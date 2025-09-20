2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds

CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds

The post CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto regulation in the United States has gained momentum ahead of midterm elections in 2026. Satoshi Action Fund CEO has promised a massive Bitcoin announcement that may change crypto adoption optics. The Clarity Act has already received minimum required support from the Democratic Senators. Crypto regulation in the U.S. is picking up speed heading into the 2026 midterms. The Satoshi Action Fund, led by Dennis Porter, has ramped up lobbying efforts in Washington D.C., pushing lawmakers to prioritize the CLARITY Act. Porter also teased that a “massive” Bitcoin announcement is coming next week; one he claims could change the trajectory of Bitcoin adoption in the U.S.  Industry voices are urging traders to watch closely. Benjamin Aaron Semchee, chairman of Averliz, told followers that Porter’s call deserves attention, underscoring how policy shifts could hit markets fast. What Crypto Regulations Are Expected from Washington D.C? Building on the GENIUS Act The U.S. lawmakers came together from both major parties to pass the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins as a form of payment.  With the country’s labor data having revealed weakness, lawmakers are now more keen than ever to tap into the emerging technologies to create new and higher paying jobs. Bipartisan Push for the CLARITY Act Momentum is now behind the CLARITY Act, which aims to overhaul crypto market structure rules. On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators, led by Senator Ruben Gallego, reaffirmed their intent to work across the aisle. “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration,” the Dem Senators noted. Related: Ray Dalio Warns of US ‘Economic Heart Attack’ From Debt, Sees…
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 21:02
Kongsi
What Time Does Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Begin? How To Watch

What Time Does Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Begin? How To Watch

The post What Time Does Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Tulsa King” Season 3 partial poster. Paramount+ Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan, returns this weekend with Season 3. What time does the new season begin streaming on Paramount+? Tulsa King kicked off in 2022 and returned with its second season in 2024. Stallone stars in the series as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a former mob caporegime who, after a 25-year stint in prison, is sent by his New York City crime bosses to Tulsa, Okla., to set up a new criminal enterprise. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The logline for Tulsa King Season 3 reads, “As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.” Tulsa King Season 3 also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Tulsa King Season 3 begins with Episode 1, titled Blood and Bourbon, which begins streaming Sunday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. Like the two previous seasons of Tulsa King, Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers Paramount+ offers two streaming tiers: Paramount+ Essential, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month and Paramount+ Premium, which is ad-free, costs $12.99 per month. Samuel L. Jackson Guest Stars In ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Before Getting His Own Spinoff Series Tulsa King will feature a special guest star in…
1
1$0.015233+65.55%
MemeCore
M$2.5863+4.89%
Threshold
T$0.01543-4.10%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:45
Kongsi
5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1237-10.55%
ArchLoot
AL$0.065-13.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+1.50%
Kongsi
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Kongsi
ECB risks missing inflation goal without further rate cuts, Gediminas Simkus warns

ECB risks missing inflation goal without further rate cuts, Gediminas Simkus warns

The ECB needs to lower rates again in December or risk missing its inflation goal, Gediminas Simkus said Friday in Copenhagen. The Lithuanian central bank chief, who sits on the Governing Council, warned that without another cut, price growth could stay stuck below the 2% target. “From a risk-management perspective, it’s better to cut than […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08957-5.67%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 20:16
Kongsi
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

PANews reported on September 20th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 19th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,966.1 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 99.5 BTC, but 69.0 BTC were sold during the same period.
1
1$0.015233+65.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,376.53-1.79%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00164-6.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 20:13
Kongsi
How to Earn $8,700 Daily with XRP on DOT Miners

How to Earn $8,700 Daily with XRP on DOT Miners

DOT Miners offers up to $8,700 daily passive income with cross-chain mining, Bitmain-backed tech, flexible plans, and transparent, secure operations.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23254-15.16%
XRP
XRP$2.8509-1.78%
Polkadot
DOT$4.009-3.14%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 20:00
Kongsi
Forte Protocol — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Forte Protocol — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Forte Protocol is an infrastructure for onchain rules and compliance that enables the implementation of regulatory restrictions without manual tweaking. With the SDK, developers can quickly integrate the right mechanics into smart contracts, saving time and resources. The project has raised $910 million from a16z, Solana, Tiger Global, Polygon Studios and others. In the guide, […] Сообщение Forte Protocol — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00485-2.76%
Kongsi
Incrypted2025/09/20 19:52
Kongsi
Why We Aim to Replace Banks with a Revolutionary Super App

Why We Aim to Replace Banks with a Revolutionary Super App

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has articulated an ambitious vision for the company’s future: transforming Coinbase into a comprehensive crypto “super app” that could fundamentally replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong confirmed that the platform aims to offer a full spectrum of financial services, including payments, credit cards, and rewards [...]
FOX Token
FOX$0.02588-4.99%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002889+2.04%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1312-17.69%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 19:51
Kongsi
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.010821-17.77%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03306-11.46%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1312-17.69%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Kongsi
Dogecoin ETF Pushes Crypto Industry To Embrace Speculation

Dogecoin ETF Pushes Crypto Industry To Embrace Speculation

Invro Mining provides an easy, straightforward method of engaging in cryptocurrency mining and receiving revenues without paying the ETF administration charges.
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 19:45
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia