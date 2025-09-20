2025-09-23 Tuesday

Coinbase CEO wants to build a super crypto-focused app

Coinbase CEO wants to build a super crypto-focused app

The post Coinbase CEO wants to build a super crypto-focused app appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has teased the idea of creating a full crypto-focused super app. According to Armstrong, the long-standing vision of the company still remains to replace traditional banks, and it will move a step closer to achieving this goal through the development. Speaking at a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong confirmed that the company has plans to offer a full range of financial services to its clients. These services will include payments, credit cards, and rewards, with all the services powered by crypto rails. “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services,” Armstrong said. “We want to become people’s primary financial account, and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” Coinbase CEO plans to build a crypto super app In the interview, the Coinbase CEO criticized the current banking system. He mentioned that it is outdated and inefficient, pointing to the high transaction fees as one of the main pain points. “It kind of boggles my mind. Like, why are we paying two to three percent every time we swipe our credit card?” he asked. “It’s just some bits of data flowing over the internet. It should be free or close to it.” According to Armstrong, the long-term goal is to ensure that the platform offers the best services across the board, including a credit card that offers 4% Bitcoin rewards. “Ultimately, we want to be a bank replacement for people,” he said. The push for the application comes amid the growing regulatory clarity in the United States. Armstrong recently praised the legislative, listing feats like the GENIUS Act as progress in the broader market structure legislation. Armstrong also mentioned that regarding regulatory clarity, the “freight train has left the station.” “We’ve partnered with banks like…
2025/09/20 21:42
BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe

BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe

The project has now passed 10,000 participants and raised more than $7.6 million, putting it in the top tier of […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Hits 10,000 Buyers – Outshining Top Crypto Presales Like Bitcoin Hyper and Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/20 21:30
Analysts Say It’s Now Or Never To Buy Cardano While Price Is Below $1 and Layer Brett Under $0.01

Analysts Say It’s Now Or Never To Buy Cardano While Price Is Below $1 and Layer Brett Under $0.01

Market analysts are calling the current moment a critical window for strategic positioning in both established and emerging blockchain opportunities.   While Cardano price continues to trade well below the $1 threshold that technical experts consider a key resistance breakout level, savvy investors are simultaneously eyeing Layer Brett‘s presale pricing at $0.0058 – a dual-strategy approach […] The post Analysts Say It’s Now Or Never To Buy Cardano While Price Is Below $1 and Layer Brett Under $0.01 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/20 21:30
Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins

Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins

TLDR Enosys Loans allows FXRP holders to mint stablecoins, expanding XRP’s DeFi role. Enosys forks Ethereum’s Liquity protocol to support XRP-backed stablecoins. Stablecoin minting begins with FXRP and wFLR, with stXRP and FBTC soon. Flare Times Series Oracle ensures accurate pricing and efficient minting process. Enosys, a blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, [...] The post Enosys Forks Ethereum Liquidity Protocol to Enable XRP-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/20 21:26
ECB's Lagarde warns of persistent economic uncertainty despite recent progress

ECB's Lagarde warns of persistent economic uncertainty despite recent progress

The ECB has reached its goal of keeping inflation at 2%.
2025/09/20 21:17
XRP's Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

XRP's Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

Institutions suppressing XRP price for better discount, top analyst claims
2025/09/20 20:32
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
2025/09/20 20:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction For 2025 – 2030: Will SHIB Become King Of Meme Coins Within 5 Years?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction For 2025 – 2030: Will SHIB Become King Of Meme Coins Within 5 Years?

Despite the poor performance of meme coins in the ongoing bull market, analysts have become convinced that Shiba Inu could rise above the rest to have a remarkable end to the current cycle. A by-product of any Shiba Inu price rally could be the resurgence of the broader meme coin ecosystem due to the token’s […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction For 2025 – 2030: Will SHIB Become King Of Meme Coins Within 5 Years? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/20 20:30
From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Tim Rowley, blockchain enthusiast and Flare Networks ecosystem activist, reflects on his journey
2025/09/20 20:13
Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak Are you ready for what could be the most exhilarating phase of the crypto market? Esteemed crypto analyst Kevin Svenson recently shared insights suggesting that Bitcoin is now entering the climactic final stage of its current Bitcoin bull cycle. This observation has captivated the community, as it points to a potentially thrilling period ahead for investors. What Defines This Bitcoin Bull Cycle’s Final Stage? According to Svenson, this isn’t just another market fluctuation. Instead, it represents the concluding phase of a significant parabolic trend that first took hold in late 2022. He meticulously analyzes market patterns, indicating that the momentum built over the past year and a half is now accelerating towards its apex. This final stage is often characterized by rapid price movements and heightened investor enthusiasm. Historically, such phases can present both incredible opportunities and increased volatility. Therefore, understanding its dynamics is crucial for anyone involved in the crypto space. When Could the Bitcoin Bull Cycle Reach Its Apex? Svenson offers a compelling timeline for the potential market peak. He suggests that Bitcoin has several weeks or even a few months remaining before it reaches its cycle high. Consequently, this grand culmination could occur late this year or extend into early next year, keeping market watchers on the edge of their seats. Pinpointing the exact top of any market cycle is notoriously difficult. However, Svenson’s analysis provides a valuable framework for investors to consider their strategies. This extended window offers participants time to prepare for what might be an explosive conclusion to the current Bitcoin bull cycle. Beyond Bitcoin: The Altcoin Opportunity During This Bull Cycle While Bitcoin often leads the charge, its parabolic trend frequently creates a powerful ripple effect across the broader crypto ecosystem. Svenson specifically highlights the potential for altcoins during this period. He anticipates that the cycle’s apex could usher in an extreme bull market for both Bitcoin and a wide array of altcoins. For many investors, the altcoin season is where life-changing gains can materialize. The enthusiasm generated by Bitcoin’s performance often flows into other digital assets, driving their prices significantly higher. This makes the current phase particularly exciting for those diversified beyond just BTC. Bitcoin’s Dominance: The market leader sets the tone. Altcoin Surge: Smaller cap coins often see exponential growth. Market-Wide Excitement: Increased trading volume and media attention. Navigating the Potential Correction After the Bitcoin Bull Cycle Peak Every bull market eventually gives way to a correction, and Svenson prudently acknowledges this reality. He cautions that a major correction could indeed follow the anticipated peak. Understanding this potential downside is just as important as recognizing the upside. Investors should consider developing robust risk management strategies to protect their portfolios. This might include taking profits, rebalancing assets, or setting stop-loss orders. Being prepared for a market downturn ensures that the gains from the Bitcoin bull cycle are not entirely eroded. For further insights into market cycles and investment strategies, you might find CoinDesk’s market analysis helpful. Key Takeaways for This Thrilling Bitcoin Bull Cycle As we navigate what analyst Kevin Svenson describes as the final stage of this incredible Bitcoin bull cycle, several key points stand out: The parabolic trend that started in late 2022 is nearing its conclusion. The market peak could occur in late 2024 or early 2025. An extreme bull market is anticipated for both Bitcoin and altcoins. Preparation for a potential major correction post-peak is essential. This period demands both optimism and strategic caution. The opportunities are immense, but so are the risks. Staying informed and making well-researched decisions will be paramount. *** Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does ‘parabolic trend’ mean in the context of Bitcoin? A parabolic trend indicates that an asset’s price is accelerating upwards at an increasingly rapid rate, forming a curve that resembles a parabola. It suggests a strong, often unsustainable, upward momentum. Q2: How long do Bitcoin bull cycles typically last? Historically, Bitcoin bull cycles have varied in length, often lasting between 12 to 18 months from the halving event. However, each cycle has unique characteristics, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Q3: Should I invest in altcoins during this final stage of the Bitcoin bull cycle? Many analysts believe altcoins can see significant gains as Bitcoin’s momentum filters through the market. However, altcoins are generally more volatile than Bitcoin. It’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consider your risk tolerance before investing. Q4: What should investors do to prepare for a potential market correction? Preparing for a correction involves several strategies, such as setting profit targets, diversifying your portfolio, having a clear exit strategy, and only investing what you can afford to lose. Risk management is key. Q5: Is it too late to enter the market if the Bitcoin bull cycle is in its final stage? While the market may be nearing its peak, ‘final stage’ can still mean several months of potential upside. However, entering at later stages carries higher risk. Dollar-cost averaging or consulting a financial advisor can be prudent approaches. *** If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue providing valuable market insights and keeping the crypto community informed about critical developments. Let’s spread the knowledge! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/20 20:10
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia