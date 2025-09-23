Trump links autism to Tylenol ingredient acetaminophen during pregnancy

In this photo illustration, Tylenol caplets are displayed on Sept. 22, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images The Trump administration on Monday drew an unproven link between autism and pregnant women's use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in one of the world's most common over-the-counter pain relievers, Kenvue's Tylenol. President Donald Trump said the Food and Drug Administration will issue a physician's notice about the risk of patients using acetaminophen during pregnancy unless they have a fever. The agency will also start the process of changing the safety label for acetaminophen on Tylenol and similar products. The moves clash with a bulk of scientific literature suggesting no causal link between autism and exposure to acetaminophen in the womb. Many over-the-counter drugs contain acetaminophen, but Tylenol is widely considered the safest treatment to take during pregnancy to relieve pain and fever, as long as patients use the recommended dose. "Taking Tylenol is not good," President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Monday. "They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's for instance, in cases of extremely high fever, that you feel you can't tough it out, you can't do it." The Health and Human Services Department will encourage clinicians to "exercise their best judgment" around the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy by "prescribing the lowest effective dose with the shortest necessary duration and only when treatment is required," the department's Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during the press briefing. HHS will launch a nationwide campaign to inform patients about the alleged risk, Kennedy said. In a statement Monday, Kenvue said it believes in "independent, sound science" that shows taking acetaminophen does not cause autism, and "we strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with…