The tax mess no one wants to talk about

The post The tax mess no one wants to talk about appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. On paper, stablecoin salaries are a no-brainer. So why haven’t they been adopted worldwide as the standard for payroll yet? Summary Stablecoins promise speed and savings — payments can settle in seconds at a lower cost compared to fiat transfers that take days and carry high fees. Adoption faces trust and tax hurdles — public fears over collapses like Terra, wallet hacks, and unclear tax rules make employees and accountants hesitant. Accountants hold the keys — in many firms, payroll adoption will depend on whether accountants feel confident with regulatory and tax guidance. Regulation could unlock growth — laws like the U.S. GENIUS Act and clearer global frameworks may normalize stablecoin salaries, potentially reshaping payroll as the market heads toward a projected $2 trillion. The difference is striking. Stablecoin payments can settle in seconds and avoid hefty fees. Compare that with typical international fiat payments for global workers, which can drag on for up to five business days and cost far more in fees. So what’s holding stablecoins as a salary payment method back? Let’s be honest, there’s more than one hurdle. For many, the idea of routing a paycheck through a crypto wallet still feels super risky. Crypto industry interest is growing fast The crypto industry, naturally, doesn’t seem to be so scared of the concept. In 2024, the share of crypto industry workers receiving pay in digital assets nearly tripled, reaching 9.6% according to a global Blockchain Compensation Survey conducted by Pantera Capital. For crypto outsiders, however, headline-grabbing failures are stealing the show. Take the Terra-Luna fiasco as an example, when the UST stablecoin lost its peg to the U.S. dollar in May 2022, serving…