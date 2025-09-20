2025-09-23 Tuesday

Grayscale’s Crypto Index Fund Sees ‘Solid Start’ as SOL, XRP Institutional Demand Climbs

The post Grayscale’s Crypto Index Fund Sees ‘Solid Start’ as SOL, XRP Institutional Demand Climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s crypto index fund is off to a solid start, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This comes amid the rising institutional demand for Solana and XRP, even as the potential launch of spot crypto ETFs for these altcoins draws near. Grayscale’s Fund Off To A Solid Start Amid Rising SOL, XRP Demand In an X post, Balchunas revealed that Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF did $22 million on its first day as an ETF, a development which he described as really “solid.” He also highlighted the fact that REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin and XRP ETFs did $12 million and $15 million, respectively. The Bloomberg analyst noted that all these crypto ETFs have crushed the average ETF launch, although it is still a far cry from the Bitcoin ETFs. However, he added that the inflows are something that the ETF issuers can be happy about. As CoinGape reported, Grayscale’s index-based fund, which holds BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and ADA, launched yesterday following approval from the SEC on September 17. This fund is the first spot crypto index fund to launch. REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs also launched this week, becoming the first funds to offer spot exposure to these altcoins in the U.S. The DOGE ETF became the first fund to hold an asset that doesn’t exactly have any utility. Rising Institutional Demand For These Altcoins Solana and XRP, which are among the top altcoins by market cap, are recording rising institutional demand ahead of the potential launch of spot ETFs, which will hold them under the 33 Act. The CME official trader community X platform recently remarked that SOL is “moving at a new speed.” Solana is moving at a new speed. SOL futures open interest (OI) exceeded $2.1B notional, the fastest of our futures to double its OI since hitting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 23:22
CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

The post CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS) — a move that underscores the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector.  CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham named four new DAMS members: Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs. In addition, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, who previously served as co-chair. “We look forward to working with the Commission and broader industry partners to help shape clear and effective regulatory frameworks in a well-structured digital asset market,” Lucas said in a statement.  Kaul added that she aims to continue advancing digital asset innovation into the mainstream “with prudent and well-designed consumer protections, enabling greater efficiencies and opportunities for all investors.” Source: Caroline D. Pham Created to provide the CFTC with expert guidance on cryptocurrency, blockchain and tokenized markets, the DAMS advises the agency on risks and opportunities, develops policy recommendations, and works to bridge traditional and decentralized finance. Pham was designated Acting Chair of the CFTC on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day in January, having served as a Commissioner since April 2022. Her current commissioner term runs until April 2027, allowing her to remain in the role until a permanent chair is appointed. Related: US Senate Democrats offer competing framework for crypto market structure Wall Street deepens its blockchain bet as pro-industry regulation takes hold The latest appointments underscore the growing bridge between traditional and decentralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 23:07
$10,000 Ethereum (ETH) Looks Almost Guaranteed, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Prepare to Explode Too

Ethereum’s path toward $10,000 is becoming harder to dismiss, with growing institutional adoption and DeFi expansion laying the groundwork for a powerful rally. Analysts are also eyeing Solana and Ripple (XRP), both poised for sharp gains as network usage and settlement demand accelerate.  Alongside these majors, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a standout token, […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/20 23:02
BlackRock scoops up over $500 million of this crypto in a week

The post BlackRock scoops up over $500 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, Ethereum (ETH) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced volatility in capital flows, but BlackRock maintained its position as one of the asset’s biggest buyers. BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the sector with more than $513 million in net inflows, while other major products struggled with sizeable outflows that weighed on the broader market. Between September 15 and 19, BlackRock saw steady investor demand, highlighted by a massive $363.2 million inflow on Monday and an additional $144.3 million on Thursday. Smaller gains midweek reinforced its dominance. ETH ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass In contrast, rivals faced redemptions with Fidelity’s FETH shedding over $53 million on September 19 and nearly $29 million two days earlier, despite attracting a record $159 million on September 18.  On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETHW also swung between inflows and withdrawals, including a sharp $9.7 million outflow on September 17. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trusts (ETHE and ETH) continued to lose assets, dropping $17.5 million combined over the week. Overall, total net inflows into Ethereum spot ETFs reached $47.8 million on September 19, a modest rebound after midweek losses. The strongest day came on September 18, when combined products brought in more than $213 million, largely driven by Fidelity. These transactions by BlackRock and other Ethereum ETF issuers have played a central role in influencing the asset’s price action.  ETH price analysis Notably, Ethereum has retreated after failing to break above the $5,000 mark in August. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $4,466, down 1.5% over the past 24 hours and more than 4% on the week. ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Ethereum’s technicals suggest a constructive trend. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $4,278.82 and the 200-day SMA at $2,921.65 highlight a solid long-term uptrend, while the 14-day…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:57
AI in Arts: Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts with Exciting New Technologies

BitcoinWorld AI in Arts: Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts with Exciting New Technologies In an era where technology’s rapid advancement often sparks apprehension, especially concerning its impact on creative fields, a beacon of innovation shines brightly at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Their pioneering Collider Fellowship program is boldly confronting these anxieties, inviting multi-disciplinary artists to explore how cutting-edge AI in Arts and other emerging technologies can redefine live performance. For those immersed in the world of digital innovation and future economies, understanding how traditional institutions embrace this technological wave offers compelling insights into the evolving landscape of human creativity. How is AI in Arts Unlocking New Potential? The conversation around artificial intelligence in creative industries is often fraught with concern, yet Lincoln Center’s Vice President of Programming, Jordana Leigh, champions a profoundly optimistic view. “I love that they’re all really thoughtful people who are not just thinking about [the work] itself, but how it fits into a larger conversation in arts and technology,” Leigh notes. She envisions AI in Arts not as a threat, but as another powerful instrument in an artist’s arsenal, akin to a sound mixer or a painter’s brush. This perspective underscores a critical shift: technology is finally catching up to the expansive visions of artists, rather than artists trying to adapt to new tech. This approach fosters a dynamic environment where computational creativity becomes a collaborative partner, pushing boundaries previously unimaginable in the performing arts. Can Virtual Reality Performance Transform Traditional Stages? The transformative power of technology is vividly demonstrated through initiatives like the Collider Fellowship, especially in the realm of Virtual Reality Performance. Leigh points to Nona Hendryx’s ‘Dream Machine,’ an installation by a first-class Collider Fellow, as a prime example. This groundbreaking work skillfully blends AI, VR, and augmented reality to create deeply immersive Afrofuturist environments. Crucially, ‘Dream Machine’ focuses on engaging BIPOC visitors, helping ‘people who do not see themselves in technology to start seeing themselves in it — particularly Black and Brown people, especially Black and Brown women.’ This highlights how advanced tech can foster inclusivity and create profound connections, expanding the audience and impact of Virtual Reality Performance. Such projects demonstrate technology’s capacity to serve as a bridge to diverse narratives and experiences, making art more accessible and representative. How is Performing Arts Technology Being Nurtured? The Collider Fellowship is more than just an experimental hub; it’s a robust support system designed to nurture the future of Performing Arts Technology. The newly announced second class of six Collider Fellows will receive six months of dedicated studio space at Lincoln Center and Onassis ONX, a financial stipend, and invaluable support from Lincoln Center staff. What makes this program particularly distinctive is its ‘non-transactional’ approach. Unlike traditional residencies that demand a final product, the fellowship prioritizes exploration and rejuvenation. Leigh recounts how one fellow produced ‘five or six prototypes,’ while another used the time to ‘rejuvenate, read tons of books, do tons of research, slow down.’ Both approaches are considered ‘completely acceptable ways to use this fellowship,’ emphasizing artistic freedom and deep inquiry into Performing Arts Technology. What Drives Lincoln Center Innovation and Global Reach? This fellowship is a cornerstone of broader Lincoln Center Innovation efforts, aiming to redefine how the institution supports artists and engages audiences globally. While many projects from the first class are ‘still germinating,’ some are expected to be showcased at Lincoln Center itself, demonstrating the tangible outcomes of this forward-thinking program. Leigh expresses a particular enthusiasm for ‘location-based experiences,’ especially those leveraging VR, AR, and extended reality. However, the vision for Lincoln Center Innovation extends beyond physical spaces. The Collider Fellows are also tasked with exploring how technology can help Lincoln Center reach audiences worldwide, breaking down geographical barriers and fostering a truly global community around the performing arts. This open-minded approach ensures that the center remains at the forefront of cultural and technological evolution. Who are the Visionaries Crafting the Next Immersive Art Experience? The second cohort of Collider Fellows represents a diverse array of talent, each pushing the boundaries of what constitutes an Immersive Art Experience. These artists are at the vanguard of integrating sophisticated technologies into their practice: Cinthia Chen: A multidisciplinary artist and technologist whose work combines performance, installation, and projection design to explore memory, hybrid identities, and spiritual futurism. Her work exemplifies how visual and spatial technologies can create deeply personal and collective narratives. Sam Rolfes: A virtual performer, artist, and co-director of Team Rolfes, known for motion-capture performances and visuals for global music icons. Rolfes showcases the dynamic potential of digital avatars and real-time interaction in an Immersive Art Experience. James Allister Sprang: The first U.S.-based artist to work with the 4D Sound System, creating sensory-based experiences that delve into diasporic timelines and Black interiority. This demonstrates the power of advanced audio technologies to create profound emotional and spatial engagement. Stephanie Dinkins: A transdisciplinary artist and educator focusing on emerging technologies, race, and future histories, recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people in AI. Her work directly addresses the ethical and social dimensions of technology in art. Kevin Peter He: Drawing on cinema, dance, and urban transformation, he works across film, performance, and game engines, exploring how structures and technologies shape narrative and embodiment. He embodies the fusion of digital and physical realms in performance. Dr. Rashaad Newsome: A Whitney Biennial alum whose work blends collage, performance, AI, and robotics to explore Black and Queer cultural expression. Newsome’s practice highlights the integration of complex systems to create powerful, culturally resonant art. Each fellow brings a unique perspective, collectively charting new territories for the Immersive Art Experience and ensuring the performing arts remain relevant and groundbreaking. Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellowship is a powerful testament to the boundless possibilities when art embraces technology. By fostering an environment of experimentation and non-transactional support, the program is not just adapting to technological change but actively shaping its future in the performing arts. From challenging traditional notions of AI in Arts to pioneering new forms of Virtual Reality Performance and enhancing the Immersive Art Experience, these fellows are at the forefront of a cultural revolution. Their work demonstrates that rather than fearing technology, we can harness it to amplify human creativity, reach new audiences, and deepen our collective understanding of art in the digital age. This bold step by Lincoln Center ensures that the performing arts will continue to evolve, inspire, and resonate with generations to come. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI in Arts: Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts with Exciting New Technologies first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 22:45
Essential Guide: Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future with Crypto Treasuries

BitcoinWorld Essential Guide: Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future with Crypto Treasuries In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, understanding how to manage digital assets is becoming paramount for businesses. A critical shift in perspective is emerging: viewing crypto treasuries not as mere speculative holdings, but as fundamental strategic reserves. This isn’t just a trend; it’s a strategic imperative, according to industry leaders like HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Why Are Crypto Treasuries Essential Strategic Reserves? Deng Chao emphasizes that only companies with robust, long-term strategies and strong governance can truly thrive in the often-volatile cryptocurrency market. He believes that treating digital assets like any other core treasury holding – akin to gold or fiat currency reserves – is crucial for sustained success. This approach helps companies: Diversify Assets: Reduce reliance on traditional asset classes. Mitigate Risk: Potentially hedge against inflation or currency devaluation. Future-Proof Operations: Position the company at the forefront of digital finance innovation. Integrate Digital Economy: Prepare for a future where digital assets play a more central role in commerce and operations. This long-term vision is what separates resilient firms from those caught in short-term market fluctuations. By embedding digital assets into their foundational financial planning, companies can unlock new opportunities and enhance their overall financial stability. Complementary Power: ETFs and Digital Asset Treasuries There’s a common misconception that crypto ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) and direct crypto treasuries are competing solutions. However, Chao clarifies that they are, in fact, complementary. ETFs offer an accessible way for a broader range of investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without direct ownership or management. On the other hand, a company’s digital asset treasury strategy is designed for deeper integration. It allows businesses to: Hold cryptocurrencies directly on their balance sheet. Utilize digital assets for operational purposes, such as international payments or liquidity management. Participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols for yield generation or lending, if aligned with risk tolerance and governance. Explore Web3 applications and partnerships that require native digital asset holdings. Therefore, while ETFs provide a regulated investment vehicle, crypto treasuries empower companies to actively participate in and leverage the digital asset ecosystem within their core business functions. Crafting Your Company’s Resilient Crypto Treasury Strategy Building a successful digital asset treasury requires more than just buying some Bitcoin. It demands careful planning and execution. Companies should consider these actionable insights: Establish Clear Governance: Develop explicit policies for acquisition, custody, accounting, and risk management of digital assets. Prioritize Security: Implement robust security measures, including multi-signature wallets and institutional-grade custody solutions, to protect your holdings. Adopt a Long-Term Perspective: Resist the urge for speculative trading. Focus on the strategic value and potential for long-term growth. Seek Expert Guidance: Partner with firms specializing in digital asset management and treasury solutions to navigate complexities and ensure compliance. Understand Regulatory Landscape: Stay informed about evolving regulations in different jurisdictions, as this impacts compliance and operational strategy. By approaching crypto treasuries with diligence and foresight, businesses can transform potential challenges into strategic advantages, securing their place in the future of finance. In conclusion, the message from HashKey Capital’s CEO is clear: the era of viewing digital assets purely as speculative plays is fading. Forward-thinking companies are recognizing the profound strategic value of integrating crypto treasuries into their core financial framework. This shift isn’t just about holding digital currency; it’s about adopting a resilient, future-oriented approach to treasury management that can drive long-term stability and growth in a dynamic global economy. Embracing this perspective is not merely an option, but an essential step for businesses aiming to thrive in the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Crypto Treasuries Q1: What exactly are crypto treasuries for a company? A1: Crypto treasuries refer to a company’s holdings of various digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) and stablecoins, as part of its corporate balance sheet. They are managed as strategic reserves, similar to traditional cash or bond reserves. Q2: Why should companies view crypto treasuries as strategic reserves? A2: Viewing them as strategic reserves allows companies to diversify their balance sheet, potentially hedge against inflation, prepare for the future of digital commerce, and integrate digital assets into their long-term operational and financial strategies, rather than just treating them as short-term speculative investments. Q3: How do crypto treasuries differ from investing in crypto ETFs? A3: Crypto ETFs offer indirect exposure to digital assets, often managed by a fund, and are primarily investment vehicles. Crypto treasuries, however, involve a company directly owning and managing digital assets on its balance sheet, allowing for operational use cases, deeper integration into business processes, and direct control over the assets. Q4: What are the main challenges in establishing a digital asset treasury? A4: Key challenges include navigating regulatory uncertainty, managing market volatility, ensuring robust security and custody solutions, developing clear internal governance policies, and understanding the tax implications of digital asset holdings. Q5: What kind of companies would benefit most from establishing crypto treasuries? A5: Companies involved in technology, international trade, Web3 development, or those with significant cash reserves looking for diversification and long-term growth potential in the digital economy would benefit significantly. Any forward-thinking business aiming for innovation and resilience can explore this strategy. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the strategic importance of digital assets in modern business. Your shares make a difference! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Essential Guide: Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future with Crypto Treasuries first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 22:40
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Sees Sudden Surge in Transactions—Is a Comeback Near?

