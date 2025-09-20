Bursa MEXC
“Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction
The post “Dogecoin to the Moon?” Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back 500,000,000 DOGE complete picture The case for Dogecoin reaching $1 became stronger the moment the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF began trading and exceeded expectations. The Rex Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) reached $5.81 million in turnover within the first hour of trading, which is 140% higher than the day-one forecast of Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and almost six times higher than the average for new ETFs over a full session. For context, it takes many products weeks to reach that level of liquidity, but DOJE did it before lunch. This came on top of an already noticeable price increase on spot markets. Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Moon meme is back Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has gained 13.9%, and over the last seven days, it has increased by 38%, taking the coin to $0.2963. This is the highest price since January, and it is only a few cents away from the key $0.30 handle that traders mark as short-term resistance. Market voices are adding fuel to the fire. Traders such as Unipcs, who turned a $16,000 BONK investment into $13.7 million on paper, argue that most are under-exposed and that the parabolic phase has not yet begun for DOGE. the renowned Bloomberg ETF analyst @EricBalchunas just posted that the first Dogecoin ETF in the US has gotten 140% more volume than his day 1 expectation in just the first hour and many continue to underestimate how aggressively $DOGE is about to pump Doge is getting ready to… https://t.co/pyLf5sInyg — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) 🎒 (@theunipcs) September 18, 2025 With ETF liquidity confirmed, institutional wallets buying nine-figure sums of tokens and price levels moving back toward $0.30, the path to $1 DOGE in this cycle appears less like a meme and more like a mathematical certainty,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:43
Anchorage Digital Moves to Join Fed Payment System
The post Anchorage Digital Moves to Join Fed Payment System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anchorage Digital has filed for a Federal Reserve master account. The OCC recently cleared the firm after a 2022 compliance order. Ripple, Circle, and other crypto firms are also pursuing federal banking pathways. Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the United States, has applied for a Master Account with the Federal Reserve. If approved, the license would give Anchorage direct access to the Fed’s core payment rails, wire transfers, ACH, and check clearing, without intermediaries. While the application was filed with regulators on August 28, according to the Bank Registration Blog on X, it is currently making the rounds in the crypto community. This licence is considered essential for banks that want to operate on equal footing with traditional financial institutions. Related: Paradigm Capital Moves 3,718 ETH to Anchorage Digital as ETH Rallies Notably, Anchorage’s application comes as the U.S. Treasury Department advances the National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, or GENIUS Act. The proposal signals an expanded regulatory framework for stablecoins and digital asset firms. Why It Matters Master accounts allow banks to hold balances at the Federal Reserve and transact without relying on intermediaries. For Anchorage, approval would mean expanding beyond digital asset custody into bigger financial services, effectively bridging the gap between crypto institutions and the traditional banking system. Compliance History Notably, Anchorage received a national trust bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021. While that designation made it a federally supervised bank, it did not provide the direct settlement capabilities that come with a Fed account. The path to this application has not been straightforward. In 2022, the OCC issued a consent order citing failures in Anchorage’s anti-money laundering controls. That order was lifted in August this year after regulators concluded that the bank had…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:41
The Fed cut its interest rate, but mortgage costs went higher
The post The Fed cut its interest rate, but mortgage costs went higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Torsten Asmus | Istock | Getty Images Longer-term Treasury yields jumped this week, flying in the face of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut, as bond investors didn’t get the assurances they sought. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped as high as 4.145% after briefly falling below 4% this week. The 30-year Treasury yield — closely followed for its connection to home mortgages — traded around 4.76%, up from a low of 4.604% earlier in the week. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon 10-year Treasury yield, 1 month The Fed lowered its benchmark lending rate a quarter percentage point to 4.00%-4.25% at the end of its meeting on Wednesday, prompting investors to send stocks to record highs as they cheered the first rate cut of the year. But bond traders saw the move as an opportunity to “sell the news” after recent bond gains, according to Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners. Traders of longer-dated bonds “don’t want the Fed to be cutting interest rates,” Boockvar said. Their selling of long-term bonds drove down the price and drove up the yield. Prices and yields for bonds move in an inverse direction. Easing monetary policy at a time when inflation is running above the Fed’s 2% target and the economy looks steady can indicate the central bank is “taking the eye off” inflation, Boockvar said, a key risk to longer duration securities. Updated economic projections from the Fed released Wednesday showed policymakers seeing slightly faster inflation next year. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon 30-year Treasury yield, 1 month Investors have been looking for the Fed to shift its emphasis from fighting inflation to boosting the labor market following weak employment data earlier this month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell called Wednesday’s rate cut a “risk management” move, pointing to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:36
New Bill Could Spark the Next Crypto Market Rally?
Lower grocery tariffs could cool inflation, ease Fed pressure, and unlock the next crypto rally.
Crypto Ticker
2025/09/20 21:31
Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity
The post Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monad Pre-Market Trading: Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity Skip to content Home Crypto News Monad Pre-Market Trading: Whales Market Unveils Exclusive Opportunity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/monad-pre-market-trading-whales/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:29
What To Expect For The Dogecoin Price Over The Weekend
The post What To Expect For The Dogecoin Price Over The Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What To Expect For The Dogecoin Price Over The Weekend | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-price-the-weekend/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:19
Digitap’s $100k 24-Hour Haul: Is This the XRP Killer Investors Have Been Waiting For?
Something just pulled in $100,000 in a single day, and it might be the answer to XRP’s institutional limitations. DigiTap, the world’s first omni-bank, managed to raise six figures in 24 hours by solving what XRP couldn’t – making crypto accessible to everyone, not just banks. For years, investors have watched XRP try to convince […]
CryptoPotato
2025/09/20 21:00
XRP Battles Tight Market Conditions
The cryptocurrency arena is currently abuzz with activities centering around XRP, which remains caught in a tight trading range. Recent price actions suggest a tug-of-war between optimistic and pessimistic market sentiments.Continue Reading:XRP Battles Tight Market Conditions
Coinstats
2025/09/20 20:30
PUMP knalt naar all time high en zit in prijsontdekking
PUMP blijft de aandacht trekken van traders en analisten. De coin, afkomstig van het platform Pump.fun, heeft onlangs een all time high neergezet en schoot vervolgens door in prijsontdekking. Ondanks een kleine correctie vandaag, staat de setup er volgens kenners technisch nog altijd sterk bij. Op dit moment wordt PUMP... Het bericht PUMP knalt naar all time high en zit in prijsontdekking verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 20:29
5 Cryptos Set To Dominate October: Layer Brett, Shiba Inu, Solana, AVAX and Dogecoin
As October begins, traders are looking for the tokens most likely to lead the next wave of momentum. Established players are still drawing inflows, while a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin in presale is starting to turn heads.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 20:20
