Bitcoin’s Maturation Raises Key Questions

The post Bitcoin’s Maturation Raises Key Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, recently shared forward-looking insights on Bitcoin‘s trajectory, identifying the reduction of volatility as pivotal for garnering institutional interest. Speaking on the Coin Stories podcast, Saylor explained that while decreased fluctuations may reduce excitement for retail traders, this transition signifies Bitcoin’s maturation. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Maturation Raises Key Questions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-maturation-raises-key-questions
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:41
Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Card: Coinbase’s Game-Changing Plan Unveiled

The post Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Card: Coinbase’s Game-Changing Plan Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Card: Coinbase’s Game-Changing Plan Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Card: Coinbase’s Game-Changing Plan Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinbase-bitcoin-rewards-card/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:27
Bitcoin Hyper Next Crypto to Explode?

The post Bitcoin Hyper Next Crypto to Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Economist Predicts Alt Season and More Rate Cuts: Bitcoin Hyper Next Crypto to Explode? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/more-rate-cuts-will-trigger-alt-season-bitcoin-hyper-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:20
Dogecoin ETF Debut Spurs $1.40 Target, But Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Next PEPE

The post Dogecoin ETF Debut Spurs $1.40 Target, But Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Next PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 14:13 With the debut of the Dogecoin ETF, crypto enthusiasts are eyeing the market’s new momentum, targeting $1.40 for the iconic meme coin. However, whispers in the crypto world suggest a fresh contender, Layer Brett, is rising in the ranks. Seen as the next PEPE, this innovative token is quickly gaining attention for its potential to disrupt the meme coin space, with many calling it the Best Crypto To Buy Now. Dogecoin ETF Sets the Stage for Future Crypto ETFs The recent release of the Dogecoin ETF is a major event in the history of cryptocurrencies. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF DOJE started trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange on September 18, 2025. It was the first ETF in the U.S. to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. This milestone means that meme-based coins are becoming more widely accepted. The ETF saw $17 million in trading volume on its opening day, which was more than expected. Analysts think that the Dogecoin ETF could lead to other similar products, which could lead to more demand for meme coins like LBRETT. The Dogecoin ETF: A Game-Changer for DOGE’s Price The debut of the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) has investors and analysts wondering if DOGE could be the Best Crypto To Buy Now. This REX-Osprey ETF gives DOGE a regulated investment vehicle, marking a major milestone in its rise from meme coin to mainstream asset. Some analysts expect the DOGE price to soar 400% from its current price of around $0.27 to $1.40. Institutional money and meme coin validity in financial markets drive this hope. The ETF’s impressive start, generating trade volume and investor interest, supports the Best Crypto To Buy Now opinion as DOGE has significant growth potential with institutional investors embracing it. Layer Brett: Meme Coin Evolution…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:19
Argentina’s Javier Milei says Trump won’t rescue his economy from $9.5 billion debt payments

The post Argentina’s Javier Milei says Trump won’t rescue his economy from $9.5 billion debt payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, Javier avoided the question and simply said, “Those negotiations take time and we don’t make announcements until it’s confirmed. But we are working very hard, we’re very advanced, and it’s a matter of time too.” According to Bloomberg, this was interpreted by local media as a sign that quiet conversations with Washington are underway, but nobody’s officially confirming anything. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who visited Buenos Aires in April, had told a closed-door gathering of investors that the U.S. could tap into its Exchange Stabilization Fund to support Argentina. Since then, the Treasury hasn’t publicly commented. And no one in Milei’s camp is offering clarification. His press office said nothing, and the economy ministry refused to answer questions. Economy Minister Luis Caputo also stayed vague but did mention during a Thursday podcast: “For the past two or three months, we’ve been working to guarantee the payment of bond maturities. We haven’t announced it because we are still working on it. We announce things once they are finalized.” Central bank burns reserves as peso hits the wall Argentina’s peso is crumbling. After the opposition’s big win in Buenos Aires, investors began dumping local assets fast. The peso slipped during nearly every trading session for two weeks straight, pushing authorities to pour over $400 million into the market to defend the currency. That included $53 million sold on Wednesday, and another $379 million on Thursday. On top of that, the central bank had already blown through $1…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 19:01
Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin

The post Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, shared insights on Bitcoin’s evolving market. He noted that as institutional investors continue entering the space, Bitcoin’s reduced volatility might feel “boring” to retail traders seeking excitement. However, he emphasized that this signals a natural growth stage and a positive outlook. Looking ahead, Saylor predicts 2025–2035 will be a …
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:56
Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock

The post Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum whales have quietly launched their most aggressive buying spree in years. Data from Glassnode and Lookonchain shows that wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH added 818,410 ETH worth $2.5 billion in just four months, effectively doubling their holdings. This is the largest accumulation campaign since the 2018 bear market bottom. Not only mid-tier …
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:55
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
AVAX Surges Amid Market Challenges

Avalanche (AVAX) is currently witnessing significant upward momentum in the cryptocurrency market. This trend is underpinned by the alignment of moving averages and encouraging signals from technical indicators, revealing a market still firmly in the hands of buyers.Continue Reading:AVAX Surges Amid Market Challenges
Coinstats2025/09/20 17:38
X Exposes Major Bribery Network Linked to Crypto Scams

Highlights: X acted against a bribery network trying to restore crypto scam accounts. The scheme extended across multiple platforms, including social media and gaming communities. Experts warn that cybercrime is evolving fast, using AI and traditional check fraud. X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, revealed on Friday that it has taken strong action against a bribery network linked to crypto scams. On September 19, X’s Global Government Affairs team said it uncovered a bribery network. The network tried to restore accounts that were suspended for crypto scams and platform manipulation. The company said scammers used middlemen to offer bribes to employees to lift bans on their accounts.  X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scams Hits Multiple Social Media Platforms The controversy began when X revealed it had identified banned users involved in crypto scams who tried to manipulate the platform’s moderation. X said the bribery scheme went beyond its platform. The same group also targeted other social media and gaming communities, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox. X’s statement also identified one of the networks as “The Com,” also called “Hacker Com” or “The Community.” The FBI is already monitoring this network and issued a public warning in July. The agency described the group as loosely organized but highly effective, with many members reportedly being minors. The FBI said that “members of Hacker Com typically have a shared interest, ideology, or goal and work together… to achieve their mission.” Despite improved moderation, these scams continue and harm trust in the online community. X’s popularity among crypto fans also makes it a key place for fraudsters trying to take advantage of investors and users. Legal action is now underway, and X is fully supporting law enforcement. The company did not confirm whether any employees accepted bribes, but said the network used intermediaries, showing it was well-organized. X confirmed it is taking legal steps against those involved, working with international authorities. This scandal highlights the ongoing challenges X, formerly Twitter, faces. The platform remains a central hub for the crypto community and one of the most widely used spaces for promotion and discussion. Experts Warn Cybercrime Is Growing Rapidly Beyond Social Media The problem goes beyond social media manipulation. A recent House Financial Services Committee hearing looked at how fraud is becoming more sophisticated. Experts said over 75% of cybercrime comes from scams and social engineering. Ian Bednowitz from LifeLock warned that fraud is growing “at an exponential pace.” Paul Benda of the American Bankers Association added that He explained that scammers are using both new tools, like generative AI, and traditional methods, such as stealing checks, to trick people and small businesses. Instead of relying on brute-force attacks or account takeovers, criminals now focus on scams that gain trust and persuade victims to send money. Check fraud remains a major concern, adding to the growing challenges for platforms, banks, and regulators. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/20 17:31
