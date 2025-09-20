Digitap’s live crypto card app raises $100k and counting

The post Digitap’s live crypto card app raises $100k and counting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ripple ends years-long SEC battle, clears XRP for retail sales as DigiTap eyes chance to capture momentum. Ripple’s courtroom battle with the SEC was a hot story in crypto for nearly half a decade. In 2025, both sides finally dropped their appeals, which brought the case to a close. The resolution gave XRP a clearer position in the market: not a security when sold to retail buyers, but still subject to oversight when institutions are involved. Ripple also regained the ability to raise capital under Regulation D exemptions after the SEC waived its “bad actor” disqualification. Ripple can now move forward with larger plans, such as applying for a national bank charter. The settlement was seen as a partial victory and a milestone for U.S. crypto regulation. Still, years of fighting in court left a mark that will not fade quickly. Ripple lost valuable time fighting regulators instead of scaling. Even with the case resolved, doubts remain about how fast Ripple can rebuild momentum after so many years of distraction. This is the opening DigiTap is seizing. Ripple’s missed opportunity To upgrade cross-border payments, Ripple reduced costs and made transfers faster than the traditional SWIFT system. The idea was ambitious, and early partnerships with big banks indicated potential. But years of legal battles slowed progress and kept many institutions on the sidelines. With XRP’s status uncertain, most were not ready to fully commit. The courtroom fight also reshaped Ripple’s image. For a long stretch, the project was linked more to lawsuits and appeals than to innovation. By the time the case finally closed, the market had already moved forward. Demand has grown for platforms that go beyond settlements to…