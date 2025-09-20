XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare

The post XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model. XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets. Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits. Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future. This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021. The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency. Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed. Flare Oracles for Pricing The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing. The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value. Expanding XRP DeFi Reach Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing…