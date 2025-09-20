2025-09-23 Tuesday

Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000

The post Bitcoin Price Crash Warning, BTC Could Be Heading Below $110K and ETH Sub $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 16:13 Nakamoto, the Bitcoin treasury company led by David Bailey, has suffered a 50% share price crash. To traditional finance experts, this could be the start of a Bitcoin price “death spiral.” To them, the Bitcoin price could head below $110K for the first time in months while Ethereum drops below $4,000. But despite this storm of uncertainty hanging over crypto prices, several people are rushing the LayerBrett (LBRETT) presale. It’s the hottest event in today’s market, and over $3.8 million raised in record time gives hints of a coin that is destined to rake in tremendous profits when it finally gets rolling. Bitcoin Price: Red September Returns, Support Levels Shake Statistically, September has always been a brutal month for Bitcoin. The top crypto has posted negative returns in 8 of the last 12 years and averaged a 3.77% monthly loss. The “Red September” curse is back in force this time around, as Bitcoin price looks to be slipping away from August’s highs. This drop coincides with millions of dollars in ETF outflows, inconsistent price stability as well as the 50% drop in Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto’s shares. Technical indicators like MACD and RSI are also signalling bearish momentum. According to crypto analysts, these could culminate in a Bitcoin price drop below $110K, a critical support level. It’s unclear whether BTC would bounce back up immediately or if now would be the best time for investors to do some  portfolio rebalancing exercise. Is Ethereum Ready to Drop Below $4,000? Like Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t immune from the crypto market’s bearish winds. Current analysis suggests ETH risks breaking the pivotal $4,000 level if whales continue to sell their holdings. Many expected Ethereum to clear $5,000 in its last run but that hasn’t materialized, so naturally, there…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:45
Large Whale Executes Strategic Hedging on ASTER with Leveraged Short

The post Large Whale Executes Strategic Hedging on ASTER with Leveraged Short appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whale purchases and hedges ASTER through leveraged trades, influencing market flows. Strategic maneuvers impact ASTER’s short-term stability. Analysts note surge in ASTER volumes without official project comments. On September 20, 2025, blockchain analyst Yu Jin reported a whale buying 7.5 million USDT of ASTER, engaging in hedging and funding fee arbitrage on the Hyperliquid exchange. This highlights advanced funding fee strategies in crypto markets, with ASTER seeing significant activity and demonstrating complex trading mechanisms involving large market players. Whale’s $7.5M ASTER Trade: Strategic Hedges and Market Effects A whale purchased ASTER worth $7.5 million USDT from a single account and positioned through hedging on Hyperliquid. Analysts speculate the transaction aimed at arbitraging funding fees, exploiting Hyperliquid’s positive annualized rates of approximately 450%. Significant trade activities have surrounded ASTER, with whales engaged in systematic hedging that could stabilize prices. The whale executed a leveraged shorting equivalent to their ASTER purchase, indicating strategic positioning rather than a straightforward investment. This significant accumulation of ASTER by large wallets, particularly with systematic hedging through strategies like funding fee arbitrage, emphasizes the complexity of current whale behavior in the crypto market. – Yu Jin ASTER’s Response to Whale Activity: Rising Price and Volume Analysis Did you know? In similar token cases like AAVE, whales have historically performed complete hedges, leading to stable short-term pricing effects unlike those seen in immediate post-token launches. As reported by CoinMarketCap, ASTER currently trades at $1.18, witnessing a 24-hour trading volume surge of 116.06%. Recent trends note an 81.33% price increase over the past day. The market remains dynamic, with ASTER’s 7-day climb reaching 1292.57% as participants observe its volatile shifts. Aster(ASTER), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:37 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysis indicates broader implications for ASTER’s sudden market swings. Leveraged trades…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:44
Bitcoin Will Leave Wall Street in the Dust, Says Michael Saylor

In a recent appearance on Coin Stories, the Strategy executive chairman said the cryptocurrency is on track to beat the […] The post Bitcoin Will Leave Wall Street in the Dust, Says Michael Saylor appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/20 21:35
Infinity Castle’ Will Break A 26-Year-Old Pokémon Box Office Record

The post Infinity Castle’ Will Break A 26-Year-Old Pokémon Box Office Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Crunchyroll Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle set a number of records in Japan, but now it’s about to set another one in the US as well. Last weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened with $70 million, a record for any anime movie released domestically. But now it’s about to break a second record, the highest domestic total for any anime movie. Even with a large 70% or 80% drop, the film will top $100 million domestically this weekend, which beats out the Pokémon movie in 1999 that drew $85.7 million in total. Then it will tie a second record, one first set by another film in the series, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. It will be the only anime movie alongside Mugen Train to win the domestic box office two weekends in a row. Infinity Castle may only make $15-20 million this weekend, but that will be enough to hold off the new (very bad) horror movie, Him. As for Mugen Train, despite its $486 million in earnings around the world, it only earned $49 million domestically, which will be less than half of what Infinity Castle will earn, as keep in mind this is only its second weekend. Infinity Castle has already made $419 million worldwide and again, has only been out in a large number of regions since last weekend. That total will climb and surpass Mugen Train in a week or two, most likely. Demon Slayer Mugen Train Funimation It seems fairly obvious that Ufotable’s plan to divide up the end of Demon Slayer into three movies instead of just doing another season was the right call in terms of raking in cash. If these numbers hold, between three films over the course of 4-6 years or whatever it might be, it may earn a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:33
Gala Games Launches Limited-Time NFT Sale for TownStar

The post Gala Games Launches Limited-Time NFT Sale for TownStar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 19, 2025 18:31 Gala Games celebrates Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with exclusive NFT discounts for TownStar. The sale features rare and epic items enhancing gameplay. Gala Games is celebrating the Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with a special NFT sale for its popular game, TownStar. Running from September 19 to September 25, the sale offers exclusive discounts on select NFTs, enhancing both the aesthetic and strategic elements of the game. Exclusive NFT Offerings The sale includes unique items such as the Peppermint Stand (Rare), Fontana Di Formaggi, and the new Smoke House (Epic). These NFTs not only add a flavor of festivity but also provide functional benefits to players’ towns. Impact on Gameplay The Smoke House (Epic) serves as a traditional curing workshop. It outpaces the standard in-game version by producing 30% faster and requires 50% lower wages for its worker. This makes it a cost-effective asset, contributing 10 Town Points towards Daily Challenges while casting no shade, dirt, or edge requirements. The Peppermint Stand (Rare) distributes Peppermint to nearby buildings, aiding in production efficiency. Meanwhile, the Fontana Di Formaggi, an Italian Restaurant NFT, features a pizzaiolo Chef who operates faster and uses less Cheese. This NFT enhances the crafting speed of all Italian Restaurants in the player’s town, although the effect is non-stackable. Strategic Enhancements For players aiming to optimize their meta or prepare for upcoming competitions, these NFTs offer both aesthetic appeal and strategic advantages. The limited-time sale is designed to provide players with the opportunity to enhance their gameplay at a discounted rate. For more information about the NFT sale, visit the official announcement on Gala News. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-limited-time-nft-sale-townstar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:31
An Inventive Remix From A Rising Hip-Hop Artist Gives Drake A New No. 1

The post An Inventive Remix From A Rising Hip-Hop Artist Gives Drake A New No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drake, PartyNextDoor, and Cash Cobain hit No. 1 with “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” topping both the R&B Streaming Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images On Valentine’s Day, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their collaborative album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and both the full-length and multiple singles from the project became hugely successful on the charts in America. One promotional cut from the album, “Somebody Loves Me,” which was officially pushed about a month after the collaborative effort arrived in full, is enjoying a second life. Hip-hop musician Cash Cobain released a remix (of sorts) of the cut not long after Some Sexy Songs 4 U arrived. He dropped a track titled “Somebody Eats Me” earlier this year, which heavily samples “Somebody Loves Me.” Drake latched onto the tune, added new lyrics, and “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” debuts on multiple rankings this week and rises on several others now that it’s been updated into a grander collaboration – and the tune even hits No. 1. Cash Cobain, Drake And PartyNextDoor Chart Together “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” which now credits Drake, PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain, lifts to No. 1 on a pair of tallies in the United States. The single climbs from No. 8 to No. 1 on the R&B Streaming Songs list and jumps from No. 13 to the top spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs list. Cash Cobain and PartyNextDoor’s First No. 1s Cobain earns his first No. 1 on both of the tallies where “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” soars…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:21
Solana Co-Founder Speaks on Quantum Computers, Warns Bitcoin Developers

The post Solana Co-Founder Speaks on Quantum Computers, Warns Bitcoin Developers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Solana co-founder recently highlighted that advancements in quantum computing may put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. On this premise, he thinks it is important that the cryptography is migrated. Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google, also holds the same stance as Yakovenko. The matter of quantum computing and its impact on Bitcoin (BTC) has come up again. This time around, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder, highlighted that advancements in this technology may eventually put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. He said there is a possibility that the blockchain may be forced to migrate. Bitcoin Cryptography Migration Becomes Imminent While attending the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko issued a warning of how the rapid advancements of quantum computing can force Bitcoin cryptography to change. He capped the odds of this event happening in the next 5 years at 50/50. In his opinion, a definitive algorithm migration is important to avoid the risk of security failures. “There’s “a 50/50 chance that within five years there’s a quantum breakthrough—meaning you can run Shor’s algorithm,” the Solana co-founder noted. This algorithm has the capacity to compromise the existing signature schemes that power the transactions of the Bitcoin blockchain. The industry has already seen top technology companies release quantum computing chips like Google Willow. Ultimately, quantum computing is categorized as an existential risk for today’s primitives and a potential economic catalyst comparable to Artificial Intelligence (AI). In light of this possible scenario, Yakovenko thinks that it has become imminent to move Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme. Bitcoin ECC Cryptography at Risk of Shor’s Algorithm It is worth noting that Solana co-founder’s concerns echo a stance held by Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google. Back in May, the latter warned that Bitcoin’s encryption faces growing risks due to rapid advancements in quantum computing. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:14
Blitz, The Nightclub Of The New Romantics, Is Celebrated In Museum Exhibit

