2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Crypto Market Goes Through Wider Pullback as $BTC Drops Below $116K

Crypto Market Goes Through Wider Pullback as $BTC Drops Below $116K

Crypto market faces a slight pullback as Bitcoin ($BTC) drops below $116K and Ethereum ($ETH) dips, while DeFi TVL plunges but NFT sales rise today.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,374.17-1.83%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001711-4.99%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 21:30
Kongsi
Nubila and Monad Ecosystem Launch Weather Forecast Event "Summer Forecast Royale"

Nubila and Monad Ecosystem Launch Weather Forecast Event "Summer Forecast Royale"

PANews reported on September 20th that Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, announced a partnership with the Monad ecosystem to launch the "Summer Forecast Royale," a 10-day weather forecast event featuring daily forecasts for landmark cities around the world. Data is provided by tens of thousands of Nubila decentralized weather stations. Ten Monad ecosystem projects, including Chog, NMLL, Ammo AI, Raresportsbet, Fastlane, and Clober, are participating. Nubila's rewards this time are worth over one million US dollars, including Nubila nodes, sNUBI points, etc., as well as Monad partner prizes, and additional points bonuses for Monad Card users. This is considered one of the largest airdrop activities before TGE. Users need to participate on the Nubila official X account and select Yes or No in the poll based on the questions raised in the tweet every day to join the prediction and have a chance to win rewards.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1237-10.75%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000573-5.28%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$18.65-3.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 21:24
Kongsi
Coinbase CEO reveals plan to challenge banks with crypto super app

Coinbase CEO reveals plan to challenge banks with crypto super app

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has teased the idea of creating a full crypto-focused super app. According to Armstrong, the long-standing vision of the company still remains to replace traditional banks, and it will move a step closer to achieving this goal through the development. Speaking at a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong confirmed that […]
FOX Token
FOX$0.02588-4.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-8.02%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002889+2.04%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 21:09
Kongsi
XRP’s legal victory ignites the crypto bull market, with IOTA Miner becoming a new favorite for stable income.

XRP’s legal victory ignites the crypto bull market, with IOTA Miner becoming a new favorite for stable income.

The post XRP’s legal victory ignites the crypto bull market, with IOTA Miner becoming a new favorite for stable income. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market enters a full-blown bull market, XRP’s victory in its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has become one of the biggest positives for the market. This news not only stabilizes XRP’s price in the $3 range but also fuels investor expectations of future breakthroughs to $5 or even $10. Amidst this surge in market enthusiasm, a growing number of investors are realizing that relying solely on price increases doesn’t guarantee long-term returns. Consequently, a large number of holders are turning to IOTA Miner cloud mining for stable daily passive income. Data shows that some users can earn up to 7,000+ XRP daily through the platform, offering stable returns without requiring any active effort. IOTA Miner’s advantages include a compliant and transparent operating model, 100% green energy mining farms, cross-chain computing power integration, and a DeFi dividend mechanism. Users don’t need to purchase expensive mining machines or have any technical skills required; simply register an account and start mining immediately. The platform also supports multi-currency payments such as USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, etc., with flexible capital inflow and outflow, and security is guaranteed by multiple encryption and protection mechanisms. How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus). Step 2: The platform offers a variety of contract plans suitable for different users. Choose the one that suits you and increase your stable income. Step 3: Wait for the contract period to end and withdraw your capital and earnings. The following is an example of your potential earnings: Contract Type funds period Daily income principal plus total earnings DOGE/LTC $100 2Day $5 $100+$10 BTC/BCH $1,500…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$560.8-4.52%
1
1$0.015229+65.51%
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.16%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:54
Kongsi
Experts Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto to Invest in for Your $3,000 Budget Since BTC and ETH Are Expensive

Experts Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto to Invest in for Your $3,000 Budget Since BTC and ETH Are Expensive

Bitcoin (BTC) trading near $117,000 and Ethereum (ETH) around $5,000 have created an uncomfortable truth for many retail investors: entering these giants now requires a serious amount of capital. While both remain pillars of the market, the reality is that smaller portfolios often struggle to capture meaningful upside from these high-priced crypto coins. That is [...] The post Experts Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto to Invest in for Your $3,000 Budget Since BTC and ETH Are Expensive appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.905-2.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,374.17-1.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.59-2.72%
Kongsi
Blockonomi2025/09/20 20:50
Kongsi
IBM says U.S. chip dependence on foreign supply is a national risk

IBM says U.S. chip dependence on foreign supply is a national risk

The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.” He served as National Economic […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08989+5.65%
Union
U$0.010822-17.77%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08244-11.81%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 20:50
Kongsi
Cardano News Today: Latest Cryptocurrency News Live

Cardano News Today: Latest Cryptocurrency News Live

The spotlight is back on Cardano, one of the most closely watched projects in the crypto space. ADA continues to generate buzz with ecosystem upgrades, even as its price consolidates. While long-term holders remain patient, many investors are also eyeing PayFi newcomer Remittix (RTX), which is shaping up as a breakout story of 2025. With [...] The post Cardano News Today: Latest Cryptocurrency News Live appeared first on Blockonomi.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0188+1.34%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.00568-11.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2331-1.60%
Kongsi
Blockonomi2025/09/20 20:47
Kongsi
Coinbase CEO Plans to Replace Banks by Becoming a Crypto Super App

Coinbase CEO Plans to Replace Banks by Becoming a Crypto Super App

Highlights: Coinbase CEO announced plans to evolve into a full-service crypto super app. Armstrong said the goal is to replace banks by offering blockchain-based services. Coinbase will launch a credit card giving users 4% rewards in Bitcoin. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the company will evolve into a full-service crypto app to replace traditional banks. In a Fox Business interview, he said the platform’s plan to expand beyond trading, including payments, credit cards, and rewards, all powered by blockchain technology. Armstrong said, “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” He pointed out problems in today’s banking, noting high transaction fees. He questioned why credit card swipes cost two to three percent, saying such digital transactions should be nearly free. He added that Coinbase aims to become people’s main financial account. We're building a better set of financial services, so Coinbase can be your primary financial account. https://t.co/ciofIOIuKs — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 19, 2025 Coinbase plans to offer a credit card with 4% Bitcoin rewards, Armstrong confirmed, presenting it as part of the company’s goal to provide better alternatives to traditional banking. The initiative comes as U.S. crypto gains clearer regulation through measures like the GENIUS Act and pending Senate market structure legislation. Coinbase Expansion and Crypto Adoption CEO Brian said that new rules, like the GENIUS Act and market structure legislation, are helping crypto grow and move out of the unclear regulatory area. He also pointed out that while old banks often limit competition, Coinbase works with banks like JPMorgan and PNC on a fair and equal basis.  Armstrong is hopeful about a strong crypto ecosystem and more people using digital assets. He believes that Coinbase, being one of the first public crypto companies, helps the industry grow. He also mentioned that if the U.S. government holds Bitcoin or more ETFs become available, it could increase demand a lot. Recently, Coinbase integrated the decentralized lending protocol Morpho to allow US users to lend USDC directly within its app. This integration bypasses third-party DeFi platforms, offering potential yields up to 10.8%. The move strengthens the app’s ability to provide interest-earning opportunities to customers. The rollout of yield-bearing stablecoins has sparked debate, especially after the GENIUS Act prohibited some types of interest-generating stablecoins. Bank-backed groups, including the Bank Policy Institute, have urged regulators to close loopholes allowing yield via third-party DeFi integrations. Despite this, Coinbase remains focused on expanding services within the bounds of the law. Coinbase CEO Confident in Market Clarity Bill’s Passage Coinbase CEO showed firm optimism about a new market structure bill after talks with U.S. lawmakers. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act seeks to set clear roles for the SEC, CFTC, and other regulators, especially on non-stablecoins and tokenized stocks. Armstrong said he feels more confident than ever about its passage, noting it is crucial to keep crypto in the U.S. and avoid the regulatory excesses seen under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. I was in DC the last few days working to get MARKET STRUCTURE legislation passed for crypto. This is how we ensure the crypto industry can be built here in America, driving innovation and protecting consumers, and making sure we never have another Gary Gensler trying to take your… pic.twitter.com/UqCH8jCNU8 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 18, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.16%
Union
U$0.010822-17.77%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02588-4.88%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:44
Kongsi
Exploring Ozak AI: A Promising Investment in AI-Driven Crypto

Exploring Ozak AI: A Promising Investment in AI-Driven Crypto

Ozak AI is emerging as a notable player in the cryptocurrency market by integrating advanced AI capabilities with a robust Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). This synergy has catalyzed a dynamic growth trajectory, evidenced by their successful presales. The Rise of Ozak AI: A Detailed Look at its Market Performance From its humble beginnings at $0.001 during the initial stage of its presale, Ozak AI's token has seen an unprecedented rise. Currently trading at $0.012, the early investors have realized a staggering 1,100% increase in their investments. This impressive growth is not just a reflection of market trends but is backed by tangible advancements in the technology powering Ozak AI. The project's technological backbone includes features like Prediction Agents (PAs), the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and integration with Arbitrum Orbit, setting it apart from traditional crypto offerings. Technological and Security Foundations of Ozak AI Ozak AI is not just another crypto project. Its foundation is built on the secure, scalable DePIN architecture, which facilitates a decentralized infrastructure critical for expansive growth. The project's integration with various blockchain ecosystems enhances its credibility and operational capacity. Strategic partnerships have been central to Ozak AI's success. Collaborations with Hive Intel, SINT, and Weblume enhance its market positioning, providing a robust platform for AI to drive predictive analytics and trading tools. Financial and Market Analysis of Ozak AI's Growth The financial metrics following the presale stages of Ozak AI are incredibly promising. With over $3.2 million raised from the sale of more than 909 million tokens, the project is set to increase its token price to $0.014 before eventually reaching a proposed launch price of $1. This strategic pricing points towards a potential future ROI exceeding 8,300% for those investing at the current levels. Conclusion: Why Ozak AI Represents a Unique Investment Opportunity With its innovative use of AI, strategic partnerships, and a strong technological infrastructure, Ozak AI stands out as a high-growth potential investment in the cryptocurrency space. The project's approach to integrating real-time data analytics and smart contract functionalities positions it for significant future growth and investor interest. More Details: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
1
1$0.015229+65.51%
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.05961-3.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:17
Kongsi
The US is pushing to include India’s Russian oil purchases in talks

The US is pushing to include India’s Russian oil purchases in talks

The US is pushing to include India’s Russian oil purchases in talks.
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 19:36
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia