2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Bought at $650, Now Up Over 17,700%, After Nearly a Decade

Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Bought at $650, Now Up Over 17,700%, After Nearly a Decade

The post Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Bought at $650, Now Up Over 17,700%, After Nearly a Decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NBA forward Kevin Durant has access to his bitcoin again, after being locked out of his Coinbase account for nearly a decade. In that time, the price of BTC rose by more than 17,700%. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on X, responding to a viral tweet about Durant’s access issues. The recovery comes days after Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, discussed the lockout at CNBC’s Game Plan conference. “It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out,” Kleiman said. Still, he noted, “bitcoin keeps going up… so, I mean, it’s only benefited us.” Durant bought bitcoin in 2016 after hearing about it from then-teammates on the Golden State Warriors. At the time, bitcoin traded between $360 and $1,000 and Durant is estimated to have bought at around $650 per coin. It’s now hovering near $116,000, according to CoinMarketCap data. Neither Durant nor Kleiman disclosed the size of his holdings. Durant and Kleiman are investors in Coinbase and have promoted the company through their media outlet, Boardroom. The episode comes amid growing frustration among some Coinbase users, who alleged they’ve faced similar issues retrieving account access or getting help from customer support. Armstrong acknowledged the criticism on social media, saying the company is “putting a big focus” on improving customer support. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/20/kevin-durant-recovers-bitcoin-bought-at-usd650-now-up-over-17-700-after-nearly-a-decade
NEAR
NEAR$2.9-2.58%
1
1$0.015246+65.62%
Threshold
T$0.01541-4.04%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:40
Kongsi
Gold rebounds above $3,670 as dip buyers step in despite firm US Dollar

Gold rebounds above $3,670 as dip buyers step in despite firm US Dollar

The post Gold rebounds above $3,670 as dip buyers step in despite firm US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold bounces from weekly lows near $3,630, trades at $3,668 in North American session. Bullion bulls ignore strong US Dollar, high US Treasury yields. Swiss exports to US collapse on tariff confusion, but China and India demand surged, underpinning Bullion. Gold price reverses its course on Friday after printing back-to-back bearish session, rises over 0.69% despite overall US Dollar strength across the board. Buyers emerged near the lows of the week at around $3,630 and drove the non-yielding metal higher. The XAU/USD trades at $3,670 during the North American session. XAU/USD recovers after Fed cut, outlook buoyed by low-rate environment and resilient Asian demand Bullion is recovering ground on Friday, following the decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which cut rates by 25 basis points and laid the path for two additional rate cuts toward the end of the year. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference was perceived as hawkish as he said that the reduction is a “risk-management cut,” and failed to say that tariff inflation is “transitory.” Nevertheless, the outlook for non-yielding metal looks promising as it tends to perform well in low interest rate environments. Swiss Gold exports to the US in August tumbled 99% after the US Customs & Border Protection revealed that bars would be subject to tariffs. The White House then backpedaled on that matter, and the exemption was formalized in early September. Nevertheless, China came to the rescue as shipments more than tripled in August from 9.9 tonnes to 35, its highest level since May 2024, while exports to India rose as well. Daily market movers: Gold surges amid strong US Dollar The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.26% at 97.61. US Treasury yields are rising steadily with the 10-year…
NEAR
NEAR$2.9-2.58%
SIX
SIX$0.02043-6.41%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003511-8.66%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:09
Kongsi
According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul

According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul

The post According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you paying attention? If Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age and The Great Harvest, is right, the most urgent countdown of your life is already underway. According to Livingston, AI isn’t just another in a long line of technological upgrades; it’s poised to systematically replace human economic value. You have the next five years to stack Bitcoin before it’s too late. The clock is ticking on human capital We aren’t talking about science fiction, but a generational shift happening in real time. If there’s a last window to stack Bitcoin and secure economic sovereignty into the future, it’s now. This isn’t just about upskilling to keep pace, Livingston warns: “AI is not merely augmenting human capacity… it absorbs, replicates, and ultimately obsoletes it.” The data already tells the story. According to a survey by Kalshi, a massive 41% of companies intend to lay off employees due to AI within the next five years. The three-month average youth underemployment rate is up to 17%, the highest since 2020. Job uncertainty is at an all-time high (Source: Kalshi) Entry-level jobs are vanishing, automated away before new grads can even complete their LinkedIn profiles. With competition for meaningful work intensifying and AI’s relentless march only accelerating, Livingston’s brutally simple thesis emerges: AI is harvesting the value of human cognition, and society’s old operating system (education, labor, retirement) is already being rewritten. Stack Bitcoin: an immutable anchor in synthetic chaos So where does that leave us? Livingston argues that, in a world where everything can be copied, spun out, and devalued by algorithms, the ultimate scarcity is truth that cannot be faked or mass-produced. Bitcoin, he says, is that rare anchor, a “counter-algorithm” to the infinite replication of AI. Its supply is mathematically finite, immune to inflationary dilution, and secured by the…
Threshold
T$0.01541-4.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05956-3.49%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05117-4.39%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:02
Kongsi
Israeli Air Defense Probably Won’t Spark Another Cyprus Missile Crisis

Israeli Air Defense Probably Won’t Spark Another Cyprus Missile Crisis

The post Israeli Air Defense Probably Won’t Spark Another Cyprus Missile Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Barak ER (extended range) missile during a March 2021 trial in Israel. Photo by IAI. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Despite taking delivery of its new Barak MX air defense missile systems from Israel discreetly, quite literally under the cover of night, the Republic of Cyprus has nevertheless received warnings from Turkey. The acquisition is the most significant Nicosia has received since ordering S-300 missile systems from Russia in January 1997, which triggered a tense crisis with Turkey. Despite some parallels with that historical episode, Cyprus’s latest acquisition is less likely to see that history repeat itself. After footage emerged of a Barak MX system being transported at night on the streets of Cyprus’s Limassol, Turkish defense officials and politicians voiced strong criticism. Officials from the Turkish defense ministry claimed it could destabilize the partitioned island, where Turkey has approximately 35,000 troops garrisoned in the separatist, internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, and have “dangerous consequences.” Others directly referenced the 1997-1998 crisis. For example, Yanki Bagcioglu, deputy chairman of the Republican People’s Party, charged that the Barak MX represents “a more dangerous system than the S-300, and it is likely that it also has the capability to share data with Israel through an advanced surveillance system.” Turkish analyst Arda Mevlutoglu echoed Bagcioglu, dubbing the new Cypriot system “much more dangerous than the S-300” since it can detect launches of mortars and rockets from 100 kilometers (62 miles) away. The Israeli system has an official range of 93 miles and can intercept a range of threats from drones to tactical ballistic missiles. The range is comparable to the S-300 PMU-1 Cyprus ordered in 1997. Back then, Turkish officials dismissed Nicosia’s stance that the missiles were purely defensive since their range theoretically enabled Cyprus to fire missiles into Turkish airspace. During…
1
1$0.015246+65.62%
Threshold
T$0.01541-4.04%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9501-6.31%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 23:57
Kongsi
Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Access After Years

Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Access After Years

The post Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Access After Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NBA star Kevin Durant has finally regained control of his long-lost Bitcoin wallet after nearly ten years of being unable to access his Coinbase account. This reconnection with his cryptocurrency assets has sparked widespread discussion within the digital currency community, underlining the complexities and volatile nature of the crypto market where digital security is concerned. […] Continue Reading:Kevin Durant Recovers Bitcoin Access After Years Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/kevin-durant-recovers-bitcoin-access-after-years
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 23:46
Kongsi
Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

BlockchainFX has raised $7.5M, offers 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, token burns, and a presale Visa Card. At $0.024, analysts see BFX as a top 2025 buy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004549-8.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01194-6.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:35
Kongsi
XRP Price Prediction 2025: Can Ripple Hit $10 Before Year End? This Low-Cap Crypto Is Eyeing ADA’s Top 10 Spot

XRP Price Prediction 2025: Can Ripple Hit $10 Before Year End? This Low-Cap Crypto Is Eyeing ADA’s Top 10 Spot

While most analysts chase XRP price prediction headlines about banking partnerships and $10 targets, the real contrarian play emerges from understanding infrastructure bottlenecks. XRP‘s institutional momentum looks impressive with BBVA partnerships and record-breaking ETF volumes.  But here’s what everyone’s missing: Ripple’s banking success validates the urgent need for Layer 2 solutions like Layer Brett, which […] The post XRP Price Prediction 2025: Can Ripple Hit $10 Before Year End? This Low-Cap Crypto Is Eyeing ADA’s Top 10 Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.05956-3.49%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013806+0.04%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03928-6.14%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 23:30
Kongsi
BNB's market capitalization has exceeded $140 billion, surpassing Intel and rising to 155th in global asset rankings.

BNB's market capitalization has exceeded $140 billion, surpassing Intel and rising to 155th in global asset rankings.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to the latest data from 8MarketCap, the market value of BNB has risen to approximately US$141.95 billion, with a 24-hour increase of 4.19%, continuing to set a new historical high. It has now surpassed companies such as Intel and ranked 155th in the global asset market value.
Binance Coin
BNB$980.5-5.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0054+0.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 23:21
Kongsi
Yesterday, the whale who shorted ASTER with 3x leverage added 2.3 million USDC margin.

Yesterday, the whale who shorted ASTER with 3x leverage added 2.3 million USDC margin.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale who shorted ASTER with 3x leverage yesterday now has a floating loss of more than 500,000 US dollars. In order to avoid liquidation, he deposited 2.3 million USDC as margin, and the new liquidation price is 2.09 US dollars.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.76%
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.04%
Aster
ASTER$1.6113+7.44%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 23:02
Kongsi
Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor

Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor

Strategy’s long-running bet on Bitcoin remains at the heart of the debate over the asset’s place in finance. Based on reports, the firm now holds more than 638,500 BTC, a stake that Saylor has said is worth “tens of billions” of dollars. Related Reading: FalconX Moves 413K Solana Worth $98M – Impact On SOL Price That stockpile has shaped both the company’s identity and Michael Saylor’s public message since Strategy began buying Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor Predicts Long Run Outperformance According to Saylor’s recent interview on Coin Stories, Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” He went further, saying the S&P 500 would lose nearly 29% each year when measured against Bitcoin for the next 21 years. Those are among the most aggressive public forecasts he has voiced. He also pointed to Bitcoin’s returns over the past 10 years as proof that the gap already exists. My discussion with @NatBrunell on the digital transformation and reinvigoration of capital markets through digital credit instruments — $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC — built on $BTC digital capital.pic.twitter.com/t8AcsgdiKF — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 19, 2025 Saylor Frames Bitcoin As Digital Capital And New Collateral Based on reports, Saylor described Bitcoin as a form of “digital capital” that could be used to back loans and other credit instruments. He argued that a fixed supply and decentralized network give Bitcoin a more predictable long-term path than fiat money. Policy action is part of his effort. Meetings with other crypto executives, including talks about a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, were mentioned as steps toward making the asset more widely accepted in finance and policy circles. Claims About Fiat And Collateral Face Real Tests Saylor contrasted Bitcoin with the US dollar and with conventional collateral, saying currencies suffer from long-term depreciation tied to inflation and central bank policy. But critics point to Bitcoin’s price swings and regulatory uncertainty as real obstacles to using it as stable collateral. Some risk would be built into any credit product that leans heavily on a volatile asset. These concerns have been raised by market participants and remain part of the public record. Related Reading: From $2 Trillion To $400T? CEO Sees Bitcoin Exploding 200x – Here’s More Strategy’s Corporate Path And Index Eligibility Saylor explained why Strategy is not yet in the S&P 500. He said the company needed changes in fair value accounting and sustained profitability before it could be considered. Reports show the company only began its major Bitcoin purchases in 2020 and has since anchored much of its corporate strategy to the coin. That strategy continues to shape investor views of the company’s earnings and balance sheet. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
Stride
STRD$0.0603+3.96%
STRK
STRK$0.1221-5.20%
Solana
SOL$215.11-7.28%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/09/20 23:00
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia