2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future With Crypto Treasuries

Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future With Crypto Treasuries

The post Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future With Crypto Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Essential Guide: Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future With Crypto Treasuries Skip to content Home Crypto News Essential Guide: Why Smart Companies Are Securing Their Future with Crypto Treasuries Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/strategic-crypto-treasuries/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01716-1.33%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004849-2.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13263-2.90%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:44
Kongsi
A whale went long $7.15 million in HYPE with 10x leverage, and shorted $3.78 million in ASTER with 3x leverage.

A whale went long $7.15 million in HYPE with 10x leverage, and shorted $3.78 million in ASTER with 3x leverage.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the address 0x939...204d2 is long $7.15 million in HYPE at 10x, and shorting $3.78 million in ASTER at 3x; this is also Hyperliquid's largest ASTER airdrop position, with a current floating loss of $1.352 million and an opening price of $0.7791.
1
1$0.015232+65.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.57-6.87%
Aster
ASTER$1.6251+8.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 22:36
Kongsi
BitGo Files for IPO After Strong $4.19B Revenue Surge in 2025

BitGo Files for IPO After Strong $4.19B Revenue Surge in 2025

BitGo files for IPO after $4.19B H1 revenue, expands globally, plans stablecoin, and targets institutional crypto growth. Crypto custody firm BitGo has officially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), following a massive surge in revenue. According to the filing, the revenues of BitGo amounted to 4.19 […] The post BitGo Files for IPO After Strong $4.19B Revenue Surge in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.010907-17.34%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01893+1.82%
Haven1
H1$0.00536-1.63%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 22:36
Kongsi
Huang Licheng, the "Big Brother" of "Ma Ji", currently has a floating loss of $14,400 on his 3x ASTER short position

Huang Licheng, the "Big Brother" of "Ma Ji", currently has a floating loss of $14,400 on his 3x ASTER short position

PANews reported on September 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng increased his ASTER short position by three times to 225,000 coins in the past two hours, worth $270,000, with an average opening price of $1.1376. The current floating loss is $14,400.
1
1$0.015232+65.47%
Aster
ASTER$1.6251+8.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236-10.62%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 22:29
Kongsi
Cardano (ADA) Eyes $2 in 2025, But This Crypto Could Explode 12,100% from Below $0.003

Cardano (ADA) Eyes $2 in 2025, But This Crypto Could Explode 12,100% from Below $0.003

The post Cardano (ADA) Eyes $2 in 2025, But This Crypto Could Explode 12,100% from Below $0.003 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has always been among the most promising blockchain projects on the market of digital assets. Analysts assume that ADA might reach the 2-level by 2025 as the development of its proof-of-stake ecosystem remains stable and growing demand for scalable DeFi solutions is created. But new presale tokens like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could be an even bigger speculative bet, and its valuation could grow by more than 12,000% as it approaches launch. Cardano (ADA) Has a chance to regain momentum. CoinMarketCap data suggests that Cardano is trading below $0.8908 at the point of writing, but market sentiment indicates that its long-term focus on smart contracts, staking pools, and ecosystem expansion would lead to appreciation. In case ADA returns to its 2021 power, it will make sense to take it to $2 by 2025. Sustainability and scalability are still appealing to developers, and critics observe that it has not been as widespread as competitors (like Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH)). Momentum of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale. Little Pepeis now in Stage 13 of presale, and the tokens cost $0.0022. The official tracker shows that over 15.7 billion tokens have already been sold, and it has generated 25.5 million of the 28.7 million target. At launch, the token is expected to list at $0.003, suggesting early buyers could already see immediate upside at listing. Little Pepe’s unique selling point is that it is the only meme-oriented Layer 2 blockchain in the world. The initiative is a combination of the meme culture and real infrastructure: the ultra-low fees, the lightning-fast finality, the resistance to sniper-bot attacks, and the exclusive memes Launchpad. This ecosystem is an innovation on the classic meme coin, where utility-based mechanics like staking rewards, DEX allocations, and deep liquidity pools are introduced. Potential of roadmap and Ecosystem. Little Pepe…
Solana
SOL$215.25-7.23%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.11035-32.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.05957-3.49%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:06
Kongsi
Web3’s Growth Depends on Relying on Web2 for Success

Web3’s Growth Depends on Relying on Web2 for Success

Getting People on Side While Web3 presents promising solutions—from streamlining economic transactions to transforming daily routines—it remains a complex and often intimidating landscape outside the core industry. A report by Oxford University highlights the “trust paradox” surrounding blockchain technology: despite blockchain’s promise to eliminate concerns over trust, public skepticism persists due to a limited understanding [...]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000473-5.94%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4036-7.21%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01689-11.24%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 21:52
Kongsi
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Adds 10,000 Transactions in Day, but Growth Still Flat

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Adds 10,000 Transactions in Day, but Growth Still Flat

Shibarium transaction growth flatlined for most of September
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000062+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:27
Kongsi
Monad Pre-Market Trading: Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity

Monad Pre-Market Trading: Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity

BitcoinWorld Monad Pre-Market Trading: Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with excitement as Whales Market makes a significant announcement. Get ready for an exclusive opportunity: Monad pre-market trading is coming to Whales Market, offering early access to a highly anticipated blockchain project. This move could redefine how investors engage with emerging tokens, providing a unique chance to get in on the ground floor of what many believe will be a revolutionary platform. What is Monad and Why is it Generating Such Buzz? Monad is an innovative, high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to offer unparalleled speed and scalability. It aims to process 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with full EVM compatibility, making it a potential game-changer for decentralized applications. Its unique parallel execution environment is a key differentiator, promising to alleviate common blockchain bottlenecks and improve overall efficiency. High Throughput: Monad’s architecture allows for massive transaction processing capabilities. EVM Compatibility: Developers can easily migrate existing Ethereum dApps, fostering rapid adoption. Developer-Friendly: A robust ecosystem is being built to support innovation and growth within the Monad network. This combination of features has positioned Monad as a project with immense potential, attracting significant investor interest even before its official launch. The anticipation around Monad pre-market trading reflects this widespread enthusiasm, highlighting its perceived value in the competitive Layer 1 landscape. How Does Whales Market Facilitate Early Access? Whales Market has established itself as a leading platform for over-the-counter (OTC) trading of pre-launch tokens and illiquid assets. By facilitating these early trades, Whales Market provides a crucial service, allowing investors to gain exposure to promising projects before they hit mainstream exchanges. Their decision to list Monad (MON) for pre-market trading is a testament to Monad’s perceived value and potential within the crypto ecosystem. Early Entry: Investors can access tokens before their public listing, potentially at favorable prices. Price Discovery: The platform helps in establishing an initial market value for new tokens. Liquidity Provision: It offers an avenue for early investors to buy or sell their holdings in a structured environment. The platform’s reputation for security and efficiency makes it an ideal venue for navigating the complexities of pre-market investments. Understanding the dynamics of Monad pre-market trading on Whales Market is essential for those looking to capitalize on this early opportunity. What Are the Benefits and Risks of Monad Pre-Market Trading? Engaging in pre-market trading offers distinct advantages, but it also comes with inherent risks. Understanding both sides is crucial for making informed investment decisions. Key Benefits: Potential for Significant Gains: Early investors often acquire tokens at lower prices, potentially leading to substantial returns post-launch. Strategic Positioning: Gaining an early stake in a promising project can provide a competitive edge in the market. Portfolio Diversification: Adding a high-potential asset like Monad to a portfolio can enhance diversification and overall growth prospects. Potential Risks: High Price Volatility: Pre-market prices can be highly speculative and subject to drastic fluctuations based on market sentiment. Liquidity Challenges: While Whales Market facilitates trading, overall liquidity might be lower compared to major exchanges post-launch. Project Delays or Failures: As with any emerging project, there’s an inherent risk of development delays or, in rare cases, project failure, impacting token value. Investors considering Monad pre-market trading should conduct thorough due diligence and only invest what they can comfortably afford to lose. It is always wise to approach such opportunities with a balanced perspective. How Can You Participate in Monad Pre-Market Trading on Whales Market? Participating in Monad pre-market trading on Whales Market is a straightforward process, but it requires careful attention to detail to ensure a smooth experience. Account Setup: Ensure you have a verified account on Whales Market. This typically involves KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. Funding Your Account: Deposit the necessary funds (usually in stablecoins or other accepted cryptocurrencies) into your Whales Market wallet. Monitor Listings: Keep a close eye on official announcements from Whales Market regarding the exact listing date and specific details for MON trading pairs. Place Orders: Once Monad (MON) is listed, you can place buy or sell orders based on your personal investment strategy and market analysis. It is always advisable to stay updated with official announcements from both Whales Market and the Monad team to ensure you have the most accurate and timely information. Early engagement in Monad pre-market trading can be a rewarding experience for those who navigate it wisely and stay informed. Conclusion: A New Horizon for Crypto Investors The listing of Monad (MON) for pre-market trading on Whales Market marks a significant event for the cryptocurrency community. It offers an exciting window into the future of decentralized finance, providing a unique opportunity for early adopters to engage with a project poised for substantial impact. While the allure of early gains is strong, a balanced approach that weighs potential benefits against inherent risks is paramount. This development underscores the dynamic nature of the crypto market and the continuous emergence of platforms that cater to specialized trading needs. The journey of Monad pre-market trading is just beginning, promising an intriguing ride for those who choose to participate. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Monad (MON)? Monad (MON) is the native token of the Monad blockchain, a high-performance Layer 1 network designed for speed, scalability, and full EVM compatibility. It aims to revolutionize decentralized applications with its innovative parallel execution architecture. 2. How does Whales Market facilitate pre-market trading? Whales Market is an OTC platform that allows users to trade tokens of projects that have not yet officially launched on major exchanges. It provides liquidity and price discovery for these early-stage assets, connecting buyers and sellers directly. 3. What are the main risks associated with Monad pre-market trading? Key risks include high price volatility due to speculative nature, potential liquidity challenges compared to post-launch trading, and the inherent risks of any early-stage project, such as development delays or unforeseen technical issues. 4. When will Monad (MON) be officially launched on main exchanges? The official launch date for Monad (MON) on main exchanges has not yet been announced. Pre-market trading on platforms like Whales Market occurs before these official listings. Investors should monitor official Monad and exchange announcements for updates. 5. Is Monad pre-market trading suitable for all investors? Due to its speculative nature and inherent risks, Monad pre-market trading is generally more suitable for experienced investors with a higher risk tolerance. It requires thorough research and a clear understanding of the potential upsides and downsides. If you found this insight into Monad pre-market trading valuable, don’t keep it to yourself! Share this article with your network on social media and help others discover the potential of early-stage crypto investments. Your shares help us bring more timely and crucial information to the crypto community! To learn more about the latest pre-market trading trends, explore our article on key developments shaping emerging crypto projects early investment strategies. This post Monad Pre-Market Trading: Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.015232+65.47%
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.10%
holoride
RIDE$0.000888-7.50%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:25
Kongsi
Senate Democrats Urge Republicans for ‘True Collaboration’ to Quickly Pass CLARITY Act