Shibarium sees unexpected surge could this signal a lasting recovery Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network shows potential for a comeback Transaction numbers rise Shibarium’s future growth may be closer than expected Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, Shibarium, has experienced a surprising surge in daily transactions, raising questions about a potential recovery. According to data from Shibariumscan, daily transactions on September 19 jumped to 17,410, an increase of 10,300 from the previous day’s count of 7,110. Though this increase is substantial, it is still miles away from the more than 4 million transactions recorded in late August. Shibarium fell significantly after the peak in August, with only 84,090 transactions on August 28. The daily number of transactions has since then ranged between thousands, with occasional brief spikes of 1.26 million on September 6. Such fluctuations have resulted in the overall trend being considered to be standing still more than ever. Many people may wonder whether the network can achieve the same momentum as before. Also Read: Anchorage Digital Seeks Federal Reserve Master Account to Access Core Payment Rails Can Shibarium’s Recent Growth Signal a New Chapter? Despite the recent boost, Shibarium’s overall performance in September has been underwhelming. The number of blocks has exceeded that of 13million, and the addresses within the network have also increased to more than 272million. Nonetheless, the growth in the number of transactions has been minimal on a daily basis, with the numbers mostly remaining below 20,000. This trend of flatlining has been linked to larger market conditions as well as internal problems, such as the recent Shibarium bridge exploit that led to the halting of the stake/unstake feature. Currently, Shibarium has 1.57 billion transactions. Nevertheless, in the absence of a steady upward pattern in transaction activity, one cannot tell whether the recent boom is an indication of a larger recovery or a transitory spurt. With its expanding network and a potential rebound in market sentiment, there may still be hope for the Layer 2 platform to see a more sustained recovery in the coming months. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this surge is a fleeting moment or the beginning of a more substantial comeback. Also Read: PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will CAKE Hit $3.00 Soon? The post Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Sees Sudden Surge in Transactions—Is a Comeback Near? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 22:39
When fintech meets free speech: lessons from Malta’s Papaya case

Standfirst: In August 2025, Malta became the unlikely stage for a clash between a fintech firm and one of the island’s most powerful newspapers.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/20 22:27
Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unleash Your Future at the Premier Startup Conference – Final 7 Days for Savings!

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unleash Your Future at the Premier Startup Conference – Final 7 Days for Savings! Are you ready to shape the future of technology and innovation? The clock is ticking for one of the most anticipated events in the global tech calendar. With less than 7 days left to secure your pass to Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 at an unbeatable price, this is your crucial moment to act. Imagine joining 10,000+ visionary founders, astute investors, and groundbreaking builders in San Francisco, all converging to redefine what’s next. Don’t let this opportunity slip away – significant savings on your ticket to this premier startup conference await! Seize Your Savings: The Final Countdown for Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Early Bird Tickets The countdown has begun! You have just under a week to lock in “Regular Bird” pricing for Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, the must-attend event happening October 27–29 in the heart of San Francisco. This isn’t just about attending a conference; it’s about making a strategic investment in your future. By registering before September 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save up to $668 on your ticket. These savings are substantial, allowing you to allocate more resources towards what truly matters: your growth, your network, and your next big idea. This event is meticulously designed to fuel your next stage of growth, connecting you with the right people and insights to scale smarter and faster. Don’t miss this chance to secure your early bird tickets and be part of an extraordinary experience. Meet the Visionaries: Who’s Shaping Tomorrow at This Premier Startup Conference? Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is renowned for bringing together an unparalleled roster of speakers, and this year is no exception. With over 250 top voices from across the tech ecosystem, you’ll gain insights from the brightest minds in the industry. The speaker list is growing daily, promising a diverse range of perspectives and invaluable tactical advice. Imagine learning directly from the founders, CEOs, and general partners behind some of today’s most influential companies and investment firms. Here’s a glimpse of the visionary leaders confirmed to share their expertise: Max Altschuler, Founder and General Partner, GTMfund Rajat Bhageria, Founder and CEO, Chef Robotics Jason Citron, Founder and former CEO, Discord David Cramer, Co-founder and CPO, Sentry Jai Das, Co-founder, President, and Partner, Sapphire Ventures Charles Hudson, Managing Partner, Precursor Ventures Brynn Putnam, Founder and CEO, Board Katie Stanton, Founder and General Partner, Moxxie Ventures Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots, X, The Moonshots Factory Alison Wagonfeld, CMO, Google Cloud These leaders, among many others, will deliver candid conversations and what’s-next insights across five expert-curated industry stages, ensuring you leave with actionable strategies to apply to your ventures. Deep Dives and Disruptions: Curated Stages for Tech Leaders The agenda for Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is packed with over 200 sessions spanning five distinct industry stages, each designed to provide deep dives into critical sectors. Whether your interest lies in artificial intelligence, space exploration, or strategies for going public, there’s a stage tailored for you. These stages are where candid conversations and tactical advice from across the startup ecosystem come alive. Here’s a preview of some of the top voices you’ll find leading discussions on each stage: Stage Key Speakers Insights Focus AI Stage Tekedra Mawakana (Waymo), Thomas Wolf (Hugging Face) Future of AI, Machine Learning advancements, ethical implications Space Stage Baiju Bhatt (Aetherflux), Even Rogers (True Anomaly) New frontiers in space tech, commercialization, exploration Builders Stage Elad Glad (Serial Investor), Andrea Thomaz (Diligent Robotics) Startup growth, product development, engineering best practices Going Public Stage Chris Britt (Chime), David George (a16z) IPO strategies, late-stage funding, scaling for public markets Disrupt Stage Aaron Levie (Box), Anton Osika (Lovable) Broad tech trends, market disruption, visionary leadership Exploring the agenda page will reveal even more influential speakers and topics, guaranteeing a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees eager to become leading tech leaders in their fields. Fueling Growth: Intentional Investor Networking and Startup Showcases Beyond the stages, Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 excels in fostering meaningful connections. With 2,000+ curated networking meetings, the event app is your gateway to connecting with the right people. This intentional networking cuts through the noise, allowing you to dive into detailed discussions with potential collaborators, mentors, and investors. Whether you’re seeking funding, strategic partnerships, or deeper industry insights, the platform is designed to facilitate these crucial interactions. Founders and investors can also leverage the exclusive Deal Flow Cafe – a dedicated, quieter space specifically for initiating and finalizing significant deals. This focus on quality interactions makes investor networking at Disrupt truly impactful. A highlight of the conference is the Startup Battlefield 200, showcasing 200 of the most promising early-stage, Bitcoin World-vetted startups. Witness the top contenders pitch live for a chance to win $100,000 and gain real-time feedback from leading investors. This is your first look into the next wave of innovation, offering unparalleled opportunities to scout talent, identify emerging trends, and potentially discover your next breakout investment. The Expo Hall further amplifies this, featuring live demos and hands-on experiences with 100+ exhibiting startups, creating an immersive experience across all three days. Don’t miss the 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World Disrupt, an event that has consistently been at the epicenter of innovation. From Netflix and Box to a16z and Sequoia Capital, the caliber of participants is unmatched. This is more than just a conference; it’s a launchpad for your next stage of growth, a hub for critical connections, and a deep dive into the future of tech. Remember, the opportunity to save up to $668 on your pass ends on September 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Register now and join 10,000+ tech and VC leaders in San Francisco, October 27–29, 2025, to sharpen your edge and claim your front-row seat to tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Your journey to scaling smarter and faster begins here! To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unleash Your Future at the Premier Startup Conference – Final 7 Days for Savings! first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 22:25
Solana Institute President Spotlights Key Trend Driving Crypto Growth

This comes as cryptocurrencies continue to gain acceptance
Coinstats 2025/09/20 22:22
