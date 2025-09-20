2025-09-23 Tuesday

Traders debate if MUTM could be the next big crypto like ETH

The post Traders debate if MUTM could be the next big crypto like ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ethereum eyes $5k as Mutuum Finance raises $16m, emerging as a strong DeFi competitor with its dual-market model. Summary Ethereum eyes $5k as DeFi heats up, while Mutuum Finance raises $16m to launch its dual-market lending protocol. Mutuum combines Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending, boosting liquidity and capital efficiency for users. Lenders earn mtTokens with yield, while borrowers unlock credit without selling assets, keeping market exposure. Ethereum (ETH) is again getting attention with analysts debating whether it will be able to get back to the $5000 mark.  ETH is one of the most prominent crypto assets that have been driving the world of decentralized finance and have formed the backbone of numerous blockchain applications over the years. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project, is attracting a crowd due to its dual-market lending model and advancement towards the launch. It has accrued over $16 million in funding and the observers see it as a potential competitor in the DeFi arena. From ETH’s DeFi unlock to MUTM’s lending unlock The most important innovation in Ethereum was the initiation of smart contracts that led to the introduction of decentralized financial protocols that have become an essential part of the market since then. On the same note, Mutuum Finance is developing a protocol that aims to combine two strategies: a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. The P2C model allows users to deposit stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, DAI, or major tokens, like BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and LINK, in audited smart contracts. This makes borrowers get access to liquidity as the interest rates vary dynamically to ensure that the supply and demand balance. In exchange, lenders are issued with mtTokens, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:14
Coinbase CEO: Outdated Banks Can’t Compete With Crypto Rails

In a conversation with Fox Business, the CEO described a future where Coinbase replaces the role of everyday banks by […] The post Coinbase CEO: Outdated Banks Can’t Compete With Crypto Rails appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/21 00:05
Remittix Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Followed By Cardano & Solana

The post Remittix Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Followed By Cardano & Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 18:50 The hunt for the Best Crypto To Buy Now has narrowed to three names that keep showing up on screens. Cardano is testing higher ranges as traders eye a push toward $1 with liquidations clustered near key levels, while Solana keeps riding fresh institutional headlines and multi-month highs. Remittix (RTX) is being positioned as the standout with real-world PayFi utility and fast-moving product milestones that many believe could outpace large caps in percentage terms. Side by side, these three tell a clear story about momentum, access, and practical use in the current market. Cardano Today And Where Price Could Go Next Cardano price has pressed against the upper band of its recent range, with traders tracking support resistance just under $1. A liquidation pocket near the $0.96 area has sharpened the focus on a clean break, since a slip to $0.87 would invalidate the short burst of strength. Broader roundups also pointed to steady interest as capital rotated across majors and quality mid-caps. This keeps Cardano on the shortlist next to Solana and Remittix for traders who watch momentum and confirmation levels. Solana Strength And Fund Flows Solana has drawn a fresh wave of attention after a corporate treasury pivot that explicitly targets long-term SOL accumulation. Reports detailed a $300 million raise tied to a public company rebrand and an intent to become a major Solana treasury, a headline that coincided with a powerful move through the $250 range. With corporate demand and technicals aligned, Solana stays near the top of watch lists along with Cardano and Remittix. Remittix Versus Large Caps In The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate Remittix enters this comparison from a lower base, which increases the percentage potential relative to Cardano and Solana. It positions itself as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:03
BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility

Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/21 00:00
Go Project Templates: How to Get Started

Anyone can write templates, which are packaged and distributed as modules, leveraging the Go module proxy and checksum database for better security and availability.
Hackernoon2025/09/21 00:00
Chainlink $LINK on Track for $30 as Whales Accumulate 2 Million Tokens

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-link-on-track-for-30/
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:42
BitGo maakt zich op voor IPO na explosieve omzetgroei

BitGo zet een grote stap richting Wall Street. De Amerikaanse crypto custodian heeft officieel een beursgang aangevraagd bij de SEC en gaat zich onder de ticker “BTGO” melden op de New York Stock Exchange. Het bedrijf draait flinke omzet, maar levert opvallend genoeg in op winst. Toch is de interesse... Het bericht BitGo maakt zich op voor IPO na explosieve omzetgroei verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:38
Ethereum Futures Stack Up; Options Flow Eyes $4K Floor, $6K Dream

It’s been a busy week, and ethereum ( ETH) sits near $4,470 per coin after a 5.3% weekly slip, but leverage and hedging are humming. Ethereum’s Week: Price Down, Leverage Steady, Dealers Busy Exchange-tracked ethereum ( ETH) futures open interest (OI) stands around $64.57 billion (14.43 million ETH) per Coinglass, climbing through September as price […]
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:30
Mutuum Finance (MUTM): A Retail-Friendly DeFi Token with Real-World Lending Utility

