Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Analysts Warn Solana Faces Make-or-Break Resistance
The post Analysts Warn Solana Faces Make-or-Break Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 17:15 Solana’s price action has once again landed in the spotlight, with research group MakroVision warning that the token is now sitting at a pivotal zone. The firm’s latest technical breakdown suggests that while a rebound is in motion, Solana must clear major resistance barriers before momentum can truly flip in favor of the bulls. MakroVision explained that the broader correction pattern shaping Solana’s chart remains intact. The analysts described the recent declines as part of an extended (A)-(B)-(C) structure, noting that the next few trading sessions could decide whether the move evolves into a stronger rally or gives way to further losses. The firm highlighted $223 as the price level to watch. They pointed out that heavy liquidity is concentrated there, meaning a successful breakout could mark the beginning of a more durable recovery. If that line is crossed, the next milestone would be $246, with the potential for gains extending to around $270. On the downside, MakroVision identified defensive supports at $198 and $193, aligned with Fibonacci retracement zones. A deeper test could reach $188, which analysts said represents the last stronghold for buyers. A slip under that level could reignite bearish pressure and confirm another downward wave. Overall, Solana is hovering just beneath the critical $223 mark. Whether bulls can finally push past that ceiling or whether sellers regain control around $188 will likely determine the coin’s trajectory in the weeks ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself…
B
$0.38172
-9.03%
C
$0.21425
-17.71%
MORE
$0.08416
-4.62%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:42
Kongsi
Poland Joins The Bitcoin ETF Wave With Warsaw Stock Exchange Debut
The post Poland Joins The Bitcoin ETF Wave With Warsaw Stock Exchange Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Poland Joins The Bitcoin ETF Wave With Warsaw Stock Exchange Debut Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/poland-joins-the-bitcoin-etf-wave-with-warsaw-stock-exchange-debut/
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:40
Kongsi
Hurricane Helene And The Overlooked Georgia Story
The post Hurricane Helene And The Overlooked Georgia Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: In this aerial view, a tree lays on top of a house as the area recovers from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 05, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. The Hurricane has left over 200 people dead across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida on September 27, 2024 as a Category 4 storm. According to NOAA, it was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida since reliable record—keeping began in 1900. Much of the southeastern and eastern U.S. was impacted by the storm. The looming impact at landfall in Florida was a major focus, and subsequently, the horrific tragedy that unfolded in southern Appalachia became a long—term story. The state of Georgia was also significantly impacted from an economic, infrastructure and human perspective, but I have often felt that it was relatively overlooked nationally. As we approach the one—year anniversary of Helene, this native Georgia son wanted to tell its story. Fatalities by hazard in Hurricane Helene. NOAA Helene Weather Impacts In Georgia To be clear, this focus on Georgia is not intended to argue that focus on the Carolinas or Florida was misplaced. Helene was a compound disaster that disrupted many lives and communities. There’s no trophy for despair. Everyone suffered. For a deeper dive on the southern Appalachia story, check out a recent storymap released by NOAA. Georgia experienced Helene’s longest consecutive track footprint, and the state took a beating because of it. In the immediate aftermath Helene’s passage, the words of my colleague Tom Mote still haunt me. The renowned University of Georgia climatologist and Augusta resident told me, “It’s probably inappropriate to say it is apocalyptic here, but it’s…
NEAR
$2.905
-2.35%
U
$0.010822
-17.77%
PERRY
$0.0013219
-10.58%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:36
Kongsi
A Blockchain-Agnostic Approach Of Quant And Its QNT Token
The post A Blockchain-Agnostic Approach Of Quant And Its QNT Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quant a blockchain project that aims to provide interoperability and the seamless exchange of digital assets and data across different blockchain networks. A closer look at Quant and QNT – its native cryptocurrency, by Coinidol.com. A seamless interaction between different blockchains Quant’s primary focus is on creating an interoperable network that allows various blockchain networks to communicate and share data with each other. This enables the transfer of digital assets and data across disparate blockchains. It’s Overledger technology serves as the foundation of its interoperability solution. Overledger is designed to facilitate the seamless interaction between different blockchains and traditional systems. Quant’s network acts as a digital asset gateway, allowing the transfer of tokens and assets between different blockchain networks. To do so a Multi-chain Applications (MApps) that are built on top of the Quant network are used to leverage its interoperability features and enable cross-chain interactions and data sharing. QNT is the native utility token of the Quant network based on Ethereum blockchain. It is used for various purposes withing Quant ecosystem, including accessing and utilizing the Overledger technology, participating in governance, and paying for network services. Today, QNT is at the top-100 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $1,18B. While Quant project collaborates with various organizations and businesses to integrate its interoperability solutions into real-world use cases, such as supply chain management, finance, and healthcare. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/quant-qnt-token/
