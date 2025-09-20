Blitz, The Nightclub Of The New Romantics, Is Celebrated In Museum Exhibit
Outside the Blitz club in 1979. credit: Sheila Rock Between the demise of punk in the late 1970s and the synthpop explosion of the early 1980s, the New Romantic era made a substantial mark on London's musical and cultural scene. It was a period when young people flocked every Tuesday night to a venue called the Blitz in Covent Garden wearing makeup and dressing in non-conformist post-punk fashions. In its heyday, the Blitz was a nightly haven for restless and creative youth known as the Blitz Kids — who were inspired by David Bowie, Roxy Music, Kraftwerk and Weimar-era Germany — during the early period of Margaret Thatcher's administration. Hosted by Steve Strange and Rusty Egan, the Blitz was where an emerging Spandau Ballet performed and a young Boy George served as a cloakroom attendant. "Blitz was a wine bar in Great Queen Street decorated with thirties memorabilia," wrote Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp in his 2009 memoir I Know This Much: From Soho to Spandau. "It suited our theme of dancing while Rome burned. Strange wore his hair and heels high, and tottered at the door with a silver-topped cane, while hundreds, desperate to burn brightly in these dark times, blocked the street outside." More than 40 years after the Blitz shuttered, its partons, among them aspiring musicians, artists, fashion designers and scenesters went on to revolutionize and pave the way for '80s culture; the club launched the music careers of Spandau Ballet, Boy George and Midge Ure along with renowned hatmaker Stephen Jones, Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton, DJ Princess Julia, and BBC broadcaster Robert Elms. The club, and the New Romantic period in general, is being celebrated with a major exhibition, titled Blitz: the club that shaped the 80s, at London's Design Museum starting Saturday,…