Solana (SOL) has been trading in a rangebound pattern over recent weeks, leaving investors searching for a crypto that offers more predictable growth and robust utility. Enter Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a retail-friendly DeFi token designed to deliver substantial returns while providing real-world lending and borrowing solutions. Unlike SOL, which relies heavily on network hype and ecosystem adoption, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) integrates both P2C and P2P lending mechanisms to serve diverse market participants. In the P2C model, a user will deposit $10,000 USDC into the smart contract, receiving mtUSDC at a 1:1 ratio. With a projected 14% APY, by the end of the year this deposit will generate $1,400 in yield, demonstrating how everyday investors will earn tangible returns while contributing to liquidity on the platform. Borrowers will also experience enhanced utility. For example, an investor will pledge $2,000 worth of ETH as collateral at 75% LTV, accessing liquidity without selling their underlying asset. The Stability Factor will continuously monitor the collateral-to-loan ratio, ensuring that positions remain secure and operational risks remain low. Liquidation thresholds for ETH are set at 80%, allowing liquidators to efficiently repurchase undercollateralized positions at a discount, preserving the system’s solvency. This innovative design ensures that participants using MUTM will enjoy predictable outcomes, a feature that retail investors will increasingly appreciate amid market fluctuations. Presale Performance and FOMO Drive MUTM Demand Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already attracted significant attention during its presale. Phase 6 will trade at $0.035 with 40% of its 170 million token allocation already sold, generating $15.8 million in revenue and building a community of over 16,350 holders. Certified by a rigorous CertiK audit, achieving a Token Scan Score of 90 and a CertiK Skynet Score of 79, MUTM will demonstrate strong security standards that investors will trust. With more than 12,000 Twitter followers actively monitoring updates, community engagement will continue to grow. The upcoming Phase 7 price at $0.04 represents a 15% increase, creating strong FOMO as this will be the last opportunity to acquire tokens at a discounted rate. In addition to stable lending, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will allow P2P lending for higher-risk assets such as SHIB or FLOKI. These isolated pools will ensure that volatility in riskier markets will not affect the stability of core assets. Furthermore, the $50,000 bug bounty program will reward security researchers based on severity levels: Critical $2,000, Major $1,000, Medium $500, and Low $200, incentivizing proactive reporting and reinforcing investor confidence in the protocol. To enhance community participation, the ongoing $100K giveaway will reward ten winners with $10,000 each in MUTM tokens, creating immediate engagement and adoption incentives. The project will leverage Layer-2 technology, providing faster transaction speeds and dramatically reduced costs compared to Layer-1 networks. Early access through the beta launch will allow investors to experience live lending, borrowing, and staking functionalities, offering first-hand insight into MUTM’s utility. Real-time activity will showcase how liquidity management and efficient liquidation mechanics will protect the protocol during periods of heightened volatility, reinforcing its reliability for both retail and institutional participants. Investors from Phase 1 will see impressive gains as the presale progresses. A $12,000 investment originally moved from SOL to MUTM will have already realized a 4.5X increase by Phase 6. When the token eventually lists at $0.06, these early investors will see further exponential growth, driven by Layer-2 throughput, platform adoption, and the growing utility of MUTM in P2C and P2P lending ecosystems. Conclusion The combination of real DeFi use cases, strategic presale phases, and sophisticated risk management will make Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a top contender for short-term and long-term gains. Analysts will point to its transparent liquidity systems, community-focused incentives, and security protocols as key factors driving demand. The platform’s ability to deliver yields, preserve capital, and provide a seamless lending and borrowing experience will position MUTM as a superior investment over SOL in the weeks leading to September’s close. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will emerge as the crypto that balances growth, utility, and security. With presale metrics, Layer-2 speed, a beta launch, and structured lending mechanics, MUTM is set to capture attention from retail and institutional investors alike. As the crypto fear and greed index swings and questions around why is crypto going up dominate conversations, MUTM will stand out as a token offering tangible utility and high upside among crypto coins. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance :::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging&nbsp;Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. ::: \n \n \n \n
Hackernoon2025/09/20 23:23
Shocks, Collisions, and Entropy—Neural Networks Handle It All

This article explores how physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) can simulate shock wave generation, interactions, and entropy solutions. Using Burgers’ equation as a test case, the models accurately handle wave formation, collisions, and rarefaction without prior knowledge of origin points. The results highlight how deep learning can advance computational fluid dynamics by tackling problems once limited to traditional numerical methods.
Hackernoon2025/09/20 19:00
