Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Eyes $5 By 2026, But Layer Brett’s 200x Potential Is Hard To Ignore

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Eyes $5 By 2026, But Layer Brett’s 200x Potential Is Hard To Ignore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano price prediction for the coming years is drawing renewed attention as ADA gains momentum ahead of the next crypto bull run. With its steady development pace and a loyal community behind it, Cardano remains one of the most closely watched altcoins in the market. Analysts see upside potential in ADA, but they also caution that its gains may look small compared to new presale tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which is being tipped for far higher multiples. Cardano price prediction heading into 2026 Cardano (ADA) has built a reputation as one of the most carefully developed Layer 1 blockchains. Instead of chasing short-term hype, its team has focused on research, peer review, and gradual upgrades. Over the years, this approach has brought smart contract capabilities, new scaling solutions, and growing use cases in DeFi. While slower than some rivals, it has given Cardano a level of stability and trust that continues to attract developers and long-term supporters. With ADA trading close to $0.90, investors are watching closely to see if it can build momentum in the next market cycle. The latest Cardano price prediction suggests ADA could climb toward $5 by 2026, a gain of more than five times its current value. For a $100 investment today, that would mean around $500 in returns. It’s a strong outlook for a project of Cardano’s size, but the scale of its market cap makes it harder to deliver the explosive multiples that newer, smaller tokens are chasing. In that sense, Cardano is increasingly seen as a reliable, long-term hold rather than a high-risk, high-reward play. Why Layer Brett could deliver bigger multiples This is where Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining attention. Unlike ADA, which is focused on long-term infrastructure, Layer Brett is combining the cultural pull of meme coins with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:43
A Historic Moment for Holders

The post A Historic Moment for Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Only a year ago, few could have expected that Ripple’s XRP would re-enter the Top 100 global assets by market capitalization, joining well-known commodities and banking companies. This significant event highlights the scope of XRP’s resurgence and confirms its place in the global financial markets as well as in cryptocurrency. The argument for XRP’s inclusion in institutional portfolios is further strengthened by this recognition. XRP’s position as a significant digital asset for the future is further supported by reports that it might be included in a government’s digital asset reserve. Predictions of XRP hitting $5 or even $10 are becoming less speculative and more commonplace with this level of momentum. DeXRP, as one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, is perfectly positioned to grow alongside XRP’s rising influence. Its hybrid exchange model, governance token utility, and strong tokenomics make it a flagship project for those who see XRPL as the next major DeFi hub. XRP – the Narrative of 2025  Fast settlement times, cheap transaction costs, and increasing integration into international payment networks have all contributed to XRP’s steady increase in institutional demand. New developments in XRPL, such as improvements in tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) features, are making the blockchain more competitive with other significant ecosystems. This newfound vigor has brought XRP back into the public eye as a platform for scalable blockchain applications as well as a payment token. In light of this, DeXRP is drawing interest from traders and investors alike. DeXRP Presale Success With over $6.5 million raised and over 8,500 unique investors, DeXRP, the first XRPL presale project, has established itself as one of the most successful debuts in the 2025 market. DeXRP’s goal to develop a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that caters to both institutional investors and individual traders is what sets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:33
Grayscale Pushes Dogecoin ETF Plans Forward

The post Grayscale Pushes Dogecoin ETF Plans Forward appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has taken another step toward expanding its product suite, filing an amended S-1 to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a listed exchange-traded fund. The revision comes just weeks after its initial application and reflects ongoing discussions with regulators about how a Dogecoin ETF could fit into the SEC’s evolving framework for digital assets. Sponsored Sponsored Grayscale Updates Filing for Dogecoin ETF If the proposal is cleared, the fund would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDOG, with Coinbase lined up as both prime broker and custodian. “The Trust’s purpose is to hold “DOGE”, which are digital assets that are created and transmitted through the operations of the peer-to-peer Dogecoin Network, a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols,” the filing added. The amendment reflects Grayscale’s intent to keep pace with competitors, particularly as investor appetite for meme-coin-linked vehicles grows. That urgency was evident in Rex Shares’ Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF, which immediately drew heavy interest at its launch. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that DOJE traded nearly $6 million within the first hour and closed at $17 million in volume, ranking among the top five ETF debuts of 2025. The strong showing illustrates how speculative assets like Dogecoin can still generate outsized demand when offered through regulated products. Sponsored Sponsored GDLC’s Strong Market Debut Notably, Grayscale’s rollout of the CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) reinforced the rising interest in the crypto market. The fund, designed to track the five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, attracted $22 million in inflows on its first trading day. $GDLC (the first spot crypto ‘5’ basket ETF) did $22m on its first day as an ETF. Really solid. $DOJE did $12m and $XRPR did $15m. All of them crush the avg ETF launch altho far cry from bitcoin. Still, gotta be happy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:29
ECB should cut again in December to hit inflation target, governor Simkus says

The post ECB should cut again in December to hit inflation target, governor Simkus says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ECB needs to lower rates again in December or risk missing its inflation goal, Gediminas Simkus said Friday in Copenhagen. The Lithuanian central bank chief, who sits on the Governing Council, warned that without another cut, price growth could stay stuck below the 2% target. “From a risk-management perspective, it’s better to cut than not,” Simkus said, calling a December move necessary. “The inflation target would benefit, the economy would benefit, so we should do it in December and then wait and see.” He made these comments while attending a meeting of European finance chiefs, where monetary policy was at the top of the agenda. Simkus made it clear that he thinks inflation risks are tilted to the downside. He said weaker imports from China, a stronger euro, and delayed climate-policy rollouts will keep prices down. And he didn’t hold back on what’s coming: core inflation already looks soft, wage growth is slowing, and fiscal spending won’t boost demand anytime soon. “Of course there are some upside risks, but those on the downside definitely dominate,” he said. Simkus pushes for rate cut while ECB majority digs in Simkus is not speaking for most of his colleagues. Since the ECB left the deposit rate at 2% this month, most Council members have shown no rush to cut again. Christine Lagarde, the bank’s president, repeated that borrowing costs are in a “good place” to maintain price stability, a phrase several members have copied in their own remarks. That tone has led economists to walk back earlier bets on more easing. Markets have done the same. Greece’s Yannis Stournaras is one of the dovish members who are happy with the current stance. He said the ECB pulled off a “soft landing” and was right to hold rates steady. France’s Francois Villeroy de…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:27
Identifying Milestones And Pivotal Moments For OKC Thunder In 2025-26 Season

The post Identifying Milestones And Pivotal Moments For OKC Thunder In 2025-26 Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 29: Center Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives towards the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on February 29, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images) Getty Images The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to win a second consecutive NBA championship in the 2025-26 season, but before a chance at the playoffs arises, the team will need to take care of business in the regular season. That effort will secure seeding and position it to make another run at defending its title. Over the course of the upcoming 82-game regular season, what are some of the key milestones for the Thunder? Oct. 21: Opening Night Opening night for any team is always exciting, but that’s especially true in this case for the Thunder. Not only is it the first game of the season and against the Houston Rockets, but it’s the opening night of the entire NBA season. Most other teams around the league won’t begin play until a day or two later. On top of that, it’s Oklahoma City’s championship ring ceremony, where each player will have the opportunity to put on their hard-earned rings. There’s an added wrinkle with Kevin Durant in attendance as the newest member of the Rockets. Not only is Houston a legitimate threat to the Thunder’s repeat bid this season, but Durant — the player the franchise was originally built around who could never win a title in Oklahoma City — will be present for the ceremony many years later. Oct. 23: First NBA Finals…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:21
Why next week could be brutal for the S&P 500

