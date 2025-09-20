Live to earn: How Emorya pays to incentivize healthy habits

Emorya is an application that incentivizes healthy living by paying users for calories burned. The model is an advancement of the conventional move-to-earn games, which do not cover all the aspects of a healthy lifestyle. At the center of the project is a hyper-deflationary token, $EMR, which is used to reward user activity. The project bridges Web2 and Web3, making crypto accessible through everyday actions. In this article, we explore the Emorya application, i.e., how it works to reward healthy habits, its deflationary tokenomics, and eventually how businesses can leverage its community to make more revenue and attract more customers. What is live to earn? Live-to-earn is a relatively new concept in decentralized finance that gamifies and rewards user activity. In the case of Emorya, the concept rewards players for healthy habits, whether sleeping or exercising; the rewards keep accumulating. The concept varies from conventional move-to-earn games, which reward you for physical activity or movement, blending fitness with gaming. Another popular concept is play-to-earn games, which incentivize players to play their games. The Emorya App is designed exclusively for members of the Emorya network. It offers a seamless way to synchronize health data and participate in exciting in-network competitions to unlock rewards and achievements. Behavioral psychology: Why do rewards work? People are wired to crave rewards. Multiple research studies have shown that the brain releases dopamine when people receive or anticipate a reward. This anticipation fuels motivation and repeated behavior, which Emorya has ingeniously adopted to promote healthy living. The desire to manage weight and keep healthy are two of the most common reasons people track their calories. According to the Endowment effect, the moment you own or get an incentive, you are more likely to value it. The Live to Earn concept lets you earn crypto immediately, giving you…