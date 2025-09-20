2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
SUI forecasted $2.50-$4, SEI nears $0.75 as Zexpire adds daily play

SUI forecasted $2.50-$4, SEI nears $0.75 as Zexpire adds daily play

Analysts see SUI at $4, SEI near $0.75 as Zexpire launches fixed-risk play amid rising structured strategy demand. Forecasts for SUI, SEI and Zexpire are sharpening as year-end draws closer. Independent analysts put SUI’s potential range at $2.50 to $4,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.9-2.58%
SEI
SEI$0.2868-5.31%
SUI
SUI$3.3599-4.29%
Kongsi
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:39
Kongsi
First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details

First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details

The post First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi Enosys, a leading blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has just forked Ethereum’s DeFi protocol Liquity. The opportunity to pledge XRP as collateral while minting stablecoins is the core feature of the new service, Enosys Loans. XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare According to an official statement by Enosys, a Web3 development team, it introduced Enosys Loans, a friendly fork of Ethereum’s DeFi Liquity. With Enosys Loans, holders of FXRP — an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare — will be able to collateralize their holdings to issue stablecoins. In the first releases, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors with Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) services incoming. As a result, Enosys Loans paves the way for enhancing both XRP and BTC presence in the DeFi sphere. As explained by the team, the decision of the “friendly forking” of Liquity was made since its architecture proved reliable and flexible for CDP operations: Enosys Loans builds on the robust foundation of Liquity V2, a leading CDP protocol on Ethereum known for its efficiency, low fees, and user controlled interest rates. By forking Liquity V2, Enosys inherits its battle-tested mechanics while tailoring the protocol to Flare’s unique capabilities. To ensure a smooth minting process and fair pricing for collateralized value, Enosys Loans employs Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), an on-chain oracle design on Flare (FLR). To generate additional yield, all wFLR collateralized will be delegated on the owners’ behalf. Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi Hugo Philion, a Flare Networks co-founder, is excited by the new instruments of XRP inclusion into yield designs of modern DeFi: Enosys’s friendly fork of Liquity V2 will allow you to mint…
Flare
FLR$0.0235-3.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,292.73-1.88%
XRP
XRP$2.841-2.08%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:37
Kongsi
The tax mess no one wants to talk about

The tax mess no one wants to talk about

The post The tax mess no one wants to talk about appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. On paper, stablecoin salaries are a no-brainer. So why haven’t they been adopted worldwide as the standard for payroll yet? Summary Stablecoins promise speed and savings — payments can settle in seconds at a lower cost compared to fiat transfers that take days and carry high fees. Adoption faces trust and tax hurdles — public fears over collapses like Terra, wallet hacks, and unclear tax rules make employees and accountants hesitant. Accountants hold the keys — in many firms, payroll adoption will depend on whether accountants feel confident with regulatory and tax guidance. Regulation could unlock growth — laws like the U.S. GENIUS Act and clearer global frameworks may normalize stablecoin salaries, potentially reshaping payroll as the market heads toward a projected $2 trillion. The difference is striking. Stablecoin payments can settle in seconds and avoid hefty fees. Compare that with typical international fiat payments for global workers, which can drag on for up to five business days and cost far more in fees.  So what’s holding stablecoins as a salary payment method back? Let’s be honest, there’s more than one hurdle. For many, the idea of routing a paycheck through a crypto wallet still feels super risky. Crypto industry interest is growing fast The crypto industry, naturally, doesn’t seem to be so scared of the concept. In 2024, the share of crypto industry workers receiving pay in digital assets nearly tripled, reaching 9.6% according to a global Blockchain Compensation Survey conducted by Pantera Capital. For crypto outsiders, however, headline-grabbing failures are stealing the show. Take the Terra-Luna fiasco as an example, when the UST stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar in May 2022, serving…
Threshold
T$0.01541-4.04%
Union
U$0.010796-18.29%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004731-5.71%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:29
Kongsi
Crypto Scammers Target X Employees To Recover Suspended Accounts — Report

Crypto Scammers Target X Employees To Recover Suspended Accounts — Report

The post Crypto Scammers Target X Employees To Recover Suspended Accounts — Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Scammers Target X Employees To Recover Suspended Accounts — Report | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-scammer-target-x-employee-to-recover-account/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017152-1.44%
Sign
SIGN$0.07759-10.77%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.11006-10.75%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:13
Kongsi
Quid Miner cloud mining leads the passive income model

Quid Miner cloud mining leads the passive income model

The post Quid Miner cloud mining leads the passive income model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. As ETFs bring institutions into crypto, Quid Miner drives mainstream adoption with green, compliant cloud mining. Summary Quid Miner offers AI-optimized cloud mining with massive payouts, no hardware costs, and global coverage in 180+ countries. Quid Miner uses audits, renewable energy, and third-party pools for secure, transparent mining. Supporting BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE & more, Quid Miner delivers efficient, ESG-aligned mining for millions of users. With the approval of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs and the impending launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market has once again entered the spotlight.  ETFs have opened the door to regulatory compliance for institutional investors, but they primarily focus on price exposure and fail to meet investors’ needs for stable cash flow in highly volatile markets. Against the backdrop of tightening regulations and the energy transition, cloud mining is moving from a niche endeavor to a mainstream one. Quid Miner, headquartered in the UK, is being considered by more and more European and American investors due to its compliance, green energy and automation advantages. Why cloud mining is gaining attention Traditional mining requires expensive hardware and significant electricity consumption, making it unsuitable for average investors.  Cloud mining simplifies the process through a contract-based model, allowing users to access a global computing network without hardware or electricity costs. Daily income is automatically settled and distributed to the account, which is closer to the interest or coupon in traditional finance and is therefore regarded as a new cash flow model. Quid Miner’s positioning Founded in 2010, Quid Miner officially entered the cloud mining market in 2018 and currently operates in over 180 countries worldwide. The platform utilizes a transparent contract mechanism, combined…
Solana
SOL$214.93-7.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,292.73-1.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.76%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:05
Kongsi
Porsche delays EV rollout as Volkswagen faces €5bn hit from strategic shift

Porsche delays EV rollout as Volkswagen faces €5bn hit from strategic shift

The post Porsche delays EV rollout as Volkswagen faces €5bn hit from strategic shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Porsche, a German automaker, has announced the delay of its electric car rollout, citing slowed market demand. The automaker has shifted its focus now to combustion and hybrid models, with a billion-dollar blow expected by the parent company, Volkswagen. The German-based luxury car maker confirmed that the new SUV, expected to be the successor of Cayenne, known internally as the K1, will not launch as a fully electric vehicle. The firm, however, stated that K1 will combine a combustion engine and a plug-in hybrid option. The company is currently realigning its strategies following reduced sales and market pressures. Volkswagen expects a $5.9 billion hit to its operating profit in 2025 According to Porsche’s statement, the decision to delay the rollout of a fully EV is a response to a slower growth in demand for fully battery-electric vehicles. The company confirmed that existing combustion models, including Cayenne and Panamera, will continue to be produced with successor generations being offered in a combination of petrol and hybrid powertrains. The next-generation EV platform, which had been scheduled to launch in the 2030s, will undergo a complete redesign in collaboration with other Volkswagen Group brands.  In line with the ongoing shifts in Porsche’s long-term strategy, several key models remain on track, including the forthcoming Cayenne EV in standard and coupe-SUV formats, the Macan EV, and a two-door sports car in the 718 segment. The German automaker also insisted that the existing electric lineup, including the Taycan, remain on track.  Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche and the Volkswagen Group, revealed that the automotive industry is currently experiencing changes, and to meet market realities and changing customer demands, the firm has to realign across the board.  Volkswagen confirmed that it faces a hit of $5.9 billion on its annual operating profit. Europe’s largest automaker will also…
CAR
CAR$0.008278-9.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017152-1.44%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000363-14.98%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:00
Kongsi
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? Why $HUGS From Milk & Mocha Is Winning Over 2025 Crypto Investors

Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? Why $HUGS From Milk & Mocha Is Winning Over 2025 Crypto Investors

Looking for the best meme coin to buy now? Discover why Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token, with staking, burns, and lifetime rewards, is leading the 2025 presale race.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01194-6.49%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.0404-10.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002327-7.32%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:55
Kongsi
Crypto custodian BitGo reveals 2025 revenue surge in US IPO filing

Crypto custodian BitGo reveals 2025 revenue surge in US IPO filing

BitGo's revenue in the first half of 2025 nearly quadrupled over the prior period, though its profit margin collapsed.
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:44
Kongsi
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2025: Can BCH Hit $1,200 as BlockchainFX Becomes the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now?

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction 2025: Can BCH Hit $1,200 as BlockchainFX Becomes the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now?

Missing early chances in Bitcoin, Solana, or Ethereum turned small buys into crypto millionaire stories. That regret drives many to search for the best crypto presale 2025 and the top crypto presales to watch in 2025 for 100x returns. This year, two projects stand out: Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and BlockchainFX (BFX). Both offer opportunities but
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$559.8-4.71%
1
1$0.015246+65.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:30
Kongsi
XRP-Backed Stablecoin Shakes Up DeFi World

XRP-Backed Stablecoin Shakes Up DeFi World

A significant milestone in the cryptocurrency sector has been reached with Flare Network’s introduction of an XRP-backed stablecoin. This innovative move not only enhances the utility of XRP as a cross-border payment solution but also fortifies its position within the decentralized finance (DeFi) realm.Continue Reading:XRP-Backed Stablecoin Shakes Up DeFi World
Movement
MOVE$0.1132-8.19%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23169-15.31%
XRP
XRP$2.841-2.08%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:23
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia