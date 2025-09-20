2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Which Tokens Are Set to 15x by 2026? Here’s Where to Put Your Money

The post Which Tokens Are Set to 15x by 2026? Here’s Where to Put Your Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has amassed a devoted community over the years, with consistent ecosystem growth and a robust community backing it. However, when it comes to price appreciation potential leading into 2026, analysts are also highlighting new Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  Sold at the presale price of just $0.035, MUTM is a lending and borrowing protocol that will bring valuable utility to the DeFi market, which the majority of investors feel is the building block towards long-term adoption. The project has raised over $16.01 million and has over 16,410 token holders. While ADA may still be posting steady gains, Mutuum Finance is being positioned as the token that could potentially record a 15x return in the next cycle. Cardano Maintains Steady Growth  Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.88, still above its recent support level of $0.80 as resistance trades around the $1.10 mark. It has shown stable ecosystem expansion, particularly in staking and governance, that continue to underpin investor sentiment. While general market expectations are that ADA has room to make substantial gains leading up to 2026, its larger market cap and relative maturity may put a ceiling on how fast it expands. Investors, on the other hand, are looking at Mutuum Finance, for more percentage upside in 2025. Understanding Mutuum Finance The protocol actively handles liquidity and volatility in such a manner that it can short illiquid positions on good terms. Risk exposure is zero, while liquidation points are radically minimal. It comes with stablecoins and ETH and other levels of LTV for risk assets collateralized by lower-risk assets. It also features a proportionally allocated reserve factor by asset class and one that optimizes the protocol reserve safety. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is now ongoing. Stage 6 presale investors can buy MUTM for $0.035. Already, there are over 16,410 investors who…
GitHub to Deprecate Node 20 on Actions Runners, Transition to Node 24

The post GitHub to Deprecate Node 20 on Actions Runners, Transition to Node 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 19, 2025 20:04 GitHub announces the deprecation of Node 20 on Actions runners, with a complete transition to Node 24 by March 2026, impacting workflow configurations. GitHub has announced the deprecation of Node 20 on its Actions runners as part of a strategic move to transition to Node 24, according to The GitHub Blog. The process is set to be completed by March 2026, aligning with Node 20’s end-of-life in April 2026. Transition Timeline and Impact The transition to Node 24 will begin in the fall of 2025, with the latest GitHub runner version 2.328.0 already supporting both Node 20 and Node 24. Initially, Node 20 remains the default, but users can opt to test Node 24 by setting the environment variable FORCE_JAVASCRIPT_ACTIONS_TO_NODE24=true. By March 4, 2026, Node 24 will become the default for all runners. Users wishing to continue using Node 20 beyond this date must set ACTIONS_ALLOW_USE_UNSECURE_NODE_VERSION=true in their workflow environment. However, this option will only be viable until the complete removal of Node 20 later in the summer of 2026. Compatibility and Support Changes Node 24 introduces certain compatibility limitations, particularly with older operating systems and architectures. Specifically, Node 24 is incompatible with macOS 13.4 and earlier versions. Furthermore, it lacks official support for ARM32, meaning self-hosted runners on ARM32 will no longer be supported following Node 20’s deprecation. GitHub advises users to refer to their documentation for detailed information on supported operating system versions and self-hosted runner architectures. Action Steps for Users and Maintainers Actions maintainers are encouraged to update their configurations to run on Node 24, utilizing GitHub’s recommended configuration settings. Similarly, Actions users should update workflows to incorporate the latest versions running on Node 24, using GitHub’s versioned actions guidelines. For further discussions…
Ripple Turns 13 as Uphold Celebrates Milestone with XRP and RLUSD Focus

TLDR Ripple celebrates 13 years with key developments in XRP and RLUSD. Uphold tweets support for Ripple’s milestone and highlights XRP ETF launch. XRP sees new opportunities with RLUSD integration in traditional finance. Ripple partners with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to enhance liquidity. Ripple marked its 13th anniversary with celebrations across the crypto community, [...] The post Ripple Turns 13 as Uphold Celebrates Milestone with XRP and RLUSD Focus appeared first on CoinCentral.
Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally?

The post Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 18:13 Solana has captured attention again, with the SOL price climbing as treasury moves and fresh ETF filings hint at a possible 2–3x rally. As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally compelling investment in today’s evolving crypto market. Here’s the full details: Layer Brett (LBRETT) May Just Be MemeFi Next Big Ethereum-based Token The crypto market has shown time and again that adoption is rarely just about the technology itself. Narrative, culture and timing also matter just as much. Meme coins like PEPE and DOGE serve as reminders that a compelling idea tied to a shared story can transform early buyers into winners. Enter LBRETT, a project that understands this dynamic but is building its identity on sustainability and real value rather than hype alone. What makes it stand out further is its growth model, which is deeply tied to community involvement. This is because instead of rewarding only the earliest buyers, Layer Brett incentivizes holders who stay active and engaged. As expected, this builds loyalty in a market that usually thrives on constant rotation. This loyalty-driven model becomes even stronger with staking, with the current presale offering an eye-popping APY of over 650%. While such high returns naturally attract short-term speculators, they also appeal to long-term investors who understand the compounding effect of consistent rewards. With its innovative features and meme appeal, LBRETT is fast becoming one of the most talked-about presales in the market today. Since early exits are known to leave huge rewards untouched, many holders end up staying longer than expected, which creates stability in the ecosystem. At the same time, the developers are already pushing forward with NFT integrations and gaming features. This way, they are…
Stephen Miran confirms he was the ‘bottom dot’

The post Stephen Miran confirms he was the ‘bottom dot’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newly minted Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran, in a stiff departure from standard Fed rhetoric policy, revealed exactly where his opinion landed in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Miran voted for effectively double the amount of basis-point interest rate reductions that the rest of the Fed policymakers negotiated at the latest rate call meeting, a bizarre way to effectively scrub his own vote from the weightings. Interest rates are set at the majority quarter-point level chosen by Fed voters from one meeting to the next, rather than a range of responses recorded in the SEP. Miran also pushed back on the suggestion that he exists on the Fed purely to represent the central planning wishes of President Donald Trump, before asserting across the board that Trump’s current policy approach is actually deflationary in nature, and will bolster economic growth, hiring, and tamp down inflation by removing workers from the population and constraining global supply lines, one of the most unique approaches to economic policy interpretation on the Fed Board. Miran also noted his belief that the Fed should focus less on its mandate to target long-term rate setting, which would represent a significant departure from his own stated intention to bring the Fed’s focus back to its congressionally mandated policy targets. Key highlights I don’t see any material inflation from tariffs.Border policies in recent years have been a significant driver of inflation.Removal of migrants will have disinflationary impact.I was the bottom “dot”.Will give full accounting of dissent in Monday speech.I was the only supportfor 50 bps cut.I was sworn in about an hour before FOMC meeting.I hope I’ll be able to persuade colleagues.Silly to say I’m just doing the bidding of the White House.If President told me I’d stay…
Bitcoin Is Building a Base as ‘OG’ Hodlers Exit and Big Money Preps

The post Bitcoin Is Building a Base as ‘OG’ Hodlers Exit and Big Money Preps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s recent stretch of muted price action is a sign of strength, not weakness, according to Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor. Speaking on an episode of Natalie Brunell’s “Coin Stories” podcast released Friday, Saylor argued that the market is in a consolidation phase as long-time holders sell portions of their stacks and institutions prepare for bigger allocations. “If you zoom out and look at the one-year chart, bitcoin is up 99%,” he said. “The volatility is coming out of the asset — that’s a really good sign.” Saylor described the current environment as one where early adopters who bought bitcoin at single-digit prices are selling modest amounts to fund real-world needs, such as housing or tuition. He likened it to employees of a high-growth startup liquidating stock options, not as a loss of faith but as a natural step toward maturity. That process, he said, is paving the way for corporations and large funds to enter once volatility falls. He dismissed concerns that bitcoin’s lack of cash flows makes it inferior to traditional investments, pointing out that many valuable assets — from land to gold to art — also lack income streams. “The perfect money has no cash flows,” he said, adding that institutions anchored in decades of equity-and-bond frameworks have been slow to adapt but will eventually be forced to rethink. Going beyond store of value A central theme of the conversation was Strategy’s push to reengineer credit markets by using bitcoin as collateral, moving beyond the simple store-of-value narrative. Saylor said conventional bonds are “yield-starved” and under-collateralized, while bitcoin-backed instruments can be structured to offer higher yields and lower risk. He outlined the firm’s suite of preferred-stock products — Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch — which are designed to provide investors with yields of up to 12%…
Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts With Exciting New Technologies

The post Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts With Exciting New Technologies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI In Arts: Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts With Exciting New Technologies Skip to content Home AI News AI in Arts: Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts with Exciting New Technologies Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-arts-collider-fellows/
GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as ‘King Dollar’ regains strength post-Fed

The post GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as ‘King Dollar’ regains strength post-Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD trades below 1.3480 as the US Dollar steadies near 97.60 after the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut. UK Retail Sales beat expectations at 0.5% MoM, but fiscal worries cap Sterling’s upside against the Greenback. Quad witching adds volatility risks, while traders eye US data and Fed speakers next week. The British Pound (GBP) is under heavy pressure from the ‘King Dollar’ on Friday, down 0.52% even though the docket in the US is absent, with just Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossing the newswires. UK data, although positive, failed to underpin Sterling in Retail Sales. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3482. Sterling drops despite upbeat UK Retail Sales, pressured by broad Dollar recovery and fiscal concerns Market mood remains mixed amid a quad witching options expiring on Friday, which could trigger volatility in US equity markets. The US Dollar has recovered after falling to three-year lows in the aftermath of the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he supported the rate cut this week as risks of an increase in unemployment warranted some action. He noted that it is hard to see inflation climbing much higher than 3% from tariffs and added that if the jobs market improves and inflation rises, the Fed should hold rates. He added that he is open to hiking rates if economic conditions warrant. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Fed decision to cut rates by 25 basis points was fully priced by market participants, as the Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, rallied sharply and turned flat on the week at around 97.62. Across the pond, UK Retail Sales rose 0.5% MoM in August, exceeding forecasts of 0.4%, while sales growth in July was slightly revised down. Despite this, Cable failed…
China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
Vast Majority of Airdrops Lose Value in Three Months: DappRadar

The post Vast Majority of Airdrops Lose Value in Three Months: DappRadar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite billions in tokens airdropped since 2017, data shows that activity drops back to pre-airdrop levels within weeks, as long-term value rarely sticks. Airdrops are Web3’s go-to growth hack, flooding wallets with billions of dollars in tokens to onboard new users, but the data shows most of that hype fades in just 90 days. According to a report from DappRadar, projects across DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain gaming have handed out more than $20 billion in tokens since 2017, including $4.5 billion in 2023 alone. The effect was immediate as Layer-2 chain Arbitrum, for instance, processed 2.5 million daily transactions at launch, while NFT marketplace Blur grabbed over 70% of NFT trading volume overnight. But the hype doesn’t seem to stick. On average, activity drops back to 20-40% above pre-airdrop levels within weeks, and about 88% of airdropped tokens lose value within three months, showing that while airdrops succeed as marketing events, they “rarely secure long-term token strength,” DappRadar’s analyst Sara Gherghelas wrote in a Sept. 18 research report. “Airdrops are unmatched in their ability to accelerate user acquisition, but long-term retention depends on product-market fit,” Gherghelas added. ‘Holder Scores’ Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of crypto VC firm Dragonfly Capital, calls airdrops “dumb,” arguing in a Sept. 15 post on X that projects “spend months attracting farmers who generate artificial activity, only to watch those same farmers dump tokens immediately after TGE.” Instead of handing out free tokens, Qureshi says projects should adopt “meta-incentives,” somewhat like a traditional credit score, where airdrops “incorporate how users behaved in previous airdrops.” “If users know future protocols will see this Holder Score and incorporate it into their own airdrops, those users will adjust their behavior today,” Qureshi explains. But big projects still favor airdrops to reward long-term supporters. For example, Jesse Pollak, founder of…