1
$0.015232
+65.54%
REAL
$0.05962
-3.41%
CAP
$0.14073
-2.86%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:28
Kongsi
Latest Ripple News As CEO Says XRP ETFs Inevitable By 2026 and XRP Price Prediction
The post Latest Ripple News As CEO Says XRP ETFs Inevitable By 2026 and XRP Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple news is back in the spotlight, and the excitement around it is growing. Some analysts believe 2025 to be the breakout year XRP has been waiting for while some believe Layer Brett is the token to invest in. Let’s take a closer look at the latest Ripple news and what analysts are saying about XRP’s price prediction. Ripple news: Garlinghouse predicts XRP ETF approval Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently spoke to Bloomberg, where he made a bold prediction: the SEC will approve XRP ETFs by the end of 2025. Several institutions, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and Canary, have already filed for an XRP ETF, signaling a growing interest in XRP from big players in the financial world. This approval seems increasingly likely, with Polymarket data showing a 96% chance of approval, up from 65% earlier this year. Experts like James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have also backed this optimistic outlook. If the ETF gets the green light, billions in capital could flow into XRP, pushing its price higher. XRP price prediction: Is a breakout coming for Ripple’s token? XRP’s price is hovering around $3.02, but there’s a strong belief that it could go much higher. Analysts are looking at key levels of resistance, with the first big target being $3.67. If XRP breaks past that, it could head toward $5, which would represent a significant move from its current price. Historically, XRP has done well when liquidity increases in the market, and with institutional interest growing, there’s a good chance the price will move upwards. The top token really catching investors attention: Layer Brett While XRP is generating plenty of excitement, there’s another coin that investors are starting to pay attention to: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Layer Brett is a next-generation Ethereum-based Layer 2 meme coin, and it’s making a…
MOVE
$0.1135
-7.94%
XRP
$2.8462
-1.94%
TOKEN
$0.01197
-6.11%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:12
Kongsi
AEW All Out 2025 Start Time, Match Card, Odds And Where To Stream
The post AEW All Out 2025 Start Time, Match Card, Odds And Where To Stream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AEW All Out 2025 emanates from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. AEW booked another early show to hastily move out of the way of WWE’s ESPN debut for Wrestlepalooza. Pro wrestling’s B-PPV on Saturday features another marathon card with 13 matches (10 on the main show) and a main event between Hangman Adam Page and upstart TNT champion Kyle Fletcher. Riho is back for her annual excursion in America to challenge for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship as the belt collector looks to retain her top title. Dominant AEW women’s world champion Toni Storm, who ended Mercedes’ undefeated streak at All In, defends her title against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter and Thekla. Edge and Christian reunite as Cage and Cope engage in a blood feud against FTR, while Eddie Kingston makes his long-awaited return to answer Big Bill’s challenge. Casino contract winner MJF faces off against Marc Briscoe in a Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match. The Hurt Syndicate faces off against the criminally annoying career underachiever Ricochet, flanked by the Gates of Agony. AEW All Out 2025 Match Card And Odds Hangman Adam Page (-5000) vs. Kyle Fletcher (+1200) | AEW World Heavyweight Title Cage and Cope (-1500) vs. FTR (+1200) Toni Storm (-2000) vs. Kris Statlander (+600) vs. Jamie Hayter (+1000) vs. Thekla (+500) | AEW Women’s World Title Darby Allin (-450) vs. Jon Moxley (+275) Mercedes Mone (-2000) vs. Riho (+700) | AEW TBS Title The Hurt Syndicate(+170) vs. Ricochet (-250) and the Gates of Agony Marc Briscoe vs. MJF | Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada | AEW Unified Title Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston Brodito vs. the Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. the Don Callis Family | Fatal 4-Way Match for the AEW Tag Team Championships AEW All Out 2025 Start…
B
$0.38172
-9.03%
FTR
$0.00362
--%
LOOKS
$0.01381
--%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:09
Kongsi
James Gunn Talks About His ‘Batman’ Actor Shortlist For The DCU
The post James Gunn Talks About His ‘Batman’ Actor Shortlist For The DCU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s official, Robert Pattinson is not going to be Batman in the DCU, as once and for all Matt Reeves has said explicitly that his universe is an “Elseworlds” project not connected to the new, shared universe. And of course, that raises the question about who will actually play Bruce Wayne in the DCU. DCU head James Gunn has been 5,000% more open than his Marvel and DCEU counterparts, giving constant interviews, posting on social media, doing podcasts, everything. Now, in a new interview with The Ringer-Verse (currently with just 5,000 views?) Gunn was asked about Batman casting: “I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.” This has set off a flurry of speculation about who “the guys” are and there are a few things we do know. One, easily the most common fancast Bruce Wayne actor, Brandon Sklenar, is at least under consideration as Gunn has reiterated a few times he’d been watching 1923 recently, a show in which Sklenar stars. Second, the “big star” Gunn is mentioning here is likely not Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, who has previously campaigned to be Batman. Ritchson confirmed he’s spoken to Gunn about the role: “Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.” Now, fans are casting him in other DC roles like Booster Gold or Captain Atom (Ritchson says he isn’t trying to reprise his role as Aquaman, which he played in Smallville two decades ago). Who Gunn considers a “big star” is…
D
$0.03026
-9.67%
T
$0.01543
-4.10%
ATOM
$4.154
-3.82%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:57
Kongsi
Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF End Another Positive Week; BTC Price and ETH Price Set Upticks
The post Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF End Another Positive Week; BTC Price and ETH Price Set Upticks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded inflows this week from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC price and ETH price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days. The recent rate cut announcement by the US Federal Reserve may also contribute to the bull run. Both the Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF recorded a week of positive flows. While there was a time when funds moved outwards, the movement largely remains favorable for Spot ETFs. BTC price and ETH price noted a decline, but factors indicate that the trend could reverse in the days to come. Bitcoin token price and Ether price are estimated to surge in the next 30 days. Positive Week for BTC ETF and ETH ETF Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF majorly saw inflows from September 15 – 19, 2025. BTC ETF noted the highest influx of $292.3 million on September 16, 2025. The lowest fund movement happened on September 18, 2025, worth $163 million. Spot Bitcoin ETF was last seen banking an inflow of $222.6 million led by BlackRock’s IBIT. BTC ETF only noted an outflow on September 17, 2025, for $51.3 million. BlackRock recorded an inflow of $149.7 million but was overshadowed by Fidelity (FBTC), Bitwise (BITB), Ark Invest (ARKB), and Grayscale (GBTC). The cumulative total inflow for Spot Bitcoin ETF stands at $57,678 million as of September 19, 2025. ETH ETF noted the highest inflow movement on the opening day, that is, on September 15, 2025. Funds of $359.7 million were injected, with most of them in BlackRock’s ETHA. The lowest inflow Spot Ethereum ETF recorded was on September 19, 2025, when funds worth $47.8 million were injected. Ether ETF experienced outflows on two consecutive days – 16 and 17 September 2025. The earlier date is when BlackRock’s ETHA saw funds…
BTC
$112,374.19
-1.83%
TOKEN
$0.01197
-6.11%
COM
$0.01717
-1.26%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:56
Kongsi
BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers
The post BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 16:30 Crypto presales continue to dominate headlines, but few are showing the kind of acceleration seen with BlockchainFX (BFX). The project has now passed 10,000 participants and raised more than $7.6 million, putting it in the top tier of 2025’s fundraising stories. While Bitcoin Hyper builds hype around its attempt to scale BTC through the Solana Virtual Machine and Little Pepe rides meme momentum, BlockchainFX is already proving it has both traction and adoption. BlockchainFX: 10,000 Buyers Signal a Presale Powerhouse Investor confidence is often best measured by participation — and BlockchainFX’s numbers speak volumes. Crossing 10,000 buyers at this stage means more than just capital raised; it shows a broad base of belief in the project’s long-term upside. With presale tokens available at $0.024 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, early entries are set to double before the market even opens. What separates BlockchainFX from many presales is the working product already live. The platform processes trading across crypto, forex, commodities, and equities, creating real adoption before launch. That operational proof explains why whales and retail traders alike are joining in. Add in staking rewards reaching 90% APY, daily USDT payouts up to $25,000, and a referral program paying 10% on every new buyer, and the case for early participation becomes even stronger. Security also plays a role. BlockchainFX has undergone multiple audits, full KYC verification, and smart contract checks, helping reduce the risks that often plague new launches. Backing from major influencers has further accelerated visibility, ensuring momentum isn’t slowing down. The urgency is clear: with every presale stage pushing the price higher, investors who act now can maximize allocations. The BLOCK30 bonus code — giving an extra 30% in tokens — is still active, but only for a limited time.…
T
$0.01543
-4.10%
REAL
$0.05962
-3.41%
BTC
$112,374.19
-1.83%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:54
Kongsi
The whale/institution that purchased ASTER for 7.5 million USDT is suspected of hedging its short position on Hyperliquid.
PANews reported on September 20 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the whale/institution that purchased ASTER for 7.5 million USDT was not nakedly long ASTER. An associated wallet of this address performed hedging or funding fee arbitrage operations on Hyperliquid: it shorted 6.486 million ASTER with 3x leverage (the same amount as the spot purchase). This should be a hedging or arbitrage of funding fees (the current rate on Hyperliquid is positive, that is, longs pay shorts for funding fees, and the annualized rate is as high as 450%).
ASTER
$1.6296
+9.45%
NOT
$0.00164
-6.71%
WALLET
$0.02367
-4.63%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 21:12
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia