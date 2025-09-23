2025-09-23 Tuesday

Meta’s Llama gets approval for use in US federal agencies

The post Meta’s Llama gets approval for use in US federal agencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. federal agencies will soon get official access to Meta Platforms’ Llama artificial intelligence system. The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages federal purchasing, plans to place Llama on its list of approved AI tools. This means that agencies will be able to try the tool under a government safety umbrella, according to procurement lead Josh Gruenbaum. Gruenbaum said GSA’s decision clears agencies to test Llama, which Meta offers free of charge, with confidence that it satisfies federal security and legal rules. Llama is a large language model that can handle many kinds of data, including text, video, images, and audio. The green light for Llama follows a broader push by GSA to pre-approve competing systems. In recent months, the agency also validated AI offerings from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. As part of those arrangements, the companies agreed to meet federal security requirements and to sell their paid products at sharp discounts, the agency has said. Asked whether the price cuts were aimed at winning favor with President Donald Trump, Gruenbaum rejected that view. “It’s not about currying favor,” he said. “It’s about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be.” He said the emphasis is on responsible adoption so that agencies can focus on practical outcomes rather than procurement hurdles. Expected uses span routine but time-consuming tasks. These include speeding up contract reviews, scanning large documents, and troubleshooting IT issues. Unlike a traditional contract, this setup did not require a full procurement. Instead, GSA ran a verification process to check that the models meet federal standards. That approach aims to guarantee secure, consistent, and scalable access across agencies, avoiding duplicate efforts and easing the path from pilot to broader use if results…
2025/09/23 06:33
Top Analyst Uses Hydraulic Pipe Analogy to Project XRP Rally from Bitcoin Capital Rotation

The post Top Analyst Uses Hydraulic Pipe Analogy to Project XRP Rally from Bitcoin Capital Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marketing analyst compares Bitcoin to wide pipe and XRP to narrow pipe system Theory suggests 5% Bitcoin capital rotation could generate $115 billion XRP inflow Projected targets range from $6-15 for slow flows to $15-60 for rapid movements Marketing research analyst Dr. Jim Willie has presented a hydraulic pipe analogy to explain how capital flowing from Bitcoin into XRP could trigger explosive price movements. During an appearance on Black Swan Capitalist with host Versan Aljarrah, Willie used physics principles to illustrate potential market dynamics between the two cryptocurrencies. Willie compared Bitcoin’s large market capitalization to a wide hydraulic pipe and XRP’s smaller market to a much narrower tube. His theory suggests that when pressure transfers from larger to smaller pipes, force increases substantially because area scales with the square of radius measurements. Market Cap Ratios Drive Theoretical Price Impact The analyst established a framework where Bitcoin’s market capitalization equals approximately 13 times XRP’s valuation, creating a mathematical basis for his projections. Under this model, identical capital flows that barely affect Bitcoin’s price could generate 13 times greater impact on XRP due to liquidity depth differences. Willie noted that real trading environments create non-linear effects as order books thin during large transactions, spreads widen, and liquidity providers withdraw. In smaller markets like XRP, price movements can follow quadratic rather than linear patterns, potentially amplifying the 13-fold liquidity gap into price swings tens or hundreds of times more extreme than Bitcoin. The analyst outlined different scenarios based on rotation speed. Slow transitions over weeks would allow market makers time to adjust, potentially driving XRP 2-5x higher while Bitcoin declines orderly. Daily timeframes could produce 5-20x XRP gains with sharper Bitcoin drops, while hourly rotations might create vertical XRP spikes of 10-20x before rapid corrections. Willie identified several amplifying factors including XRP’s limited…
2025/09/23 06:20
Strive Acquiring Semler Scientific, Turbocharging Bitcoin Treasury Dominance

The post Strive Acquiring Semler Scientific, Turbocharging Bitcoin Treasury Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive is accelerating growth with a $90 per share acquisition of Semler Scientific and $675 million bitcoin buy, pushing holdings to 10,900 BTC and strengthening future expansion. Strive and Semler Deal Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 10,900 BTC With Bold Growth Plan Strive Inc., a publicly traded asset management bitcoin treasury company, announced on Sept. 22 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/strive-acquiring-semler-scientific-turbocharging-bitcoin-treasury-dominance/
2025/09/23 06:19
Who Are ‘The Voice’ Season 28 Coaches? Who’s Back And Who Left The Red Chairs

The post Who Are ‘The Voice’ Season 28 Coaches? Who’s Back And Who Left The Red Chairs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: The Voice Chairs — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images The iconic red chairs are getting another major shake-up this fall. When NBC’s beloved singing competition, The Voice, returns for Season 28 tonight on NBC, fans will see an almost entirely new lineup of superstar coaches from last season. Last spring, NBC announced that first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini and veterans John Legend and Adam Levine would all be leaving The Voice after Season 27. For Ballerini, coaching on The Voice was a temporary gig, as she replaced Reba McEntire, the show’s signature country artist. “It’s very bittersweet because it’s kind of felt like summer camp is coming to an end… It’s been such a fulfilling and inspiring journey as a first-time coach,” Ballerini told ExtraTV. Meanwhile, Legend is exiting The Voice for an anniversary tour celebrating his debut album, Get Lifted. The Get Lifted 20th Anniversary tour began in May and will conclude on Dec. 9 in Oakland, California, coinciding with the filming schedule for The Voice Season 28. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m heading back on the road for the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour!” he announced at the time. “Join me and my band for an unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album—the album that introduced me to the world—plus a few favorites from my career that all of you know and love … Let’s celebrate 20 amazing years of Get Lifted together!” Why Is Adam Levine Not On The Voice Season 28? THE VOICE — “Live Semi Final Results” Episode 2714B — Pictured: Adam Levine — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images) Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, one of the show’s original coaches, is also…
2025/09/23 06:15
Token unlock HYPE, whale withdraws $122M

The post Token unlock HYPE, whale withdraws $122M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 22, 2025, 13:31 UTC — Dateline. Wallet 0x316f has withdrawn approximately $122 million in HYPE, as reported by and public on-chain analysis. Market evidence and analytics from Nansen confirm significant movements towards private wallets and exchanges in the days leading up to the ATH. The operation brings renewed attention to the unlock scheduled for November 29, 2025 and the potential selling pressure on the Hyperliquid token, a topic the market is closely monitoring. According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team between September 1 and 22, 2025, over 50% of the inflows from wallets classified as “whale” were routed to centralized exchanges, temporarily reducing the order book depth. Analysts from the desk also report that, in a series of similar cases observed over the past 12 months, significant transfers intensify 7–14 days before an ATH, an indication compatible with early profit taking. These observations reinforce the active monitoring of the reference wallets in the coming weeks. The Fact: $122M Withdrawal and Recent ATH The address 0x316f transferred HYPE worth approximately $122M. According to Cointelegraph, the tokens were purchased at around $12 approximately nine months ago, generating an unrealized profit of about $90M. The movement came close to a recent all-time high, with the price pushed up to $59.29 – an ATH marked in the current week. In this context, attention is focused on the vesting schedule expected at the end of November, now considered a crucial point for sentiment. Expected Impact of Hyperliquid Unlock The unlocking of tokens allocated to the team and contributors could increase the circulating supply and trigger temporary selling pressure. The effect will depend on the portion actually sold, the liquidity on various exchanges, and any absorption initiatives (such as buyback or staking) implemented by the team. It should be noted that, in…
2025/09/23 06:08
PayPal Ventures Invests in Stable to Expand PYUSD Reach

The post PayPal Ventures Invests in Stable to Expand PYUSD Reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal Ventures has invested in Stable to bring PayPal USD PYUSD$0.9999 to Stablechain, aiming to expand its distribution and make global payments faster and cheaper, according to a blog post Monday. Stable’s blockchain, built for stablecoin transactions with sub-second finality and low fees, is designed to fix the infrastructure issues that have slowed adoption, the company said. The size of the investment was not disclosed. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing among other things a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the world’s largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC. Both companies said the move will unlock new commerce use cases, particularly in emerging markets where dollar-based payments have the biggest impact. With PYUSD now live on Stablechain, the partnership marks a step toward taking stablecoins beyond crypto-native use and into everyday payments and financial products, Stable said. Read more: U.S. Stablecoin Battle Could Be Zero-Sum Game: JPMorgan Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/22/paypal-ventures-invests-in-stable-to-expand-pyusd-reach
2025/09/23 06:07
Lawmakers Push SEC To Adopt Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Plan — Is Bitcoin Retirement Coming?

The post Lawmakers Push SEC To Adopt Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Plan — Is Bitcoin Retirement Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of House Republicans are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly implement President Trump’s recent executive order that could allow millions of Americans to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other alternative assets through their 401(k) retirement accounts. Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7, directs the SEC and Department of Labor (DOL) to update regulations so that retirement savers can diversify beyond the narrow confines of traditional stocks and bonds.  The policy explicitly backs the idea that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets” where plan fiduciaries deem it appropriate.  In other words, for everyday savers, the order could mean finally having the freedom to put part of their hard-earned retirement money into assets they believe in — including Bitcoin. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US lawmakers urge SEC Chair Paul Aktins to implement President Trump’s executive order that would allow Bitcoin in 401(k)s 👏 pic.twitter.com/SgKDUHS1qr — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 22, 2025 House Lawmakers Push for Retirement Bitcoin In a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, Chairman French Hill, Rep. Ann Wagner, and seven other lawmakers praised Trump’s order for the potential to democratize investing.  They urged regulators to revise existing guidance that currently blocks roughly 90 million Americans from allocating to asset classes long reserved for the wealthy. “Given these directives, we encourage the SEC to provide swift assistance to the Secretary of Labor and to make any necessary revisions to its current regulations and guidance,” the letter stated. “We also request the SEC review bipartisan legislation being advanced in the 119th Congress concerning accredited investors. We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement.” While “alternative assets” broadly…
2025/09/23 06:01
Bakkt rallies over 40% as Mike Alfred takes board seat

The post Bakkt rallies over 40% as Mike Alfred takes board seat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bakkt Holdings hired investor and entrepreneur Mike Alfred to its Board of Directors. The announcement sent shares of Bakkt Holdings, BKKT, soaring more than 40% on Monday.  As of press time, BKKT was trading at $14.95, up 43% on the day according to data from Yahoo Finance. Bakkt CEO, Akshay Naheta, said Alfred adds critical knowledge, a strong network, and credibility. He explained that Alfred’s background in digital assets and fintech gives Bakkt institutional weight. He also said that Alfred’s role will help the company execute its strategy and deliver long-term value for shareholders. Bakkt hires a crypto veteran Alfred is famous in the digital asset and blockchain space. He is the founder and managing partner of Alpine Fox LP, a private fund focused on Bitcoin and artificial intelligence equities. He also co-founded BrightScope, a fintech platform which was later acquired by Strategic Insight. After that, he co-founded Digital Assets Data, an enterprise software company acquired by NYDIG in 2020. Alfred also serves on the Board of Bitcoin miner IREN, a Nasdaq-listed operator of large-scale data centers. He is also a director at three other companies, including Eaglebrook Advisors, Wealthie, and Crestone Group. These roles, combined with his investment experience, give him a wide view of both digital assets and financial markets. “We’re doubling down on our mission to build next-generation financial infrastructure by bringing world-class leaders onto our Board.” ~ Akshay Naheta, CEO of Bakkt Alfred said he was honored to join Bakkt’s Board. He said Bakkt is in a position to serve institutions across four transformative areas. These areas include digital asset trading, stablecoin payments, AI agents, and Bitcoin. He noted that these areas will change financial infrastructure over the next decade. Bakkt expands its financial base The appointment comes at a time when Bakkt is moving to…
2025/09/23 05:57
Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token

The post Aster introduces 300x leverage trading for $HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster, a multichain perpetual exchange, now offers 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token. This is one of the highest leverage ratios available in decentralized finance, targeting the $HYPE token. Aster, a multichain decentralized perpetual exchange, today introduced 300x leverage trading for the HYPE token, marking one of the highest leverage ratios in decentralized finance. The move allows traders to significantly amplify their positions on the Hyperliquid ecosystem token. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-300x-leverage-trading-hype-token-bnb-chain/
2025/09/23 05:47
Nobel Prize winners join politicians, scientists in urgent call to curtail dangerous AI uses

The post Nobel Prize winners join politicians, scientists in urgent call to curtail dangerous AI uses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The campaign to push governments to agree on binding international limits to curtail the abuse of AI technology has been escalated to the UN level, as more than 200 leading politicians, scientists, and thought leaders, including 10 Nobel Prize winners, have issued a warning about the risks of the technology. The statement, released Monday at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Week, is being called the Global Call for AI Red Lines. It argues that AI’s “current trajectory presents unprecedented dangers” and demands that countries work toward an international agreement on clear, verifiable restrictions by the end of 2026. Nobel Prize winners lead plea at the U.N. The plea was revealed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate and journalist Maria Ressa, who used her opening address to urge governments to “prevent universally unacceptable risks” and define what AI should never be allowed to do. Signatories of the statement include Nobel Prize recipients in chemistry, economics, peace, and physics, alongside celebrated authors such as Stephen Fry and Yuval Noah Harari. Former Irish president Mary Robinson and former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, who is also a Nobel Peace Prize winner, lent their names as well. Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, popularly known as “godfathers of AI” and winners of the Turing Award, which is widely considered the Nobel Prize of computer science, also added their signatures to the statement. “This is a turning point,” said Harari. “Humans must agree on clear red lines for AI before the technology reshapes society beyond our understanding and destroys the foundations of our humanity.” Past efforts to raise the alarm about AI have often focused on voluntary commitments by companies and governments. In March 2023, more than 1,000 technology leaders, including Elon Musk, called for a pause on developing powerful AI systems. A…
2025/09/23 05:45
