China’s rare-earth exports to US hit highest since January despite August dip

China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 22:30
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Polkadot, Chainlink, Polygon and Layer Brett Predicted For Huge Price Rallies

The crypto market is buzzing with anticipation as four powerhouse tokens emerge as the best crypto to buy now, each positioning themselves for massive price rallies. DOT, LINK, and POL keep battling core blockchain constraints, while Layer Brett‘s groundbreaking Layer 2 architecture draws significant investor interest from those hunting the next major breakthrough.  Having secured […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Polkadot, Chainlink, Polygon and Layer Brett Predicted For Huge Price Rallies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 22:30
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s ETF Speculation Lifts XRP, But LBRETT Price Forecasts Hint at Multi-Billion Market Cap

Speculations over ETF approvals are now drawing institutional and retail excitement. These updates augur well for XRP price prediction, with […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s ETF Speculation Lifts XRP, But LBRETT Price Forecasts Hint at Multi-Billion Market Cap appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/20 22:13
Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners

The post Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions. Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury. No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels. On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation. This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts. Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%. Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency. Donald Trump, President, United States, “To advance that policy, I hereby announce the Gold Card, a visa program overseen by the Secretary of Commerce that will facilitate the entry of aliens who have demonstrated their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States by voluntarily providing a significant financial gift to the Nation.” Market Data Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:11
Wall Street Experts from JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton Join CFTC to Guide Crypto Market Rules

The post Wall Street Experts from JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton Join CFTC to Guide Crypto Market Rules appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is making major moves to influence the future of digital assets. It has announced the latest appointments to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and its subcommittees, tapping leaders from leading financial firms to help shape the future of crypto and digital asset markets. Wall Street Leaders Take Key …
CoinPedia2025/09/20 21:56
Why Morgan Stanley’s revised 60/20/20 portfolio is a wake-up call for investors

The post Why Morgan Stanley’s revised 60/20/20 portfolio is a wake-up call for investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer, Mike Wilson, has upended conventional wisdom surrounding the classic 60/40 portfolio, advocating instead for a 60/20/20 mix. Gold now joins bonds as a direct allocation for investors seeking resilience in a time of inflation and market volatility. A new framework from Morgan Stanley Instead of relying solely on bonds to offset equity risk, Morgan Stanley recommends a 60/20/20 model that shifts 20% of the portfolio into gold, positioning it as a superior inflation hedge over Treasuries and suggesting shorter-duration bonds to optimize rolling returns. Wilson explained: “Gold is now the asset that demonstrates resilience, surpassing Treasuries. High-quality stocks and gold serve as the most effective hedges.” This marks a break from tradition, as gold outperformed bonds as the classic diversifier for equity portfolios over the last two decades. There has been a global uptick in gold purchases lately, with El Salvador, the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), and Poland all ramping up purchases to historic levels, and central bankers expecting to buy more gold. For investors, this means revisiting assumptions about risk protection. Gold’s safe-haven profile and independence from real rates have converted it into a portfolio mainstay. Morgan Stanley acknowledges that U.S. equities offer “historically low upside” over Treasuries, while long-term bonds are under pressure from rising yields and tight credit spreads. Implications for investors For investors, the new split offers greater protection against inflation and geopolitical risk, which is critical as central banks face supply-side dilemmas and surging deficits. For the U.S. Treasury, Morgan Stanley’s revised portfolio falls like rain on a picnic, as macroeconomist and goldbug Peter Schiff pointed out: “The only way to go from a 60/40 portfolio to a 60/20/20 portfolio is to sell bonds. This amounts to Morgan Stanley reducing U.S. Treasuries to a sell. This could not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:53
XRP’s DeFi Moment — Flare’s First XRP-Backed Stablecoin Meets Ripple’s Patent Push

Flare Network Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Expanding XRP’s Role in DeFiFlare Network has officially launched the first XRP-backed stablecoin, marking a significant milestone in the growth of XRP’s utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This development not only strengthens XRP’s position in the crypto market but also opens new avenues for liquidity, lending, and decentralized applications.Unlike traditional stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar, the new Flare stablecoin leverages XRP as collateral, combining the stability of a digital asset with the flexibility of DeFi. This innovation allows XRP holders to access stablecoin functionality without converting to fiat, providing seamless participation in lending protocols, yield farming, and other DeFi mechanisms.Flare Network, with EVM-compatible smart contracts, launches an XRP-backed stablecoin, connecting XRP’s cross-border payment use case to the booming DeFi market. Analysts say this could draw retail and institutional investors seeking XRP exposure with the benefits of reduced volatility and programmable finance.Therefore, the launch meets rising demand for regulatory-compliant, collateral-backed digital assets. With XRP recently recognized as a utility token in key jurisdictions, Flare’s stablecoin boosts XRP’s credibility and adoption, extending its utility from cross-border payments to DeFi and attracting developers and investors alike.Experts predict the XRP-backed stablecoin will boost trading volumes and DeFi liquidity, while paving the way for other blockchains to expand asset-backed stablecoins without compromising security or decentralization.Ripple Leads Blockchain Innovation with Cross-Border Transaction PatentsRipple, the blockchain company behind XRP, is emerging as a dominant force in cross-border payments, solidifying its position through an impressive portfolio of blockchain patents. According to crypto researcher SMQKE, Ripple now leads the industry in patents specifically designed for enhancing cross-border transaction methods, underscoring its commitment to transforming global finance.The patents highlight Ripple’s strategic focus on improving speed, transparency, and efficiency in international money transfers. Traditional cross-border payments are often slow, costly, and opaque due to reliance on legacy banking systems and intermediary networks. Ripple’s patented technologies, however, aim to streamline these processes, enabling near-instant settlements with lower fees while maintaining robust compliance standards.Ripple topping blockchain patents showcases its technical prowess and growing institutional trust. By securing intellectual property in areas like transaction routing, liquidity management, and fraud prevention, Ripple not only gains a competitive edge over other blockchain projects but also positions itself as a modern alternative to traditional payment systems like SWIFT, according to SMQKE.Therefore, Ripple’s patent strategy cements its role as a blockchain innovator and potential licensor. As firms seek efficient, compliant solutions for cross-border payments, Ripple’s portfolio may become the industry benchmark, shaping global standards for secure and streamlined digital asset settlements.ConclusionIn a rapidly evolving financial landscape, Ripple’s dominance in cross-border transaction patents demonstrates that innovation, adoption, and strategic IP management are key to blockchain leadership.On the other hand, Flare Network’s XRP-backed stablecoin is a strategic advancement that elevates XRP’s utility in the DeFi sector. By providing a stable, collateralized digital asset built on XRP, Flare unlocks new financial opportunities, enhances liquidity, and fosters innovation in decentralized finance. 
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:42
'Bitcoin Bottom Day' Tomorrow Could Define Trend – Expert Predicts 70% Chance BTC Secures $100K Floor"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading near $115,000 as traders eye September 21, a date that could prove pivotal in shaping the crypto king's trajectory through the rest of 2025.read more
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:31
ASTER explodeert: bijna $1 miljard aan volume en sterke koopdruk

De koers van ASTER schiet vandaag spectaculair omhoog. Met een stijging van ruim 97% in de afgelopen 24 uur bereikt de token een prijs van $1.19. Daarmee is ASTER een van de best presterende altcoins van het moment, en dat blijft niet onopgemerkt onder handelaren én whales. Aster is verkrijgbaar... Het bericht ASTER explodeert: bijna $1 miljard aan volume en sterke koopdruk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:30
Smart Investors Prefer a DeFi Coin Targeting 500% Gains Since It’s Become Expensive to Accumulate SOL Now at $244

For years, Solana (SOL) has been celebrated as a top-performing asset, drawing both institutional and retail interest. Yet, with its price now at $244, many smaller investors are finding it expensive to accumulate meaningful amounts. Allocating a few thousand dollars barely secures double-digit holdings, making substantial upside harder to achieve. As a result, traders scanning
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:15
