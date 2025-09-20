2025-09-23 Tuesday

Cardano Price Prediction: Will ADA Reach $5 in 2025, and Can Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Beats Its ROI This Cycle?

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Will ADA Reach $5 in 2025, and Can Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Beats Its ROI This Cycle? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has been the toughest Ethereum competitor for a while, and there are some bulls contemplating a push towards $5 should the upcoming market cycle work out. However, while ADA’s promise is supported by sustained adoption and network growth, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building up steam for its explosive ROI prospects.  At just $0.035 in presale, MUTM is built on a twin lending-and-borrowing platform for real-world utility that creates a growth narrative stronger than ADA’s. Mutuum Finance could leave Cardano much behind before ADA even reaches $5. Cardano: Resistance Ahead Amid Strong Fundamentals Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.90, with recent price movement capped by resistance just above $1.00. In this scenario, price action shows that while support at $0.80 remains solid, significant upside may be difficult under current conditions without new catalysts or increased capital flows. Network expansion is still going on at a slow pace, governance upgrades, staking rewards, and smart contract enhancement are ongoing, which keeps ADA’s basement price intact. However, comparatively speaking, Mutuum Finance is offering higher potential return under current market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Exceeds Expectations Mutuum Finance is now in stage six of its presale at $0.035 after its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is witnessing unprecedented demand for the project where more than 16,410 investors have joined and exceeded $16.1 million in funds raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for the platform’s security. The bugs have been segmented on four levels depending on the tag critical, major, minor, and low. Mutuum Finance possesses strong safety measures for any asset which is collateraled so that protocol’s and user’s safety are not lost. They possess target collateral ratios, lending and deposit limits. Off close undercollateralized positions are incentivized as a means of maintaining systemic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:42
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:24
NVIDIA’s HENS Revolutionizes Extreme Weather Prediction Without Supercomputers

NVIDIA’s HENS Revolutionizes Extreme Weather Prediction Without Supercomputers

The post NVIDIA’s HENS Revolutionizes Extreme Weather Prediction Without Supercomputers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 19, 2025 20:39 NVIDIA, in collaboration with Berkeley Lab, introduces HENS, a machine learning tool for predicting extreme weather, offering supercomputer-class forecasting with reduced computational power and cost. NVIDIA, in partnership with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, has unveiled a groundbreaking machine learning tool named Huge Ensembles (HENS) designed to predict extreme weather events with the efficiency of supercomputers, but without their exorbitant costs and power requirements. As reported by NVIDIA’s official blog, this tool is poised to transform how climate scientists, city officials, and emergency managers prepare for and respond to severe weather scenarios. Revolutionary Forecasting Capabilities HENS offers an open-source solution, available as code or a ready-to-run model, capable of forecasting low-likelihood, high-impact events such as prolonged heat waves or centennial hurricanes. Unlike traditional models, HENS can predict these events from six hours up to 14 days in advance, with a resolution of 15 miles (25 kilometers), providing critical lead time for preparation and response. The tool’s development is detailed in a two-part study published in the journal Geoscientific Model Development, showcasing HENS as one of the most extensive and reliable ensembles of weather and climate simulations, producing data equivalent to 27,000 years of weather patterns. Advanced AI-Driven Methodology Utilizing NVIDIA’s PhysicsNeMo and Makani frameworks, HENS refines weather prediction by training AI models on 40 years of high-quality atmospheric data. This approach not only enhances accuracy but also reduces the energy and computational resources typically required for such large-scale simulations. According to Ankur Mahesh, a graduate researcher at Berkeley Lab, the extensive dataset generated by HENS serves as a treasure trove for analyzing the statistics and drivers of extreme weather events, a scale previously unattainable with traditional methods. Boosting Prediction Accuracy HENS significantly outperforms conventional weather models by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:22
BlockDAG, HYPER, BEST & Layer Brett – CryptoNinjas

The post BlockDAG, HYPER, BEST & Layer Brett – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been following the explosive world of early-stage tokens, you already know that crypto presales to invest in are drawing massive attention as 2025 approaches. For savvy investors, presales are the golden window; they provide early access at rock-bottom prices before tokens hit major exchanges.  While presales carry their share of risks, the upside potential is unmatched. Getting in early often means multiplying your investment many times over if adoption follows through. From ecosystem tokens powering real utilities to Layer-2 scalability plays and meme-driven presales with viral communities, the lineup of opportunities in 2025 is stacked. Among them, BlockDAG has captured headlines with staggering numbers, while projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Layer Brett are offering unique angles of growth. Let’s dive into why these tokens are making the list of crypto presales to invest in right now. 1. BlockDAG  BlockDAG is rewriting the script on what success in presales looks like. The project has already raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins, racing toward its $600M target at breakneck speed. Currently priced at just $0.0013 in Batch 30, this is the entry-level buyers are scrambling to secure.  This low-entry presale price of $0.0013 will end in just 24 hours. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, early buyers are locking in an astonishing 3,746% ROI from day one. Longer-term projections see BDAG hitting $1 by 2027, a trajectory that could turn modest investments into generational wealth. Beyond speculation, BlockDAG is proving adoption before launch. The project already boasts 312,000+ holders, has shipped nearly 20k ASIC miners worldwide, and has 3 million active X1 mobile miners powering its ecosystem daily. With the upcoming Awakening Testnet set to showcase its live technology, BlockDAG is delivering real proof of vision. At $0.0013, the presale price is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:04
$35K Weekly Prizes, 50% APY & Lifetime Bonuses: Inside Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS Reward System

The meme coin market has always relied on hype, community energy, and clever branding. But in 2025, holders are demanding more than just memes, they want systems that reward loyalty, participation, and activity. That’s exactly where Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token shines. Unlike dog-themed meme coins that offer flash-in-the-pan excitement with little long-term value, Milk [...] The post $35K Weekly Prizes, 50% APY & Lifetime Bonuses: Inside Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS Reward System appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/21 00:00
Banxico seen cutting rates to 7.50% in September – Reuters

The post Banxico seen cutting rates to 7.50% in September – Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All 24 economists surveyed expect Banxico to lower rates despite inflation ticking up to 3.57% in August. Bank of America notes Banxico could ease more aggressively if Fed cuts continue and Dollar weakness persists. Banco de Mexico (Banxico), Mexico’s central bank is expected to reduce its main reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50% on September 26, revealed a Reuters poll. Reuters poll shows unanimous expectations for a 25 bps cut, with analysts eyeing further easing into November The survey showed that all 24 economists see Banxico’s cutting rates, as inflation edged slightly up to 3.57% from 3.51% but it remains within the 3% plus or minus 1% range. In the last meeting, the bank cut rates on a 4 to 1 vote split with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voting to hold rates unchanged as inflation was well above the 4% threshold in the previous month’s print. Analysts at Bank of America wrote on a note that “Banxico is likely to continue cutting rates well below market expectations as long as the Fed cuts and the US Dollar remains weak.” Recently released data showed that lower than expected growth in Q2 and “relatively” contained inflation last month, justified gradual easing by Banxico. When asked of the date of the Mexican central bank’s reduction, 19 of 24 analysts answered September, with high expectations that another 25-bps cut is expected in November, as said by a majority of 16 economists. Banxico FAQs The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 23:54
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 23:45
Ethereum L1 Is Where the World Settles Up

David Hoffman: L2s as authorization networks. L1 as settlement. And a new future for the state of DeFi.
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:37
Crypto Presale News: Lyno AI Leads the Race Into 2025

The crypto presale market is more competitive than ever, and Lyno AI is at the top of the pack ahead of 2025. The Early Bird presale phase has already received a lot of attention, generating 32,050 and selling 641,010 tokens. This wave leaves Lyno AI ahead of its competitors such as Remittix and BullZilla. Irresistible
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:30
XRP Hit by Crazy 903% Liquidation Imbalance in Just 24 Hours

XRP still in spotlight as 24-hour liquidation imbalance jumps to new high
Coinstats2025/09/20 23:28
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia