First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This Week

The post First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” partial poster featuring Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn. Disney/Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — arrives on digital streaming this week. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), Fantastic Four: First Steps opened in theaters on July 25. The official summary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. ForbesWhen Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.” Also in the cast of the Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Sarah Niles as F4 Chief of Staff Lynne Nichols and the voice of Matthew Wood as The Fantastic Four’s robot H.E.R.B.I.E. ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ To Play In Some IMAX TheatersBy Tim Lammers Disney and Marvel recently announced that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 23. The film will be available for purchase on PVOD for $29.99 on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Since rental prices on PVOD are typically $5 less than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:43
Aster Token Hits $1.2, Yields 84x Profit for Early Investors

The post Aster Token Hits $1.2, Yields 84x Profit for Early Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key event: Aster token surges to $1.2, hitting 84x profit. Massive gains recorded by early investors and key influencers. Market sees volatile reactions; Aster’s growth impacts ecosystem. Aster’s token surpassed $1.2 recently, significantly boosting investor profits, including influential Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), with trade activities taking place within Polkadot’s ecosystem. This surge highlights the potential returns within cryptocurrency investments, underscoring market volatility and the strategic role of influencers in token performance. Aster Token’s Meteoric Rise to $1.2: An 84x Surge ASTER’s price breakthrough at $1.2 heralds significant gains for investors. The recent price escalation has attracted significant attention within the crypto community. This heightens the broader interest in Aster’s development approach and early-stage investment opportunities. These shifts drive greater anticipation of Aster’s potential further expansion and adoption. Reactions from the broader community remain muted but optimistic, focusing on potential future profit opportunities and the project’s long-term viability. However, specific governmental or institutional responses have not been made public. Aster’s Market Impact and Future Regulatory Considerations Did you know? The cryptocurrency market often experiences cycles of rapid growth followed by regulatory scrutiny, especially during profit-taking events. Aster, represented as ASTER, boasts a market cap of $2.07 billion with a trading price of $1.25 as of September 20, 2025. Trading volume increased over the past 24 hours by 104.61%, resulting in notable growth spikes. The 7-day, 30-day, 60-day, and 90-day statistics show a consistent 1379.07% rise according to CoinMarketCap data. Aster(ASTER), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research experts speculate that the considerable gains from Aster during this unlocking event mirror previous cycles in cryptocurrency markets, indicating possible volatility. Future regulatory scrutiny may arise given historical patterns coinciding with such profit-taking episodes, highlighting potential changes in market regulation. DISCLAIMER: The information on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:42
Real-Time Stock Market News, Business Updates & Financial Insights

The post Real-Time Stock Market News, Business Updates & Financial Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. StockPil is a modern news media platform designed for readers who need fast, accurate, and clearly explained updates across stock markets, business, AI & technology, crypto, world news, and press releases. Built with speed, editorial rigor, and mobile-first readability in mind, StockPil aims to serve both everyday readers and serious market participants who rely on timely information to make better decisions.   What Is StockPil? StockPil is a news media brand (visit: StockPil.com) covering the intersection of markets, technology, and business. The platform publishes: Real-time stock market headlines and indices movements Business coverage across earnings, policy, and enterprise strategy AI & technology updates with practical impact analysis Cryptocurrency & blockchain news and education World news with market relevance Press releases & interviews from companies, founders, and experts StockPil mission is to simplify complexity—giving readers verified facts, clean context, and practical takeaways.   What Makes StockPil Different? 1) Speed + Accuracy StockPil combines a fast publishing pipeline with editorial verification. News is written in clear, neutral language with an emphasis on source transparency and conflict-of-interest disclosures. 2) Topic Breadth with Practical Filters From stocks and IPOs to AI product launches, crypto regulations, and policy changes, coverage prioritizes reader impact. Articles include key bullets and “what it means” sections so you can act quickly. 3) Reader-First UX StockPil focuses on mobile readability, short paragraphs, strong subheadings, and accessible language so that busy readers can skim or deep-dive as needed.   Core Coverage on StockPil Markets & Stocks Intraday market snapshots, earnings highlights, and sector moves Explainers: valuations, EPS, PE, margins, guidance, dividends How-to content for new investors (risk basics, order types, and ETF primers) Business & Economy AI & Technology Major product rollouts, AI model releases, and enterprise adoption Impact analysis on productivity, jobs, compliance, and cybersecurity Crypto & Web3 World News…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:39
EigenCloud and Google Collaborate to Enhance Trust in AI-Driven Payments

The post EigenCloud and Google Collaborate to Enhance Trust in AI-Driven Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 19, 2025 16:45 EigenCloud partners with Google to integrate blockchain verifiability into AI payments, enhancing trust and efficiency in agent economies. Discover how this collaboration addresses emerging challenges. EigenCloud has announced a strategic partnership with Google to bolster trust and efficiency in AI-driven payments. This collaboration aims to integrate blockchain-powered verifiability into Google’s A2A (agent-to-agent) protocol, fostering a programmable trust layer for AI agents. As the world moves towards an economy dominated by AI agents coordinating transactions, this initiative seeks to ensure these agents operate within verifiable and trusted parameters, according to EigenCloud. Background: The Dawn of Agent Economies and the Need for Trust The A2A protocol, a leading open protocol, allows autonomous AI agents to interact across various platforms. It underpins a new class of multi-agent applications, ranging from automated financial services to prediction markets. Google’s newly announced Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) extends this by supporting blockchain-agnostic payments via the x402 standard. However, as agent economies expand, challenges such as task verification and cross-network payments arise. Without robust verification mechanisms, systems are at risk of disputes and fraud. The partnership between EigenCloud and Google addresses these challenges, ensuring seamless transactions and reducing counterparty risks in agent interactions. EigenCloud’s Unique Contribution: Crypto-grade Verifiability at Cloud Scale EigenCloud offers a suite of services designed to provide verifiability for complex and cross-chain transactions. Their Payment Service abstracts complexities like asset conversion and network bridging, ensuring efficient and reliable payment processes. Operators of this service are incentivized to maintain integrity, with mechanisms in place to penalize dishonest actions. Verification of tasks is another critical aspect addressed by EigenCloud. By leveraging technologies like EigenCompute, AI agents can run computations verifiably, producing attestations that ensure task execution meets expected standards. This reduces risks associated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:29
Meta CTO plays down smart glasses demo failures at Meta Connect

The post Meta CTO plays down smart glasses demo failures at Meta Connect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Platforms’ chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, has cleared the air regarding some of the failures experienced during a demo of the company’s smart glasses. The company held Meta Connect, its developer conference, this week, where it showcased the new smart glasses. However, things didn’t go as planned at the event. The Meta Connect event was held on Wednesday, with the company taking advantage of the conference to showcase three new pairs of smart glasses. The lineup included an upgraded version of its existing Ray-Ban Meta, the sports-focused Oakley Meta Vanguard, and the new Meta Ray-Ban Display that comes with a wristband controller. However, at several points during the event, the live technology demos failed to work. Meta CTO reveals why smart glasses demos failed In one of the live demonstrations, cooking creator Jack Mancuso asked his Ray-Ban Meta glasses how to get started with a particular sauce recipe. After repeatedly asking the AI “What do I do first?”, it failed to come up with any response. The AI then skipped ahead in the recipe, forcing him to stop the demo. Mancuso then passed the device back to CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a complaint that he thinks the Wi-Fi may be messing up. In another demonstration, the glasses failed to pick up a live WhatsApp video call between Zuckerberg and Bosworth, forcing Zuckerberg to eventually give up on the demonstrations. Bosworth eventually walked onstage, joking about the brutal Wi-Fi. “You practice these things like a hundred times, and then you never know what’s gonna happen,” Zuckerberg said at the time. After the event, Bosworth took to his Instagram for a quick Q&A session about the new tech and the issues at the demo. Bosworth says the products are great despite the glitches Discussing the first issue, Bosworth claimed that it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:22
What Time Does Farm Aid 40 Begin? How To Watch On Streaming And TV

The post What Time Does Farm Aid 40 Begin? How To Watch On Streaming And TV appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Special guest Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Farm Aid 40, featuring such music icons as Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and John Mellencamp in a fundraising concert for America’s farmers, is Saturday. The first Farm Aid event was held on Sept. 22, 1985, in Champaign, Ill., in an all-star lineup that featured Nelson, Dylan, Young Mellencamp. Now, 40 years later, the music legends will return for the event, which also includes several other music luminaries including Wynonna Judd, Kenny Chesney, Margo Price and Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds. Farm Aid 40 is staging for the first time in Minneapolis, at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. “For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going,” Nelson said in a statement on the Farm Aid website. “This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we.” SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: (L – R) Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price on stage during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Farm Aid 40 will stream live in its entirety, beginning with a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on the Farm Aid YouTube channel (embedded below) and on the event’s website.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:16
NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

