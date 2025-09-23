2025-09-23 Tuesday

Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started

Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here's How To Get Started

The post Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto – Here’s How To Get Started Zero Paperwork, No Endless Waiting? For generations, traditional financial institutions have made borrowing and lending a slow, stressful, and unexciting process, a problem that seems to have extended into the crypto industry. One would have to undergo several rigorous processes and complete extensive paperwork just to get approval from the bank. Not to mention the pittance these banks give as interest or rewards for assets locked in their vaults. Now, imagine a world with no paperwork, long queues, the need to beg for approval, or unpleasant loan officers determining your fate when borrowing assets. This is the world Paydax (PDP) is building. With PayDax, everyone has the opportunity to borrow, earn, and grow wealth in ways banks never imagined. Join the PayDax (PDP) presale today at only $0.015 to get started. Who Needs Banks When PayDax (PDP) Can Do The Lending? Paydax is a cutting-edge DeFi platform that transforms how you access liquidity, eliminating the need to sell your crypto, staked assets, or even physical items like real estate or luxury watches. The forefront lending platform eliminates banks and other traditional institutions, handing power back to you. With Paydax, you have control over lending, borrowing, and staking in a single, transparent ecosystem.  Furthermore, this groundbreaking infrastructure enables borrowers to select flexible loan-to-value ratios of 50%, 75%, 90%, or 97%, depending on their individual risk tolerance and financial needs. For instance, an investor whose crypto is locked up and needs capital can borrow stablecoins with any of the loan-to-value ratios without actually selling their holdings. This means that the investor’s crypto is still invested, while they receive cash.  Beyond borrowing with crypto, you can also borrow using tangible items, such as gold, real estate, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 06:40
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Uptober Rally May Peak in December

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Uptober Rally May Peak in December

Peterson argued that October’s expected upswing – often dubbed “Uptober” by traders – might arrive later than usual, with momentum […] The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: Uptober Rally May Peak in December appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/23 06:00
Dogecoin Holders Hope for New ATHs in Q4 2025, But This Cheaper Crypto Could Outshine DOGE

Dogecoin Holders Hope for New ATHs in Q4 2025, But This Cheaper Crypto Could Outshine DOGE

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains steady with its resilient community. As Q4 2025 approaches, the majority of holders are eager to find out if Dogecoin (DOGE) will be capable of pushing towards new all-time highs. Meanwhile, a newer rival Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is also picking up speed quickly. The project is at phase 6 of presale priced […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/23 06:00
US Push SEC to Open $12.5T 401k Market to Crypto

US Push SEC to Open $12.5T 401k Market to Crypto

U.S. lawmakers are pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to implement President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that opens the $12.5 trillion 401(k) retirement market to alternative assets, including cryptocurrency. In a letter dated September 22, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Ranking Member Maxine Waters urged SEC Chair Paul Atkins to move swiftly in revising rules to align with the directive.Source: The White House The letter calls on the agency to recognize FINRA-certified professionals as accredited investors and to expand the scope of who qualifies for access to alternative assets within retirement plans. Trump’s 401(k) Executive Order Puts SEC at Center of Retirement Market Overhaul The push follows Trump’s August 7 executive order, which directs the Department of Labor to reconsider guidance under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). The order specifically tasks the Labor Secretary, in coordination with the Treasury Department, the SEC, and other regulators, to clear the path for 401(k) participants to allocate part of their portfolios to private equity, real estate, digital assets, and other alternatives. The policy is intended to broaden investment choices for the more than 90 million Americans who currently participate in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans. According to a White House fact sheet, total U.S. retirement assets reached $43.4 trillion as of March 31, 2025, but most savers remain restricted from accessing alternatives. Lawmakers argue that allowing measured allocations into these assets could enhance net risk-adjusted returns and modernize retirement investment strategies. The SEC is expected to play a central role in revising regulations, particularly around the accredited investor definition. Several bipartisan bills already before Congress seek to expand the criteria, including measures to recognize professional licenses, education, or SEC-administered examinations as pathways to accreditation. Hill and Waters urged Atkins to incorporate these legislative efforts into the agency’s rulemaking process. The move revives initiatives first introduced during Trump’s earlier term but later rolled back under President Biden. Industry groups have long lobbied for such reforms, arguing that retirement portfolios limited to stocks and bonds do not reflect the broader evolution of capital markets. The order also clarifies fiduciary obligations for plan administrators who choose to include alternative assets. Regulators are expected to outline how retirement plan sponsors can provide such exposure while maintaining safeguards for investors. For the cryptocurrency sector, the development marks a pivotal step toward mainstream adoption. While administrative hurdles remain, the inclusion of digital assets in retirement plans could create a new channel for capital inflows into the market, bringing crypto exposure to tens of millions of Americans saving for retirement. SEC Breaks With Gensler Era, Pledges Flexibility on Crypto and Corporate Disclosures The SEC is signaling a major policy shift, moving away from the lawsuit-driven approach of its previous administration and toward a more collaborative stance with the crypto industry and public companies. The SEC is preparing a sweeping shift in both corporate disclosure rules and its approach to crypto regulation, marking a break from years of rigid oversight. Speaking on CNBC on September 19, SEC Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency is prioritizing reforms that could loosen quarterly earnings requirements. The proposal would allow companies, including those in the crypto sector, greater flexibility to set reporting cadences in consultation with investors and banks. Atkins noted that semiannual reporting is already standard for foreign issuers trading in U.S. markets and called the adjustment “a good way forward.” The move follows President Donald Trump’s revived call on September 15 to replace quarterly earnings with semiannual disclosures, a change he argued would cut costs and reduce short-term pressures on executives. With Republicans holding a 3-1 advantage at the SEC, the proposal faces a favorable political landscape. Atkins has also unveiled a new regulatory philosophy for crypto. In a report published September 15, he said the SEC would end its “regulation by enforcement” approach, a hallmark of his predecessor Gary Gensler’s tenure. Instead, firms will receive preliminary notices of potential technical violations and up to six months to address issues before enforcement is considered. Atkins rejected the broad classification of cryptocurrencies as securities, showing openness to tokenized stocks and bonds that mirror existing instruments. Since taking office in April, he has dropped several high-profile cases inherited from the Gensler era and launched a Crypto Task Force. That task force will hold a public hearing on October 17 to examine financial privacy and surveillance tools
CryptoNews 2025/09/23 05:52
Ethereum Could Tumble Lower If It Crack This Support

Ethereum Could Tumble Lower If It Crack This Support

Ethereum is trading at $4,150 at the time of writing, following a slight price recovery. It is lingering close to the mark but shows no strong signal of breaking out. The 4-hour chart paints a clearer picture of how prices have performed so far. The current day is shaping up to be the most bearish session of September. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that selling pressure spiked during the last 4 hours of Sunday. It spilled over into Monday, and ETH dropped by over 5% during the first eight hours of trading. During this period, it retraced from $4,458 to $4,058 but rebounded. However, the next three candles after the dip show no significant increase. The 1-day chart shows that Ethereum is down 7% and is poised to decline further. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the asset posted an over 8% surge from the start of the month to its peak. The latest decline has seen the coin erase not only the gains but also result in notable losses on the 1-month scale. The derivatives market registered significant liquidations in the last 24 hours, with rekt capital exceeding $1.80 billion. Traders lost the most when trading ETH, as liquidated positions neared $525 million, with long positions accounting for more than 94% of the liquidations. Nonetheless, traders are skeptical about the next price action. Data from CryptoQuant indicates that some are avoiding leveraged trading following the recent wipeout. Open interest plummeted by over 11% over the last 24 hours. Additionally, the funding rate is plummeting. It is also worth noting that the market is currently negative, as the taker buy-sell ratio has dropped below 1. Away from derivatives, the spot market shows minor signs of improvement as exchange reserves see slight declines. However, current price action reveals that spot volume remains weak; hence, prices are not reacting to the shift.  Ethereum Rebounded at a Key Level The 1-day shows that this is not the first time Ethereum has rebounded close to $4,058. For example, on Aug 19, it retraced from $4,356 to $4,066 and dipped slightly lower the next day. This price action indicates notable demand concentration above $4k.  The bulls must keep prices above $4,000 or risk massive retracement. Previous price movements suggest a slip below this critical point may result in the coin slipping as low as $3,400.  A look at the 1-day chart shows that indicators are currently bearish. For example, the moving average convergence divergence displayed a bearish crossover, with the gap between the 12 and 26 EMA widening. Readings from the indicator reveal that the altcoin may retrace further, increasing the likelihood of a drop to the highlighted level. Nonetheless, the asset retraced below the bollinger bands a few hours ago. It continues trading outside the bands at the time of writing. This may result in short-term recovery. In either case, the bulls must keep prices above $4k or risk massive retracements.  However, the 4-hour chart prints buy signals, supporting the assertion of a short-term recovery. The Relative Strength Index indicates that ETH is primed for a rebound, having dropped to 18 just hours ago—a clear oversold signal. Bollinger Band readings also suggest that the coin is trading outside the bands. The post Ethereum Could Tumble Lower If It Crack This Support appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats 2025/09/23 05:36
One of the US’s Most Important Regulatory Agencies, Hires the CEO of a Surprise Altcoin Company

One of the US's Most Important Regulatory Agencies, Hires the CEO of a Surprise Altcoin Company

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has added the CEO of an altcoin as a surprise member. Continue Reading: One of the US’s Most Important Regulatory Agencies, Hires the CEO of a Surprise Altcoin Company
Coinstats 2025/09/23 05:32
Bakkt Stock Spikes Past Analysts' Price Target After Adding Crypto Veteran to Board

Bakkt Stock Spikes Past Analysts' Price Target After Adding Crypto Veteran to Board

Bakkt's stock spiked more than 40% after the provider of digital asset services said crypto veteran Michal Alfred was joining the board.
Coinstats 2025/09/23 05:24
Crypto Markets Experience Uncertainty This Week

Crypto Markets Experience Uncertainty This Week

The attitude towards risk in the cryptocurrency sector appears to be cautious this week. As the markets trend downward, all eyes are on Jerome Powell’s forthcoming remarks and the movements of ETFs, which could influence investor sentiment.Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Experience Uncertainty This Week
Coinstats 2025/09/23 05:22
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH drops 7% despite BitMine's $1.1 billion purchase

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH drops 7% despite BitMine's $1.1 billion purchase

Ethereum (ETH) saw a 7% decline on Monday amid BitMine boosting its holdings to 2.4 million ETH over the past week.
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.92-2.84%
Fxstreet 2025/09/23 04:07
The HackerNoon Newsletter: 10 Influential Women in The AI Space (9/22/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: 10 Influential Women in The AI Space (9/22/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 22, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Peace Corps Established in 1961, Treaty of Basel in 1499, First Independent Television Station in the UK in 1955, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Decentralized to Unified: SUPCON Uses SeaTunnel to Build an Efficient Data Collection Frame to How to Handle Migrations in Express Using Sequelize, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 6 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Recap Hey guys! Read More. 10 Influential Women in The AI Space By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More. From Decentralized to Unified: SUPCON Uses SeaTunnel to Build an Efficient Data Collection Frame By @williamguo [ 18 Min read ] SUPCON dumped siloed data tools for Apache SeaTunnel—now core sync tasks run 0-failure! Read More. What 316 GitHub Issues Teach Us About the Dark Side of Open Source By @escholar [ 5 Min read ] OSSs first extensive investigation of unethical behavior, featuring taxonomy, an ontology-based detection tool (Etor), and an accuracy rate of 74.8%. Read More. How to Handle Migrations in Express Using Sequelize By @michaelikoko [ 15 Min read ] Learn Express + Postgres migrations: create migration files, apply and rollback changes, and seed your database with test data. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon 2025/09/23 00:04
