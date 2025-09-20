2025-09-23 Tuesday

Grayscale Pushes Dogecoin ETF Plans Forward With New SEC Filing

The post Grayscale Pushes Dogecoin ETF Plans Forward With New SEC Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 18:17 Grayscale has taken another step toward bringing Dogecoin to Wall Street’s mainstream investment vehicles. The digital asset manager submitted a revised S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, outlining its proposal to transform the existing closed-end Grayscale Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF. The filing confirms Coinbase will serve as both prime broker and custodian for the fund. If the product wins approval, it will be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDOG. The exchange has already filed a separate application to host the fund, adding to the momentum behind Grayscale’s efforts. Dogecoin was not the only focus of regulatory paperwork this week. NYSE Arca also sought amendments for Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and its smaller “mini” version, asking that they fall under recently approved “general listing standards.” These standards, adopted by the SEC just days ago, loosen oversight conditions and are expected to accelerate the rollout of crypto ETFs. The timing of the move is notable. The SEC has just cleared new guidelines making it easier for cryptocurrency funds to trade on U.S. exchanges, provided the underlying asset has futures contracts listed on a regulated market for at least six months. Grayscale emphasized that Dogecoin already meets this condition, with both futures and options contracts actively trading on CFTC-regulated platforms. Competition in the sector is heating up. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have already won regulatory approval to launch the first U.S. Dogecoin-themed ETFs, while Grayscale recently expanded its footprint with a multi-asset crypto index fund covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. For now, all eyes are on whether regulators will sign off on GDOG. Approval would mark another milestone for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, potentially giving investors a new gateway into Dogecoin through a fully regulated exchange-traded product. The information…
GBP/USD is under heavy pressure from the ‘King Dollar’

The post GBP/USD is under heavy pressure from the ‘King Dollar’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as ‘King Dollar’ regains strength post-Fed The British Pound (GBP) is under heavy pressure from the ‘King Dollar’ on Friday, down 0.52% even though the docket in the US is absent, with just Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossing the newswires. UK data, although positive, failed to underpin Sterling in Retail Sales. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3482. Market mood remains mixed amid a quad witching options expiring on Friday, which could trigger volatility in US equity markets. The US Dollar has recovered after falling to three-year lows in the aftermath of the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Read more… Pound Sterling declines on rising UK fiscal worries, Fed Daly’s speech eyed The Pound Sterling (GBP) tumbles against its major peers on Friday as long-dated United Kingdom (UK) gilt yields gain sharply amid soaring public sector borrowings in August. 30-year UK gilt yields jump over 1% to near 5.50%. The data showed that Public sector net borrowing hit £18 billion, the highest for the month in five years. Economists expected government borrowing to come in significantly lower at £12.8 billion. Read more… GBP/USD has moved into a range-trading phase – UOB Group Pound Sterling (GBP) has moved into a range-trading phase; softening underlying tone suggests it is likely to test the lower end of the 1.3470/1.3650 range first, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-is-under-heavy-pressure-from-the-king-dollar-202509191651
Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets: Saylor

The post Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets: Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Canadian Dollar firms despite weaker July Retail Sales

The post Canadian Dollar firms despite weaker July Retail Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar strengthens despite weaker July Retail Sales, with USD/CAD easing after failing to hold above the 1.3800 mark. Canadian household spending weakened in July as Retail Sales slipped 0.8%, while ex-autos sales dropped 1.2%. The US Dollar Index holds near six-day highs underpinned by resilient demand following the Fed’s cautious guidance. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/CAD snapping a two-day winning streak and trimming earlier intraday losses despite a firmer Greenback and softer Retail Sales data. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3778, easing from the day’s high of 1.3825, as bulls failed to sustain momentum above the 1.3800 psychological mark. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is holding on to its post-Fed rebound, trading near six-day highs around 97.63. Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell 0.8% MoM in July, in line with expectations, after June was revised up to 1.6% from 1.5%. Ex-Autos Sales declined 1.2%, a sharper drop than the anticipated -0.7%, though the prior month was revised higher to 2.2% from 1.9%. The figures highlight softening domestic demand, raising concerns about consumer spending momentum after a robust second quarter. The release comes on the heels of this week’s key central bank decisions. The Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its policy rate by 25 bps to 2.50%. Policymakers cited slowing growth, weaker exports, and labor market cracks as justifications for easing. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Overnight index swaps imply about a 40% chance of another cut at the October 29 meeting, rising to nearly 75% by December. The Federal Reserve (Fed) also cut rates by 25 basis points to a target…
Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The same can be said for Aptos (APT) price prediction, where token unlocks and weak breakouts keep optimism in check. […] The post Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023

In 2023, one elite trader flipped a small bet on Pepe into a staggering $17M fortune. Rather than walking away from the meme coin market, this investor has doubled down and allocated about 30% of his winnings into three projects that are stirring conversation in crypto circles today.  Those coins are Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Little […] The post 3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Real or Fraudulent: The Promise of Passive Income. Can You Earn From Cloud Mining?

The cryptocurrency mining market was estimated at over  $20.4 billion in 2025, and cloud mining is one of the booming sectors. This can be quite attractive to a lot of investors, as they can make money off of crypto mining without necessarily purchasing costly mining equipment or paying a significant electricity bill. On the other […] The post Real or Fraudulent: The Promise of Passive Income. Can You Earn From Cloud Mining? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Fintech giant Ripple is celebrating its 13th anniversary, a major milestone marked by a congratulatory tweet from crypto exchange Uphold that put a spotlight on XRP and Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD. Ripple’s journey began in September 2012, and it has evolved significantly since the launch of the open-source XRP Ledger in June of the same … Continue reading "Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD" The post Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
China bans AI preaching, digital fortune-telling, and most online religious activity

China has moved to tighten control over the use of AI for preaching religion on the internet, rolling out new curbs to regulate its temple economy. Officials warned against charging for digital religious practices and online fortune-telling in a crackdown on monetizing religious activities online. The crackdown also targets livestreaming, short videos, and the use […]
