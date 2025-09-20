When Does ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Return On ABC? Here’s Everything To Know

ABC's hit procedural 9-1-1 is gearing up for another high-stakes season. Now that the first promo teaser has been released, when is the official Season 9 premiere? And which characters are coming back for the next installment? Keep reading to learn everything to know so far. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency responders of the fictional Station 118 at the Los Angeles Fire Department. Last season saw the tragic death of beloved Captain Bobby Nash (Pete Krause). Nash sacrificed himself by giving the only available vial of a life-saving vaccine to his teammate Chimney, heroically forfeiting his own chance at survival. Krause's shocking exit from 9-1-1 wasn't the actor's decision, but rather a creative choice made by the show's team, according to showrunner Minear. "It was entirely creative," the co-creator said in an interview with Variety. "A very difficult creative decision, because there's practically no one I love on this Earth more than Peter." ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri In April 2025, one month before the Season 8 finale, ABC renewed the popular series for a ninth season. After the renewal, star Angela Bassett thanked fans for their support of the show. "Thank you for your unwavering support. It's amazing that you love us as much…