Lower-cap plays like Zexpire and Pi Network draw investor appetite; LINK and SUI anchor the utility narrative
The post Lower-cap plays like Zexpire and Pi Network draw investor appetite; LINK and SUI anchor the utility narrative appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Investor attention is tilting toward lower-cap digital assets, with Zexpire and Pi Network registering brisk demand after a stretch of subdued market volumes. Both projects, priced well below the sector's headline tokens, combine low entry costs with narratives centered on decentralized identity and mobile-first participation, themes that appeal to retail traders hunting for outsized upside.
CoinPedia
2025/09/20 19:28
Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Pegs Odds Of Quantum Computing Breaking Bitcoin Cryptography At 50% ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Pegs Odds Of Quantum Computing Breaking Bitcoin Cryptography At 50% ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana's co-founder, has warned that innovation around quantum computing will put Bitcoin under significant risk by the end of the decade. Amplified by artificial intelligence (AI), Yakovenko disclosed that there might be a 50% chance of breaking Bitcoin's cryptography by the end of the decade. Quantum Computing Poses New Risks For Bitcoin In a panel discussion at the All-In Summit, Yakovenko shared his thoughts on the impact of quantum computing on cryptography, predicting that Bitcoin will face significant risks. According to the Solana co-founder, there is a 50-50 chance that quantum computing will be able to break Bitcoin's SHA-256 cryptographic algorithm within five years. Yakovenko noted that the biggest driver of innovation in quantum computing is the rise of AI. For Yakovenko, AI's ability to shorten the time between a research paper and implementation tips the scales in favor of a quantum breakthrough by 2030. "We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme," said Yakovenko. He urged the Bitcoin network to migrate to a quantum-resistant cryptographic stack, citing the recent pivots made by Big Tech firms Google and Apple. At the moment, Google and IBM have unveiled roadmaps for their quantum computing projects, targeting the development of viable fault-tolerant systems. While Yakovenko predicts that quantum computing may break Bitcoin's cryptography by the end of the decade, several hardliners say the chances remain slim till 2040. Back in August, Elon Musk asked Grok to gauge the odds of quantum computing cracking the SHA-256 algorithm, with the AI chatbot placing the probability of a breakthrough over five years at nearly 0%. Meanwhile, Ethereum developers have unveiled a roadmap to make the blockchain quantum-resistant over the next decade.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:17
Digitap’s live crypto card app raises $100k and counting
The post Digitap's live crypto card app raises $100k and counting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ripple ends years-long SEC battle, clears XRP for retail sales as DigiTap eyes chance to capture momentum. Ripple's courtroom battle with the SEC was a hot story in crypto for nearly half a decade. In 2025, both sides finally dropped their appeals, which brought the case to a close. The resolution gave XRP a clearer position in the market: not a security when sold to retail buyers, but still subject to oversight when institutions are involved. Ripple also regained the ability to raise capital under Regulation D exemptions after the SEC waived its "bad actor" disqualification. Ripple can now move forward with larger plans, such as applying for a national bank charter. The settlement was seen as a partial victory and a milestone for U.S. crypto regulation. Still, years of fighting in court left a mark that will not fade quickly. Ripple lost valuable time fighting regulators instead of scaling. Even with the case resolved, doubts remain about how fast Ripple can rebuild momentum after so many years of distraction. This is the opening DigiTap is seizing. Ripple's missed opportunity To upgrade cross-border payments, Ripple reduced costs and made transfers faster than the traditional SWIFT system. The idea was ambitious, and early partnerships with big banks indicated potential. But years of legal battles slowed progress and kept many institutions on the sidelines. With XRP's status uncertain, most were not ready to fully commit. The courtroom fight also reshaped Ripple's image. For a long stretch, the project was linked more to lawsuits and appeals than to innovation. By the time the case finally closed, the market had already moved forward.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:03
XRP Gets Boost in Utility as Flare Debuts First Stablecoin Backed by XRP
Enosys Loans launches on Flare, first XRP-backed stablecoin with CDP, user-controlled borrowing flexibility. FTSO oracle secures fair pricing, stability pools absorb risks, and incentives fuel adoption with rFLR rewards. Enosys unveiled its latest initiative on Friday, introducing Enosys Loans on Flare Network. This launch brings the first XRP-backed stablecoin, using a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/20 19:00
Watchdog Labels Trump’s Crypto Venture ‘American Sell-Out’ for Alleged North Korea, Iran Token Sales
Government watchdog Accountable.US accused President Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture of selling tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and sanctioned money-laundering platforms in a report titled "American Sell-Out."
Coinstats
2025/09/20 18:44
BitGo Becomes First Crypto Custodian to File for US IPO
BitGo has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), becoming the first crypto custodian to pursue a listing on a US stock exchange.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 18:30
On-chain Data Revealed: Whales Accumulated This Altcoin Today
According to Onchain data, large-scale whales appear to be showing interest in one altcoin in particular today. Continue Reading: On-chain Data Revealed: Whales Accumulated This Altcoin Today
Coinstats
2025/09/20 18:22
If Bitcoin Hits $10T Market Cap, Here’s Where Shiba Inu Price Could Land
Shiba Inu’s price could more than triple if it follows Bitcoin’s trajectory and the leading cryptocurrency attains a $10 trillion market cap. Shiba Inu has continued to suffer from the effects of the market downturn that started two weeks ago.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/20 18:07
Here’s the Price XRP Needs to Settle CBDCs and Global FX
XRP community voice Pumpius recently presented the price levels XRP might need to hit if it became a major part of global finance. Our latest review of his remarks follows an earlier report in which Pumpius argued that XRP could help reduce the U.S.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/20 13:30
Why Your Mobile App Can Time Out on Responses With an Empty Body
This little quirk reminds us how much apps rely on strict adherence to HTTP standards. A missing or misconfigured header can completely change how the client interprets the response.
Hackernoon
2025/09/20 08:30
