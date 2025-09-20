2025-09-23 Tuesday

$100 in XRP Tundra Presale Could Return $25,000 at Launch

$100 in XRP Tundra Presale Could Return $25,000 at Launch

The post $100 in XRP Tundra Presale Could Return $25,000 at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors often use ROI calculators to test potential presale returns, and the math around XRP Tundra has quickly gained attention. At the current Phase 1 entry price of $0.01 per TUNDRA-S, a $100 purchase secures 10,000 tokens. With the project targeting a launch price of $2.50, those tokens could be worth $25,000 at listing, and even after accounting for bonus allocations and free governance tokens, the effective multiple sits around 25×. This projection has put XRP Tundra firmly in the spotlight among retail traders and community forums. The presale doesn’t stop at price speculation — it layers staking access, governance rights, and third-party audits into its structure. For those weighing early exposure, the blend of mechanics and defined launch targets stands out against the broader backdrop of 2025’s crowded presale market. Dual Tokens, One Presale Entry XRP Tundra’s presale centers on a dual-token model. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is the utility and yield token that underpins staking mechanics, while TUNDRA-X, based on the XRP Ledger, carries governance and reserve functions. Phase 1 buyers who commit $100 or more at $0.01 per TUNDRA-S receive not only their base allocation but also a 19% bonus in extra tokens. They also receive an equivalent free distribution of TUNDRA-X, which is referenced at $0.005 to provide a sense of its value. When trading opens, TUNDRA-S is expected to debut at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25. This structure has been widely discussed in crypto communities as one of the clearest risk-reward setups currently available. Staking Through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys For many XRP holders, the presale’s staking promise is just as compelling as the price appreciation. Once activated, investors will be able to deposit tokens into Cryo Vaults and unlock them using Frost Keys to generate returns projected at up to 30% APY. Although…
Nina Simone Earns Her First Platinum Hit

Nina Simone Earns Her First Platinum Hit

The post Nina Simone Earns Her First Platinum Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nina Simone earns her first RIAA certification as “Feeling Good” skips straight to double platinum, decades after becoming her definitive recording. American singer, songwriter, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone (1933-2003) performs live on stage at Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, United States on 4th July 1968. David Redfern Premium Collection. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) Redferns Nina Simone’s space in music history was cemented many years ago, but her legacy continues to improve with time. The singer and pianist was successful and lauded by critics during her lifetime, but in the decades since her passing, retrospective analyses of her work and the manner in which she conducted herself and her career have highlighted just how groundbreaking everything she did truly was, especially for the time. Amazingly, until now, one of the music industry’s most coveted – but not elusive – awards had never been bestowed upon Simone. Thankfully, that has finally changed, and she’s earned just a piece of what her catalog deserves. Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” Goes Double Platinum The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has finally certified Simone’s song “Feeling Good.” The track is now a double-platinum smash, which means it has shifted two million units between sales and streaming activity in the United States alone. “Feeling Good” Skips Straight to Multi-Platinum Status Typically, songs and albums will reach gold status and then advance to platinum, and, if they are successful enough, eventually multi-platinum. But that’s not the route “Feeling Good” ended up taking. In one huge swoop, Simone’s classic goes gold, platinum, and double platinum, earning all three prizes at the exact same time. Nina Simone Collects Her First RIAA Certification Shockingly, Simone collects her first certification from the RIAA with “Feeling Good.” None of her other songs or any of her albums…
Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Play For Memes

Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Play For Memes

The post Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Play For Memes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 15:13 Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks poised for a rebound after months of decline, but analysts say its upside might pale in comparison to emerging presales. Increasingly, attention is turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin. With fresh momentum in presale fundraising and a roadmap built on utility and scarcity, investors are weighing whether SHIB’s potential rally or LBRETT’s exponential growth is the smarter bet. Let’s find out! SHIB price patterns hint at 138% upside Shiba Inu has spent the last few months consolidating in the $0.00001–$0.000013 range, forming what analysts describe as a strong bottoming zone. This follows a painful slide from its $0.000033 highs in Q4 2024, leaving many holders frustrated. But some analysts now see signs of life. CoinCodex projects SHIB could rally as much as 138% in the next year, potentially taking it toward its recent highs. Technicals support the case: RSI readings are moving off oversold zones, and accumulation data suggests whales are quietly buying. If momentum builds, SHIB could finally deliver short-term gains for patient investors. Shiba Inu ecosystem sparks renewed interest Beyond price charts, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is seeing modest progress. The Shibarium Layer-2 network continues to expand: its daily transactions averaged above 3 million in the past month! Developers are also rolling out updates like the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, signaling efforts to strengthen utility beyond hype-driven trading. Still, many investors remain cautious, noting that SHIB’s large circulating supply makes explosive growth difficult. That’s where comparisons with newer tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerge. While SHIB may double or triple from here, analysts argue that LBRETT’s fundamentals and smaller size put it in line for outsized returns—potentially making it the meme coin of choice for the next bull cycle. Analysts tout…
Shorts Beat Longs By 485 BTC

Shorts Beat Longs By 485 BTC

The post Shorts Beat Longs By 485 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Traders Still Bearish: Shorts Beat Longs By 485 BTC Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-bearish-shorts-outweigh-longs-485-btc/
Japan's Koizumi vows new economic plan, targets ¥1M wage boost in 5 years

Japan’s Koizumi vows new economic plan, targets ¥1M wage boost in 5 years

The post Japan’s Koizumi vows new economic plan, targets ¥1M wage boost in 5 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shinjiro Koizumi, the reform-minded candidate seeking to lead Japan’s ruling party, laid it all out on Saturday in Tokyo that he plans to raise average wages by ¥1 million in five years. That’s $6,760 more in annual pay for workers across the country. Koizumi said the plan would kick off immediately after taking office, and it includes cutting fuel taxes, rewriting the income tax code, and using new revenue to drive growth. He also wants a massive ¥135 trillion worth of new investments into Japan by 2030. He is going for direct tax changes and a total overhaul in how the government pulls in and spends money. “We have to act now,” Koizumi said. “We’re already behind.” According to Bloomberg, he’s rolling out these proposals just weeks before the official LDP campaign starts on September 22. Voting happens on October 4. Koizumi challenges Takaichi with tax and wage overhaul Shinjiro isn’t the only one with plans. His main rival, Sanae Takaichi, pitched her platform the day before, leaning hard into stimulus spending. Both are pushing sharp economic agendas, but Koizumi’s angle focuses more on structural reform and hard targets. With the leadership vote only weeks away, the policy clash between the two is setting the tone for what could be a sharp shift inside the party. While politics were heating up, the Bank of Japan held its ground on Friday. It kept the interest rate at 0.5%, exactly as economists in a Reuters poll had predicted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which had been on a hot streak, fell 0.57% by the close, finishing at 45,045.81. Earlier that day, the index hit another record high. At the same time, the yen gained 0.14% against the dollar, settling at 147.80. August inflation numbers were released too. Core inflation hit 2.7%, the lowest…
Bitcoin's Phenomenal Future: Unleash 2025-2030 Price Predictions

Bitcoin’s Phenomenal Future: Unleash 2025-2030 Price Predictions

The post Bitcoin’s Phenomenal Future: Unleash 2025-2030 Price Predictions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Phenomenal Future: Unleash 2025-2030 Price Predictions Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin’s Phenomenal Future: Unleash 2025-2030 Price Predictions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-forecast-2030/
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox &amp; Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope &amp; Peter Ludlow. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy

The analysis introduces a non-parametric model of a free and fair economy, extending its findings to include social justice and progressive taxation
Fairness in Economic Theory: A New Model for Noncooperative Games

Fairness in Economic Theory: A New Model for Noncooperative Games

This article presents a new class of noncooperative games, demonstrating that elementary principles of distributive justice can guarantee the existence of a pure-strategy Nash equilibrium.
