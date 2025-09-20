CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds

The crypto regulation in the United States has gained momentum ahead of midterm elections in 2026. Satoshi Action Fund CEO has promised a massive Bitcoin announcement that may change crypto adoption optics. The Clarity Act has already received minimum required support from the Democratic Senators. Crypto regulation in the U.S. is picking up speed heading into the 2026 midterms. The Satoshi Action Fund, led by Dennis Porter, has ramped up lobbying efforts in Washington D.C., pushing lawmakers to prioritize the CLARITY Act. Porter also teased that a "massive" Bitcoin announcement is coming next week; one he claims could change the trajectory of Bitcoin adoption in the U.S. Industry voices are urging traders to watch closely. Benjamin Aaron Semchee, chairman of Averliz, told followers that Porter's call deserves attention, underscoring how policy shifts could hit markets fast. What Crypto Regulations Are Expected from Washington D.C? Building on the GENIUS Act The U.S. lawmakers came together from both major parties to pass the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins as a form of payment. With the country's labor data having revealed weakness, lawmakers are now more keen than ever to tap into the emerging technologies to create new and higher paying jobs. Bipartisan Push for the CLARITY Act Momentum is now behind the CLARITY Act, which aims to overhaul crypto market structure rules. On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators, led by Senator Ruben Gallego, reaffirmed their intent to work across the aisle. "We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration," the Dem Senators noted.