Senate Democrats Urge Republicans for ‘True Collaboration’ to Quickly Pass CLARITY Act

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01716-1.33%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03299-11.79%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:18
Kongsi
XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth

XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth

MPT amendment activation on XRP Ledger promises streamlined token management. Enosys Loans allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without selling. XRP ecosystem experiences strong growth with new accounts and futures volume. According to XRPScan, the “Multi-Purpose Tokens” (MPT) amendment on the XRP Ledger is approaching its activation date. The XLS-33 amendment, now in its final 14-day activation period, is set to officially take effect on October 1, 2025. After achieving majority support, this update promises to simplify token usage on the network, especially for common use cases such as stablecoins. The MPT is designed to simplify the token management process through the introduction of a new form of fungible token that does not have to be implemented in the same complex system. It proposes a unilateral relationship to be implemented instead of the two-way trust lines. MPTs will as well make it possible to store metadata directly on the XRP Ledger, which will guarantee the impossibility of any further changes once it is established. This step is contrary to the classical IOU system, which presupposes the bilateral debt relations. The MPT system will complement IOUs by making token interactions simple, which will enable two systems to interact within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Also Read: PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will CAKE Hit $3.00 Soon? Enosys Launches DeFi Protocol for XRP Holders In a significant move for decentralized finance (DeFi), Enosys has launched a new protocol, Enosys Loans, that allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without the need to sell their assets. This new protocol on Flare called a collateralized debt position (CDP) is an active protocol on Flare that introduces new collateralized coins called FXRP, which is a wrapped version of XRP and can be borrowed by users as stablecoins. Enosys Loans empowers the owners of XRP to access liquidity without selling off their XRP. Along with this, the protocol will also have staked XRP (stXRP) in the future, expanding its functionality. The new development not only enhances the utility of XRP within the DeFi sphere but also brings it out of the traditional payment use. Under the decentralized oracles provided by Flare, the system will have proper maintenance of collateral values and stablecoins pegged to $1. XRP Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth The XRP ecosystem is showing significant signs of growth. XRPScan reports that nearly 4,000 new accounts were created in just one day, signaling increased activity. Moreover, the recent report issued by Coinbase reveals the good results of the XRP futures that have already achieved the volume of notional of $1.9 billion and 1.6 million contracts traded within only one month. This influx means that there is increased institutional and retail investor interest in XRP, which only deepens its market penetration in the digital asset market. Also Read: Pro XRP Lawyer Exposes Gensler’s Silence on FTX Meetings Amid Crypto Crisis The post XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth appeared first on 36Crypto.
1
1$0.015232+65.47%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.621-7.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000473-5.94%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:18
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia