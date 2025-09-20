2025-09-23 Tuesday

X Blows The Lid Off Bribe Scandal In Crypto Account Restorations

The post X Blows The Lid Off Bribe Scandal In Crypto Account Restorations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:31
Faraday Future’s $41M Investment Transforms Qualigen into Crypto Platform

The post Faraday Future’s $41M Investment Transforms Qualigen into Crypto Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future invests $41M, transforming Qualigen into crypto-focused CXC10. CXC10 focuses on crypto index/ETF, Web3 gateway, and tokens. Jia Yueting to be Chief Advisor; oversight role secured. Faraday Future strategically invests $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, transforming it into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, marking a significant pivot from biotech to digital finance. The shift signals increasing convergence between traditional and digital financial sectors, potentially impacting top cryptocurrencies and provoking regulatory interest in the new ETF and stablecoin offerings. CXC10’s Strategic Venture in Crypto and Web3 Faraday Future announced its $41 million PIPE investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, rebranding it as CXC10, a new crypto and Web3 business platform. Jia Yueting, contributing $4 million personally, will hold a 62% collective stake in CXC10, ensuring strong governance and influence. As Jia Yueting, Founder of Faraday Future, noted, “Our investment in Qualigen represents a transformative step for both companies, pivoting towards the exciting future of crypto and Web3 technologies.” The rebranded CXC10 plans to develop a crypto index/ETF (C10 Value Anchoring), a (BesTrade DeAl Agent), and ecosystem tokens including RWA products and a C10 stablecoin. These initiatives aim to create new avenues in digital finance and trading ecosystems. Market reactions are closely monitored as Jia Yueting’s track record receives mixed feedback in public forums. So far, no official comments have been issued by institutional backers or regulatory bodies, but the announcement highlights a strategic pivot in branding and platform focus. For more insight into potential regulatory perspectives, visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. Challenges and Opportunities Amid CXC10’s Launch Did you know? When Eastman Kodak pivoted to blockchain in 2018, it saw mixed outcomes, illustrating the challenges traditional companies face entering crypto. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $115,966.23, with a market cap of $2.31…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:20
DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF

DOGE price is showing the possibility of a breakout from the descending triangle for a rally to $0.38, while Grayscale plans for a spot Dogecoin ETF launch. The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/20 20:11
FET Price Prediction: Can Bulls Break $0.70 Resistance to Approach $1.60?

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is trading under increasing bearish pressure with the overall market. The FET price over the last 24 hours is down by 4.58%, and over the last week it is also down by 4.66%. At the time of writing, FET is trading at $0.6479 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.46 million, […]
Tronweekly2025/09/20 20:00
Fed Interest Rate Cut to Drive Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, DOGE, Shiba Inu Price Boom ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Fed Interest Rate Cut to Drive Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, DOGE, Shiba Inu Price Boom ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Barron’s, one of the most respected names in financial journalism, recently published an article on its website on the correlation between the rate cut and an ongoing altcoin boom. The secondary crypto market was under pressure, hardly a week ago, as we approached the 16-17 September FOMC meeting. But, following a 0.25% rate cut announced by the Federal Reserve, the market jumped immediately upwards and is now reporting almost double-digit gains. The Barron’s article mentions that the market is responding quite positively to the rate cut, including the top three digital currencies, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The rate cut immediately ignited the digital currency market, and there are estimates from analysts that it is just the beginning. Founded in 1921 by Clarence W. Barron, the publication is recognized as a premier financial resource with over 100 years of journalistic history. It has a weekly publication and influences the top market makers worldwide. It is praised for its sophisticated and comprehensive journalistic ethos.  Barron’s coverage of the cryptocurrency market couldn’t have come at a more effective time. The crypto market is nearing the end of its highly anticipated 2025 bull market, and institutional interest is peaking. Several new Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) of major cryptocurrencies, such as DOGE, have been approved in recent times. This is the first time in the history of the digital currency economy that so many digital currencies are going mainstream at the same time.  The Future The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector has soared past the $4 trillion valuation for the first time in its history. Bitcoin alone commands around 57% of the total value right now, but altcoins are shooting up quickly and eating away at the share of BTC.  Advertisement &nbsp This is an indication of significant…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:56
Secret Millionaire: Whales Are Quietly Investing in This Crypto Card Presale Before The Next Price Increase

Whales quietly load up on DigiTap ($TAP) at $0.0125, drawn by its omni-bank app merging crypto and fiat, instant payments, and 124% APR staking rewards.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 19:55
Banks for Crypto Super App, Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Sets New Target

The post Banks for Crypto Super App, Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Sets New Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plans to displace traditional banks with a crypto super app. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is irked by the shortfalls of the current banking system. He has promised 4% Bitcoin rewards with the coming of the crypto super app. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong may have found a way that the cryptocurrency sector can operate without the input of traditional banks. He hinted at plans to roll out a crypto super app, which will offer credit card services, payments, and even Bitcoin (BTC) rewards. Should this pull through, it will invariably rival traditional banks. From 3% Transaction Fees to 4% Bitcoin Rewards During a recent interview with Fox Business, Brian Armstrong spoke about Coinbase’s most ambitious vision. He noted that the American digital asset service provider aims to become a full-service crypto “super app,” as a replacement for traditional banks. The expansion will require that the top crypto trading outfit deliver a full suite of financial services. It is worth noting that Coinbase has made the right acquisitions in recent times to achieve this goal. Among its numerous bets is the $2.9 billion Deribit buy-up that was finalized in August. In other words, the Brian Armstrong-led exchange will facilitate payments with credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto rails. Many key players in the digital asset ecosystem have already identified some shortcomings in the current banking system. This includes being outdated, inefficient, and demanding high transaction fees, among other issues. Armstrong stated that he was perplexed as to why these banks require as much as 2-3% for transaction fees. In his opinion, such actions should not carry a fee charge, especially because “It’s just some bits of data flowing over the internet.” The crypto boss re-echoed Coinbase’s plan to “become people’s primary financial account and I think…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:48
Critical Application for Dogecoin (DOGE) Following the Latest SEC Decision

There is an important development for Dogecoin after the SEC recently made a decision that will pave the way for altcoin ETFs. Continue Reading: Critical Application for Dogecoin (DOGE) Following the Latest SEC Decision
Coinstats2025/09/20 19:45
Crypto Influencer Profit: How One Trader Made a Staggering $5M in Just 3 Days

BitcoinWorld Crypto Influencer Profit: How One Trader Made a Staggering $5M in Just 3 Days The world of cryptocurrency is often synonymous with rapid gains and dramatic stories of wealth creation. Recently, the spotlight turned to a particular event that has captivated the crypto community: an astounding crypto influencer profit of over $5 million from ASTER trades in a mere three days. This remarkable achievement, highlighted by blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, showcases the volatile yet potentially lucrative nature of digital asset trading when executed with precision and perhaps a touch of luck. Unpacking the Astonishing Crypto Influencer Profit What does it take to turn a significant investment into a fortune in such a short timeframe? According to Lookonchain, the influencer known as CookerFlips (@CookerFlips) made headlines by withdrawing ASTER tokens worth approximately $6.7 million. This substantial withdrawal followed a series of deposits totaling $1.24 million over the preceding three days. The difference between the initial investment and the final withdrawal paints a clear picture of an extraordinary crypto influencer profit. Initial Investment: $1.24 million Final Withdrawal: $6.7 million Net Profit: Over $5 million Such figures are rare, even in the fast-paced crypto markets, underscoring the exceptional nature of this particular trading success. It naturally sparks curiosity about the strategies employed and the market conditions that allowed for such a rapid accumulation of wealth. A Closer Look at the ASTER Trades: How Was This Possible? The core of this success lies in the timely execution of trades involving ASTER. While the exact strategy remains proprietary to CookerFlips, the reported timeline suggests highly effective market timing. Within a 72-hour window, the influencer managed to capitalize on price movements that allowed for a significant accumulation of value. This kind of rapid gain is typically associated with: High Volatility: ASTER, like many altcoins, can experience dramatic price swings. Strategic Entry and Exit Points: Identifying the optimal moments to buy low and sell high is crucial. Substantial Capital Deployment: A larger initial investment can amplify returns during favorable market conditions. The ability to accurately predict or react swiftly to market shifts is a hallmark of successful traders. This particular instance serves as a compelling example of how a well-timed, significant position in a volatile asset can lead to an enormous crypto influencer profit. The Allure and Perils of High-Stakes Crypto Trading Stories like CookerFlips’ $5 million gain naturally draw attention to the immense potential within cryptocurrency markets. For many, it represents the dream of financial freedom and rapid wealth accumulation. However, it is vital to understand that such outcomes are far from typical and come with significant risks. Market Volatility: Just as prices can surge, they can plummet just as quickly, leading to substantial losses. Information Asymmetry: Influencers often have access to information or communities that retail traders do not, creating an uneven playing field. Emotional Trading: Chasing similar gains without a clear strategy can lead to poor decisions and financial setbacks. While the prospect of a massive crypto influencer profit is exciting, it’s a stark reminder that high rewards often correlate with high risks. It emphasizes the need for thorough research, risk management, and a disciplined approach to trading, rather than simply following an influencer’s moves. Key Takeaways for Aspiring Traders: Beyond the Profit Narrative For those inspired by such remarkable trading feats, it is crucial to distill actionable insights rather than simply focusing on the headline number. The story of CookerFlips’ crypto influencer profit offers several lessons: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Never invest based solely on an influencer’s actions. Understand the asset, its fundamentals, and market sentiment. Risk Management is Paramount: Only invest what you can afford to lose. Implement stop-loss orders and diversify your portfolio. Market Timing is Challenging: While some succeed, consistently timing the market is incredibly difficult for most traders. Beware of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out): Don’t jump into trades purely because someone else made money. Develop your own strategy. This event, while impressive, should serve as a cautionary tale as much as an inspiration. It highlights the rare opportunities that can arise but also the inherent dangers of speculative trading. Conclusion: The tale of CookerFlips’ staggering $5 million crypto influencer profit from ASTER trades in just three days is a testament to the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. It underscores the potential for exponential gains when market conditions align with strategic trading. However, it also serves as a powerful reminder that such successes are outliers, often achieved by individuals with significant capital, experience, or unique insights. For the average investor, it reinforces the importance of education, prudent risk management, and a cautious approach to navigate the exciting yet perilous waters of crypto trading. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is CookerFlips and what did they trade? A1: CookerFlips (@CookerFlips) is a crypto influencer who reportedly made over $5 million in profit by trading ASTER tokens over a three-day period. Q2: How was the $5 million profit calculated? A2: According to Lookonchain, the influencer deposited $1.24 million and later withdrew ASTER worth $6.7 million, resulting in a net profit exceeding $5 million. Q3: Is it common to make such large profits in crypto in a short time? A3: While possible, making over $5 million in just three days is extremely rare and highlights the high-risk, high-reward nature of highly volatile crypto assets like ASTER. Q4: What are the key lessons from this crypto influencer profit story for new traders? A4: New traders should focus on doing their own research (DYOR), practicing strong risk management, understanding market volatility, and avoiding emotional decisions driven by FOMO. Q5: What is ASTER? A5: ASTER refers to Astar Network (ASTR), a dApp hub on Polkadot that supports EVM and WebAssembly. Its native token, ASTR, is used for staking, governance, and transaction fees. Call to Action: Did this incredible story of a crypto influencer’s rapid profit intrigue you? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about high-stakes trading and market opportunities! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset price action. This post Crypto Influencer Profit: How One Trader Made a Staggering $5M in Just 3 Days first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/20 19:40
Ethereum Price Prediction: This Critical Onchain Level Could Unlock a Push to $5,000

Ethereum price prediction points to a $5K target as ETFs, treasuries, and shrinking exchange supply offset validator exit pressure.
Coinstats2025/09/20 19:36