The post NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Giants quarterback and his pop star wife, Ciara, are cofounders of 3BRAND, which is finding success selling moisture-wicking shirts to children despite a dogpile of challenges in the retail market. Russell Wilson has made a career on defying expectations. Shrugging off a slide to the third round of the 2012 NFL draft over concerns about his size, the 5-foot-11 quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons and the franchise’s only Super Bowl win. Even now, in his 14th pro season, the ten-time Pro Bowler is still trying to prove himself, playing on a one-year contract with the New York Giants and facing calls from fans to give up his starting spot to rookie Jaxson Dart—despite leading the league in passing yards through two games, with 618. So while any ordinary entrepreneur might quiver at the thought of trying to break into sports apparel—an industry dominated by a handful of global heavyweights with billions in revenue and a decades-long head-start—the 36-year-old Wilson is used to being the underdog. And quietly, as a cofounder of 3BRAND, he has built a company that surpassed $100 million in sales in 2024, and more than $70 million in the first half of 2025, selling workout clothes in children’s sizes. The business is one of many for Wilson, who tied for No. 49 on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $53.6 million in pretax earnings over the 12 months ending in May. That income includes an estimated $6 million off the field, from licensing, memorabilia and more than a dozen endorsement deals, as well as cash returns from a thick portfolio of companies he has founded or invested in. Wilson is behind West2East Empire, which offers production services for TV commercials and other media, and Why Not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:07
Top Four Altcoins to Buy Ahead of October 2025 ETF Approvals

The post Top Four Altcoins to Buy Ahead of October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A shift in how institutional money flows into crypto has started in Q4 2025. Several altcoins now stand in line for possible ETF approval, with October shaping up as a key month. This could bring new demand from large funds and reshape portfolios. Ripple (XRP) Gains ETF First-Mover Advantage Ripple is at the center of …
CoinPedia2025/09/20 19:02
Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why OGs Are Selling Bitcoin

The post Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why OGs Are Selling Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor”  Reducing volatility  According to Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Bitcoin O.G.s are responsible for the recently observed selling pressure.  “Right now, I think that the selling is [done by] crypto OGs that have had a lot of money for a long time,” he said during a recent podcast appearance.  Moreover, the market is absorbing all these coins and building its support level. “Bitcoin rich, fiat poor”  During his podcast appearance, Saylor explained why long-term holders are suddenly selling their holdings.  “You’ve got a lot of people that own a lot of Bitcoin, but they can’t get a loan against it. And because they can’t get a loan against it, the only, you know, at the point that you all of a sudden find yourself Bitcoin rich, but fiat poor, you don’t have a lot of dollars, but you have a lot of Bitcoin, and you can’t borrow against it, then you think, I have to go sell it,” Saylor explained.  You Might Also Like According to Saylor, Bitcoin resembles a Magnificent 7 startup, where all of a sudden all the employees got insanely rich on penny stock options, but they can’t borrow against them, so they have to sell them. However, this does not necessarily mean that they have no confidence in the company.  “It’s just they have kids to go to college. They want to buy a house right they want to live comfortably,” Saylor said.  Reducing volatility  According to Saylor, Bitcoin O.Gs selling as “much as they need” is actually beneficial for BTC since it helps to reduce the volatility of the leading cryptocurrency.  This will ensure that institutions will feel more comfortable when entering BTC. “You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space in size,” Saylor explained.  Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:02
Best Investment for Long-Term Growth?

The post Best Investment for Long-Term Growth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI presale has sparked a blaze with a crypto rally gaining momentum. There were 641,010 tokens purchased by Early Bird investors, which have already raised $32,050. This trend makes Lyno AI one of the most promising candidates in the long-term growth in the sphere of AI-powered arbitrage. Don’t Miss the Early Bird Advantage. The Early Bird phase of Lyno AI sells tokens at 0.050 apiece, and the following step is at 0.055. These prices are a good starting point before the end target price of $0.100. Customers who buy in advance and spend more than 100 are offered an opportunity to take part in the Lyno AI Giveaway, in which ten investors will share 100,000 dollars. This extra motivation increases demand when the presale gains momentum. Why Lyno AI is the Best Choice to Grow Sustainably. The Lyno AI is supported by audited smart contracts which are secured by Cyberscope , a prominent safety provider unlike short-lived meme coins. The platform uses AI to execute cross-chain arbitrage between Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others and provides advanced and automated trading strategies. Community governance enables the holders of the $LYNO to impact upgrades and rewards. Top merchants expect Lyno AI to provide up to 2000 percent in long-term returns through the adoption of cutting-edge technology and transparency. The Market-Disrupting Tech of Lyno AI. The multi-layered, AI-based system at Lyno AI processes several blockchains in real time, making trades in milliseconds and without a human operator overseeing the system. Flash loan integration and security controls maximize returns and security. The native cross-chain model used by the platform removes liquidity barriers so that retail investors can compete against institutional players. Clear analytics and multi-level rewards will enable long-term value rather than short-lived hype. The most profitable long-term crypto investment opportunity in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:00
