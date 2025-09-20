2025-09-23 Tuesday

Whale “fluffcatto.eth” Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid

Whale "fluffcatto.eth" Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid

The post Whale “fluffcatto.eth” Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC whale deposit highlights DeFi interest, Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem. The 5x leveraged trade amplifies USDC’s presence. Circle leader endorses Hyperliquid’s strategic growth with USDC. On September 20, a crypto whale known as ‘fluffcatto.eth’ invested $1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to execute a 5x leveraged long position. The transaction underscores rising interest in Hyperliquid’s trading dynamics and motivates liquidity shifts, reflecting escalating USDC deployment across DeFi platforms with amplified market exposure. USDC Whale Positions Amplify Hyperliquid’s Liquidity fluffcatto.eth initiated a substantial position by depositing 1.22 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform, opening a 5x leveraged long order. This move aligns with a pattern of heightened whale activity in DeFi markets, frequently seen in Hyperliquid’s recent trading ecosystem. The infusion has bolstered Hyperliquid’s liquidity, with the platform’s present TVL standing at approximately $5.8 billion. Interest spikes reflect the increased attention and potential growth opportunities for DeFi platforms. Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, X: “Don’t Believe the Hype. We are coming to the HYPE ecosystem in a big way. We intend to be a major player and contributor to the ecosystem…” Institutional Moves and Market Impact of USDC Derivatives Did you know? A prior comparable event involved “mtaavebank.eth,” investing over 14 million USDC on Hyperliquid, underscoring a pattern of significant large-scale DeFi entries. According to CoinMarketCap, as of 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025, USDC maintained a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap of $74.15 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 28.99% to $11.52 billion, showing liquidity movement effects. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu Research suggests that the ongoing interest in Hyperliquid may spur further institutional investments and potentially necessitate regulatory attention, given the growing impact of stablecoin-driven derivatives trading on traditional financial markets. DISCLAIMER: The information on this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 18:42
White House Eyes New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Pick – Report

White House Eyes New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Pick – Report

The post White House Eyes New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Pick – Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. White House Eyes New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Pick – Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/white-house-new-pro-crypto-cftc-candidates/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 18:41
Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin May Go ‘Boring’ as Institutional Money Kills Volatility

Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin May Go 'Boring' as Institutional Money Kills Volatility

Strategy’s Michael Saylor warned that the growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin could transform the asset from an adrenaline-fueled investment into a “boring” store of value as mega institutions demand lower volatility before entering the market. Speaking on the Coin Stories podcast, Saylor described this transition as a natural growing stage where early volatility exists in the asset to accommodate large-scale institutional capital. The prediction comes as Bitcoin has consolidated around $115,500 after hitting an all-time high of $124,100 in August. Saylor attributed current selling pressure to crypto OGs diversifying holdings rather than losing confidence, comparing the situation to startup employees selling stock options to fund life expenses despite believing in the company’s future.Saylor speaking on the Coin Stories podcast | Source: YouTube From Bitcoin Buying Spree to Strategic Restraint According to a report from Cryptonews, corporate Bitcoin treasuries reached a record 1.011 million BTC worth over $118 billion, representing approximately 5% of the circulating supply. However, accumulation patterns have shifted dramatically from the aggressive buying sprees that characterized 2024. MicroStrategy’s monthly purchases collapsed from 134,000 BTC in November 2024 to just 3,700 BTC in August 2025, while the company’s market premium over net asset value fell from 3.89x to 1.44x. Despite Strategy’s reduced accumulation, other companies stepped up purchases, cutting Strategy’s dominance in corporate holdings from 76% to 64% while maintaining overall growth momentum. Public companies added 415,000 BTC to treasuries in 2025, already surpassing the 325,000 BTC acquired throughout 2024.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries 28 new Bitcoin treasury firms launched in July and August alone, adding 140,000 BTC to aggregate corporate holdings. However, firms now buy smaller amounts per transaction amid macro uncertainty and stricter risk management requirements from shareholders. Similarly, a recent report showed that a quarter of public Bitcoin treasury companies now trade below their net asset value, with the average NAV multiple declining from 3.76 in April to 2.8 currently. Companies like NAKA trade at just 0.7x NAV after losing 96% of market value from peak, while others, including Twenty One, Semler Scientific, and The Smarter Web Company, also trade below their Bitcoin holdings’ worth. The Million-Dollar Bitcoin Credit Revolution During the podcast, Saylor outlined his vision for revolutionizing credit markets through Bitcoin-backed financial instruments, addressing what he sees as fundamental weaknesses in traditional fixed-income markets. He described current credit environments as “yield starved” with Swiss banks offering negative 50 basis points and European corporate bonds yielding just 2.5% while monetary inflation exceeds these returns. Strategy has launched four different Bitcoin-backed preferred stock instruments designed to capture various market segments. Strike offers 8% dividends with conversion rights to common stock, while Strife provides 10% perpetual yields with senior liquidation preferences. Stride removes penalty clauses for 12.7% effective yields, targeting investors with higher risk tolerance and Bitcoin conviction. The newest instrument, Stretch, represents an innovation in creating what Saylor called a “treasury preferred” with monthly variable dividends designed to minimize duration risk and volatility. Using AI assistance, Strategy also developed this first-of-its-kind structure to compete with money market instruments while maintaining Bitcoin backing and 10% target yields. These instruments allow Strategy to fund dividend payments through equity capital raises rather than Bitcoin sales. The company raises approximately $20 billion annually in equity markets, using roughly $600 million for dividend payments while deploying the remainder for additional Bitcoin purchases. This structure enables leverage expansion without credit risk while maintaining Bitcoin accumulation. When Digital Gold Rush Meets Wall Street Reality Saylor emphasized that Bitcoin’s institutional maturation process requires patience as market participants adapt to revolutionary financial technology. He compared the current environment to the early petroleum industry in 1870, when investors struggled to comprehend the scope of applications for crude oil derivatives before kerosene, gasoline, and petrochemicals transformed multiple industries. The executive projected that 2025-2035 will represent a “digital gold rush” period with extensive business model experimentation, product creation, and fortune building. Strategy aims to become the first investment-grade Bitcoin treasury company, pursuing credit ratings for all instruments through extensive agency education processes. Market dynamics continue to evolve as traditional financial metrics prove inadequate for evaluating Bitcoin treasury companies, a point also noted by a recent Sentora research. Saylor noted that many institutional investors still require basic education on Bitcoin, and also questioned whether the asset faces regulatory bans despite recent policy clarifications. Corporate concentration risks are also emerging as public companies control a significant Bitcoin supply. Analysts warn that heavy treasury control could reduce liquidity and increase volatility if major holders change strategies. However, retail participation remains strong, with approximately 75% of Bitcoin ETF shares held by non-institutional investors, and retail flows providing critical support during periods of institutional demand slowdowns. The transition toward institutional dominance may indeed make Bitcoin “boring” compared to its volatile past, but Saylor views this evolution as necessary for achieving his vision of Bitcoin as the world’s primary digital capital and settlement layer for global finance
CryptoNews2025/09/20 18:40
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
A whale spent 2 million USDT to buy 1.825 million ASTER

A whale spent 2 million USDT to buy 1.825 million ASTER

PANews reported on September 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 2 million USDT to buy 1.825 million ASTER in the past hour, with an average purchase price of US$1.1.
PANews2025/09/20 18:14
Best Crypto to Buy Now: XRP Tundra at $0.01 Before $2.50 Launch Price

Best Crypto to Buy Now: XRP Tundra at $0.01 Before $2.50 Launch Price

In an overcrowded cryptocurrency market where new presales launch almost daily, investor fatigue has become a real concern. Many projects advertise the same tokenomics, vague roadmaps, or lofty claims without a clear path to delivery. With so many options, identifying credible opportunities has become increasingly difficult, even for seasoned investors. XRP Tundra has distinguished itself […]
Tronweekly2025/09/20 18:00
t3rn Integrates Espresso Systems to Accelerate Cross-Chain Finality

t3rn Integrates Espresso Systems to Accelerate Cross-Chain Finality

This latest partnership focuses on linking Arbitrum Orbit layer 3 of t3rn to the base layer of Espresso Systems to bolster cross-chain finality.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 18:00
Why We Should Replace Banks with Super Apps for Better Financial Freedom

Why We Should Replace Banks with Super Apps for Better Financial Freedom

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, envisions transforming his platform into a comprehensive crypto “super app,” aiming to replace traditional banking services. During a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong outlined plans for Coinbase to develop a full suite of financial tools, including payments, credit cards, and rewards—all powered by blockchain technology. “Yes, we want to [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 17:50
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Grayscale ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout: Is a New Peak Ahead?

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Grayscale ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout: Is a New Peak Ahead?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/20 17:38
U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations

U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations

U.S. Treasury invites feedback on groundbreaking stablecoin regulations under GENIUS. Key questions around stablecoin tax treatment and foreign issuer rules. Treasury explores marketing restrictions, oversight balance, and AML enforcement options. The U.S. Treasury Department is now inviting public feedback on the implementation of the groundbreaking GENIUS Act, the first piece of crypto-specific legislation passed in the U.S. this summer. The new law is a milestone in terms of regulation of stablecoins, as the Treasury is aiming to balance the need to innovate and the aim of protecting consumers and monetary stability. According to Treasury officials, the GENIUS Act is designed to stimulate the growth of payment stablecoins while addressing potential risks related to illicit financial activities and maintaining overall economic stability. The department especially shows interest in the acquisition of data that could assist in refining the regulatory guidelines as it proceeds with the writing of its formal proposal. The commenting is active through the October 20 deadline, which gives both opponents and players in the industry time to express their views. One of the most pressing questions under consideration is how the IRS will handle the federal income tax treatment of stablecoins. The GENIUS Act does not directly cover this, and there is room to interpret and make decisions by regulation in the future. Also unclear is when and how foreign issuers can be allowed to offer stablecoins in the U.S., and it does not look like there is a timeline involved in making any changes. Also Read: Ripple Partners with DZ BANK to Launch Institutional Digital Asset Custody Solution Key Areas Under Scrutiny as Treasury Prepares Stablecoin Regulations Several key issues are currently up for discussion as part of the Treasury’s review of the GENIUS Act’s implementation. These include whether stablecoins should have certain marketing limitations, whether it should be at the state or federal level, and how the current anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions policies will relate to digital assets. Moreover, the Treasury is analyzing how the current regulations, such as the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), are capable of mitigating the risks of digital assets. This is after it was earlier sought to seek the views of people on the detection of illicit use in the digital asset markets. As the Treasury moves toward finalizing the regulations, it is clear that the department aims to craft a robust and flexible framework that can adapt to the evolving landscape of digital currencies. The outcome will have lasting implications for the future of stablecoin regulation in the U.S., shaping the path forward for both domestic and international players in the crypto space. Also Read: Shiba Inu Faces Major Selling Pressure as 157 Billion SHIB Floods Exchanges! The post U.S. Treasury Seeks Public Input on Game-Changing Stablecoin Regulations appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/20 17:22
