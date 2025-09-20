Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin May Go ‘Boring’ as Institutional Money Kills Volatility

Strategy’s Michael Saylor warned that the growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin could transform the asset from an adrenaline-fueled investment into a “boring” store of value as mega institutions demand lower volatility before entering the market. Speaking on the Coin Stories podcast, Saylor described this transition as a natural growing stage where early volatility exists in the asset to accommodate large-scale institutional capital. The prediction comes as Bitcoin has consolidated around $115,500 after hitting an all-time high of $124,100 in August. Saylor attributed current selling pressure to crypto OGs diversifying holdings rather than losing confidence, comparing the situation to startup employees selling stock options to fund life expenses despite believing in the company’s future.Saylor speaking on the Coin Stories podcast | Source: YouTube From Bitcoin Buying Spree to Strategic Restraint According to a report from Cryptonews, corporate Bitcoin treasuries reached a record 1.011 million BTC worth over $118 billion, representing approximately 5% of the circulating supply. However, accumulation patterns have shifted dramatically from the aggressive buying sprees that characterized 2024. MicroStrategy’s monthly purchases collapsed from 134,000 BTC in November 2024 to just 3,700 BTC in August 2025, while the company’s market premium over net asset value fell from 3.89x to 1.44x. Despite Strategy’s reduced accumulation, other companies stepped up purchases, cutting Strategy’s dominance in corporate holdings from 76% to 64% while maintaining overall growth momentum. Public companies added 415,000 BTC to treasuries in 2025, already surpassing the 325,000 BTC acquired throughout 2024.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries 28 new Bitcoin treasury firms launched in July and August alone, adding 140,000 BTC to aggregate corporate holdings. However, firms now buy smaller amounts per transaction amid macro uncertainty and stricter risk management requirements from shareholders. Similarly, a recent report showed that a quarter of public Bitcoin treasury companies now trade below their net asset value, with the average NAV multiple declining from 3.76 in April to 2.8 currently. Companies like NAKA trade at just 0.7x NAV after losing 96% of market value from peak, while others, including Twenty One, Semler Scientific, and The Smarter Web Company, also trade below their Bitcoin holdings’ worth. The Million-Dollar Bitcoin Credit Revolution During the podcast, Saylor outlined his vision for revolutionizing credit markets through Bitcoin-backed financial instruments, addressing what he sees as fundamental weaknesses in traditional fixed-income markets. He described current credit environments as “yield starved” with Swiss banks offering negative 50 basis points and European corporate bonds yielding just 2.5% while monetary inflation exceeds these returns. Strategy has launched four different Bitcoin-backed preferred stock instruments designed to capture various market segments. Strike offers 8% dividends with conversion rights to common stock, while Strife provides 10% perpetual yields with senior liquidation preferences. Stride removes penalty clauses for 12.7% effective yields, targeting investors with higher risk tolerance and Bitcoin conviction. The newest instrument, Stretch, represents an innovation in creating what Saylor called a “treasury preferred” with monthly variable dividends designed to minimize duration risk and volatility. Using AI assistance, Strategy also developed this first-of-its-kind structure to compete with money market instruments while maintaining Bitcoin backing and 10% target yields. These instruments allow Strategy to fund dividend payments through equity capital raises rather than Bitcoin sales. The company raises approximately $20 billion annually in equity markets, using roughly $600 million for dividend payments while deploying the remainder for additional Bitcoin purchases. This structure enables leverage expansion without credit risk while maintaining Bitcoin accumulation. When Digital Gold Rush Meets Wall Street Reality Saylor emphasized that Bitcoin’s institutional maturation process requires patience as market participants adapt to revolutionary financial technology. He compared the current environment to the early petroleum industry in 1870, when investors struggled to comprehend the scope of applications for crude oil derivatives before kerosene, gasoline, and petrochemicals transformed multiple industries. The executive projected that 2025-2035 will represent a “digital gold rush” period with extensive business model experimentation, product creation, and fortune building. Strategy aims to become the first investment-grade Bitcoin treasury company, pursuing credit ratings for all instruments through extensive agency education processes. Market dynamics continue to evolve as traditional financial metrics prove inadequate for evaluating Bitcoin treasury companies, a point also noted by a recent Sentora research. Saylor noted that many institutional investors still require basic education on Bitcoin, and also questioned whether the asset faces regulatory bans despite recent policy clarifications. Corporate concentration risks are also emerging as public companies control a significant Bitcoin supply. Analysts warn that heavy treasury control could reduce liquidity and increase volatility if major holders change strategies. However, retail participation remains strong, with approximately 75% of Bitcoin ETF shares held by non-institutional investors, and retail flows providing critical support during periods of institutional demand slowdowns. The transition toward institutional dominance may indeed make Bitcoin “boring” compared to its volatile past, but Saylor views this evolution as necessary for achieving his vision of Bitcoin as the world’s primary digital capital and settlement layer for global finance