t Compete With Crypto Rails

Outdated Banks Can't Compete With Crypto Rails

The post Outdated Banks Can’t Compete With Crypto Rails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 20 September 2025 | 19:05 Brian Armstrong has never hidden his frustration with traditional finance, but his latest comments make clear how far he intends to push Coinbase beyond its roots. In a conversation with Fox Business, the CEO described a future where Coinbase replaces the role of everyday banks by bundling payments, lending, credit cards, and even yield opportunities into a single crypto-powered platform. Rather than simply being a place to buy Bitcoin, Armstrong wants Coinbase to serve as the primary account people use for their financial lives. The vision, he argued, is possible because blockchain rails eliminate many of the inefficiencies that consumers still pay for. He pointed to card fees as an example, questioning why digital transactions should cost two or three percent each time when they’re little more than lines of code moving across the internet. The company is already experimenting with products that could bring this vision closer. One initiative is a card that offers up to 4% back in Bitcoin, setting it apart from the cash-back model of traditional banks. Another is the integration of Morpho, a decentralized lending protocol that lets users earn yield on USDC without leaving the Coinbase app. Armstrong’s super-app dream is unfolding against a backdrop of changing regulation in Washington. He welcomed recent progress, citing the GENIUS Act and broader market structure proposals as evidence that lawmakers are finally establishing rules of the road. To him, regulatory clarity is no longer a distant hope but a train that has already left the station. That doesn’t mean the path is free of tension. Coinbase maintains partnerships with banking giants like JPMorgan and PNC, yet Armstrong hinted at a cultural clash, saying policy divisions within those firms sometimes work against innovation. Meanwhile, critics from bank-backed groups have attacked Coinbase’s USDC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:30
Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

MoonBull’s $15K Giveaway is turning heads as the best new upcoming crypto opportunity. Here’s how it compares with Cheems and Fartcoin.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 00:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $1 in 2025, But This Viral Coin Could Skyrocket From Under $0.0025 Past $2

Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $1 in 2025, But This Viral Coin Could Skyrocket From Under $0.0025 Past $2

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $1 in 2025, But This Viral Coin Could Skyrocket From Under $0.0025 Past $2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever U.S. Dogecoin ETF is going live!!! Overnight, a coin once dismissed as a joke just got a Wall Street stamp of legitimacy. That approval adds liquidity, gives institutions direct access, and guarantees a fresh meme-driven media frenzy. But while Dogecoin tries to hold its ground around $0.21–$0.22 and eyes a long climb toward the mythical $1, another name is buzzing under the radar. At just $0.0022 in its presale, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is pulling millions in funding, offering Ethereum-level compatibility on a cheaper, faster Layer-2, and dangling triple-digit APY staking rewards. The question isn’t whether DOGE can run; it’s whether LILPEPE is about to outpace it entirely. Dogecoin (DOGE): Price Prediction: What an ETF Really Unlocks With approval secured, the DOGE ETF changes the narrative. It validates the coin beyond retail speculation, introduces fund exposure, and amplifies cycles of FOMO into the 2025–2026 bull run. Already, volume has surged near 808.9M, spiking DOGE to $0.22 before cooling, a taste of how sensitive the coin is to ETF chatter. Technically, the chart flashes mixed signals: lower highs with expanding sell volume suggest near-term caution, but zoom out and the DOGE/BTC pair plus BTC itself show breakout structures. If DOGE flips $0.225 into support, a run back to $0.25–$0.30 looks reasonable. ETF-driven inflows grind DOGE to $0.35–$0.50 in 2025, stretching toward $0.60–$0.80 by 2026. DOGE could hit $1, but the runway is long and conditions must be perfect, so some investors are looking elsewhere for the sharper asymmetric bet. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A 100x Challenger in the Making Where DOGE relies on nostalgia and a new ETF narrative, Little Pepe is building something new. It’s an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme tokens, fast, dirt cheap, and developer-friendly. Instead of coughing up $50+ in gas fees, transactions cost cents.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:06
Next Shiba Inu? Whales Quietly Accumulate AlphaPepe During Presale

Next Shiba Inu? Whales Quietly Accumulate AlphaPepe During Presale

The hunt for the next Shiba Inu (SHIB) never stops. As retail traders chase meme coins capable of parabolic runs, crypto whales are already making quiet moves in presales where the upside is greatest. One name that keeps surfacing in these conversations is AlphaPepe (ALPE)—a project blending meme culture with real-time delivery of features during […] The post Next Shiba Inu? Whales Quietly Accumulate AlphaPepe During Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 00:00
ETFs market impact: Quid Miner cloud mining leads the passive income model

ETFs market impact: Quid Miner cloud mining leads the passive income model

As ETFs bring institutions into crypto, Quid Miner drives mainstream adoption with green, compliant cloud mining. With the approval of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs and the impending launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market has once again…
Crypto.news2025/09/20 23:55
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Crypto Market Faces $153M in 24-Hour Liquidations

Crypto Market Faces $153M in 24-Hour Liquidations

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-market-liquidations-impact/
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:41
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia