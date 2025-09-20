Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Crypto analyst Flags 200% Breakout Setup for VeChain
The post Crypto analyst Flags 200% Breakout Setup for VeChain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Van de Poppe notes VeChain is forming an accumulation pattern below a key resistance level, and historically, similar setups have led to gains of over 200% once the price surpasses the weekly moving average His post comes after VeChain launched VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0, which introduces AI integration inside the VeChain ecosystem Recent analyses show VET trading below its 20-week moving average, something that many traders view as an accumulation zone Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe sees VeChain (VET) setting up for a breakout that could run more than 200%. In his latest post, he pointed to a clear accumulation pattern under resistance. Historically, when VET has cleared its 20-week moving average, rallies of similar size followed. Van de Poppe’s post came after VeChain launched VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0, which introduces AI integration inside the VeChain ecosystem. This development continues the platform’s focus on linking real-world actions, rewards, sustainability, and user rewards into VET token utility. The crypto analyst also mentioned VeChain’s Stargate Program, which is an incentive system that offers bonus rewards to early adopters, such as stakers and validators who participate in securing the network. Recent analyses show VET trading below its 20-week moving average, something that many traders view as an accumulation zone. In other words, price has been consolidating under a resistance level, and accumulation by long-term holders seems to be increasing. Related: Analyst Flags VeChain (VET) as a ‘Massive Opportunity’ in Accumulation Zone Also, transaction volume and open interest for derivatives have been picking up slightly, and that often indicates trader interest and speculation around upcoming breakouts. Crypto and AI VeChain is a prime example of a larger trend in the crypto space where projects are integrating AI, RWAs (real-world applications), and user reward systems that go beyond mere financial speculation. A few months ago, a…
REAL
$0.05964
-3.35%
MORE
$0.0839
-4.90%
TOKEN
$0.01195
-6.27%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:36
Kongsi
A whale deposited 1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a 5x leveraged PUMP long position.
PANews reported on September 20 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "fluffcatto.eth" deposited 1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a 5x leveraged PUMP long order.
1
$0.015238
+65.66%
USDC
$0.9991
-0.02%
PUMP
$0.005629
-10.69%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 18:32
Kongsi
Why XRP Price Is Down Today? Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth
The post Why XRP Price Is Down Today? Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP’s recent dip has left many traders scratching their heads. However, according to lawyer and XRP advocate Bill Morgan, the explanation is straightforward: XRP remains in sync with Bitcoin. In a post on X, Morgan wrote that “the overwhelming factor behind XRP’s price movement is its strong correlation with Bitcoin’s ups and downs.” He added …
XRP
$2.8526
-1.67%
WHY
$0.00000003298
+1.50%
Kongsi
CoinPedia
2025/09/20 18:30
Kongsi
AI Marketing Minds Meet Marketers For an AI-Powered Growth
AI Marketing Minds in Singapore unites marketers and AI innovators to explore AI-powered growth, storytelling, and digital strategies.
AI
$0.1239
-10.28%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 18:29
Kongsi
Analyst: Final approval of Ethereum staking ETH is expected to be brought forward to next month
PANews reported on September 20 that the Ethereum (ETH) staking entry queue has fallen to its lowest level in four weeks, with the market worried that a surge in exit queues could trigger a massive sell-off. The market has found that the continued accumulation and buying of Ethereum treasuries and spot ETH ETFs are absorbing the selling pressure. Most of these institutions have or plan to stake assets to obtain additional returns, which may drive an increase in the staking entry queue in the coming weeks. Another positive expectation is the potential launch of ETH staking ETFs, which means that some investors may release liquidity and re-enter related products in the future to adjust their market exposure, rather than completely exit the ETH market. The deadline for final approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is April 2026. According to analyst Axel Bitblaze, approval is expected to be brought forward to October 2025. He added: "The next deadline for BlackRock's ETH staking approval is in October, and I think approval is likely to happen."
U
$0.010799
-17.85%
THINK
$0.01176
-1.83%
MAY
$0.03974
-6.62%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 18:17
Kongsi
A crypto KOL withdrew 5.57 million ASTER tokens worth $6.7 million 2 hours ago
PANews reported on September 20 that a crypto KOL withdrew 5.57 million ASTER tokens worth US$6.7 million two hours ago.
ASTER
$1.6105
+8.92%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 18:08
Kongsi
XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live
For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications. […] The post XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
REAL
$0.05964
-3.35%
CROSS
$0.2323
-15.05%
XRP
$2.8526
-1.67%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 18:00
Kongsi
Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Pegs Odds Of Quantum Computing Breaking Bitcoin Cryptography At 50%
Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana’s co-founder, has warned that innovation around quantum computing will put Bitcoin under significant risk by the end of the decade.
QUANTUM
$0.002958
-5.37%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:38
Kongsi
Grayscale opent de weg voor Ethereum staking via ETF’s
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Ethereum staking staat aan de vooravond van een grote verandering. Grayscale, dat een enorme hoeveelheid ETH in beheer heeft, maakt zich klaar om die activa in te zetten voor staking. Zo’n stap zou niet alleen de institutionele betrokkenheid vergroten, maar ook flinke gevolgen kunnen hebben voor de koers van Ethereum. Met de eerste Amerikaanse Ethereum ETF die staking overweegt, zet Grayscale een belangrijke stap die de cryptomarkt in een nieuw daglicht kan plaatsen. Het kan leiden tot meer legitimiteit, een bredere instroom van beleggers en extra dynamiek in de prijsvorming. Grayscale zet stap richting institutionele Ethereum staking Grayscale behoort tot de grootste cryptobeheerders ter wereld en heeft zo’n 1,5 miljoen ETH in zijn trusts. On-chain data laat zien dat er meer dan 40.000 ETH is verplaatst. Dit wordt breed gezien als een signaal dat Grayscale zich voorbereidt om daadwerkelijk te gaan staken. Als dat doorgaat, zou het de eerste Amerikaanse aanbieder zijn die een Ethereum ETF koppelt aan staking. Dat is bijzonder, omdat de Amerikaanse toezichthouder SEC dit tot nu toe niet toestond. Voor grote beleggers zou dit een nieuw middel zijn om rendement te halen uit hun ETH-bezit, zonder de munten zelf te hoeven beheren. BREAKING: Grayscale is preparing to stake their $ETH holdings. $ETHE $ETH They’ve moved over 40K $ETH in the last hour as they position (1.5M $ETH) for staking rewards. They are the first Ethereum ETF in the US Markets to do so. pic.twitter.com/vSOmr0vnHQ — Emmett Gallic (@emmettgallic) September 18, 2025 On-chain data bevestigt grote ETH-bewegingen De verschuivingen die zichtbaar zijn op de blockchain laten zien dat Grayscale praktische stappen zet om staking mogelijk te maken. Het gaat om tienduizenden ETH die intern zijn verplaatst, vermoedelijk om ze gereed te maken voor inzet. Met miljarden dollars aan ETH in beheer kan zelfs een gedeeltelijke toewijzing een stevige invloed hebben, zowel op het netwerk zelf als op de markt eromheen. Dat een partij als Grayscale zich op deze manier positioneert, benadrukt hoe volwassen en serieus de sector inmiddels wordt genomen. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Grayscale opent de weg voor Ethereum staking via ETF’s document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Ethereum staking als katalysator voor adoptie Grayscale’s stap richting Ethereum staking vormt een nieuwe mijlpaal voor de institutionele adoptie van crypto. Het geeft Ethereum meer gewicht als beleggingscategorie en kan de koers stevig beïnvloeden. Voor beleggers en analisten is het een duidelijk signaal dat Ethereum steeds centraler komt te staan in de wereld van financiën. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale opent de weg voor Ethereum staking via ETF’s is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
$0.015238
+65.66%
COM
$0.017163
-1.25%
AL
$0.065
-13.33%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:16
Kongsi
The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has reaffirmed that VASPs are prohibited in the country
The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has once again reaffirmed the prohibition on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). In its statement, the body cited several reasons, highlighting serious national security and financial integrity concerns as the major reasons. In its statement, the Council mentioned that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies pose huge risks of money […]
LIKE
$0.008262
+4.16%
MAJOR
$0.13273
-15.44%
VIRTUAL
$1.0877
-6.92%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 17:00
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia