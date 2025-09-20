Bursa MEXC
XRP ETF Speculation Continues While XRP Tundra Presale Offers Immediate 2500% Potential
The post XRP ETF Speculation Continues While XRP Tundra Presale Offers Immediate 2500% Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Speculation about a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) continues to dominate market conversations in 2025. After the Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs earlier this year, industry analysts noted that the path to launching XRP products is now shorter and less bureaucratic. Several issuers, including Rex-Osprey, have already announced plans for XRP-based ETFs, and prediction markets place high odds on approvals arriving before year-end. While ETF speculation has fueled optimism around XRP itself, retail investors are also looking at opportunities that deliver clearer, near-term multiples. XRP Tundra has emerged in this context with a presale set at $0.01 in Phase 1 and defined launch valuations of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. The model suggests a potential 2500% return at listing, combining presale economics with staking rights and transparent governance. ETF Momentum Highlights Broader XRP Demand The ETF debate streses growing institutional demand for XRP exposure. Analysts point to inclusion of XRP in Trump’s proposed crypto reserve earlier this year and note that ETF approval could open the floodgates for pension funds, wealth managers, and retail brokerages to allocate capital. Such moves would represent a major step toward mainstream adoption and could sustain XRP’s position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in the regulated investment landscape. For individual investors, though, ETFs represent gradual appreciation tied to market cycles. The contrast with presale opportunities like XRP Tundra is sharp: where ETFs may take months or years to scale, presale economics define potential multiples upfront. That divergence explains why some XRP holders are diversifying between institutional pathways and retail-focused offerings. Dual-Token Design at the Core The presale’s architecture introduces two tokens. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, operates as the utility and staking token. TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger, functions as the governance and reserve token. Together, they create…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:37
Nasdaq Firm Targets $500M SOL Reserve As Corporate Crypto Treasuries Boom
The post Nasdaq Firm Targets $500M SOL Reserve As Corporate Crypto Treasuries Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate cryptocurrency treasuries continued their growth trajectory this week, as publicly listed US companies continued announcing plans to raise hundreds of millions for altcoin treasury reserves. On Monday, Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of a $500 million corporate treasury initiative built around the Solana token (SOL), signaling more corporate crypto adoption. A day later, Standard Chartered’s venture arm, SC Ventures, announced plans to raise $250 million in capital for a digital asset investment fund, set to launch in 2026 and backed by Middle East investors with a focus on global investment opportunities. On the regulatory front, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued new generic listing standards meant to speed up reviews for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on exchanges including the Nasdaq, NYSE Arca and Cboe BZX. The SEC approved the new standards along with Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GLDC), which marks the approval of the first multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the US. Source: Peter Mintzberg Nasdaq-listed Helius announces $500 million funding for Solana treasury Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies is launching a $500 million corporate treasury reserve built around Solana, making it one of the largest Solana-focused treasury initiatives to date. The company announced Monday that it priced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock at $6.88 per share, along with stapled warrants exercisable at $10.12 for three years. The deal includes $500 million in equity and up to $750 million in warrants, assuming full exercise. Helius said it will use the net proceeds of the offering to establish a crypto treasury strategy with the Solana (SOL) token as its main reserve asset. The company said it will “significantly scale holdings over the next 12-24 months via best-in-class capital markets program incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:29
XRP Steadies at $3 Amid Ripple’s DBS-Franklin Tokenized Finance Push
