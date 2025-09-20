Bursa MEXC
Coinbase Launches USDC Lending With Morpho Offering Up to 10.8% Yields
TLDR Coinbase integrates Morpho protocol, offering up to 10.8% yields on USDC through decentralized finance. USDC lending on Coinbase surpasses 4.1% APY, with a new DeFi option yielding up to 10.8%. Morpho protocol’s lending pools help Coinbase users optimize returns on USDC deposits. Coinbase’s DeFi integration expands globally, starting in select U.S. states and international [...] The post Coinbase Launches USDC Lending With Morpho Offering Up to 10.8% Yields appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/20 17:43
Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Rotate Into Pepeto, Analysts Call It Best Crypto To Buy Now
The post Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Rotate Into Pepeto, Analysts Call It Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories are the stuff of legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021 and PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those waves, many of those holders are hunting the next big run, moving capital from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto. That rotation makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000154, already raising over $6.7 million and attracting whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 226% APY. With momentum building and real infrastructure in place, many see Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now. SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES What can we learn from past meme coin rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) once spiked to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before losing more than half its value. Those peaks defined their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels for both coins. Pepeto is taking a different path. Demand is strong even before its first listing or official launch. While SHIB and Pepe show signs of slowing, Pepeto is bringing a fresh design and a clear roadmap. With over $6.7 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000154, investors have a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher. To spot the next breakout, it helps to return to the basics. In crypto, two forces decide a project’s future: • Community hype that drives rapid growth and sharp price spikes. • Real value and utility that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 17:36
Tech giant Google has announced several cost-cutting measures across several divisions this year
Technology giant Google has announced plans to undergo several cost-cutting measures, including ending its enterprise subscription to the Financial Times. According to several sources, the media house is not the only one on the list, with the recent cuts reflecting broader efforts by the company to cut costs. Google has been implementing several cost reductions […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 17:33
ArtGis Finance Partners with SocialGrowAI to Drive Smarter DeFi Trading, Foster Growth and Community Engagement
By partnering with SocialGrowAI’s infrastructure, ArtGis streamlines user operations, enhances efficiency, and enables its users to access additional DApps.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 17:30
U.S. Treasury Opens Public Comments on Stablecoin Rules for Financial Safety
TLDR U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, focusing on taxes and financial stability. GENIUS Act allows foreign issuers to offer stablecoins in the U.S., but details remain unclear. Treasury asks for feedback on BSA, AML regulations for stablecoins amid growing digital finance concerns. Public comment period on GENIUS Act [...] The post U.S. Treasury Opens Public Comments on Stablecoin Rules for Financial Safety appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/20 17:28
Huang Licheng, known as "Big Brother Maji," has opened a 3x leveraged ASTER short position, and his long positions in ETH and other sectors have now suffered a $4 million loss.
PANews reported on September 20 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng has opened a 3x leveraged ASTER short position. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x leverage), PUMP and HYPE (5x leverage), and is currently facing a floating loss of US$4 million.
PANews
2025/09/20 17:09
Grayscale Rolls Out First Multi-Token Crypto ETF In The US
Digital asset investment platform Grayscale, is making significant headlines in the cryptocurrency space with the launch of the first multi-token exchange-traded fund (ETF) available in the United States. The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “GDLC,” combines the five largest and most liquid […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/20 17:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: What Are the Chances of New Highs in the Next Two Weeks?
Explore the future of Bitcoin price with our in-depth analysis and forecast. This article navigates the possible scenarios and chances for Bitcoin to hit new highs in the short-term period of the next two weeks.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 16:56
Crypto Enters The Battlefield In EU-Russia Conflict
As the conflict in Ukraine drags on, the European Union opens a new front: that of cryptos. For the first time, Brussels plans to directly sanction crypto platforms, integrating these decentralized infrastructures into its economic measures against Moscow. A discreet but strategic shift, integrating cryptos into the realm of international pressure tools. L’article Crypto Enters The Battlefield In EU-Russia Conflict est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 16:27
ASTER breekt door de $1 en steelt de show op een rustige crypto markt
Na een rustige dag op de cryptomarkt laten de cijfers van de afgelopen 24 uur een licht dalende trend zien, terwijl sommige altcoins onverwacht hoge sprongen maken. De totale liquidaties blijven met $280 miljoen relatief laag, wat duidt op beperkte volatiliteit onder handelaren. Toch weten een paar coins boven zichzelf... Het bericht ASTER breekt door de $1 en steelt de show op een rustige crypto markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 16:10
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia