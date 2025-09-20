2025-09-23 Tuesday

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout.  Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 19:30
Which Crypto to Buy Now: Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2025

Ethereum (ETH) has been the favorite among investors creating serious crypto collections for years, and with network updates and institutional investment coming soon, it still has a lot of room to increase. But for those seeking bigger upside potential in 2025, a new cryptocurrency is rapidly becoming popular, Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  In presale at just […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 19:30
Analysis: After ASTER broke through $1.2, KOL and media investors have made a total profit of 84 times

PANews reported on September 20th that crypto influencer AB Kuai.Dong posted on the X platform that Aster had just broken through $1.2. According to previous research, the project's influencer and media investors have seen a total floating profit of 84 times. If only the 30% unlocked at the opening is counted, the profit is 25 times. Among them, the highest-ranking influencer, who invested $50,000, has already earned $1.26 million from unlocking funds through ASTER. His current floating profit on his $50,000 investment is $4.2 million, a full 84 times.
PANews2025/09/20 19:25
Meta CTO says no big deal after Meta glasses malfunction during live demo

Meta Platforms’ chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, has cleared the air regarding some of the failures experienced during a demo of the company’s smart glasses. The company held Meta Connect, its developer conference, this week, where it showcased the new smart glasses. However, things didn’t go as planned at the event. The Meta Connect event […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 19:14
Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
XRP News: Token Supply Debate Heats Up as Price Stalls Near $3

Yet the market price hasn’t shown much lift, holding near the $3 mark and even slipping lower in recent sessions. […] The post XRP News: Token Supply Debate Heats Up as Price Stalls Near $3 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/20 19:00
Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing $100,000 Annual Fee on H-1B Visas

TLDR President Trump introduces a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applications. The $100,000 fee targets skilled foreign workers, impacting tech firms. Smaller companies may struggle with the new $100,000 annual fee on H-1Bs. Immigration experts question the legal authority of the new H-1B visa fee. President Trump has officially signed an executive order that [...] The post Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing $100,000 Annual Fee on H-1B Visas appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:56
11 More Days for Major XRP Ledger Amendment: Details

XRP Ledger has also crossed 7 million accounts
Coinstats2025/09/20 18:35
XRP Shows Strength After 10 Months of Accumulation

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-shows-strength-after-10-months-of/
Coinstats2025/09/20 18:29
Crypto : The US Treasury launches a second consultation phase on the GENIUS Act

Washington goes back to the drawing board. The US Treasury opens a new comment window to transform the GENIUS Act, the future framework law on payment stablecoins, into applicable rules. The stated objective is to secure the use of tokenized dollars while maintaining a workable playground for crypto innovation. Let's get into the specifics. L’article Crypto : The US Treasury launches a second consultation phase on the GENIUS Act est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/20 18:23
