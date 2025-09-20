Bursa MEXC
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$153 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 20th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $153 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $51.1324 million in long positions and $102 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $17.6445 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $17.8983 million.
PANews
2025/09/20 23:30
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count up to 418 from previous 416
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count up to 418 from previous 416
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:27
SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally?
As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally […] The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/20 23:13
Kevin Durant’s Coinbase Account Restored After Prolonged Freeze
Kevin Durant's Coinbase Account Restored After Prolonged Freeze

Key Points: Kevin Durant's Coinbase account restored after years-long freeze by CEO intervention. Durant's BTC likely appreciated during the account freeze period. Coinbase CEO commits to enhancing customer service and product offerings. NBA player Kevin Durant recently regained access to his previously frozen Coinbase account, after intervention by CEO Brian Armstrong, addressing user frustrations over customer service issues. This incident highlights ongoing customer service challenges at Coinbase and has spurred leadership to pledge improvements, with broader implications for user trust and exchange reliability. Durant's Bitcoin Soars Amid Decade-Long Coinbase Freeze Kevin Durant's account freeze, persisting for several years, has ended following Brian Armstrong's intervention, who announced the recovery completion and pledged improvements in customer service. The athlete originally purchased Bitcoin beginning in 2016, when its price was between $360 and $1,000. "We will make significant efforts to improve customer service and continue to enhance the product," Armstrong stated. The account reactivation highlights a trend of persistent service challenges faced by major cryptocurrency exchanges, with users expressing frustration over slow or inadequate responses. Durant's case has underscored both risk and reward, as his Bitcoin holdings likely appreciated during the period of inactivity. Customer reactions have varied, with many frustrated users voicing grievances about Coinbase's support system. Armstrong's public acknowledgment of this concern aims to mitigate user dissatisfaction and bolster trust. Meanwhile, Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, noted, "The situation has only benefited Durant." Bitcoin Reaches $116k Mark; Market Reacts to Service Issues Did you know? Kevin Durant began accumulating Bitcoin when it was priced between $360 and $1,000. During the account freeze, the value of Bitcoin soared, offering potential significant growth in Durant's holdings. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $116,107.06, marking a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a daily trading volume decrease of -34.25% to $27.03 billion.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:11
Bitcoin Bull Market Outlook: $200K Target Still in Sight Post-Halving 2025
Analysts predict Bitcoin could reach $200K post-halving 2025 as accumulation rises. Explore high-upside altcoins including MAGACOIN FINANCE.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 23:00
Ozak AI Gains Early-Stage Momentum, BlockchainFX Hits $7M, BlockDAG Ends $0.0013 Entry in 24 Hours!
Discover why Ozak AI, BlockchainFX, and BlockDAG lead the top presales of 2025 with real-world tools, strong funding, and unmatched adoption!
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 23:00
Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM
Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM

The issuer of the second-largest stablecoin began accumulating HYPE shortly after the USDH vote. Circle, the issuer of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin in DeFi, has stepped into the HyperEVM arena by launching native USDC on Hyperliquid's Layer 1 blockchain. Circle announced the integration on Sept. 16, less than a week after onchain analyst MLM noted that a Circle-linked wallet purchased $4.6 million worth of HYPE while testing USDC on the HyperEVM. The move comes shortly after the controversial USDH stablecoin governance vote, which gave the Native Markets team the rights to acquire the USDH ticker with the goal of launching the Hyperliquid ecosystem's dominant native stablecoin. While it's presumed that USDH is intended to be the primary stablecoin liquidity on the HyperEVM, Circle appears to be capitalizing on its first-mover position to capture market share prior to USDH's launch, as most existing stablecoins on the network, such as feUSD or USDT0, are relatively illiquid. Circle announced that its next activation in the ecosystem will enable direct connectivity between the HyperCore DEX and HyperEVM, letting users seamlessly bridge their perpetual and spot balances onto the EVM and vice versa. "Working with teams and projects that are pushing the limits of what can be done onchain has been foundational to what we do…and what we've always tried to do is provide a great, safe, trusted, transparent, and most importantly, highly liquid digital dollar," said Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire on a recent podcast. Following the activation, HYPE surged to another all-time high, reaching $59, or a $15 billion market capitalization, after falling as low as $9.5 in April amid the HLP vault exploit. In addition to its domination of the perpetual derivatives sector, Hyperliquid's HyperEVM is now the eighth largest blockchain in DeFi with $2.66 billion in total value
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:59
Senate Democrats Call for Fast Bipartisan Action on CLARITY Act Bill
TLDR Senate Democrats stress bipartisan support for the CLARITY Act’s success. The CLARITY Act aims to provide clarity on crypto regulations in the U.S. Lawmakers work to pass the CLARITY Act before the year ends. Coinbase CEO says the CLARITY Act has a strong chance of passing soon. Senate Democrats are urging Republicans to collaborate [...] The post Senate Democrats Call for Fast Bipartisan Action on CLARITY Act Bill appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/20 22:57
GitHub Introduces Copilot Coding Agent Integration in Microsoft Teams
GitHub Introduces Copilot Coding Agent Integration in Microsoft Teams

GitHub has launched a new feature that allows developers to work with the Copilot coding agent directly within Microsoft Teams, enhancing collaborative coding efforts. GitHub has unveiled a new feature that integrates its Copilot coding agent with Microsoft Teams, enabling developers to generate pull requests directly from a Teams conversation. This development aims to streamline coding tasks and enhance collaboration among teams. Enhanced Collaboration with Copilot By simply mentioning @GitHub in a Teams thread, developers can prompt the Copilot coding agent to begin working on tasks such as bug fixes, small features, refactoring, logging, and scaffolding. This allows team members to stay focused on more complex problem-solving tasks while the Copilot agent handles routine coding operations. Steps to Utilize the Integration To use this feature, users need to ensure the Copilot coding agent is enabled for their GitHub account, which is available with all paid Copilot plans. For Copilot Business or Enterprise subscribers, an admin must enable the policy. Users should then install the GitHub app in Microsoft Teams, link their GitHub account, and set a default repository. Once these steps are completed, developers can initiate the Copilot coding agent by mentioning @GitHub in a Teams conversation with a specific prompt. Public Preview and Future Prospects The GitHub app for Microsoft Teams is currently available in public preview, allowing users to test its capabilities and provide feedback. The previous GitHub for Teams app has been renamed GitHub Notifications, focusing on notifications for GitHub Issues, pull requests, and GitHub Actions workflows. This new integration is part of GitHub's ongoing efforts to enhance developer productivity through innovative tools.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:49
Dogwifhat and Brett Lead Market Moves as BullZilla Hits $530K Among Top New Meme Coins to Invest in 2025
Meme coins have moved far beyond jokes and internet hype. In 2025, they’re shaping investor strategies, building communities, and opening doors to high-risk, high-reward plays. With new projects entering presale phases and older ones gaining traction, investors are scanning for opportunities that could turn modest bets into life-changing gains. Three names are at the center […]
Coinstats
2025/09/20 22:15
