Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill
Key Takeaways What's next for the crypto market structure bill? Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship. What are the potential hurdles? Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further. A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona's Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to "move forward quickly" on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: "true" bipartisan collaboration. In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said, "We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration." They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a "considered and bipartisan approach to regulation." Will Trump get the crypto bill in time? Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats' stance. He said that a lasting "clarity" would be possible only through bipartisan support. Source: X But there's a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico. Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption. GOP response and October deadline According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats' input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee. For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:31
Volkswagen expects a $5.9 billion hit to its operating profit in 2025
Porsche, a German automaker, has postponed its electric vehicle launch, shifting its focus to combustion and hybrid models.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 23:29
Kongsi
Is Bitcoin Getting Boring Actually A Good Thing? Why Michael Saylor Believes Reduced Volatility Will Attract Mega Institutions ⋆ ZyCrypto
Advertisement     The past couple of weeks have been rather dull for digital asset investors, with Bitcoin remaining range-bound since smashing a new all-time high above $124,000 in mid-August. Uber-bull Michael Saylor suggested that BTC will undoubtedly disappoint thrill-seekers who thrive on price swings if it is to become more appealing to institutional investors. "You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size," the Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman posited during a Friday interview with the Coin Stories podcast. Bitcoin's "Growing Stage" Bitcoin, the world's oldest and largest cryptocurrency, is boring, said Michael Saylor. But that's a good thing. "The conundrum is, well, if the mega institutions are going to enter, if the volatility decreases, it is going to be boring for a while, and because it's boring for a while, people's adrenaline rush is going to drop," Saylor elaborated. Advertisement   "It's like they had this big high and now the adrenaline is wearing off and they're a little bearish." Saylor noted that this is the "growing stage" and a natural aspect of Bitcoin's life cycle, and the volatility "coming out" of the premier crypto is a good indication. He pointed out that Bitcoin innovation and new products are still in the infant stages, as the market continues to "get educated." "This is the digital gold rush in the 10 years from 2025 to 2035," Saylor added, noting that there are going to be a variety of business models and products developed. "There'll be a lot of mistakes made and there'll be a lot of fortunes created," he continued. Bitcoin was changing hands at $115,862 as of press time, reflecting a 0.6% decline on the day, according to CoinGecko. The U.S. Federal Reserve has resumed easing after ten…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:28
Unleashing AI Video Tools For Unprecedented Monetization
YouTube's Groundbreaking Creator Updates: Unleashing AI Video Tools For Unprecedented Monetization
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:26
Crypto Presales to Invest in for 2025: BlockDAG, HYPER, BEST & Layer Brett
If you've been following the explosive world of early-stage tokens, you already know that crypto presales to invest in are drawing massive attention as 2025 approaches. For savvy investors, presales
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/20 23:16
lessons from Malta’s Papaya case
SPONSORED POST* Standfirst: In August 2025, Malta became the unlikely stage for a clash between a fintech firm and one of the island's most powerful newspapers. Papaya Ltd's response – measured, legalistic, and paired with concrete operational moves, now stands as a case study in how financial institutions can build resilience under pressure. Drawing on the joint expertise of Lincoln's Inn barrister (UK) Hamna Zain and former Deutsche Bank professional Davor Zilic (croatian fintech specialist), this article examines what happened, and what it tells us about the uneasy balance between law, journalism and finance. In early August 2025, Papaya Ltd – a licensed Maltese electronic money institution (EMI), found itself in the eye of a media storm. The Times of Malta, the country's largest daily, sent the company a list of probing questions which, Papaya argued, would have forced it to reveal confidential information from a 2021 compliance audit. The firm turned to the courts, asking for a temporary injunction to prevent publication. A judge granted a temporary protective measure pending a full hearing on its request for an injunction, that blocked the newspaper from publishing an as-yet-unwritten article about the company. The request for a substantive injunction was ultimately refused on 12 August. This legal action, triggered after one of the newspaper's journalists sent questions to Papaya, prompted heated debate about press freedom, censorship, and the responsibilities of both media and financial firms. The headlines were immediate and emotive. "Times of Malta hit by court 'gagging order' from e-money firm". "We've been gagged. This is why it matters." For days, the injunction was portrayed as an assault on press freedom. The newspaper itself argued that "preventing a journalist from publishing a story is recognised in all democratic countries as illegal and a violation of the journalist's fundamental right to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:05
BTC en ETH hebben open CME gaps: komt er een correctie aan?
Bitcoin en Ethereum lijken momenteel op kruishoogte te liggen met hun verleden. Volgens analist @TedPillows zijn er nog altijd openstaande CME gaps op de futures grafieken van beide munten, wat zou kunnen wijzen op een aankomende correctie. Hoewel de prijzen nu nog stevig boven die niveaus staan, laat de markt...
Coinstats
2025/09/20 22:40
Coinbase Plans Super App for Crypto-Driven Financial Services
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-crypto-super-app-plan/
Coinstats
2025/09/20 22:39
Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency Scammers and Bribery Network
X is taking legal action against banned accounts that tried to regain access through bribery and fraud, some of which are linked to the larger Com network under FBI scrutiny. L’article Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency Scammers and Bribery Network est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 22:05
Cardano Volume Crashes 36%, Is $1 Dream Crushed?
Cardano remains much-watched altcoin after drop in volume signaled new setback for coin
Coinstats
2025/09/20 22:02
