XRP Price Watch: Consolidation Hints at Breakout Near $3.03

XRP Price Watch: Consolidation Hints at Breakout Near $3.03

XRP is hovering around $2.98 to $2.99 on Sept. 20, 2025, with a market capitalization of $178 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $3.72 billion. The intraday price action remained tightly range-bound between $2.98 and $3.04, highlighting a day of consolidation amid mixed technical signals across timeframes. XRP On the 1-hour chart, XRP exhibited […]
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:34
Ripple's ETF Speculation Lifts XRP, But LBRETT Price Forecasts Hint at Multi-Billion Market Cap

Ripple’s ETF Speculation Lifts XRP, But LBRETT Price Forecasts Hint at Multi-Billion Market Cap

Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 17:13 The past few weeks have been significant for Ripple (XRP). After securing a favorable outcome in the protracted SEC regulatory lawsuit, another beacon of hope is increasingly on the horizon. Speculations over ETF approvals are now drawing institutional and retail excitement. These updates augur well for XRP price prediction, with analysts hinting at a price that could reach $5 by year-end. Yet, beneath the radar is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin with super fast transaction process at low costs. Its presale at $0.0058, with forecasts suggesting a multi-billion market cap by mid-2026, making it the top meme coin to buy for those seeking outsized gains in this bull cycle. XRP's ETF-Driven Momentum Ripple's XRP has long been positioned as a leader in cross-border payments, and recent ETF speculation is amplifying its appeal. After the SEC review, XRP has broken above the $3 psychological level, up about 4.15% in recent sessions. Crucially, October is an important month for XRP, with SEC decisions due on multiple applications from issuers like Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21 shares. This could potentially unlock billions in institutional inflows similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. More ambitious XRP price prediction hints at a wild price rally that could be as high as $20 next year. This is expected to be fueled by structural demand from hedge funds and retirement accounts, solidifying XRP's role in global finance. But its $180 billion + market cap tempers the pace of gains compared to smaller, high-beta plays. Layer Brett: The Under-the-Radar Contender Layer Brett ($LBRETT) operates in the shadows of more established tokens, yet its presale at $0.0058 is drawing savvy investors with promises of scalability and community-driven growth. As an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin inspired by the viral "Brett"…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:33
Live to earn: How Emorya pays to incentivize healthy habits

Live to earn: How Emorya pays to incentivize healthy habits

Emorya is an application that incentivizes healthy living by paying users for calories burned. The model is an advancement of the conventional move-to-earn games, which do not cover all the aspects of a healthy lifestyle. At the center of the project is a hyper-deflationary token, $EMR, which is used to reward user activity. The project bridges Web2 and Web3, making crypto accessible through everyday actions. In this article, we explore the Emorya application, i.e., how it works to reward healthy habits, its deflationary tokenomics, and eventually how businesses can leverage its community to make more revenue and attract more customers. What is live to earn? Live-to-earn is a relatively new concept in decentralized finance that gamifies and rewards user activity. In the case of Emorya, the concept rewards players for healthy habits, whether sleeping or exercising; the rewards keep accumulating.  The concept varies from conventional move-to-earn games, which reward you for physical activity or movement, blending fitness with gaming. Another popular concept is play-to-earn games, which incentivize players to play their games. The Emorya App is designed exclusively for members of the Emorya network. It offers a seamless way to synchronize health data and participate in exciting in-network competitions to unlock rewards and achievements. Behavioral psychology: Why do rewards work? People are wired to crave rewards. Multiple research studies have shown that the brain releases dopamine when people receive or anticipate a reward. This anticipation fuels motivation and repeated behavior, which Emorya has ingeniously adopted to promote healthy living. The desire to manage weight and keep healthy are two of the most common reasons people track their calories. According to the Endowment effect, the moment you own or get an incentive, you are more likely to value it. The Live to Earn concept lets you earn crypto immediately, giving you…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:30
Who's Performing At Farm Aid 40? Here's A List Of Every Artist At Event

Who’s Performing At Farm Aid 40? Here’s A List Of Every Artist At Event

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Farm Aid 40 is Saturday, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and John Mellencamp. But there are many other artists in the all-star lineup. An annual fundraising event for America's farmers, Farm Aid first staged in 1985 with a massive concert in Champaign, Ill. To date, Farm Aid has raised $85 million to aids the country's farming community, CNN reported. Nelson, Dylan, Young and Mellencamp were four of the key performers at the first Farm Aid, and they will be back on stage at the 40th event Saturday, which is being held for the first time in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, which is also Minnesota native Dylan's alma mater. Joining Dylan, Nelson, Young and Mellencamp in the lineup are such music greats as Wynonna Judd, Kenny Chesney and Margo Price. Farm Aid 40 will begin streaming live, beginning with a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 a.m. PT Saturday on the Farm Aid YouTube channel (embedded below) and on the event's website. CNN will join the concert at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on cable and satellite. Farm Aid 40 will also stream for free on CNN.com and CNN's apps with no broadcast carrier sign-in requirements. "This partnership (with CNN) is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years,"…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:27
The Laziest Way to Make Money in 2025 | OpenMiner Cloud Mining Mobile App, Easily Earn $9,800 a Day

The Laziest Way to Make Money in 2025 | OpenMiner Cloud Mining Mobile App, Easily Earn $9,800 a Day

By 2025, tens of millions of investors worldwide will realize significant wealth growth through crypto assets. Cryptocurrencies not only offer greater potential for growth but also offer unique advantages in asset diversification and passive income. Traditional mining requires upfront capital, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance. OpenMiner cloud mining eliminates these burdens. Users can remotely rent computing power and easily participate in the mining of popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, earning stable returns without the need to purchase complex equipment or incur high electricity costs. What's Unique About OpenMiner: AI Allocation Engine: An intelligent algorithm automatically allocates computing power to the most profitable assets and mining pools. Bank-Grade Security: Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® security safeguards user assets and data. Community Incentives and Activities: Multiple incentives, including free computing power airdrops, registration bonuses, and sign-in rewards, promote long-term user retention. Available for iOS and Android: Full operational control via the app—anytime, anywhere. Click to download the OpenMiner app Simple steps to start cloud mining with OpenMiner: 1. Choose OpenMiner as your provider: OpenMiner offers a $500 free mining plan and earns $1 in passive income for every day you log in. 2. Create an account: Register with your email address, log in to the dashboard, and start mining immediately. 3. Choose a contract: Choose from a variety of mining plans, with flexible plans to suit various strategies. → [Click here to find more hashrate contracts] Authoritative Certification, Secure and Compliant Operations OpenMiner is committed to providing users with a secure, stable, and compliant digital asset mining environment. The platform is certified by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring its operations adhere to international financial regulatory standards. All mining services on the platform are run in the cloud. Powered by distributed data centers and intelligent scheduling algorithms,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:26
Two Big $PUMP Token Whales Take Profits As Price Dips: $3M+ Locked In

Two Big $PUMP Token Whales Take Profits As Price Dips: $3M+ Locked In

Behind the popular memecoin, $PUMP, whales are cashing in millions in profits after weeks of accumulation. Combined, they have cashed in over $3M in profits.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/20 22:20
XRP Price Prediction: What ETF Means for Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

XRP Price Prediction: What ETF Means for Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

The launch of the first U.S. XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has stirred excitement across the crypto market. While the price reaction was not explosive, market data shows growing investor interest and signals that volatility could rise in the weeks ahead. XRP ETF launch: first results Trading for the Osprey REX XRP ETF (XRPR) officially opened Thursday on the CBOE exchange, marking an important step toward institutional adoption. XRPR debuted at $25.80 per share, closely tracking its $25 net asset value.  Despite its modest scale, demand was strong: within 90 minutes, the ETF generated $24 million in volume, far surpassing the debut performance of any XRP futures-based ETF. By the close of trading, volume had reached $37.7 million. $GDLC (the first spot crypto '5' basket ETF) did $22m on its first day as an ETF. Really solid. $DOJE did $12m and $XRPR did $15m. All of them crush the avg ETF launch altho far cry from bitcoin. Still, gotta be happy with that if you are those issuers. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 19, 2025 The ETF's debut also coincided with a dramatic rise in network activity. XRP exchange inflows surged 762%, climbing from 1.34 million the day before to 11.57 million on launch day. This jump suggests traders were actively repositioning portfolios ahead of potential volatility.  While inflows often signal selling pressure, the timing points to speculative trading and strategic rebalancing by larger holders. XRPR's holdings consist mainly of CME's CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate and CoinShares' Physical XRP product, with a small cash balance. This structure keeps XRPR trading in the $25–$26 range rather than matching XRP's $3.11 spot price.  For U.S. investors, options have so far been limited to leveraged or futures-based ETFs, but the SEC is expected to approve several spot XRP ETFs from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, 21Shares,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:19
XRP ETF Sets Record, Faces Price Drop

XRP ETF Sets Record, Faces Price Drop

This week, XRP grabbed the crypto market's attention due to the launch of the first spot XRP Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States, marked by unprecedented trading volumes on its debut. Nevertheless, the unexpected drop in XRP's price, now at $2.99, puzzled investors regarding future trends.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 22:16
NVIDIA HGX B200: A Leap in Sustainable Computing with Reduced Carbon Emissions

NVIDIA HGX B200: A Leap in Sustainable Computing with Reduced Carbon Emissions

Terrill Dicki Sep 19, 2025 19:06 NVIDIA's HGX B200 platform significantly cuts embodied carbon emissions, offering enhanced performance and energy efficiency compared to its predecessor, HGX H100, according to NVIDIA. NVIDIA's latest accelerated computing platform, the HGX B200, is setting new standards in sustainability by reducing embodied carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. This development marks a significant improvement over its predecessor, the HGX H100, as outlined by NVIDIA in a detailed analysis of product carbon footprints. Enhanced Performance and Reduced Carbon Footprint The HGX B200 platform, equipped with eight advanced GPUs and high-speed interconnects, showcases a 24% reduction in embodied carbon emissions, particularly benefiting large workloads such as AI training and inference. This reduction is largely attributed to the upgraded NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPUs, which feature 180 GB of HBM3E memory and advanced processing capabilities. Compared to the HGX H100, the HGX B200 delivers a 2.3x increase in throughput (FP16) while being up to 15 times more energy efficient for AI inference tasks. This efficiency translates to a 93% reduction in energy consumption for similar workloads, according to NVIDIA's analysis. Operational and Manufacturing Emissions The HGX B200 not only excels in operational efficiency but also in reducing manufacturing-related emissions. The embodied carbon intensity per FLOPS of compute is decreased from 0.66 gCO2e to 0.50 gCO2e, marking a 24% decrease compared to the HGX H100. This is achieved through reductions in the emissions from materials
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:04
Flare Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Boosting DeFi Use

Flare Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Boosting DeFi Use

The post Flare Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Boosting DeFi Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare Network Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Expanding XRP’s Role in DeFi Flare Network has officially launched the first XRP-backed stablecoin, marking a significant milestone in the growth of XRP’s utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This development not only strengthens XRP’s position in the crypto market but also opens new avenues for liquidity, lending, and decentralized applications. Unlike traditional stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar, the new Flare stablecoin leverages XRP as collateral, combining the stability of a digital asset with the flexibility of DeFi.  This innovation allows XRP holders to access stablecoin functionality without converting to fiat, providing seamless participation in lending protocols, yield farming, and other DeFi mechanisms. Flare Network, with EVM-compatible smart contracts, launches an XRP-backed stablecoin, connecting XRP’s cross-border payment use case to the booming DeFi market. Analysts say this could draw retail and institutional investors seeking XRP exposure with the benefits of reduced volatility and programmable finance. Therefore, the launch meets rising demand for regulatory-compliant, collateral-backed digital assets. With XRP recently recognized as a utility token in key jurisdictions, Flare’s stablecoin boosts XRP’s credibility and adoption, extending its utility from cross-border payments to DeFi and attracting developers and investors alike. Experts predict the XRP-backed stablecoin will boost trading volumes and DeFi liquidity, while paving the way for other blockchains to expand asset-backed stablecoins without compromising security or decentralization. Ripple Leads Blockchain Innovation with Cross-Border Transaction Patents Ripple, the blockchain company behind XRP, is emerging as a dominant force in cross-border payments, solidifying its position through an impressive portfolio of blockchain patents.  According to crypto researcher SMQKE, Ripple now leads the industry in patents specifically designed for enhancing cross-border transaction methods, underscoring its commitment to transforming global finance. The patents highlight Ripple’s strategic focus on improving speed, transparency, and efficiency in international…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:50
