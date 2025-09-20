2025-09-23 Tuesday

FTX Recovery Trust Unlocks $1.6B for Creditors This Month

FTX Recovery Trust Unlocks $1.6B for Creditors This Month

The post FTX Recovery Trust Unlocks $1.6B for Creditors This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FTX Recovery Trust, the entity overseeing the distribution of funds from the bankrupt crypto exchange, announced a third tranche of distributions to creditors, worth about $1.6 billion. According to a Friday announcement, the distribution is scheduled for Sept. 30, and creditors should receive the funds in their accounts within three business days of the payment date. The third distribution includes a 6% payout for Dotcom Customer claims, a 40% distribution for US Customer Entitlement Claims and a 24% distribution for General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims. Convenience claims will receive a 120% reimbursement as part of September’s payout. Source: Sunil Kavuri FTX’s Recovery Trust began reimbursing creditors in February with a $1.2 billion payout, and followed it up with a $5 billion distribution in May. The trust has up to $16.5 billion in assets earmarked for its creditors and former customers. The collapse of the FTX exchange in 2022 sent shockwaves through the crypto world and deepened the crypto bear market that began at the start of that year. Traders and investors continue to monitor the FTX Recovery Trust’s reimbursements for possible impacts on the crypto markets. Related: Kroll faces class-action suit as FTX creditors allege daily scam emails Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appeal his conviction in November In November 2023, Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX, was found guilty on seven charges, including wire fraud,  wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, commodities fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the trial and sentenced Bankman-Fried, characterized the collapse of the exchange and SBF’s role in the implosion as a “serious” crime that warranted decades behind bars. Attorneys for Bankman-Fried are set to appeal his conviction in November,…
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trump H-1B visa tech foreign governments

Trump H-1B visa tech foreign governments

The post Trump H-1B visa tech foreign governments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he sits next to a “Trump Gold Card” sign, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 19, 2025. Ken Cedeno | Reuters Major technology companies and foreign governments are rushing to respond after President Donald Trump late Friday announced plans to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, threatening to upend the program that underpins America’s technology workforce. The Trump administration said the fee would apply per worker, per year, potentially dealing a massive blow to companies — primarily in the technology and finance sectors — that rely heavily on highly skilled immigrants, particularly from India and China. The announcement sent shockwaves through corporate America. Amazon’s immigration team advised its H-1B and H-4 visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return before 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 21, according to internal messages viewed by CNBC. JPMorgan Chase’s law firm sent a memo asking H-1B visa holders at the firm to remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until further guidance, according to a person familiar with the matter. Microsoft also has reportedly advised H-1B visa holders to remain in the U.S. and for those overseas to return, warning that international travel could jeopardize their immigration status, according to emails seen by Reuters. The move represents the administration’s most aggressive move yet to restrict legal immigration. Since taking office in January, Trump has advanced a broad crackdown on both illegal and legal entry into the U.S., but Friday’s announcement marks the most significant attempt to clamp down on employment visas. Amazon employed the most H-1B holders — more than 14,000 as of the end of June. Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google had over 4,000 such visas each, among the top 10 recipients for the…
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream

The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time, Match Card And Where To Stream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AJ Lee returns to in-ring action ate WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 emanates from Indianapolis, IN as John Cena faces Brock Lesnar in a grudge match as part of Cena’s retirement tour (for now.) Though Cena vs. Lesnar is a star-studded match, WWE’s hottest feud features the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk, who will battle against WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee’s return to SmackDown on the September 5 broadcast led to a massive 38% increase in total viewership and an eye-popping 82% in 18-49. The Usos will reunite to face the Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), while two world titles are on the line. Iyo Sky faces Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Title while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. WWE snatched AEW’s PPV timeslot for All Out 2025, causing the secondary promotion to flee its own timeslot and move to 12:00 pm PST. The seven-hour wrestling block is reminiscent of the July 12 wrestling war that led to the longest PPV in the history of pro wrestling. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card And Odds John Cena (-400) vs. Brock Lesnar (+250) The Usos (+250) vs. The Vision (-400) CM Punk and AJ Lee (-2500) vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (+800) Iyo Sky (+170) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (-250) | WWE Women’s World Title Cody Rhodes (-1500) vs. Drew McIntyre (+600) | Undisputed WWE Title WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream: WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is available to stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited. ESPN Unlimited is can be accessed for $29.99 per month. For a limited time, viewers can order…
Fed Rate Cut Talks and Macroeconomic Data Poise Crypto Markets

Fed Rate Cut Talks and Macroeconomic Data Poise Crypto Markets

The post Fed Rate Cut Talks and Macroeconomic Data Poise Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve officials’ speeches could influence crypto market fluctuations. Upcoming PCE data will guide rate cut expectations. BTC price activity reflects institutional interest amid macro changes. Next week, Federal Reserve officials will deliver critical speeches on monetary policy, influencing financial markets from the New York Fed to St. Louis and beyond. These discussions could dictate the direction of U.S. rate cuts, impacting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as investors evaluate inflation and economic growth signals. Fed Talks and PCE Data May Sway Crypto Markets Federal Reserve members, including FOMC’s Williams and Bullard, will discuss economic outlooks next week. Among these talks, Williams on Monday and Bullard on Tuesday are noteworthy for their potential influence on monetary policy directions. Recent macro data, including the August PCE price index, will shape beliefs regarding the potential for future rate cuts. Historically, adjustments in interest rates have had immediate effects on cryptocurrency markets. David Duong, Head of Macro Research, Coinbase – “We believe that, driven by a resilient liquidity environment, favorable macro conditions, and friendly regulatory policies, the crypto bull market still has room for development at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025…. Unless there are severe fluctuations in energy prices… the direct risk of disrupting the current U.S. monetary policy path is actually quite low.” Bitcoin Faces Mixed Signals Amid Fed Rate Speculations Did you know? September has traditionally been a challenging month for Bitcoin, declining for six successive years until breaking the trend in 2023-2024. Bitcoin, currently priced at $116,100.28, commands a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion and maintains dominance at 57.13%. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume stands at $26.14 billion, reflecting a decline of 37.25%, indicating adjusted liquidity amid market changes, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:06 UTC on September 20, 2025.…
Coinbase exec addresses customer service backlash: 'We hear you'

Coinbase exec addresses customer service backlash: ‘We hear you’

In the wake of a massive data breach, Coinbase is taking swift action to restore trust with a comprehensive overhaul of its customer support operations.
Final Call: BlockDAG's $0.0013 Offer Ends in 24 Hours! MAGAX Launches Bonuses, Little Pepe Impresses Auditors

Final Call: BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends in 24 Hours! MAGAX Launches Bonuses, Little Pepe Impresses Auditors

Explore the best crypto investment of 2025. MAGAX presale offers bonuses, Little Pepe raises $24 million, but BlockDAG dominates with $410 million presale and $0.0013 price offer!
Has the Altcoin Season Begun? Here's the Latest Status According to the Index

Has the Altcoin Season Begun? Here’s the Latest Status According to the Index

With Bitcoin trending sideways recently, the performance of many altcoins has recently outpaced that of BTC. Continue Reading: Has the Altcoin Season Begun? Here’s the Latest Status According to the Index
Could Coinbase's Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here's What You Need to Know!

Could Coinbase’s Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here’s What You Need to Know!

Coinbase CEO unveils plans to replace banks with crypto services GENIUS Act could provide clarity for Coinbase crypto financial app Coinbase super app aims for lower fees and Bitcoin rewards Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has unveiled his vision to transform the platform into a comprehensive crypto “super app,” aiming to replace traditional banks. In a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong explained that the company plans to offer a full range of financial services, including payments, credit cards, and rewards—all powered by cryptocurrency. Brian Armstrong is convinced that crypto will serve as the backbone of this financial revolution, allowing Coinbase to become the primary financial platform for users. He criticized traditional banking for its high transaction fees, pointing out the illogical nature of paying 2-3% fees every time a credit card is used. Armstrong believes such charges are unnecessary, especially given how easily digital data flows online. Also Read: XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth Coinbase’s long-term goal includes offering services that directly compete with traditional banks. One example is a credit card offering up to 4% Bitcoin rewards, designed to provide a superior financial experience with better rewards and lower fees. Armstrong sees this as a way to establish Coinbase as a competitor to banks while improving the financial ecosystem. Coinbase’s Efforts to Redefine Financial Services and Embrace DeFi This vision coincides with evolving regulatory clarity in the U.S. Armstrong pointed to the recent passing of the GENIUS Act and the ongoing efforts in market structure legislation as pivotal developments. These regulations will help level the playing field for crypto companies. While Coinbase has already partnered with major banks like JPMorgan and PNC, Armstrong stressed the importance of fair competition between crypto firms and traditional financial institutions. In addition to regulatory clarity, Coinbase is integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) tools into its platform. This feature allows users to lend USDC directly and earn up to 10.8% yields, without needing third-party DeFi platforms. Despite criticism about yield-bearing stablecoins, Coinbase maintains that they are a modern, more efficient alternative to outdated banking practices. The GENIUS Act: A Key Factor in Coinbase’s Vision The passing of the GENIUS Act by the U.S. Treasury Department could significantly impact Coinbase’s strategy. This new legislation, which focuses on regulating stablecoins, aims to stimulate growth while addressing risks like illicit activities. The Treasury is gathering public feedback until October 20, which will help shape the final proposal. This clarity will allow Coinbase to move forward with confidence, continuing its mission to redefine the financial system through crypto. Also Read: Anchorage Digital Seeks Federal Reserve Master Account to Access Core Payment Rails The post Could Coinbase’s Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here’s What You Need to Know! appeared first on 36Crypto.
AI Learns to Predict Shock Waves

AI Learns to Predict Shock Waves

This article explores how neural networks can be combined with domain decomposition methods to solve complex nonlinear systems in fluid dynamics. Experiments on shallow water equations and Euler’s equations demonstrate that even simple neural architectures can approximate shock waves and discontinuities with surprising accuracy. While still at proof-of-concept stage, these results highlight the potential of AI-powered solvers for tackling problems that challenge traditional numerical methods.
