According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul
Are you paying attention? If Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age and The Great Harvest, is right, the most urgent countdown of your life is already underway. According to Livingston, AI isn't just another in a long line of technological upgrades; it's poised to systematically replace human economic value. You have the next five years to stack Bitcoin before it's too late. The clock is ticking on human capital We aren't talking about science fiction, but a generational shift happening in real time. If there's a last window to stack Bitcoin and secure economic sovereignty into the future, it's now. This isn't just about upskilling to keep pace, Livingston warns: "AI is not merely augmenting human capacity… it absorbs, replicates, and ultimately obsoletes it." The data already tells the story. According to a survey by Kalshi, a massive 41% of companies intend to lay off employees due to AI within the next five years. The three-month average youth underemployment rate is up to 17%, the highest since 2020. Job uncertainty is at an all-time high (Source: Kalshi) Entry-level jobs are vanishing, automated away before new grads can even complete their LinkedIn profiles. With competition for meaningful work intensifying and AI's relentless march only accelerating, Livingston's brutally simple thesis emerges: AI is harvesting the value of human cognition, and society's old operating system (education, labor, retirement) is already being rewritten. Stack Bitcoin: an immutable anchor in synthetic chaos So where does that leave us? Livingston argues that, in a world where everything can be copied, spun out, and devalued by algorithms, the ultimate scarcity is truth that cannot be faked or mass-produced. Bitcoin, he says, is that rare anchor, a "counter-algorithm" to the infinite replication of AI. Its supply is mathematically finite, immune to inflationary dilution, and secured by the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 00:02