The post Blitz, The Nightclub Of The New Romantics, Is Celebrated In Museum Exhibit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Outside the Blitz club in 1979. credit: Sheila Rock Between the demise of punk in the late 1970s and the synthpop explosion of the early 1980s, the New Romantic era made a substantial mark on London’s musical and cultural scene. It was a period when young people flocked every Tuesday night to a venue called the Blitz in Covent Garden wearing makeup and dressing in non-conformist post-punk fashions. In its heyday, the Blitz was a nightly haven for restless and creative youth known as the Blitz Kids — who were inspired by David Bowie, Roxy Music, Kraftwerk and Weimar-era Germany — during the early period of Margaret Thatcher’s administration. Hosted by Steve Strange and Rusty Egan, the Blitz was where an emerging Spandau Ballet performed and a young Boy George served as a cloakroom attendant. “Blitz was a wine bar in Great Queen Street decorated with thirties memorabilia,” wrote Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp in his 2009 memoir I Know This Much: From Soho to Spandau. ”It suited our theme of dancing while Rome burned. Strange wore his hair and heels high, and tottered at the door with a silver-topped cane, while hundreds, desperate to burn brightly in these dark times, blocked the street outside.” More than 40 years after the Blitz shuttered, its partons, among them aspiring musicians, artists, fashion designers and scenesters went on to revolutionize and pave the way for ‘80s culture; the club launched the music careers of Spandau Ballet, Boy George and Midge Ure along with renowned hatmaker Stephen Jones, Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton, DJ Princess Julia, and BBC broadcaster Robert Elms. The club, and the New Romantic period in general, is being celebrated with a major exhibition, titled Blitz: the club that shaped the 80s, at London’s Design Museum starting Saturday,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:57
China limits the use of AI by clergy in efforts to regulate its ‘Temple Economy’

The post China limits the use of AI by clergy in efforts to regulate its ‘Temple Economy’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has moved to tighten control over the use of AI for preaching religion on the internet, rolling out new curbs to regulate its temple economy. Officials warned against charging for digital religious practices and online fortune-telling in a crackdown on monetizing religious activities online. The crackdown also targets livestreaming, short videos, and the use of AI for religious purposes. The National Office for Religious Affairs issued a digital code of ethics for clergy this week. It comes within two months after the Shaolin Temple said its abbot was under scrutiny for embezzlement in a case that drew wide public attention across China. Religious practice was harshly repressed during Mao Zedong’s governance, but participation has expanded since his death in 1976. The Communist Party keeps tight limits on worship and doctrine, and tolerates state-sanctioned groups partly for their economic value. The rise of China’s temple economy and AI regulation Money flowing through what is often called the “temple economy” is rising greater than 10% a year. Including ticket sales, donations, rituals, lodging, merchandise and digital services, the sector is on track to surpass $14 billion this year, estimates consultancy Meritco Group.  Under the new rules, only licensed temples, churches and other authorized religious bodies may preach or conduct training on apps and websites. Beyond that, nearly all commercial activity online is barred. The code outlaws using livestreams or short videos to spread or advertise religion, and forbids establishing groups on WeChat to spread religious content. Some clergy are commonly suspected of amassing wealth, along with allies in local governments, by turning long-venerated sites into money-making attractions. These temples pull in millions of visitors and pilgrims from across China each year.  The new rules warn clergy not to use AI to “preach, make, publish, or disseminate illegal information.” It also prohibits…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:48
GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025

The post GitHub to Retire macOS 13 Runner Image by December 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 19, 2025 17:59 GitHub announces the deprecation of the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, with scheduled brownouts to raise awareness of the change. GitHub has announced its decision to retire the macOS 13 runner image by December 4, 2025, as part of its ongoing updates to the GitHub Actions platform. According to The GitHub Blog, this move is aimed at encouraging users to transition to newer macOS versions and architectures. Scheduled Brownout Periods To ensure users are aware of the upcoming change, GitHub will temporarily fail jobs that utilize the macOS 13 runner during scheduled brownout periods. These brownouts are slated for the following dates and times: November 4, 14:00 UTC to November 5, 00:00 UTC November 11, 14:00 UTC to November 12, 00:00 UTC November 18, 14:00 UTC to November 19, 00:00 UTC November 25, 14:00 UTC to November 26, 00:00 UTC Migration Recommendations As part of the deprecation process, GitHub has outlined several migration paths for users. Workflows that are architecture agnostic are encouraged to transition to arm64 labels such as macos-15, macos-latest, or macos-14. For those requiring x86_64 (Intel) architecture, new labels like macos-15-intel have been introduced to support standard runner users. Future of macOS x86_64 (Intel) Architecture The announcement also highlighted the broader deprecation of x86_64 (Intel) architecture by Apple. GitHub plans to cease support for this architecture on macOS after the retirement of the macOS 15 runner image in Fall 2027. Users are advised to begin migrating to arm64-based (Apple Silicon) runners to ensure compatibility with future updates. For detailed information on label changes and migration strategies, users can visit the runner images repository on GitHub’s platform. This transition reflects the ongoing shift towards more modern architectures and the need for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:46