The post XRP Steadies at $3 Amid Ripple’s DBS-Franklin Tokenized Finance Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s Neutral Funding Signals Calm Before the Next Breakout According to market analyst Tom Tucker, XRP is showing remarkable balance in derivatives markets, with funding rates holding steady at 0.02%. This level is considered neutral, indicating neither aggressive long positioning nor panic-driven shorting. For traders, such equilibrium in funding is a signal worth watching, especially as XRP consolidates around the critical $3 support zone. Tucker pointed out, “No overheated longs, no panic shorts, just steady spot demand building at the $3 support zone. Neutral funding at key highs often sets the stage for the next leg up.” Source: Tom Tucker Notably, funding rates in perpetual futures reveal market balance because spikes signal overheated longs or shorts and heighten liquidation risks, while neutral funding shows futures traders moving in step with genuine spot demand. This explains why Tucker highlights XRP’s healthy setup, noting the absence of reckless leverage and the steady spot demand consolidating at $3, a structure that often precedes the next major rally with a 35% upside on the table. Therefore, the $3 level has emerged as both a psychological and technical stronghold for XRP. Repeated tests after the recent rally have seen buyers step in with conviction, reinforcing $3 as a solid support zone and lowering the risk of a sharp pullback in the near term. Ripple’s Strategic Alliance Targets the Next Evolution in Tokenized Finance Ripple president Monica Long stressed that tokenization’s real potential goes far beyond digitizing assets. While blockchain has enabled tokenized equities, bonds, and real-world assets, the industry still lacks the building blocks for mass adoption. “For tokenized finance to deliver on its promise, we need liquid secondary markets, real utility like collateralization, and stablecoins such as RLUSD,” Long said. This vision is at the core of Ripple’s new partnership with DBS Bank and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:18
BitGo Files for IPO on NYSE, Plans Significant Expansion
The post BitGo Files for IPO on NYSE, Plans Significant Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitGo, a leading crypto custody provider, files for NYSE IPO. Revenue reached $4.2 billion in six months. IPO enhances crypto market visibility, aids institutional adoption. BitGo, a major U.S. cryptocurrency custody firm, submitted its S-1 filing to the SEC for an IPO on the NYSE, trading under ‘BTGO’. This move signifies deeper integration of crypto assets with traditional finance, potentially influencing custody practices and market dynamics. BitGo’s IPO Aims for NYSE with $4.2 Billion Revenue BitGo’s announcement regarding its public listing plans marks a pivotal step in the company’s growth objectives. The company’s decision to pursue an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange adds to its strategic vision led by CEO Mike Belshe. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have been announced as lead underwriters for this offering. The financial metrics reveal BitGo’s strong market position with an impressive revenue growth trajectory. With over $90 billion in digital assets under its custody, including major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH, BitGo adds significant value to its institutional clientele. The company’s recent financial filings illustrate its expanding influence, primarily driven by enhanced security measures and insurance coverage to attract more institutional clients. Market analysts suggest that the IPO could bring heightened attention to the cryptocurrency sector, potentially paving the way for future investments. Reactions from institutional sectors have been generally favorable, underscoring BitGo’s contributions to market stability and regulatory advancements. CEO Mike Belshe emphasized the company’s ongoing mission: “We’re committed to secure, regulated digital asset infrastructure as institutions require comprehensive protection and robust compliance standards.” Prior to BitGo’s IPO, Coinbase’s 2021 listing similarly boosted mainstream interest in cryptocurrency equities, briefly impacting Bitcoin and Ethereum prices and fostering greater institutional engagement. Impact of BitGo’s NYSE Move and Market Reactions Did you know? The growing demand for secure custody solutions is reshaping…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:12
Minister Says Russia On Brink Of Recession As Sanctions And War Bite
The post Minister Says Russia On Brink Of Recession As Sanctions And War Bite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission in Perm on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a televised event to discuss the current state of the Russian economy. During his speech, the Russian leader dismissed international reports that claimed that the Russian Federation may be heading toward a recession. Instead, Putin suggested that the Russian government is deliberately slowing down the economy to suppress inflation. “The decline from more than 4% GDP growth: this is not a decline, it is a deliberate action,” Putin said during the televised event. “It is a slowdown in growth in exchange for curbing inflation and maintaining macroeconomic stability.” Not everyone is as optimistic about the Russian economy, however. During an economic conference in St. Petersburg in June, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov presented a warning about the state of the Russian economy. “The numbers show [the Russian economy] is cooling off,” Reshetnikov said during the economic conference. “Judging by business sentiment at the moment, [Russia is] basically already on the brink of falling into a recession.” Similarly, the Bank of Russia presented data that suggests that Russia’s “GDP has been shrinking this year.” Fortune magazine concluded that the findings from the Russian central bank are a “sign [that] Putin’s war economy has slipped into a recession.” Economists, journalists, and international organizations have agreed with these assessments made by Reshetnikov and Fortune. For example, Tatiana Orlova, the lead economist for emerging markets at Oxford Economics, told Yahoo Finance that Russia is “teetering on the brink of a recession.” Similarly, in an article published by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:04
Lyno AI Tops Analyst Rankings
The post Lyno AI Tops Analyst Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is a market leader in the presale market in 2025, making news with its novel AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage platform. Its Early Bird presale phase sells tokens at $0.050, and 641,010 tokens have already been sold and 32,050 donated. The following phase will raise the price to 0.055 and the ultimate target would be 0.100. Irreplicable Market Momentum of Lyno AI. September sees crypto interest skyrocket reflected by the fact that Bitcoin is going above $120k, and the entire market cap is at $4.12 trillion. It is against this background that Lyno AI is ranked higher than other competitors like Bitcoin Hyper, BlockDAG, Ozak AI and Maxi Doge in recent analyst rankings. This growth indicates the special oracle price feed that enables the world to trade quickly across chains in real time, which is offered by the Lyno AI. These characteristics allow retail investors to tap into arbitrage opportunities that were previously available to large institutions. Why Lyno AI Stands Apart The AI trading engine by Lyno AI supports high-speed autonomous trading in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and many more. Its Cyberscope audited smart contracts provide security and transparency, and a fee-sharing system remits 30 percent protocol fees to token stakers. Moreover, purchasers of tokens exceeding 100 dollars will receive admission to the Lyno AI Giveaway where they can win a portion of 100K divided among ten investors. Conclusion: Act Now Before the Surge The combination of state-of-the-art AI technology, multi-chain arbitrage, and community governance make Lyno AI the best presale of the year. Investors are advised to rush and buy tokens at the Early Bird phase at a rate of $0.050 before the price increases during the next phase. Lyno AI has massive analyst support and market traction to join an infrequent presale that will experience massive expansion.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:03
Dogecoin Price Prediction as ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout:
The post Dogecoin Price Prediction as ETF Move Meets Cycle Breakout: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.2641 after a 4% daily decline, with its market cap near $39.89 billion. Market structure shows the asset continues to mirror the cyclical behavior observed in 2017 and 2021, where extended consolidations were followed by strong rallies. With the 2025 cycle displaying a similar setup, analysts are watching whether the same pattern could unfold again. Dogecoin Price Action: Cycle Retests Signal Breakout Potential Dogecoin price continues to move in recognizable long-term cycles, with 2017, 2021, and now the emerging 2025 cycle marking major turning points. According to an analyst on X platform, the 2017 rally began after consolidation and pushed DOGE from under $0.0002 to a peak near $0.017. The 2021 cycle mirrored this explosive run, with the price surging from around $0.0022 to highs above $0.70. Both rallies unfolded while the 50 EMA traded below price, reinforcing strong upward conditions during breakouts. In the current 2025 cycle, Dogecoin has already retested a descending trendline near $0.26 while again holding above the 50 EMA. This structural alignment mirrors the foundations that preceded earlier parabolic surges, strengthening the case for continuation. The same analyst suggests the anticipated breakout could extend toward $1 and beyond if the pattern holds. With Dogecoin ranked among the top meme coins, its cyclical rhythm offers a long-term DOGE price forecast that points toward another historic move. Therefore, current conditions echo the setup of previous runs and raise expectations for the months ahead. DOGE/USD 1-Month Chart (Source: X) Grayscale’s DOGE ETF Bid: Institutional Interest Meets Rising Optimism Grayscale’s amended S-1 filing to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF under ticker GDOG has fueled new debate around the asset’s future. If approved, the ETF would trade on NYSE Arca, with Coinbase serving as prime broker and custodian. This step comes as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:02
Gaat Bitcoin dit weekend eindelijk weer een gap maken?
De Bitcoin koers beweegt op dit moment vrij rustig, maar dat kan in het weekend zomaar veranderen. De prijs van Bitcoin staat momenteel op $115.900 en dat is een lichte daling van 0,85% vergeleken met 24 uur geleden. De handel is met $34,4 miljard aan volume nog steeds flink, maar... Het bericht Gaat Bitcoin dit weekend eindelijk weer een gap maken? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:33
Bitcoin $BTC Losing $115,440 Support Could Spell Trouble Ahead
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-btc-losing-115440-support/
Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:16
Anchorage Digital Applies for Federal Reserve Master Account
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/anchorage-digital-fed-master-account/
Coinstats
2025/09/20 17:11
