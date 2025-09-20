2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Crypto Scam Bribery Scheme Busted by Elon Musk’s X Platform

The post Crypto Scam Bribery Scheme Busted by Elon Musk’s X Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large-scale operation   X’s crypto scam problem   X, Elon Musk’s social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter, has uncovered a bribery network that was operating against it. Some of the suspended accounts tied to cryptocurrency scams attempted to get reinstalled by attempting to bribe the social network’s employees.  Large-scale operation   While the warning was specifically issued by X, it is worth noting that the malicious actors were also targeting other social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.  The attackers have been linked to larger criminal organizations, including “the Com,” which is a notorious cybercrime group.  You Might Also Like X says that it has already initiated legal proceedings against those who took part in the sham.  “Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute,” X’s Global Government Affairs team said.  X’s crypto scam problem   X (formerly Twitter) is no stranger to security incidents involving cryptocurrencies.  Back in July 2020, the popular social media sites suffered the so-called “Celebrity Bitcoin Hack.” Various high-profile individuals, including Musk himself, Bill Gates, and so on.  The hacker managed to gain control of employee access controls with the help of clever social engineering.  Of course, the platform also continues to be plagued by bots impersonating prominent personalities such as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.  Following the latest incident, X has stated that the team’s commitment to ensuring the platform’s integrity remains “absolute.” That said, some users have complained that Elon Musk’s social media platform is not doing enough to combat rampant bot networks.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-scam-bribery-scheme-busted-by-elon-musks-x-platform
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:44
Linera — Testnet Conway

Linera is an L1 blockchain developed in the Rust programming language. Like many similar projects, it aims to address scalability, transaction speed, and security. The project has attracted investments worth $12 million from such funds as a16z, Borderless Capital, Tribe Capital and others. We wrote about Linera earlier. At the time of writing, the team […] Сообщение Linera — Testnet Conway появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/20 19:24
Bitcoin Price Drops To $115K After Rate-Cut Rally — But BTC Far From Capitulation

On Thursday, September 18, the Bitcoin price enjoyed some form of rejuvenation following the outcome of the United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced an interest rate cut for the first time in 2025. The general crypto market rallied on the back of this rate cut announcement, with the Bitcoin price running to a monthly high and almost breaking above the $118,000 level on the day. However, the premier cryptocurrency has failed to build on this momentum, retreating to around $115,500 on Friday, September 19. With price unable to sustain a serious rally, the question on the other side is—is the Bitcoin market on the brink of capitulation? BTC Market Shows Zero Signs Of Capitulation In a post on social media platform X, market analytics firm Alphractal revealed that the Bitcoin market is far from price capitulation. According to the blockchain platform, the Bitcoin price has shown no signs of capitulation for over a year—since July 2024. Related Reading: Bitcoin Price Forecast: Expert Predicts 70% Chance Of New Highs Within Two Weeks This on-chain observation is based on the Market Capitulation Index (0 – 3), which tracks potential periods of intense downward price movement. This metric is based on three stress signals: Hash capitulation (>30% decline in 30 days), price capitulation (>50% drop), and supply capitulation (7-day active supply >15%), with each signal contributing a point apiece. According to Alphractal, scores of around 2 – 3 for the Market Capitulation Index indicate severe market stress and potential capitulation. Typically, high values for this metric suggest extreme selling pressure. Meanwhile, scores between 0 and 1 signal normal market conditions for the Bitcoin price. Looking at the metric—which is at zero—and the three stress signals, the BTC market does not show any signs of capitulation, with the hash rate hitting new all-time highs in September. Furthermore, while the Bitcoin price has not particularly impressed so far in the past few months, it has mostly been in a consolidation range rather than in a downward trend. Alphractal founder Joao Wedson noted in a separate post that it will likely take a few more months before the largest cryptocurrency market faces capitulation. Ultimately, this means that the Bitcoin price still has a chance of witnessing another leg up in the current bull cycle. Bitcoin Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $115,400, reflecting an over 2% decline in the past 24 hours. Related Reading: Ethereum Price Will Still Climb Above $5,000 As Long As It Holds This Level Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/20 19:00
Missed Ethereum’s 158,000% ICO Gains? BlockchainFX Is Emerging as the Next Big Crypto Presale to Watch in 2025

Have you ever looked back at Ethereum’s early ICO and thought about the fortune you missed? That same regret is fueling the rush into BlockchainFX, a project many are calling the best crypto presale 2025. With Ethereum trading at $4,494.44 and a market cap of over $542 billion, the early ICO gains are long gone. [...] The post Missed Ethereum’s 158,000% ICO Gains? BlockchainFX Is Emerging as the Next Big Crypto Presale to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/20 18:58
Why September 20 Matters for Crypto: It’s International NFT Day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have left their mark in the crypto ecosystem, whether it was the mania they spurred earlier this decade or the real-world use cases they have matured into since then. Their use cases were always known; now they’ve evolved into more than trendy JPEGs. Still, their primitive form that became a worldwide frenzy […] The post Why September 20 Matters for Crypto: It’s International NFT Day appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 18:46
Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 32M, with Only 2 Cold Wallets Remaining

The number of Coinbase XRP cold wallets has continued to shrink over the past few days, recently dropping to just two. This is according to the latest update from community commentator "XRP Liquidity," who suggested that each of the two wallets holds 16.4 million XRP.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 14:59
WLFI’s Wild $40B Valuation. Savvy Traders Eye Undervalued OTC Alternative

The crypto market just watched World Liberty Financial's WLFI token debut with a fully diluted valuation hovering between $36-40 billion, sparking heated debates across trading floors and social media. While retail investors scrambled to understand how a governance token without proven utility commanded such astronomical numbers, experienced traders quietly shifted focus to platforms with actual traction - Unich.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 02:00
First Bitcoin ETF in Poland Debuts on Warsaw Stock Exchange

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has debuted its first Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), marking a milestone in Poland’s financial market. The new product, called the Bitcoin BETA ETF, offers domestic investors a regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through futures contracts rather than direct ownership of the cryptocurrency.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 00:20
SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

The U.S. SEC is considering a rule change that would allow companies to choose between quarterly and semiannual earnings reports.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 00:18
MetaMask Looking to Roll Out In-Wallet Perpetuals Trading via Hyperliquid

MetaMask appears to be preparing a major update to its mobile wallet that could allow users to trade perpetual futures directly inside the app. Evidence from the project's public GitHub repositories shows that developers have been building and testing an integration with Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange famous for its derivatives products.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 00:13
