Minister Says Russia On Brink Of Recession As Sanctions And War Bite

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission in Perm on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a televised event to discuss the current state of the Russian economy. During his speech, the Russian leader dismissed international reports that claimed that the Russian Federation may be heading toward a recession. Instead, Putin suggested that the Russian government is deliberately slowing down the economy to suppress inflation. "The decline from more than 4% GDP growth: this is not a decline, it is a deliberate action," Putin said during the televised event. "It is a slowdown in growth in exchange for curbing inflation and maintaining macroeconomic stability." Not everyone is as optimistic about the Russian economy, however. During an economic conference in St. Petersburg in June, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov presented a warning about the state of the Russian economy. "The numbers show [the Russian economy] is cooling off," Reshetnikov said during the economic conference. "Judging by business sentiment at the moment, [Russia is] basically already on the brink of falling into a recession." Similarly, the Bank of Russia presented data that suggests that Russia's "GDP has been shrinking this year." Fortune magazine concluded that the findings from the Russian central bank are a "sign [that] Putin's war economy has slipped into a recession." Economists, journalists, and international organizations have agreed with these assessments made by Reshetnikov and Fortune. For example, Tatiana Orlova, the lead economist for emerging markets at Oxford Economics, told Yahoo Finance that Russia is "teetering on the brink of a recession." Similarly, in an article published by…