The post Why next week could be brutal for the S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the S&P 500 trades at new highs, historical data suggest the coming week could be brutal for the benchmark index. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed at 6,664, up about 0.5% for the day, extending a rally of more than 4% over the past month. S&P 500 one-month price chart. Source: Google Finance Looking ahead, two decades of data on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) show that the upcoming week has often produced negative results, according to insights from charting platform TrendSpider. Seasonality patterns point to a win rate of just 37%, making it one of the lowest-probability weeks for gains in the entire calendar year.  SPY seasonality chart. Source: TrendSpider The average return for this period stands at -0.86%. While most weeks across the year historically lean positive, with some posting win rates above 70%, this particular stretch has consistently underperformed. Market watchers often pay attention to such trends, especially when they coincide with broader macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened volatility. S&P 500 fundamentals  Currently, the stock market is at a critical juncture, with several fundamentals in play that could shape next week’s outcome. Most notably, the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, its first reduction since late 2024, bringing the target range to 4.00%–4.25%. Although policymakers signaled more cuts may follow, inflation remains sticky, with consumer prices rising 2.9% in August. This complicates expectations for a looser policy stance. On the brighter side, corporate earnings are holding up with S&P 500 companies expected to post roughly 7.7% profit growth and 6.3% revenue growth in the third quarter, extending a nine-quarter streak of earnings expansion. Technology and financials are driving gains, while energy and consumer staples lag. Meanwhile, much of Wall Street remains optimistic, with some projecting the index could climb to the 7,000 milestone…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:13
Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained

The post Trump threatening broadcast station licenses — explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is seen outside of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, from where the show is broadcast in Hollywood, California on Sept. 18, 2025. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images Disney’s decision this week to pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its broadcast network ABC is shining a light on a part of the media business over which the federal government has control.  On Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested his administration should revoke the licenses of broadcast TV stations that he said are “against” him. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has made similar threats, including during a CNBC interview, also on Thursday. It’s not the first time Trump or Carr has invoked the government’s power to pull a broadcast station license — putting an in-the-weeds part of the media business front and center for consumers, and flexing the government’s power over a major part of the industry.  What’s a broadcast license? Let’s start with the basics: Networks such as Disney’s ABC, Paramount Skydance’s CBS, Comcast Corp.’s NBC and Fox Corp.’s Fox are part of a system that requires them to obtain over-the-air spectrum licenses from the federal government in order to broadcast these household-name stations.  That means free, over-the-air service to anyone with an antenna on their TV.  Pay-TV networks such as CNN, MTV or FX, for example, are considered “over-the-top” and available for subscription fees. They’re often bundled together and distributed by companies such as Comcast, Charter Communications or DirecTV.  Broadcasters such as ABC are known for programming that includes local news, live sports, prime-time sitcoms and dramas, as well as late-night shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Although the way consumers watch these programs has significantly changed from the days of using an antenna for free viewership…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 20:07
EVM Transaction Throughput Hits Unprecedented 27 Million Daily Milestone

The post EVM Transaction Throughput Hits Unprecedented 27 Million Daily Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EVM Transaction Throughput Hits Unprecedented 27 Million Daily Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News EVM Transaction Throughput Hits Unprecedented 27 Million Daily Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/evm-transaction-throughput-surges/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:57
XRP Price Prediction: Which Is A Better Investment To Make Today, Ripple Or XRP 2.0

XRP price prediction chatter has intensified after fresh ETF headlines and a steady push back above the $3 zone. Analysts tracking Ripple expect a possible move toward four dollars if resistance levels give way and ETF flows broaden. Remittix (RTX) enters this comparison as the so-called XRP 2.0, drawing interest from investors who want PayFi [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Which Is A Better Investment To Make Today, Ripple Or XRP 2.0 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/20 19:46
How One Trader Made A Staggering $5M In Just 3 Days

The post How One Trader Made A Staggering $5M In Just 3 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Influencer Profit: How One Trader Made A Staggering $5M In Just 3 Days Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Influencer Profit: How One Trader Made a Staggering $5M in Just 3 Days Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-influencer-profit-aster/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:45
