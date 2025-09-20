Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits?
The post Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The PUMP token price has entered a volatile phase after sliding sharply from recent highs, raising questions about whether its September rally can extend. Despite aggressive token buybacks and ecosystem growth, profit-taking by whales and broader memecoin weakness have weighed heavily on PUMP crypto’s short-term outlook. PUMP Token Price Today Extends Decline The PUMP price …
MEMECOIN
$0.001439
-12.84%
TOKEN
$0.01198
-6.11%
PUMP
$0.005637
-10.55%
Kongsi
CoinPedia
2025/09/20 20:37
Kongsi
Ethena Partners With Flowdesk as USDe Surges Past $14B
The post Ethena Partners With Flowdesk as USDe Surges Past $14B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rapid growth of the Ethena stablecoin ecosystem continued on Friday as Ethena Labs announced a partnership with institutional OTC desk Flowdesk, aimed at expanding access to its two tokens — USDe and USDtb. Flowdesk, whose clients include token issuers, hedge funds and exchanges, will support trading and reward programs tied to both stablecoins, the companies said. Source: Flowdesk USDe is Ethena’s synthetic dollar, backed mainly by crypto assets and stabilized through a delta-neutral hedging strategy that keeps its value pegged to $1. USDtb is backed by real-world assets — primarily BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, and stablecoins — giving it a risk profile broadly comparable to fiat-backed stablecoins like USDC (USDC) and USDt (USDT). The announcement comes as USDe surpassed $14 billion in market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, with its circulating supply climbing 21% over the past month. That growth has propelled USDe into the position of the third-largest stablecoin by market cap, trailing only USDT and USDC. The circulating supply of USDe has grown sharply over the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap Ethena ecosystem attracts public players Ethena’s rapid growth has been fueled in part by USDe’s yield-generation model, which allows holders to earn returns while providing attractive collateral for decentralized finance markets. That yield potential was a key factor behind Mega Matrix’s $2 billion shelf registration, giving the public holding company flexibility to acquire Ethena’s governance token, ENA. Owning ENA would allow Mega Matrix to participate in governance and capture revenue generated by USDe. Ethena’s cumulative revenue surpassed $500 million in August, bringing the protocol closer to activating its anticipated “fee-switch” mechanism, which would distribute a share of protocol revenue to ENA holders. Another soon-to-be public company is also eyeing Ethena. StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition recently secured $890 million as part of a merger, with the new…
1
$0.015233
+65.48%
REAL
$0.05962
-3.38%
CAP
$0.14073
-2.86%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:28
Kongsi
Unveiling The Final Ascent Towards A Monumental Peak
The post Unveiling The Final Ascent Towards A Monumental Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling The Final Ascent Towards A Monumental Peak Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-bull-cycle-peak/
COM
$0.017172
-1.21%
BULL
$0.001897
-13.45%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:23
Kongsi
Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking
TLDR Anchorage Digital seeks a Federal Reserve master account for direct payments. Ripple, Circle, and others also pursue Fed master accounts for crypto services. Anchorage’s OCC compliance order was lifted in August, proving regulatory progress. A Fed master account would allow Anchorage to offer broader financial services. Anchorage Digital has formally applied for a Federal [...] The post Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking appeared first on CoinCentral.
BID
$0.08259
-11.73%
ORDER
$0.295
-7.26%
Kongsi
Coincentral
2025/09/20 20:18
Kongsi
DeFi Aggregators Explained: A Beginner’s Guide
DeFi aggregators are applications, websites or software at your disposal to serve you in finding the best deal for a cryptocurrency transaction.
DEFI
$0.001712
-4.99%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 20:15
Kongsi
DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
Can correction of DOGE lead to test of $0.25 zone?
DOGE
$0.23979
-3.69%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 19:44
Kongsi
Kan Ethereum herstellen of gaan we richting $4.000?
Ethereum heeft opnieuw terrein verloren en dat baart analisten zorgen. De koers zakte onder de psychologische grens van $4.500 en staat op dit moment op $4.470. Daarmee levert ETH zo’n 1,46% in ten opzichte van gisteren. Het handelsvolume blijft stevig op $26,36 miljard, maar de toon op de markt is... Het bericht Kan Ethereum herstellen of gaan we richting $4.000? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
1
$0.015233
+65.48%
OP
$0.6989
-6.66%
ETH
$4,176.75
-2.71%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 19:33
Kongsi
Unmissable 4 Top Coins to Invest in This Week: Next 500x Token Revealed?
Every week, crypto traders scan the markets looking for the top coins to invest in this week, but the real challenge is separating hype from genuine potential. Meme giants like Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Floki Inu continue to generate noise, yet they rely heavily on community sentiment. On the other hand, a powerful new project,
REAL
$0.05962
-3.38%
HYPE
$46.58
-6.91%
TOKEN
$0.01198
-6.11%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 19:30
Kongsi
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are About to Launch, Offering New Opportunities for Investors
With the impending launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs, the DOT Miners project has become a popular choice for retail investors.
XRP
$2.8499
-1.79%
DOT
$4.006
-3.18%
DOGE
$0.23979
-3.69%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 19:30
Kongsi
Dogecoin Price Prediction: RSI Support Signals Possible Rebound
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-price-prediction-rsi-support/
COM
$0.017172
-1.21%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 19:22
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia